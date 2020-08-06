Buttercream Frosting Recipes

Browse recipes for Swiss meringue buttercream, custard buttercream, chocolate buttercream, and simple buttercream icing-- we'll show you how to make the icing on the cake!

Quick and Almost-Professional Buttercream Icing

2070
This easy buttercream frosting is perfect for piping and decorating.
By xoshadyxo

Buttercream Icing

1498
An easy to make egg-free frosting that works great for decorating cookies for holidays, birthdays and parties. When you need to add coloring to icing, use color paste. If you use liquid coloring, you may need to add more confectioner's sugar.
By Sharon Gerstman

Rick's Special Buttercream Frosting

746
Use this recipe to get an ideal buttercream for frosting and borders on cakes, cupcakes, or even cookies.
By Rick Mazzuca

Coffee Butter Frosting

226
For coffee lovers. A delicious mocha frosting. Perfect with chocolate, caramel, or white cakes.
By GINGER P

Swiss Meringue Buttercream

41
This is absolutely the best icing I have ever made.
By Bev Ottone

Butter Cream Frosting II

766
This quick and easy buttercream is made with margarine and shortening, just like the in-store bakeries!
By Allrecipes Member
Easiest, Most Delicious Meringue Buttercream
132
"I've been making this for my sons' birthday cakes for 5 years. This is by far the best and easiest buttercream recipe!" – Beth Genovich
Custard Buttercream
14
A cooled cooked custard is beaten into whipped butter.
Chocolate Cookie Buttercream Frosting
355
Special Buttercream Frosting
1399
French Vanilla Cake with French Vanilla Buttercream Frosting

2
This French vanilla cake is frosted with a French vanilla buttercream.
By Kim

Nutella® Buttercream Frosting

1
Delicious buttercream frosting flavored with Nutella - tastes great on cupcakes or as a cake filling.
By Vanessa Correia

Homemade Chocolate Frosting

48
This is a simple recipe and makes a perfect homemade chocolate frosting every time!
By Rachel Kane

Smooth Buttercream Frosting

96
This flavorful icing is ideal for decorating. It may be refrigerated in an airtight container for up to a week. Re-whip before using.
By morabam2011

Champagne Cake With Buttercream Icing

26
This recipe makes enough batter for both a 9-inch cake and a 9x13-inch red champagne cake decorated with edible flowers.
By MARBALET

Best Buttercream Frosting

550
Best buttercream frostingu002du002dgreat for Aunt Mary's Chocolate Cake!
By Allrecipes Member

Basic Chocolate Buttercream Icing

47
This is a basic recipe that allows you to make the choice of how sweet it is. Top cupcakes and muffins and especially chocolate zucchini cakes with this icing.
By Kaley

Mascarpone Buttercream Frosting

4
A creamy and light buttercream frosting with natural vanilla flavor for your cakes or cupcakes. Make sure the ingredients are at room temperature to ensure a smooth texture.
By Buckwheat Queen

Chocolate Fudge Buttercream Frosting

634
Easy and creamy chocolate fudge frosting. Tastes heavenly. Use on cooled devil's food cake for a death by chocolate experience.
By Allrecipes Member

Lemon Cupcake with Blackberry Buttercream

307
A simple from-scratch lemon cupcake has blackberry buttercream frosting. This cupcake is a refreshing hit! Garnish each cupcake with a blackberry or a pinch of lemon zest.
By Megan C A

Fluffy Buttercream Frosting

91
The secret of this light frosting is to mix it with a mixer for the recommended time at high speed. This incorporates air to make it light. 1-1/2 cups frosting is enough to frost the top of one 9 inch cake.
By Allrecipes Member

Marshmallow Buttercream Frosting

137
Perfect for any cake!
By Staci Lambert

Lemon-Blueberry Cupcakes with Blueberry-Lemon Buttercream Frosting

2
Tart and sweet with beautiful color and bake shop appeal, these lemony cupcakes are moist and fruity with a vibrant frosting made with homemade blueberry jam.
By Kim

Butter Frosting

248
Rich frosting, great on Banana Spice Cookies.
By Allrecipes Member

Raspberry White Chocolate Buttercream Cupcakes

47
I made these cupcakes for my step-daughter's engagement party and they were a huge hit!
By Liz Bensman

French Buttercream Frosting

154
This buttercream is great for icing cakes, and writing on them. It gets hard when refrigerated, so you have to let it come to room temperature before serving. You cannot make flowers with this recipe. I use this recipe every time I make birthday cakes for my family.
By Allrecipes Member

Lisa's Banana Butter Frosting

24
This banana butter frosting is the perfect complement to peanut butter cupcakes.
By Lisa Altmiller

Butter Cream Frosting I

207
This is a frosting I normally put on birthday cakes. Its like the frosting that bakeries put on cakes, but I much prefer to make my own since I know what I am putting into it, and as always, homemade is best.
By Allrecipes Member

Simple and Delicious Buttercream Frosting

231
I decided on a whim yesterday that I wanted to make cupcakes for Canada Day. I didn't have time to buy frosting before getting ready for the fireworks show, so I ended up making my own with ingredients I already had. I was shocked at how quick and easy this was! This basic vanilla recipe makes enough to cover a dozen cupcakes, but feel free to double it (for cakes), triple it, add food coloring or different flavor extracts. If you find this too sweet, you can add a dash of salt to the milk or the vanilla. Personally I like it sweet, and I used salted butter, so I didn't find it necessary.
By Denise

Perfect Chocolate Buttercream Frosting

5
This decadent chocolate buttercream frosting is a hit for any special occasion. It's rich, creamy, and simple.
By FoodJunkie
