Chocolate Frosting Recipes

This creamy buttercream frosting makes enough to cover a 9-inch layer cake or 24 cupcakes with chocolate deliciousness.
The Best Chocolate Glaze
I use this glaze on brownies, Bundt® cake, ice cream, or whatever needs a little chocolate. It's rich, decadent, and oh so easy!
"Wow...what an incredibly beautiful frosting! Smooth, shiny, spreadable, decadently fudgy and creamy, this is without a doubt one of the best frostings ever." – naples34102
Chocolate Ganache
Pour it as a glaze while warm, or let it cool and whip it into a fluffy frosting.
Easy Chocolate Bundt Cake Glaze Easy Chocolate Bundt Cake Glaze
Simple to make with only three ingredients with a variety of uses. Great to use over Bundt cake because it sets up nicely. The extra sauce may be refrigerated and reheated to serve over ice cream or your favorite dessert. I came up with this once when I didn't have any confectioner's sugar to make a glaze for a Bundt cake.
This is a rich, dark chocolate topping or decoration that has lots of uses. It can be whipped as filling or icing, or just poured over whatever cake you like.
Satiny Chocolate Glaze
A glossy chocolate glaze to drizzle over a Bundt cake. It's also great on cookies and doughnuts.
Chocolate Cheese Frosting
Dark chocolate frosting. The cream cheese cuts the sweetness and gives it a wonderful tangy flavor. Perfect with the Dark Chocolate Cake.
Chocolate Frosting I
Great texture and color as well as taste. Smooth and easily spread, this frosting turns any cake, cookie, or cupcake into something deliciously special.
Brownie Frosting
This frosting comes from my Mom. You can use it on made-from-scratch brownies, or give boxed brownies a special touch. Very rich and VERY good!
Basic Chocolate Buttercream Icing
This is a basic recipe that allows you to make the choice of how sweet it is. Top cupcakes and muffins and especially chocolate zucchini cakes with this icing.
Chocolate Icing
This chocolate icing uses butter and brown sugar with plenty of confectioners' sugar for a quick frosting for your cake.
Granny's Mahogany Cake and Frosting
This recipe, which is over 100 years old, was one of my grandmother's (she raised 11 children and three grandchildren) favorites. Anytime I serve this cake I get requests for the recipe.
Easy German Chocolate Cake Icing
This is a very quick, easy icing recipe for German chocolate cake. It's the best and quickest. My grandmother passes it to my mom, my mom to me, and me to you. You can substitute walnuts for pecans, if desired.
Grandma's Chocolate Custard Pie
Straight from Grandma's kitchen, a delicious Southern holiday tradition. A smooth and rich chocolate dessert that will have you asking for thirds.
Eclair Cake with Chocolate Ganache
A delicious, creamy filling on top of a light choux pastry gets glazed with a rich chocolate ganache. This dessert sounds fancy but it is so easy to make and it's a definite crowd-pleaser!
Coffee Butter Frosting
For coffee lovers. A delicious mocha frosting. Perfect with chocolate, caramel, or white cakes.
Easy White Chocolate Ganache
I whipped this up one day to put over a chocolate cake I made in a Bundt® cake pan. If you like white chocolate, you'll like this ganache.
