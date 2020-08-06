Sangria Recipes

This is a wonderfully flavorful summertime (or anytime) beverage. Most any fruit you would like to use (except bananas) will probably work with this recipe. You can even use frozen fruit like peaches and berries (but thaw them, first).
This fun and yummy pink sangria is great for brunch or a shower. I always get tons of requests for this recipe, and the pink color along with the strawberries is so festively fun! Serve with lime wedges or wheels. Feel free to eyeball ingredient measurements or adjust to taste.
I'm a big fan of sangrias and was experimenting with edible flowers. The tangy flavor of hibiscus blends very well with the sweet wine and fruit flavors in this drink! I love to eat the fruit in sangria, so the fruit to liquid ratio in this recipe is high. Feel free to reduce the fruit if you'd prefer!
This super simple recipe takes less than five minutes to prepare. It's a delicious shortcut if you don't have the time to make red wine sangria. Enjoy any time of the year! Fruitier, spicy wines such as Tempranillo work best for this drink.
I came up with this recipe after having a similar sangria at a popular steakhouse (Carrabba's®). This has become a favorite of everyone who has tried it! Easy and delicious! Add chopped fruit if you like. Store any leftover sangria in the refrigerator.
I've been looking for a good sangria recipe for some time. I checked out several recipes, combined the best of everything and came up with the perfect mix that would easily rival my favorite local lounge's sangria! Measurements are approximate and to taste but don't scrimp on any of the flavors. Add more juice or rum until it knocks your socks off....then it's your perfect sangria.
Wine, lemonade, liquor and fruit make this very tasty and easy to drink sangria. Use any mix of fruit you'd like. Soooo yummy! Beware! It's soooo easy to drink. If you like a less sweet drink, use club soda instead of soda.
I love this homemade sangria that my Grandfather taught me to make when I was young wife. He told me he had learn to make when he was working down in Mexico in his younger days. It is easy but it does takes time to cure between steps. We have had mango sangria, peach-mango sangria, or pear-pineapple sangria. You can garnish with blueberries, mint leaves, or fresh peach slices if you would like.