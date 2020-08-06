Buttercream Frosting Recipes

An easy to make egg-free frosting that works great for decorating cookies for holidays, birthdays and parties. When you need to add coloring to icing, use color paste. If you use liquid coloring, you may need to add more confectioner's sugar.
The secret of this light frosting is to mix it with a mixer for the recommended time at high speed. This incorporates air to make it light. 1-1/2 cups frosting is enough to frost the top of one 9 inch cake.
This buttercream is great for icing cakes, and writing on them. It gets hard when refrigerated, so you have to let it come to room temperature before serving. You cannot make flowers with this recipe. I use this recipe every time I make birthday cakes for my family.
This is a frosting I normally put on birthday cakes. Its like the frosting that bakeries put on cakes, but I much prefer to make my own since I know what I am putting into it, and as always, homemade is best.
I decided on a whim yesterday that I wanted to make cupcakes for Canada Day. I didn't have time to buy frosting before getting ready for the fireworks show, so I ended up making my own with ingredients I already had. I was shocked at how quick and easy this was! This basic vanilla recipe makes enough to cover a dozen cupcakes, but feel free to double it (for cakes), triple it, add food coloring or different flavor extracts. If you find this too sweet, you can add a dash of salt to the milk or the vanilla. Personally I like it sweet, and I used salted butter, so I didn't find it necessary.