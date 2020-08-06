Fondant Recipes

Rolled Fondant
Makes a perfectly smooth coating for cakes. Roll it out to 1/4 inch thickness for best results. Glucose and glycerin can be found at most cake decorating supply stores. You may color it with three drops of whatever food coloring you desire.
Rolling Fondant
Fondant is a smooth sugar paste cake coating that is rolled out with a rolling pin. The smoothness of this icing allows you to decorate a cake more extravagantly then you can with your typical icing. If you have ever wondered how professionals got their cakes to look so smooth, this is the secret.
Marshmallow Fondant
This is a very easy (and a little sticky at times) way to make a delicious fondant. It's great on cakes, cookies, or just for your little ones to play with! Leftovers will save in a tightly sealed container for a few weeks.
Rolled Buttercream Fondant
Great rolled fondant recipe for cakes or cookies. Tastes like buttercream frosting.
Quick Pour Fondant Icing
This is a great fondant recipe that can be tinted with paste food color if desired. Pour over the top of cakes or petit fours to make a perfectly smooth and glossy surface. Excess fondant can be stored, tightly covered, in refrigerator for weeks. Reheat to use again. Recipe may be doubled or tripled.
Homemade Marzipan
Can cover in chocolate or use as a substitute for fondant. Keeps for up to a month in the refrigerator and 6 months in the freezer.
Fondant Frosting
This is a fluffy whipped frosting that is lovely on cakes. Makes enough to frost one 9x13 inch cake.
Fondant for Chocolate Cherries
Chocolate cherries fondant. I use this inside the chocolate shell. It melts into a great liquid within 5 days. It is imperative to sift the powdered sugar.
Chocolate Fondant A La Maille®
These rich, chocolate mini cakes with a center of creamy honey mustard make an elegant dessert.
Sponsored By Maille