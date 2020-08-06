Pecan Pie Recipes

This is by far the best apple pie I've ever had, and anyone who likes apple pie who has tried it agrees, this is a wonderful variation of an all-American favorite. Enjoy with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
My family loves this pie at Thanksgiving, Christmas or really any holiday of the year. So put on some jazz, pour yourself some java, and have a piece of this delicious dessert. The chocolate chips and the bourbon add a delicious change to the normal pecan pie. Top with whipped cream and enjoy.
With pecans being native to the southern US, this easy bar version of the classic pie is perfect for Thanksgiving. Pair the proverbial nut with Golden Eagle syrup, an Alabama specialty, and this dessert is as Southern as they come.
Traditional Pecan Pie in a Jar has a deeply toasted, sweet, luxurious flavor. Just break through the caramelized, crispy pecan topping to expose the amber-colored rich filling and flaky crust inside. Serve with sweetened whipped cream or vanilla ice cream, if desired.