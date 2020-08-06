Sous Vide Recipes

These tender and juicy shrimp are infused with the wonderful flavors of thyme, lemon, and Creole seasoning. They are so easy to make, they practically cook themselves! You never have to eat chewy, rubbery shrimp again when using the sous vide method.
If you've never had sous vide chicken before, you're about to be amazed by how tender and juicy it is! Feel free to play around with different aromatics. Traditionally you need to cook chicken to 165 F or until no longer pink, however with sous vide cooking, you can achieve the same safety with extended cooking at lower temperatures. I have experimented and 148 F is my personal preference for texture.
How about a simple, almost foolproof, stovetop sous vide method that requires no special equipment? Too good to be true? Well, I'm happy to report it's so very true, and produced what my wife and I agreed was the best duck breast we've ever had.
Poached eggs are normally cooked directly in simmering water, but that can be tricky and lead to rubbery, messy eggs. I have tried different variations of times and temps, and this is the method I find produces a perfectly set white with a runny yolk. Use a kitchen timer for precise results, not the timer on your immersion cooker. Fresh eggs have tighter whites and produce the best results.
Sure, there are dozens of ways to cook a corned beef, but cooking it sous vide low and slow ensures it'll come out juicy and tender, even if you use a flat cut. Twenty-four hours will give you a firmer, sliceable texture, if that's what you prefer, but I've found 48 hours to provide the ultimate in tenderness and juiciness. The fat cap will also render down nicely.
This method mimics the traditional time-consuming method of making cold-brew coffee in the fridge, but in 2 hours instead of 24! The warm water temperature is kept low enough to speed up the cold-brew process, but not hot enough to release the bitter, acidic flavors you get from hot-brewed drip coffee. The result is a super smooth brew that you'll want to make again and again. Use your favorite fresh-ground coffee for best results.
Flavorful Cajun seasoning, cream, and Parmesan cheese are the stars in this dish, as is the incredibly juicy chicken that results from cooking sous vide. Traditionally you need to cook chicken to 165 degrees F (74 degrees C) or until no longer pink, however with sous vide cooking, you can achieve the same safety with extended cooking time at lower temperatures. Using an ice bath will lower the chicken temperature slightly, so that it does not overcook during the searing step. If you prefer a lot of sauce, double the sauce ingredients.
The great thing about cooking burgers sous vide is that you don't have to worry about overcooking or undercooking. You get moist, juicy, flavorful burgers every time. To get that nice grilled exterior, you can just sear them on the grill at the very end. Serve with sous vide onions confit. Recipe courtesy of Vicky McDonald.
This recipe for basic mashed potatoes uses your sous vide immersion cooker. While it does take longer than traditional boiled potatoes, the potato flavor is much more concentrated because you aren't boiling away the flavor in water. The added flavor is well worth the time, plus you free up space on the stove for other things!
These lightly sweetened and buttery carrots are cooked to perfection using a sous vide immersion cooker. While it does take longer than other methods, the carrot flavor is much more pronounced because you're cooking the carrots in their own juices. They are finished under the broiler for extra caramelized sweetness. I like to use small carrots, sold in bunches with green tops attached; trim down the greens, and lightly scrub the carrots for a rustic look.
The real advantage to this technique is the fact that you're guaranteeing a perfect medium-rare. If you've never had any luck getting large, expensive hunks of steak cooked to your idea of perfection, then this is the way to go.
I looked everywhere online to find a way to sous vide a whole turkey. Nothing! The recipes either recommended taking the turkey apart (just not compatible with a traditional Thanksgiving), or getting a very small 10-pound turkey. So this is the way I did it, and it turned out awesome.
Traditional methods of cooking mahi mahi can leave it dry, but cooking it sous vide in its own juices ensures tender and moist results. I try and find fillets that about 1-inch thick. Serve with cilantro rice or atop a salad.
Sous vide eggs with a just-solidified yolk and those elusive solid whites. Eggs are an excellent candidate for sous vide because you can get consistencies of yolk that are not possible otherwise. However, no matter what the pretty pictures in sous vide recipes show you, egg whites are a problem. They just don't get firmed up properly. This fixes that. The last time I fixed them for my girlfriend, she stopped me mid-sentence to say, 'These eggs are perfect!'
Using the sous vide method to make chicken not only makes it extremely juicy, it'll be the most tender chicken you've ever had! Keeping the skin on ensures you won't overcook the chicken when you sear it in the pan. Traditionally you need to cook chicken to 165 F or until no longer pink, however with sous vide cooking, you can achieve the same safety with extended cooking at lower temperatures.
With so many great Asian dishes (check out Chef John's carmel chicken for example) on this site we are always looking for interesting side dishes to pair with them. This simply invented sous vide side proved to be a a great accompaniment. My family fights over who gets to finish it.
Sous-vide cooking works its magic on a lot of foods, but short ribs yield some of the most dramatic results I've seen. In traditional recipes, the ribs (usually cut into short 2- to 3-inch chunks by the butcher) are braised for several hours. Although the braising method adds great flavor and makes the meat extremely tender, the meat is also necessarily well-done. But, thanks to our sous-vide wizardry, we're able to maintain a perfectly pink medium-rare and have our meat come out fork-tender. After tasting these short ribs, I may never cook any type of ribs the same way again. This summer, I plan to lightly smoke a rack of spare ribs, then cook them sous-vide for a few days before finishing them back on the grill. I expect pretty incredible results.
Similar to what you'd find at a famous coffee shop, these sous vide eggs bites are double the size and have a velvety, creamy texture. They are the perfect grab-and-go breakfast on those busy weekday mornings.
Pastrami is something that takes a lot of time and patience, but it is so worth it in the end. Pastrami is really just corned beef that is smoked and covered with extra spices. This recipe is a combination of several different cooking techniques and has been tweaked down to perfection. This is a hit at every party that I go to. I never get to bring any home because it is always gone by the end of the night.
Sous vide is a cooking method that uses circulating, temperature-controlled water around food enclosed in a leak-proof plastic bag. Over time, the food reaches the same temperature as the water, but since it doesn't come in contact with direct heat, it doesn't dry out, and it's much harder to overcook. This recipe gives instructions for cooking a flank steak with a sous vide circulator, with a quick sear after the water bath. Because the temperature is controlled, you can complete other tasks in the 90 minute cook time.
This is a copycat for the Starbucks® egg bites made in the Instant Pot®. You can refrigerate for 1 week; warm for 30 seconds in a microwave. You can also put in the freezer; microwave for 1 1/2 to 2 minutes to warm.