Cake Roll Recipes

Find all the recipes for Swiss rolls, jelly rolls, roll cakes or whatever you call this classic rolled cake, filled with cream, jam or icing.

Staff Picks

Triple Chocolate Roll Cake

7
A chocolate cake is wrapped around alternating stripes of white chocolate whipped cream and a whipped dark chocolate mousse for not only great flavor, but a striking presentation as well. Make sure to really chill your fillings before whipping--overnight would be best--or they won't fluff up properly. This takes some time and patience to make--so plan ahead when making this cake! Serve with additional whipped cream, if desired.
By Kim

German Strawberry Roll

This is a classic German strawberry roll (Erdbeerrolle) recipe made with sponge cake, whipped cream, and fresh strawberries. My favorite cake when strawberries are in season! If you like, you can cover the outside with more whipped cream and decorate with extra strawberries.
By elisabeth

Cannoli Cake Roll

90
A decadent and rich jelly-roll style cake. Makes a wonderful showcase, well worth the effort!
By shirleyo

Tiger Skin Chiffon Cake Roll

1
This is the recipe for basic cake roll. You can add cocoa or mocha powder to the cake. You can spread cream, chocolate, or raspberry mousse on the cake sheet before rolling and then refrigerate it before serving. It is moist and tasty. All my family and friends loved it!
By Min

Buche de Noel

394
This Yule Log is a heavenly flourless chocolate cake rolled with chocolate whipped cream.
By TYRARACHELE

Pumpkin Roll I

412
An easy pumpkin roll dessert that tastes great.
By Jackie Smith

Granny Kat's Pumpkin Roll

1379
This moist rolled cake has a rich cream cheese filling. Serve it cold. This will be a hit! It has a pinwheel look.
By Angela

Jelly Roll

62
This is a homemade sponge cake filled with your favorite jelly or jam that even a novice baker can make.
By BARB MAXWELL

Chocolate Yule Log

69
If you haven't tried this classic holiday dessert because you thought it required advanced baking and pastry skill, then get ready to buche up this Noel, since the techniques required are actually quite simple. This classic holiday dessert is a showstopper, but it's often better looking than it is tasting, which is not the case here, thanks to a simple-to-make, rich chocolate sponge cake, and mocha buttercream filling. Garnished here with meringue mushrooms and rosemary.
By Chef John

Pumpkin Roll Cake

533
A thin pumpkin cake, rolled around in a white cream filling, then in nuts. Can be frozen and served chilled. Dust with confectioners' sugar, if desired.
By Stephanie

Grandma Carol's Pumpkin Roll

42
My mom always makes her pumpkin roll around Thanksgiving and takes one to work where everyone asks her if she can make them one and they all want the recipe. You may want to halve the recipe unless you are making for a crowd or to give away. It makes a lot. It is without a doubt the best pumpkin roll I've ever had!
By SusieQ

Cream Cheese Pumpkin Roll

22
This is great for a Halloween or Thanksgiving dessert.
By Junia Sonier
Inspiration and Ideas

Walnut-Cream Roll
6
"A 10-star recipe. I made the cake exactly as stated, and it's awesome." – Kim
Strawberry Cream Roll
119
"Made for Sunday dinner. I couldn't believe how fast and easy it was!" – Mary Ann
Chocolate Roll I
32
7 Impressive Yule Log Recipes for Christmas
Carrot Cake Roll
2
Strawberry Roll Cake
2

This is a great party treat. Fluffy cake, buttercream icing, and strawberries make this especially yummy. Kids love it! It pairs great with vanilla ice cream. Don't worry about leftovers as there won't be any!

More Cake Roll Recipes

Strawberry Cream Roll

119
Ideal for that special ending to a special luncheon. Decorate this jelly roll with crystallized violets, if desired. A few fresh violet leaves on top also may be used.
By JJOHN32

Chocolate Roll I

32
This is a chocolate roll that you will get many raves about. Keep this recipe handy because I am afraid you will be asked for it. This is a great cake for having guests over for dinner. You must follow step by step, no shortcuts for success.
By Carol

Carrot Cake Roll

2
It's carrot cake...rolled up and totally transportable! And it looks good too. Everyone loves it when I make it.
By SaraSunshine

Strawberry Roll Cake

2
This is a great party treat. Fluffy cake, buttercream icing, and strawberries make this especially yummy. Kids love it! It pairs great with vanilla ice cream. Don't worry about leftovers as there won't be any!
By baibairox

Pumpkin Roll II

449
This is the best pumpkin roll I've ever tasted. Everyone who tastes it always ask for the recipe. Note: One 29 ounce can of pumpkin will make 5 pumpkin rolls. Dust with additional confectioners' sugar, if desired.
By BUCHKO

German Strawberry Roll

This is a classic German strawberry roll (Erdbeerrolle) recipe made with sponge cake, whipped cream, and fresh strawberries. My favorite cake when strawberries are in season! If you like, you can cover the outside with more whipped cream and decorate with extra strawberries.
By elisabeth

Pumpkin Roll

135
This is a great dessert, especially nice for holidays, but it can be served anytime of the year. The resulting pumpkin roll slices will impress your guests. The pumpkin roll is not as hard to make as it sounds. Be sure and use plain canned pumpkin and not pumpkin pie mix. Originally submitted to CakeRecipe.com.
By Tammy Elliott

Pumpkin Roll with Ginger and Pecans

190
This is a great dessert, especially nice for holidays, but it can be served anytime of the year. The resulting pumpkin roll slices will impress your guests. The pumpkin roll is not as hard to make as it sounds. Be sure and use plain canned pumpkin, and not pumpkin pie mix.
By Allrecipes Member

Walnut-Cream Roll

6
A wonderful walnut cream roll dessert that is a perfect follow-up to any main course.
By Calamity Anne

Tiger Skin Chiffon Cake Roll

1
This is the recipe for basic cake roll. You can add cocoa or mocha powder to the cake. You can spread cream, chocolate, or raspberry mousse on the cake sheet before rolling and then refrigerate it before serving. It is moist and tasty. All my family and friends loved it!
By Min

Chocolate Decadence Yule Log

74
A classic holiday cake that is so rich, it makes you feel absolutely decadent! You roll it up jelly roll style, and then decorate it to look like a log.
By BOOK_WORM

Nutella® Roll

My kids are crazy about these little Nutella® rolls. Make sure to beat the eggs extra long so they get light and fluffy, that way the cake tastes lighter.
By FrancescaM

Buche de Noel (Yule Log)

13
A traditional French desert that is meant to resemble the yule log.
By Clay Walters

Chocolate-Banana Cake Roll

5
A very thin chocolate cake with whipped cream and a banana rolled inside is covered with chocolate frosting for a lovely dessert any time of year.
By SARAANTHONY

Classic Yule Log

10
A festive holiday cake. Merry Christmas! You will need cinnamon red hard candies and snowmen candy for decorations.
By AUTUMN/FALL
