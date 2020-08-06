Key Lime Pie Recipes

Creamy, tangy key lime pie makes a delicious summer (or anytime!) dessert. Whether you buy a graham cracker crust or make your own, find your perfect key lime pie recipe at Allrecipes.

Staff Picks

Key Lime Pie VII

Rating: 4.8 stars
4122
This recipe uses condensed milk and sour cream. Fabulously easy. . . a summertime favorite! If you have time, a homemade graham cracker crust is better! Garnish with whipped cream and thin slices of lime if you like.
By ANNRICHARDSON

Key Lime Pie IV

Rating: 4.28 stars
46
Easy pie! You can substitute a prepared shortbread or graham cracker crust for the pastry crust, if you like.
By Ruth Uitto

Key Lime Pie I

Rating: 4.64 stars
306
This pie is always well received whenever served - it is light and refreshing and very attractive, too. An all-time favorite! You may substitute the key lime juice with a mixture of 1/4 cup fresh lemon juice and 1/4 cup fresh lime juice.
By IRENED

Mini Key Lime Pies

Rating: 4.88 stars
43
Nothing taste better than key lime pie made with fresh key limes. This one is really tasty and super simple to make. Mini pies are great because everyone can have their own.
By Lisawas

What Is a Key Lime?

And how is it different from a regular lime?
By Melanie Fincher

Frozen Key Lime Pie

Rating: 4.69 stars
13
A very easy and light pie..not to mention how addicting it is! A great summer refresher. Please note: this recipe contains raw eggs. We recommend that pregnant women, young children, the elderly and the infirm do not consume raw eggs. Important: be sure to use only fresh eggs for this recipe.
By ALLPAL237

White Chocolate Key Lime Endeavor with Macadamia Crunch

Rating: 4.46 stars
24
What an unbelievable combination! My quest for the best Key Lime pie led me to develop this recipe.
By KDPFISTER88

Breezy Key Lime Pie with Strawberry Rhubarb Glaze

Rating: 4.67 stars
3
This tangy, sweet pie is sure to tickle the tastebuds of anyone who loves the crisp, tart flavor of fresh lime and berries. Made in a sweet vanilla crust, it's the perfect end to a light, fresh meal. It's best to start this pie at least 12 hours before you wish to serve it. Garnish with whipped cream, strawberry slices, or fresh twists of lime.
By Diamonds_Nine

Phoenician's Key Lime Pie

Rating: 4.79 stars
246
When I moved from Lebanon to Florida spring of 1999, I brought with me my love for cooking and search for new recipes. The famous key lime pie was new to me. It was a friend's best dessert, and he used to buy it from Costco every time we go for shopping. I tasted the pie at several places, but they were missing that wow flavor. I kept playing with the recipe, and the right flavor is found. I live now in North Bay, Ontario, and we only get the Key Limes twice a year, so sometimes I substitute with fresh lime juice. I hope you all enjoy!!
By Arlette Therese Abdallah

Key Lime Cake III

Rating: 4.52 stars
347
This is a very moist cake. Very easy to make. If you like key lime, you will love this cake.
By Judy

Key Lime and Raspberry Pies in Jars

Rating: 4.5 stars
6
Key lime and raspberry pies in jars are pretty pastel portable pies in a jar. It is so refreshing; it will quickly become your spring and summertime favorite dessert!
By Culinary Envy

Florida Key Lime Pie

Rating: 4.45 stars
121
No bake Key Lime pie - easy and sooo goood! Vanilla extract may be substituted with lemon extract.
By Marion McWhorter
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Key Lime Pie-Inspired Recipes
Actual key limes are worth seeking out when they're in season; their flavor is more bright and floral than regular limes.
Easy Key Lime Pie I
Rating: Unrated
1504
"Simple recipe, extravagant results. We made this twice in 7 days!" – Jackie
White Chocolate-Key Lime Endeavor
Rating: Unrated
24
Key Lime Pie IX
Rating: Unrated
109
Classic Key Lime Pie
Rating: Unrated
115
No Bake Key Lime Pie
Rating: Unrated
34

Key Lime Pie VII

Rating: 4.8 stars
4122

This recipe uses condensed milk and sour cream. Fabulously easy. . . a summertime favorite! If you have time, a homemade graham cracker crust is better! Garnish with whipped cream and thin slices of lime if you like.

More Key Lime Pie Recipes

No Bake Key Lime Pie

Rating: 3.94 stars
34
This is a quick and easy refreshing pie. It may be served either chilled or frozen! Graham cracker pie crust can be used instead of a baked pie crust.
By Shirley

Authentic Key Lime Pie

I am a Florida native who raised Key lime trees in the back yard. This recipe is as authentic as it gets. A real Key lime pie is plain, simple. This is the recipe I grew up with. I hope you like it.
By JetsonRING

Key Lime Pie VIII

Rating: 4.64 stars
288
This is extremely easy and the crust doesn't get all soggy the second day. Fat-free ingredients work well. Garnish each slice with a dollop of whipped topping if you like.
By Charlotte Pierce

Easy Key Lime Pie II

Rating: 4.53 stars
34
A very refreshing, easy Florida specialty pie!
By Carolyn

Individual No-Bake Key Lime Pies

Tart, creamy, light, and sweet. The perfect dessert after a heavy meal or barbecue! This is the smaller version of the pie I make every summer. It couldn't be easier and tastes just like real key lime pie--but no eggs or baking required!
By NicoleMcmom

Key Lime Pie X

Rating: 3.57 stars
7
This is the traditional Floridian pie, except made with less fat. It is delicious!
By Ann

Key Lime Pie V

Rating: 4.4 stars
30
This is a really easy recipe. Also works great with nonfat sweetened condensed milk and a reduced fat pie crust. Great topped with whipped topping or baked meringue. A baked pie shell may be used instead of graham cracker crust.
By Kristi Finsterwald

Key Lime and Raspberry Pies in Jars

Rating: 4.5 stars
6
Key lime and raspberry pies in jars are pretty pastel portable pies in a jar. It is so refreshing; it will quickly become your spring and summertime favorite dessert!
By Culinary Envy

Key Lime and Pretzel Pie

Rating: 4.45 stars
40
This unusual pie will have even the pickiest eater begging for more!! This recipe can use all fat free ingredients.
By Jen

Key Lime Pie II

Rating: 4.18 stars
11
This pie is made with gelatin. Lemon-lime gelatin may be used in place of the lime gelatin. Be sure to cool the pie shell before filling.
By Glenda

St. Patrick's Day Shamrock Pie

Rating: 5 stars
1
I will warn you, if you dare put this in your mouth, you won't be able to stop! That won't be to great for your health, but I think most of you can indulge in a simple guilty pleasure such as this one. With the recipe comes a story... Once upon a time a fairy and a troll had a child they later named Leonardo, he was short and loved rainbow, gold, and green. He wants this pie! Serve with whipped cream and ice cream. Sprinkles don't hurt either!
By Astrid

Vegan Key Lime Pie

Rating: 4 stars
1
This is a recipe I've fine-tuned to my vegan mother's taste, which is quite the challenge considering her strict diet. So far, no one has noticed the avocados until I tell them, and the looks on their faces are priceless. It's entirely guilt-free, and an easy way to trick your carnivorous friends and family into eating healthy! Garnish pie with shredded coconut, if desired.
By Jenelle Jackson

Authentic Key Lime Pie with Whipped Cream

The real deal. This pie is a bit tart and will make you think you're on vacation to Key West, Florida. I was born and raised there so trust me, I know. Yum! Enjoy!
By RoseKitty8

Key Lime Thyme Pie

Rating: 5 stars
1
Key lime and a hint of thyme add indulgent flavor and intrigue to this fluffy no-bake pie.
By So Delicious® Dairy Free
Sponsored By So Delicious

Key Lime Bars

Key lime pie bars with a crisp, buttery base and a soft, custardy, sour lime topping.
By A Newby

Key Lime Pie III

Rating: 3.67 stars
3
Another variation on the classic Florida dessert that Hemmingway loved so well. This version is made with bitters. Top with whipped cream, if desired. Enjoy!!
By Donna

Creamy Lime Pie

Rating: 4 stars
2
This is my no-bake answer to traditional Key lime pie. It is quite rich with a more delicate lime flavor.
By maigrey

5-Ingredient Key Lime Pie

A simple 5-ingredient Key lime pie I've been eating my whole life in south Florida.
By Logan Fleming

Key Lime Pie VI

Rating: 4.26 stars
74
A Key Lime Pie made without sweetened condensed milk. It really enhances the flavor of the lime.
By JACLYN

Gluten-Free Key Lime Pie

Quick, easy, tasty, and gluten-free Key lime pie!
By Rick Kleinhans (kokodiablo)

Coconut-Key Lime Pie

I formed this recipe from a combination of many old Key lime pie recipes. It has become a staple at any family gathering, and it is relatively easy to put together.
By Andi

Coconut-Crusted Key Lime and White Chocolate Mousse Pie

Rich white chocolate, tart Key lime, and nutty coconut are a tasty trio of flavors in this coconut-crusted mousse pie that's fancy enough for any special occasion.
By EricandMonica Hagen
Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com