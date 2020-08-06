Sous Vide Recipes

Sous Vide Crispy Carnitas

Rating: 5 stars
3
Sous vide crispy carnitas are scrumptious, super juicy, caramelized, crispy, easy Mexican-style pulled pork made in a water bath overnight! Garnish with green onions, if desired.
By Culinary Envy

What Is Sous Vide?

Sous vide — French for "under vacuum" — is an innovative cooking technique that yields impressive results.
By Elizabeth Laseter

Sous Vide Lemon-Butter Shrimp

Rating: 5 stars
7
These tender and juicy shrimp are infused with the wonderful flavors of thyme, lemon, and Creole seasoning. They are so easy to make, they practically cook themselves! You never have to eat chewy, rubbery shrimp again when using the sous vide method.
By France C

Sous Vide Chicken Breast with Lemon and Herbs

If you've never had sous vide chicken before, you're about to be amazed by how tender and juicy it is! Feel free to play around with different aromatics. Traditionally you need to cook chicken to 165 F or until no longer pink, however with sous vide cooking, you can achieve the same safety with extended cooking at lower temperatures. I have experimented and 148 F is my personal preference for texture.
By France C

Sous Vide Duck Breast

Rating: 4.89 stars
28
How about a simple, almost foolproof, stovetop sous vide method that requires no special equipment? Too good to be true? Well, I'm happy to report it's so very true, and produced what my wife and I agreed was the best duck breast we've ever had.
By Chef John

Sous Vide "Poached" Eggs

Rating: 3.36 stars
14
Poached eggs are normally cooked directly in simmering water, but that can be tricky and lead to rubbery, messy eggs. I have tried different variations of times and temps, and this is the method I find produces a perfectly set white with a runny yolk. Use a kitchen timer for precise results, not the timer on your immersion cooker. Fresh eggs have tighter whites and produce the best results.
By France C

Sous Vide Corned Beef

Rating: 5 stars
1
Sure, there are dozens of ways to cook a corned beef, but cooking it sous vide low and slow ensures it'll come out juicy and tender, even if you use a flat cut. Twenty-four hours will give you a firmer, sliceable texture, if that's what you prefer, but I've found 48 hours to provide the ultimate in tenderness and juiciness. The fat cap will also render down nicely.
By France C

Sous Vide "Cold Brew" Coffee

This method mimics the traditional time-consuming method of making cold-brew coffee in the fridge, but in 2 hours instead of 24! The warm water temperature is kept low enough to speed up the cold-brew process, but not hot enough to release the bitter, acidic flavors you get from hot-brewed drip coffee. The result is a super smooth brew that you'll want to make again and again. Use your favorite fresh-ground coffee for best results.
By France C

Sous Vide Cajun Boneless Chicken Breast with Creamy Pan Sauce

Flavorful Cajun seasoning, cream, and Parmesan cheese are the stars in this dish, as is the incredibly juicy chicken that results from cooking sous vide. Traditionally you need to cook chicken to 165 degrees F (74 degrees C) or until no longer pink, however with sous vide cooking, you can achieve the same safety with extended cooking time at lower temperatures. Using an ice bath will lower the chicken temperature slightly, so that it does not overcook during the searing step. If you prefer a lot of sauce, double the sauce ingredients.
By France C

Sous Vide Burgers

The great thing about cooking burgers sous vide is that you don't have to worry about overcooking or undercooking. You get moist, juicy, flavorful burgers every time. To get that nice grilled exterior, you can just sear them on the grill at the very end. Serve with sous vide onions confit. Recipe courtesy of Vicky McDonald.
By SousVide Supreme

Sous Vide Mashed Potatoes

This recipe for basic mashed potatoes uses your sous vide immersion cooker. While it does take longer than traditional boiled potatoes, the potato flavor is much more concentrated because you aren't boiling away the flavor in water. The added flavor is well worth the time, plus you free up space on the stove for other things!
By France C

Sous Vide Carrots

These lightly sweetened and buttery carrots are cooked to perfection using a sous vide immersion cooker. While it does take longer than other methods, the carrot flavor is much more pronounced because you're cooking the carrots in their own juices. They are finished under the broiler for extra caramelized sweetness. I like to use small carrots, sold in bunches with green tops attached; trim down the greens, and lightly scrub the carrots for a rustic look.
By France C
Sous-Vide Bay Scallops
"They come out tender and juicy and delicate." – Silicon Valley Sous Vide
Sous Vide Egg Bites
Rating: Unrated
4
Sous Vide Blade Roast Au Jus
Rating: Unrated
1
Sous Vide Flan
Rating: Unrated
11

Sous Vide New York Strip Steak

Rating: 4.59 stars
39

The real advantage to this technique is the fact that you're guaranteeing a perfect medium-rare. If you've never had any luck getting large, expensive hunks of steak cooked to your idea of perfection, then this is the way to go.

More Sous Vide Recipes

Sous Vide Blade Roast with Au Jus

Rating: 5 stars
1
A blade roast isn't just for pot roast any longer; use your sous vide to make this cheaper cut of beef into a company-worthy dinner.
By Bren

Sous Vide Flan

Rating: 4.82 stars
11
With a sous vide, you can cook flan in individual jars for a simple, custardy dessert that's perfect for company and so easy to clean up.
By registerednerd

Sous Vide Corned Beef

Rating: 5 stars
1
Sure, there are dozens of ways to cook a corned beef, but cooking it sous vide low and slow ensures it'll come out juicy and tender, even if you use a flat cut. Twenty-four hours will give you a firmer, sliceable texture, if that's what you prefer, but I've found 48 hours to provide the ultimate in tenderness and juiciness. The fat cap will also render down nicely.
By France C

Sous Vide Whole Turkey

Rating: 4 stars
1
I looked everywhere online to find a way to sous vide a whole turkey. Nothing! The recipes either recommended taking the turkey apart (just not compatible with a traditional Thanksgiving), or getting a very small 10-pound turkey. So this is the way I did it, and it turned out awesome.
By marc007

Sous Vide New York Strip Loin

Rating: 4 stars
1
Steak is cooked to perfection if done sous vide and then quickly seared on the stove. Served with thyme-infused garlic and shallot butter.
By Bren

Sous Vide Mahi Mahi with Jalapeno-Lime Butter

Rating: 5 stars
1
Traditional methods of cooking mahi mahi can leave it dry, but cooking it sous vide in its own juices ensures tender and moist results. I try and find fillets that about 1-inch thick. Serve with cilantro rice or atop a salad.
By France C

Sous Vide Butter-Poached Lobster Tails

Lobster tails turn out delicious when cooked sous vide. A feast for a special dinner or Valentine's day.
By Bren

Sherry's Perfect Sous Vide Eggs

Rating: 4 stars
8
Sous vide eggs with a just-solidified yolk and those elusive solid whites. Eggs are an excellent candidate for sous vide because you can get consistencies of yolk that are not possible otherwise. However, no matter what the pretty pictures in sous vide recipes show you, egg whites are a problem. They just don't get firmed up properly. This fixes that. The last time I fixed them for my girlfriend, she stopped me mid-sentence to say, 'These eggs are perfect!'
By Ronald Hayden

Sous Vide Chicken Thighs

Using the sous vide method to make chicken not only makes it extremely juicy, it'll be the most tender chicken you've ever had! Keeping the skin on ensures you won't overcook the chicken when you sear it in the pan. Traditionally you need to cook chicken to 165 F or until no longer pink, however with sous vide cooking, you can achieve the same safety with extended cooking at lower temperatures.
By France C

Sous Vide Salmon

Rating: 5 stars
1
Wonderfully moist and flavorful. We like our salmon on the firmer side, but this can easily be adjusted. Just lower the cooking temperature if you prefer it yours medium.
By Bren

Sous Vide Cauliflower

Rating: 4 stars
7
With so many great Asian dishes (check out Chef John's carmel chicken for example) on this site we are always looking for interesting side dishes to pair with them. This simply invented sous vide side proved to be a a great accompaniment. My family fights over who gets to finish it.
By Scootir

Sous Vide Maple-Glazed Carrots

The sous vide method will yield more aromatic, sweeter, and perfectly tender carrots in their own juice. You can expect a somewhat crisp texture that's soft without being mushy.
By lutzflcat

Sous Vide Marinated Flank Steak

This marinated flank steak turns out incredibly tender if cooked sous vide. I like to grill it afterwards for a couple of minutes for extra flavor.
By Bren

72-Hour Sous-Vide Short Ribs

Rating: 3.5 stars
2
Sous-vide cooking works its magic on a lot of foods, but short ribs yield some of the most dramatic results I've seen. In traditional recipes, the ribs (usually cut into short 2- to 3-inch chunks by the butcher) are braised for several hours. Although the braising method adds great flavor and makes the meat extremely tender, the meat is also necessarily well-done. But, thanks to our sous-vide wizardry, we're able to maintain a perfectly pink medium-rare and have our meat come out fork-tender. After tasting these short ribs, I may never cook any type of ribs the same way again. This summer, I plan to lightly smoke a rack of spare ribs, then cook them sous-vide for a few days before finishing them back on the grill. I expect pretty incredible results.
By Seattle Food Geek

Bacon and Gruyere Sous Vide Egg Bites

Rating: 5 stars
2
Similar to what you'd find at a famous coffee shop, these sous vide eggs bites are double the size and have a velvety, creamy texture. They are the perfect grab-and-go breakfast on those busy weekday mornings.
By France C

Sous Vide Cod

Never eat another piece of overcooked cod again! This sous vide method produces cod that is flaky and moist and there's very little hands-on time.
By Bren

Sous Vide Pork Back Ribs

Rating: 4 stars
2
Wonderfully meaty back ribs are the perfect protein to cook in the sous vide. The end result are moist and extremely tender ribs that don't disintegrate when picked up.
By Bren

Sous Vide Parsnips

Parsnips are cooked sous vide and then quickly sauteed in butter and thyme - a delicious side dish for holidays or special occasions.
By Bren

Sous Vide and Smoked East Coast Pastrami

Pastrami is something that takes a lot of time and patience, but it is so worth it in the end. Pastrami is really just corned beef that is smoked and covered with extra spices. This recipe is a combination of several different cooking techniques and has been tweaked down to perfection. This is a hit at every party that I go to. I never get to bring any home because it is always gone by the end of the night.
By Norm Walker

Thyme-Infused Sous Vide Mushrooms

Rating: 5 stars
1
Try cooking mushrooms using a sous vide with thyme and parsley first, then finish in a skillet with garlic-infused olive oil.
By Bren

T-Bone Steaks With Red Wine Sauce

Rating: 5 stars
3
A delicious T-bone steak cooked to perfection via sous vide, seared in a blazing hot cast iron pan, then drizzled with a reduced red wine sauce. Must try when cooking for two!
By Cwhitney

Sous Vide Poached Pears

A light and refreshing dessert that you can fix and forget until ready to serve. This can be doubled, but I suggest using one bag per pear. I generally serve this with a scoop of ice cream.
By Bren

Sous Vide Flank Steak

Sous vide is a cooking method that uses circulating, temperature-controlled water around food enclosed in a leak-proof plastic bag. Over time, the food reaches the same temperature as the water, but since it doesn't come in contact with direct heat, it doesn't dry out, and it's much harder to overcook. This recipe gives instructions for cooking a flank steak with a sous vide circulator, with a quick sear after the water bath. Because the temperature is controlled, you can complete other tasks in the 90 minute cook time.
By Bibi

Instant Pot® Sous Vide Egg Bites

This is a copycat for the Starbucks® egg bites made in the Instant Pot®. You can refrigerate for 1 week; warm for 30 seconds in a microwave. You can also put in the freezer; microwave for 1 1/2 to 2 minutes to warm.
By Geannie T
