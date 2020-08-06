Sangria Recipes

Made of sweetened wine packed with fresh fruit and sometimes spiked with liquor, sangria is a colorful and refreshing drink for summer parties.

Sangria! Sangria!

Rating: 4.82 stars
1772
The BEST sangria recipe I've been able to hone to perfection! If you like a sweeter Sangria, use ginger ale in place of club soda.
By HJACOBY

Sunset Sangria

Rating: 4.81 stars
59
This tropical sangria is great at any party, or on a hot day!
By Celeste

White Peach Sangria

Rating: 4.73 stars
503
A refreshing white wine sangria that is always a hit at parties.
By FOODINC5

Sassy Sangria

Rating: 4.33 stars
9
This is a sassy red wine punch that has tropical fruit floating in it. May be served with ice if desired.
By Robin

Amanda's Sangria

Rating: 4.32 stars
25
This is a wonderfully flavorful summertime (or anytime) beverage. Most any fruit you would like to use (except bananas) will probably work with this recipe. You can even use frozen fruit like peaches and berries (but thaw them, first).
By Amanda Dattilio

Pretty in Pink Sangria

Rating: 4.79 stars
127
This fun and yummy pink sangria is great for brunch or a shower. I always get tons of requests for this recipe, and the pink color along with the strawberries is so festively fun! Serve with lime wedges or wheels. Feel free to eyeball ingredient measurements or adjust to taste.
By STEPHYCOOKS

Sangria Melon Chiller

Rating: 4.75 stars
4
Juicy melon and crisp white wine make for the perfect cooler to sip during the summer.
By SandyG

World's Best Evil Sangria

Rating: 5 stars
3
Best sangria I've ever had. The evil is in how tipsy it'll make you because you want to drink so much of it.
By Steve-O

White Sangria

Rating: 4.67 stars
164
WONDERFUL!!! A wonderful punch made with white wine, mango and orange slices. Peach schnapps, cognac and ginger ale round out this summer party drink.
By WIFIE

Orange Sangria

Rating: 4.17 stars
12
Light and crisp.
By kelly4545

Hibiscus Sangria

Rating: 4.5 stars
2
I'm a big fan of sangrias and was experimenting with edible flowers. The tangy flavor of hibiscus blends very well with the sweet wine and fruit flavors in this drink! I love to eat the fruit in sangria, so the fruit to liquid ratio in this recipe is high. Feel free to reduce the fruit if you'd prefer!
By chikalin

Wedding Sangria

Rating: 5 stars
11
People won't believe it when you tell them what is in this simple sangria. We served it at our wedding and everyone loved it--hence the name 'Wedding Sangria.'
By mam62505
Sangria Cocktail

Rating: 4.33 stars
12

Sangria is a Spanish wine punch that includes chopped fruit and sparkling water for a refreshing summertime cooler.

More Sangria Recipes

Cranberry Sangria

Rating: 4.53 stars
30
I came up with this while playing around with sangria recipes. It has now become a traditional beverage at Thanksgiving and Christmas; my family actually got upset the one time I didn't make it!
By Cathy K

Blackberry Sangria

Rating: 4.67 stars
9
Delicious beverage to sip while enjoying a nice spring or summer day.
By Samantha

Winter White Sangria

Rating: 4.47 stars
36
An easy and inexpensive twist on sangria that is sure to please! My friends ask me to bring this to parties and it's easy to double the recipe or add more fruit as needed.
By sarahave

Holiday Sangria

Rating: 5 stars
1
Holiday red sangria with brandy and cloves.
By Steve Burnett

Watermelon Sangria

Rating: 4.51 stars
84
This is one of my favorite recipes I have borrowed from a friend. If you love watermelon, this is the perfect drink for a hot summer day!
By bewitched

Berrylicious Frozen Sangria Slush

Rating: 4.77 stars
22
This boozy, fruity frozen sangria is an adult version of the icy slushies we slurped down as kids. So refreshing on a hot summer night. Cheers!
By foodelicious

3-Ingredient-Tastes-Just-Like-Sangria

Rating: 4.5 stars
6
This super simple recipe takes less than five minutes to prepare. It's a delicious shortcut if you don't have the time to make red wine sangria. Enjoy any time of the year! Fruitier, spicy wines such as Tempranillo work best for this drink.
By DinaLaChef

Sangria (White)

Rating: 4.68 stars
22
Red sangria is refreshing, but white just seems even better for those ridiculously hot Texas summer days!
By themistycat

Game Day Sangria

Rating: 4.89 stars
57
This very refreshing and light sangria is perfect for hot game days. I use 'Real Sangria' from the wine section at the local grocer. It's a dark bottle with an orange label.
By Katie

Sangria Barcelona Style

Rating: 4.68 stars
19
I live in Barcelona and was able to watch a bartender make sangria in a local sangria bar one night. I hope you enjoy this recipe as much as I do!
By K.Borg

White Wine and Apple Sangria

Make sangria your way with red, white, or rosé! This easy formula lets you pick your favorite wine and punch it up with juice, brandy, and fresh fruit and herbs.
By Juliana Hale

Copycat Blackberry Sangria

I came up with this recipe after having a similar sangria at a popular steakhouse (Carrabba's®). This has become a favorite of everyone who has tried it! Easy and delicious! Add chopped fruit if you like. Store any leftover sangria in the refrigerator.
By f81danielle

Conchi's Sangria

Rating: 4.66 stars
65
This is the sangria that my friends taught me to make in Spain. It's quick and easy and makes a great drink to mix up for a summer party.
By ZAHIRAH

Sangria (Red)

Rating: 4.83 stars
6
Like most of my recipes this is a combination of several others because I couldn't find one that was exactly what I wanted. This has been a big hit every time I've served it.
By themistycat

Sheila's Perfect Sangria

Rating: 4.7 stars
46
I've been looking for a good sangria recipe for some time. I checked out several recipes, combined the best of everything and came up with the perfect mix that would easily rival my favorite local lounge's sangria! Measurements are approximate and to taste but don't scrimp on any of the flavors. Add more juice or rum until it knocks your socks off....then it's your perfect sangria.
By Sheila Kampman

Indian Summer Raspberry Peach Sangria

Rating: 5 stars
8
Love at first sip!
By Robert Farabaugh

White Wine Sangria

Rating: 3.8 stars
5
Delicious, fresh, and super easy! Any combination of fruit will do. Also delicious are peaches and cantaloupe!
By marisadawn

White Sangria with Lemonade

Rating: 4.97 stars
33
Wine, lemonade, liquor and fruit make this very tasty and easy to drink sangria. Use any mix of fruit you'd like. Soooo yummy! Beware! It's soooo easy to drink. If you like a less sweet drink, use club soda instead of soda.
By mimi23

Peach Sangria

Rating: 4.91 stars
11
I love this homemade sangria that my Grandfather taught me to make when I was young wife. He told me he had learn to make when he was working down in Mexico in his younger days. It is easy but it does takes time to cure between steps. We have had mango sangria, peach-mango sangria, or pear-pineapple sangria. You can garnish with blueberries, mint leaves, or fresh peach slices if you would like.
By rlt11_NMC

Mr. Big's White Sangria

Rating: 4.57 stars
7
Super refreshing drink and perfect for summer parties.
By FNYDM4

White Sangria with Frozen Fruit

Rating: 4.5 stars
2
Delicious white peach sangria made with frozen fruit!
By Anonymous

Ultimate Sangria Margarita

This delicious frozen margarita recipe features the sweetness of sangria mixed perfectly with top-shelf ingredients to make the ultimate margarita.
By Jason Turner

Most Amazing Sangria Recipe Ever!

Rating: 5 stars
4
This is a delicious red wine-based sangria that a Portuguese bartender shared with my sweetheart and me. We love it for Cinco de Mayo, on hot summer nights and in the dead of winter too. Cheers!
By NKMELVIN
