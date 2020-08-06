Chocolate Frosting Recipes

We'll show you how to make yummy chocolate frosting with trusted chocolate buttercream, chocolate glaze, and chocolate ganache recipes.

Staff Picks

Creamy Chocolate Frosting

2367
This creamy buttercream frosting makes enough to cover a 9-inch layer cake or 24 cupcakes with chocolate deliciousness.
By Debra Steward

Chocolate Fudge Buttercream Frosting

624
Easy and creamy chocolate fudge frosting. Tastes heavenly. Use on cooled devil's food cake for a death by chocolate experience.
By Debra Steward

Sour Cream Chocolate Frosting

386
Sour cream brings the tangy to this quick and easy chocolate frosting recipe.
By Mary Beth Guba

Caroline's Chocolate Fudge Frosting

402
If you are looking for a good fudgy frosting for cake or cupcakes, this quick and easy recipe is the one you need.
By Carrie Reynolds

One Minute Chocolate Icing

380
This is a boiled fudge-like icing
By Sandy

Chocolate Cream Cheese Frosting

219
A chocolate cream cheese frosting.
By RICHARDWROSS

Shiny Chocolate Glaze

46
I know you will fall in love with this shiny chocolate glaze.
By KITTYCATGRL

Light and Creamy Brown Sugar and Chocolate Frosting

65
A great alternative for greasy frosting. This recipe is really more like whipped cream, but still has that great frosting taste!
By PURPLEMAGGOT

Chocolate Cream Frosting

51
This is a very easy frosting to make, not too sweet, and absolutely outstanding
By Kevin Ryan

German Chocolate Cake Frosting

358
This coconut and pecan frosting if perfect for German chocolate cake.
By Debra Steward

Best Chocolate Frosting

289
Best chocolate frosting recipe I've found!
By Michelle Ann

The Best Chocolate Glaze

33
I use this glaze on brownies, Bundt® cake, ice cream, or whatever needs a little chocolate. It's rich, decadent, and oh so easy!
By Mary Taylor Dantzler
