Fondant Recipes

Recipes for rolled fondant, marshmallow fondant, and poured fondant will help you to make perfectly decorated cakes, petits fours, and cupcakes.

Rolled Fondant

203
Makes a perfectly smooth coating for cakes. Roll it out to 1/4 inch thickness for best results. Glucose and glycerin can be found at most cake decorating supply stores. You may color it with three drops of whatever food coloring you desire.
By Marlene

Rolling Fondant

115
Fondant is a smooth sugar paste cake coating that is rolled out with a rolling pin. The smoothness of this icing allows you to decorate a cake more extravagantly then you can with your typical icing. If you have ever wondered how professionals got their cakes to look so smooth, this is the secret.
By HOLLY D

Marshmallow Fondant

1265
This is a very easy (and a little sticky at times) way to make a delicious fondant. It's great on cakes, cookies, or just for your little ones to play with! Leftovers will save in a tightly sealed container for a few weeks.
By Kiele Briscoe

Rolled Buttercream Fondant

744
Great rolled fondant recipe for cakes or cookies. Tastes like buttercream frosting.
By Kelley

How to Make Smart Cookie's Petits Fours for Baby and Bridal Showers

By Allrecipes Editors

Cake Fondant

23
A quick fondant. If you want colored fondant, add a dash of food coloring and knead.
By beth plouff

Quick Pour Fondant Icing

29
This is a great fondant recipe that can be tinted with paste food color if desired. Pour over the top of cakes or petit fours to make a perfectly smooth and glossy surface. Excess fondant can be stored, tightly covered, in refrigerator for weeks. Reheat to use again. Recipe may be doubled or tripled.
By MARCIAMOLINA

Homemade Marzipan

1
Can cover in chocolate or use as a substitute for fondant. Keeps for up to a month in the refrigerator and 6 months in the freezer.
By jodre'smama

Fondant Frosting

9
This is a fluffy whipped frosting that is lovely on cakes. Makes enough to frost one 9x13 inch cake.
By Carol

Fondant for Chocolate Cherries

2
Chocolate cherries fondant. I use this inside the chocolate shell. It melts into a great liquid within 5 days. It is imperative to sift the powdered sugar.
By Cammy Kinstedt

Chocolate Fondant A La Maille®

2
These rich, chocolate mini cakes with a center of creamy honey mustard make an elegant dessert.
By Maille
Sponsored By Maille
Rolled Buttercream Fondant
"I love this recipe. One thing that should be mentioned when using fondant: you have to put a thin layer of frosting on the cake first for the fondant to stick." – sketchy_larry
Marshmallow Fondant
"Awesome! Tasty and easy peasy. Will be using again." – Ashley Booth
Poured Fondant Petit Four Icing

