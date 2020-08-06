Middle Eastern Recipes

Chakchouka (also called shakshouka) is a Tunisian and Israeli dish of tomatoes, onions, pepper, spices, and eggs. It's usually eaten for breakfast or lunch, but I think it's tasty anytime. And it's easy to make. It is similar to the Turkish dish 'Menemen' and to the Latin American breakfast dish 'Huevos Rancheros.'
Lamb marinated with yogurt, lemon juices, garlic and seasonings is cooked quickly in a skillet. These sandwiches are a delight for all the senses. The lamb can be served over rice instead of being made into sandwiches. This marinade also works well with beef.
This is my version of Turkish kebabs which I made 'off the cuff' after searching unsuccessfully for a recipe online. The original sandwiches are made from meat that is pressed into a loaf and grilled on a rotating spit. The meat is shaved off as it gets crispy and then put into a pita sandwich. My recipe calls for thin slices of meat to be marinated and then broiled to get the same effect without a huge rotating grill. Serve in a warmed pita with goat cheese, tzatziki sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and pepperoncinis.
This version is a fail-safe recipe that our family has perfected for the Lebanese Garlic Sauce. It can be used as a condiment on grilled meats, as a salad dressing, and in dishes that require good garlic flavor. We have found immersion blending works much better than using the blender. If you double the batch, don't double the salt, rather use 1 1/2 tablespoons.
A favorite Palestinian dessert! Crunchy shredded phyllo dough is baked with a layer of creamy sweet cheese and then drenched in rosewater syrup. It's simple yet impressive. The cheese filling is traditionally made from Nabulsi cheese that is desalted. The ricotta-mozzarella mix is a great substitute, and lower-fat products can be used. If you have access to a Middle Eastern grocery, you can probably find kanafa dye, which turns the dough into the orange or reddish color that is the signature of kanafa.
At my age I feel like I've seen and done it all, so you can only imagine my shock at finding a new way to do eggs. I would never have thought to pair yogurt with poached eggs and a spicy red pepper butter, but it might be my new favorite breakfast now. Fried eggs also work in this, any way you like 'em. Serve with toasted crusty bread for dipping.
I believe I've posted a few fool-proof methods for cooking perfect rice, but this Persian version takes the grand prize, and it's not even close for second. The beauty of this method is that it doesn't rely on any specific measurements, or even exact times. This will make some of you very nervous, but just go with it.
These kebabs have 6 different kinds of spices; the first time I smelled them I knew immediately that I had to find the recipe. The most affordable way to purchase the spices is in bulk at either a health food store or an Asian or Middle-Eastern market. They are very good! Serve with yogurt, flat bread, lettuce, tomato and cucumber.
With a cheese-stuffed crust and an egg baked into the center, this boat-shaped Georgian bread is so fun and versatile, there's only a matter of time before it's delivered to every home for pizza night and ordered from every brunch menu the morning after. They take a little finesse but the payoff is well worth it; after all, what more could you want other than cheesy, soft-while-chewy bread dipped in its own bed of runny egg yolk and molten cheese?
This flatbread brings me back to my early childhood when the Syrian lady across the street from my grandmother made it and always gave us some. It's my first food memory. The bread has a unique texture, gorgeous appearance, and fun-to-make technique.
This is a traditional Muslim bean pie that most people have never had and even more have never made. Made with navy beans, it is surprisingly a wonderful dessert. Once you've had it, you'll love making it. There are only a few recipes for this pie and it took me years of tweaking other recipes to come up with one that actually makes an edible bean pie. This recipe you can trust to make an awesome dessert.
This soup is divine and much like you will get at any authentic Turkish restaurant. It has dynamic flavors and a lovely mild heat. I make a big batch and eat it for lunch with crusty bread and salad the entire week. Optional: Serve with additional mint and lemon wedges.
I tend to enjoy a generous ratio between nuts and pastry, as that makes me feel a little bit better about the copious amounts of sugar in this, but above and beyond that, I think this approach produces the best texture. You can use as many layers of filo as you want, but be careful, since too many may not cook through, and the only way to mess this up is to undercook the dough. The top and bottom layers need to dry out, and thoroughly crisp up, otherwise, once the syrup gets ladled over, you'll have a soggy mess.
This was the first Arabic dish I ever made and it turned out extremely delicious, a new favorite! Serve Al Kabsa with a fresh mixed cucumber, carrot, lettuce, and tomato salad -- preferably with a little lime vinaigrette. Some fresh pita bread on the side would be nice also. Saudis like their Kabsa with a hot sauce called 'Shattah'. Enjoy!
Fattoush is one of the most well known Middle Eastern salads and a standard dish on the 'mezza' (small dishes) table. It's a colorful tossed salad with a lemony garlic dressing, and if you've never made a single Arabic dish, this is a delicious and healthy place to start.
Bazlama is a simple and delicious village bread that I learned to prepare after moving to Turkey. Normally it is cooked in an outdoor oven but it works just as well on the stove top. It's best served warm.
These are served in every restaurant in the Middle East. You can easily make them at home and make them taste just as good, if not better. Don't substitute sour cream for the yogurt, as the yogurt is a meat tenderizer.