Key Lime Pie Recipes

This recipe uses condensed milk and sour cream. Fabulously easy. . . a summertime favorite! If you have time, a homemade graham cracker crust is better! Garnish with whipped cream and thin slices of lime if you like.
This pie is always well received whenever served - it is light and refreshing and very attractive, too. An all-time favorite! You may substitute the key lime juice with a mixture of 1/4 cup fresh lemon juice and 1/4 cup fresh lime juice.
A very easy and light pie..not to mention how addicting it is! A great summer refresher. Please note: this recipe contains raw eggs. We recommend that pregnant women, young children, the elderly and the infirm do not consume raw eggs. Important: be sure to use only fresh eggs for this recipe.
This tangy, sweet pie is sure to tickle the tastebuds of anyone who loves the crisp, tart flavor of fresh lime and berries. Made in a sweet vanilla crust, it's the perfect end to a light, fresh meal. It's best to start this pie at least 12 hours before you wish to serve it. Garnish with whipped cream, strawberry slices, or fresh twists of lime.
When I moved from Lebanon to Florida spring of 1999, I brought with me my love for cooking and search for new recipes. The famous key lime pie was new to me. It was a friend's best dessert, and he used to buy it from Costco every time we go for shopping. I tasted the pie at several places, but they were missing that wow flavor. I kept playing with the recipe, and the right flavor is found. I live now in North Bay, Ontario, and we only get the Key Limes twice a year, so sometimes I substitute with fresh lime juice. I hope you all enjoy!!
This recipe uses condensed milk and sour cream. Fabulously easy. . . a summertime favorite! If you have time, a homemade graham cracker crust is better! Garnish with whipped cream and thin slices of lime if you like.
Tart, creamy, light, and sweet. The perfect dessert after a heavy meal or barbecue! This is the smaller version of the pie I make every summer. It couldn't be easier and tastes just like real key lime pie--but no eggs or baking required!
This is a really easy recipe. Also works great with nonfat sweetened condensed milk and a reduced fat pie crust. Great topped with whipped topping or baked meringue. A baked pie shell may be used instead of graham cracker crust.
I will warn you, if you dare put this in your mouth, you won't be able to stop! That won't be to great for your health, but I think most of you can indulge in a simple guilty pleasure such as this one. With the recipe comes a story... Once upon a time a fairy and a troll had a child they later named Leonardo, he was short and loved rainbow, gold, and green. He wants this pie! Serve with whipped cream and ice cream. Sprinkles don't hurt either!
This is a recipe I've fine-tuned to my vegan mother's taste, which is quite the challenge considering her strict diet. So far, no one has noticed the avocados until I tell them, and the looks on their faces are priceless. It's entirely guilt-free, and an easy way to trick your carnivorous friends and family into eating healthy! Garnish pie with shredded coconut, if desired.