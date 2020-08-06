Cake Roll Recipes

A chocolate cake is wrapped around alternating stripes of white chocolate whipped cream and a whipped dark chocolate mousse for not only great flavor, but a striking presentation as well. Make sure to really chill your fillings before whipping--overnight would be best--or they won't fluff up properly. This takes some time and patience to make--so plan ahead when making this cake! Serve with additional whipped cream, if desired.
This is a classic German strawberry roll (Erdbeerrolle) recipe made with sponge cake, whipped cream, and fresh strawberries. My favorite cake when strawberries are in season! If you like, you can cover the outside with more whipped cream and decorate with extra strawberries.
This is the recipe for basic cake roll. You can add cocoa or mocha powder to the cake. You can spread cream, chocolate, or raspberry mousse on the cake sheet before rolling and then refrigerate it before serving. It is moist and tasty. All my family and friends loved it!
If you haven't tried this classic holiday dessert because you thought it required advanced baking and pastry skill, then get ready to buche up this Noel, since the techniques required are actually quite simple. This classic holiday dessert is a showstopper, but it's often better looking than it is tasting, which is not the case here, thanks to a simple-to-make, rich chocolate sponge cake, and mocha buttercream filling. Garnished here with meringue mushrooms and rosemary.
My mom always makes her pumpkin roll around Thanksgiving and takes one to work where everyone asks her if she can make them one and they all want the recipe. You may want to halve the recipe unless you are making for a crowd or to give away. It makes a lot. It is without a doubt the best pumpkin roll I've ever had!
This is a great party treat. Fluffy cake, buttercream icing, and strawberries make this especially yummy. Kids love it! It pairs great with vanilla ice cream. Don't worry about leftovers as there won't be any!
This is a chocolate roll that you will get many raves about. Keep this recipe handy because I am afraid you will be asked for it. This is a great cake for having guests over for dinner. You must follow step by step, no shortcuts for success.
This is the best pumpkin roll I've ever tasted. Everyone who tastes it always ask for the recipe. Note: One 29 ounce can of pumpkin will make 5 pumpkin rolls. Dust with additional confectioners' sugar, if desired.
This is a great dessert, especially nice for holidays, but it can be served anytime of the year. The resulting pumpkin roll slices will impress your guests. The pumpkin roll is not as hard to make as it sounds. Be sure and use plain canned pumpkin and not pumpkin pie mix. Originally submitted to CakeRecipe.com.
