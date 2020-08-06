Pecan Pie Recipes

Pecan pie makes a deliciously decadent dessert. Keep it classic, or find a version at Allrecipes that suits your mood, like chocolate or bourbon!

Pecan Pie

815
This is a wonderfully rich, Southern pie recipe that is the best I've tried!
By Linda Seay

Pecan Pie Bars

621
These bars are easy to prep and bake for any pecan pie fans in your life!
By Marietta Strothmann

Southern Pecan Pie I

262
This recipe has been passed down in my family. Use light or dark corn syrup.
By Nikki

Does Pecan Pie Need To Be Refrigerated?

Find out how to store your pecan pie, whether it's freshly baked or store-bought.
By Bailey Fink

Favorite Bourbon Pecan Pie

100
A touch of bourbon adds distinctive flavor to this delicious pecan pie!
By BlueEyedBaker

10 Recipes for Pecan Pie Without Corn Syrup

Ran out of corn syrup? You can still make a delicious pecan pie with any of these top-rated recipes!
By Ita Mac Airt

Chocolate Bourbon Pecan Pie

655
Kentucky bourbon gives a kick to this Southern classic.
By ANITAL

Chef John's Pecan Pie

119
This is my idea of the perfect pecan pie. It has the perfect ratio of crunchy nuts to the sweet, sticky goodness underneath. And thanks to the blind-baking, the crust is wonderfully crisp.
By Chef John

14 Fun Twists on Pecan Pie

This holiday season, give your pecan pie a little something extra.
By Sarra Sedghi

Pecan Pie VII

80
This is a simple, yet delicious recipe to make without the syrup that most pecan pie recipes call for. It's more like a custard pie with pecans.
By Deanne Gates

Unbeatable Pecan Pie

90
The maple syrup gives this pecan pie a distinctive flavor.
By Terry

Pecan Pie

808
This easy Southern pecan pie is simply the best.
Irresistible Pecan Pie
716
"This is the most amazing pecan pie. Once you start eating it you can't stop." – IHART44
Skip the Corn Syrup in These Pecan Pie Recipes
This collection of pecan pie recipes use honey, maple syrup, and light brown sugar unbeatable sweetness, texture, and caramel flavor.
Maple Pecan Pie II
19
Our Best Chocolate Pecan Pies
Kentucky Derby Pie
4
Pecan Pie without Corn Syrup
2852

Enjoy a rich, creamy, ooey-gooey pecan pie filling without using corn syrup.

More Pecan Pie Recipes

Pecan Tarts

70
Individual tarts make an elegant dessert presentation.
By Britney Satterfield

Caramel Pecan Pie

777
Buttery caramel candies add extra flavor to a classic holiday pecan pie.
By CORWYNN DARKHOLME

Easy Pecan Pie

173
You will enjoy making this traditional pecan pie as much as you will enjoy eating a slice.
By Jackie

Pecan Tassies

189
These cute little tarts are a great hit and look beautiful on a holiday tray!
By Carla A.

Kentucky Pecan Pie

269
This family-favorite pecan pie is a much requested item at bake sales.
By Laurie Nanni

Honey Crunch Pecan Pie

304
This is the winner of First Place in the Nut Category, as well as winner of the Best of Show award for the American Pie Council's 2000 National Pie Championship.
By Sarah Spaugh

Sweet Potato Pecan Pie

88
Caramelized pecan topping makes this special!
By Lorrie Sterling

Dark Chocolate Buttermilk Pecan Pie

6
Since the first time I put this together four years ago, it now is a must for all our family gatherings. When I pull it out of the oven, I sprinkle a handful of leftover dark chocolate chips on top.
By ashleyhas2manydogs

Simple Pecan Pie

314
A rich, delicious, and easy pecan pie.
By EARTHYMOM

Chocolate Pecan Pie

100
Chocolaty flavor in every bite means this pecan pie is a holiday winner!
By Karin Christian

Upside-Down Apple Pecan Pie

73
This is by far the best apple pie I've ever had, and anyone who likes apple pie who has tried it agrees, this is a wonderful variation of an all-American favorite. Enjoy with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
By TJ4GOD721

Classic Pecan Pie

139
This classic pie combines eggs, corn syrup, vanilla, lots of pecans, and is baked to a burnished golden brown. See other recipes by Karo Corn Syrup.
By ARGO, KARO and FLEISCHMANN'S
New Orleans Chocolate Bourbon Pecan Pie

80
My family loves this pie at Thanksgiving, Christmas or really any holiday of the year. So put on some jazz, pour yourself some java, and have a piece of this delicious dessert. The chocolate chips and the bourbon add a delicious change to the normal pecan pie. Top with whipped cream and enjoy.
By tracy918

Chocolate Pecan Pie III

253
A different flavor - this pecan pie has cocoa in it.
By Ruth

Sweet Potato Pie with Pecans

41
This is the perfect Thanksgiving pie. Sweet potatoes and pecans make such a wonderful combination. And everyone know it wouldn't be Thanksgiving without pie.
By Sandra

Grandma's Pecan Tassies

15
Include these irresistible bite-sized tarts on your holiday cookie plate!
By Brandi Rose

Heide's Kentucky Derby Dessert

33
This is a pie traditionally served at the annual Kentucky Derby for 50 years.
By Heide F

Old-Fashioned Honey Pecan Pie

29
Pecan pie made without white sugar. This pie will fit in an 8 inch pie pan as well.
By MARBALET

Coconut Pecan Pie

8
This is a nice change from pecan pie. It is my husband's favorite. Very sweet and rich. If you use a deep dish pie crust, use 1 cup pecans. For a smaller pie crust use 1/2 cup.
By LALYC

Southern Pecan Pie Bars

9
With pecans being native to the southern US, this easy bar version of the classic pie is perfect for Thanksgiving. Pair the proverbial nut with Golden Eagle syrup, an Alabama specialty, and this dessert is as Southern as they come.
By Smart Cookie
Pecan Delight

8
This is wonderful!
By Sandi

Traditional Pecan Pie in a Jar

3
Traditional Pecan Pie in a Jar has a deeply toasted, sweet, luxurious flavor. Just break through the caramelized, crispy pecan topping to expose the amber-colored rich filling and flaky crust inside. Serve with sweetened whipped cream or vanilla ice cream, if desired.
By Culinary Envy

Southern Pecan Pie II

42
I received this recipe from my friend Joyce three years ago, she in turn got it from a elderly southern lady. It is a real classic Southern style pecan pie and is very pretty too!
By Linda Maugeri
