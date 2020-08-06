Middle Eastern Recipes

Find your favorite Middle Eastern recipes for hummus, falafel, tabbouleh, kebabs, phyllo pastries, and more.

Real Hummus

Rating: 4.55 stars
1203
This hummus is a family recipe passed down from many generations. Eat with warm pita bread.
By ROYHOBBS

Chakchouka (Shakshouka)

Rating: 4.68 stars
359
Chakchouka (also called shakshouka) is a Tunisian and Israeli dish of tomatoes, onions, pepper, spices, and eggs. It's usually eaten for breakfast or lunch, but I think it's tasty anytime. And it's easy to make. It is similar to the Turkish dish 'Menemen' and to the Latin American breakfast dish 'Huevos Rancheros.'
By Ben

Hamusta Soup

Rating: 3.63 stars
8
This is an Iraqi Kurdish soup that is very popular in Israel.
By Linda

Easy Lamb Shawarma

Rating: 3.87 stars
15
Lamb marinated with yogurt, lemon juices, garlic and seasonings is cooked quickly in a skillet. These sandwiches are a delight for all the senses. The lamb can be served over rice instead of being made into sandwiches. This marinade also works well with beef.
By HAMLET32

Turkish Kebabs

Rating: 4.63 stars
24
This is my version of Turkish kebabs which I made 'off the cuff' after searching unsuccessfully for a recipe online. The original sandwiches are made from meat that is pressed into a loaf and grilled on a rotating spit. The meat is shaved off as it gets crispy and then put into a pita sandwich. My recipe calls for thin slices of meat to be marinated and then broiled to get the same effect without a huge rotating grill. Serve in a warmed pita with goat cheese, tzatziki sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and pepperoncinis.
By RACHEY638

Thick-Style Lebanese Garlic Sauce

Rating: 4.1 stars
117
This version is a fail-safe recipe that our family has perfected for the Lebanese Garlic Sauce. It can be used as a condiment on grilled meats, as a salad dressing, and in dishes that require good garlic flavor. We have found immersion blending works much better than using the blender. If you double the batch, don't double the salt, rather use 1 1/2 tablespoons.
By )

Lavosh

Rating: 4.69 stars
52
Good with soup, as an appetizer or as a snack. Lavosh is an Armenian unleavened flat bread.
By SALLYCOOKS

What Is Pomegranate Molasses?

Here's everything you need to know about the luscious Middle Eastern condiment — from where to buy it to how to make your own to the best ways to use it.
By Nadia Hassani

Keftedes - Greek Meatballs

Rating: 4.55 stars
22
Here is a fried Greek meatball - Cyprian style. These are made with grated potatoes; a little different than the islands of Greece. Squeeze some lemon on them and have a taste of Cyprus.
By Constantina

Fereni Starch Pudding

Rating: 3.79 stars
14
A delightful pudding that can be eaten hot or cold, during Ramadan, particularly on sohur or iftar. Adjust both the sugar and the rosewater to taste.
By Zahra

Chef John's Harissa Sauce

Rating: 4.91 stars
35
Harissa is probably my all-time favorite hot sauce, and one I'm sure you've seen me use in a bunch of recipes here. A small spoonful of this makes virtually any savory dish better.
By Chef John

Kanafa

Rating: 4.55 stars
29
A favorite Palestinian dessert! Crunchy shredded phyllo dough is baked with a layer of creamy sweet cheese and then drenched in rosewater syrup. It's simple yet impressive. The cheese filling is traditionally made from Nabulsi cheese that is desalted. The ricotta-mozzarella mix is a great substitute, and lower-fat products can be used. If you have access to a Middle Eastern grocery, you can probably find kanafa dye, which turns the dough into the orange or reddish color that is the signature of kanafa.
By Noura
Turkish Eggs (Cilbir)

Rating: 4.86 stars
51

At my age I feel like I've seen and done it all, so you can only imagine my shock at finding a new way to do eggs. I would never have thought to pair yogurt with poached eggs and a spicy red pepper butter, but it might be my new favorite breakfast now. Fried eggs also work in this, any way you like 'em. Serve with toasted crusty bread for dipping.

More Middle Eastern Recipes

Persian Rice

Rating: 4.7 stars
91
I believe I've posted a few fool-proof methods for cooking perfect rice, but this Persian version takes the grand prize, and it's not even close for second. The beauty of this method is that it doesn't rely on any specific measurements, or even exact times. This will make some of you very nervous, but just go with it.
By Chef John

Middle Eastern Cabbage Rolls

Rating: 5 stars
2
This is a Middle Eastern or Arabic version of cabbage rolls stuffed with rice, almonds, and spices and served with a mint-flavored yogurt sauce.
By Afiyet_olson

Kofta Kebabs

Rating: 4.71 stars
423
These kebabs have 6 different kinds of spices; the first time I smelled them I knew immediately that I had to find the recipe. The most affordable way to purchase the spices is in bulk at either a health food store or an Asian or Middle-Eastern market. They are very good! Serve with yogurt, flat bread, lettuce, tomato and cucumber.
By SRKELZ

Best Hummus

Rating: 4.53 stars
77
I serve this at least once a week with a chicken or steak meal or just as a quick snack. Learned from my late grandfather who was of Lebanese descent. Serve with fresh Arabic bread.
By Reman9981

Khachapuri (Georgian Cheese Bread)

Rating: 4.9 stars
20
With a cheese-stuffed crust and an egg baked into the center, this boat-shaped Georgian bread is so fun and versatile, there's only a matter of time before it's delivered to every home for pizza night and ordered from every brunch menu the morning after. They take a little finesse but the payoff is well worth it; after all, what more could you want other than cheesy, soft-while-chewy bread dipped in its own bed of runny egg yolk and molten cheese?
By Chef John

Lebanese Mountain Bread

Rating: 4.7 stars
30
This flatbread brings me back to my early childhood when the Syrian lady across the street from my grandmother made it and always gave us some. It's my first food memory. The bread has a unique texture, gorgeous appearance, and fun-to-make technique.
By Chef John

No Fail Bean Pie

Rating: 4.77 stars
137
This is a traditional Muslim bean pie that most people have never had and even more have never made. Made with navy beans, it is surprisingly a wonderful dessert. Once you've had it, you'll love making it. There are only a few recipes for this pie and it took me years of tweaking other recipes to come up with one that actually makes an edible bean pie. This recipe you can trust to make an awesome dessert.
By Imam Qadriyyah S. Mabel-Doroth

Slow Cooker Moroccan Chicken

Rating: 4.03 stars
123
Tasty, easy, and impressive! Serve with couscous or rice.
By juliebu

Homemade Manti (Traditional Turkish Dumplings)

Rating: 4.65 stars
40
Manti is a famous meal from my country. To prepare this dish takes time, but I'm sure you'll agree it's worth it! Enjoy-afiyet olsun (bon appetit)!
By Asli Ocak

Vegetarian Kofta Pitas

Meat-free Middle Eastern pitas, for a savory, easy meal.
By RyanC Miami

Extra Easy Hummus

Rating: 4.32 stars
671
Tahini-free hummus that only takes minutes, and is a favorite with my kids.
By Donalyn

Afghani Kabli Pulao

Rating: 4.8 stars
5
This is a delicious kabli pulao made in a pressure cooker. The rice gets infused with flavor and has the perfect texture. This is a must-try! You can also prepare this on your stove top.
By chanty475

Turkish Red Lentil Soup with Mint

Rating: 4.65 stars
84
This soup is divine and much like you will get at any authentic Turkish restaurant. It has dynamic flavors and a lovely mild heat. I make a big batch and eat it for lunch with crusty bread and salad the entire week. Optional: Serve with additional mint and lemon wedges.
By Jenna

Chef John's Baklava

Rating: 4.69 stars
29
I tend to enjoy a generous ratio between nuts and pastry, as that makes me feel a little bit better about the copious amounts of sugar in this, but above and beyond that, I think this approach produces the best texture. You can use as many layers of filo as you want, but be careful, since too many may not cook through, and the only way to mess this up is to undercook the dough. The top and bottom layers need to dry out, and thoroughly crisp up, otherwise, once the syrup gets ladled over, you'll have a soggy mess.
By Chef John

Persian Saffron-Braised Chicken Thighs

Juicy chicken thighs are braised in a delicious curry-saffron sauce. A simple chicken dish to impress company or to have for a weeknight dinner!
By Sumac and Salsa

Lebanese Seven Spices

Rating: 4.13 stars
15
The secret for good Middle Eastern food. Actually it's a mix of 8 spices.
By orayeena

Al Kabsa - Traditional Saudi Rice and Chicken

Rating: 4.52 stars
52
This was the first Arabic dish I ever made and it turned out extremely delicious, a new favorite! Serve Al Kabsa with a fresh mixed cucumber, carrot, lettuce, and tomato salad -- preferably with a little lime vinaigrette. Some fresh pita bread on the side would be nice also. Saudis like their Kabsa with a hot sauce called 'Shattah'. Enjoy!
By EmiratiWife2010

Middle Eastern Rice with Black Beans and Chickpeas

Rating: 4.41 stars
556
I got this recipe from a friend who is from Bethlehem. The flavors are just delicious. The possibilities of add-ins are endless.
By JULIEP

Umm Ali

Rating: 4.5 stars
24
Umm Ali is a delicious traditional Egyptian dessert equivalent to North America's bread pudding. You can serve it warm with a scoop of French vanilla ice cream.
By Mama & her Girls

Arabic Fattoush Salad

Rating: 4.72 stars
47
Fattoush is one of the most well known Middle Eastern salads and a standard dish on the 'mezza' (small dishes) table. It's a colorful tossed salad with a lemony garlic dressing, and if you've never made a single Arabic dish, this is a delicious and healthy place to start.
By Sonja Taha

Chicken Curry and Potatoes

Rating: 4.5 stars
28
This is the best curry chicken you will ever have. It is also very good with a side of basmati rice! This recipe comes from my Assyrian grandma! Hope you enjoy it.
By sharon younan

Bazlama - Turkish Flat Bread

Rating: 4.63 stars
70
Bazlama is a simple and delicious village bread that I learned to prepare after moving to Turkey. Normally it is cooked in an outdoor oven but it works just as well on the stove top. It's best served warm.
By sharwna

Shish Tawook Grilled Chicken

Rating: 4.78 stars
315
These are served in every restaurant in the Middle East. You can easily make them at home and make them taste just as good, if not better. Don't substitute sour cream for the yogurt, as the yogurt is a meat tenderizer.
By Noor
