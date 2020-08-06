This delicious appetizer is prepared quickly and easily in the air fryer and served with a spicy Sriracha mayo dipping sauce. I use the smaller bay scallops for this. If you are using jumbo scallops it will require a longer cooking time and longer strips of bacon.
Put a big stack of napkins on the table because once you start eating these crispy, sticky, sweet glazed chicken wings, you won't want to stop. This can be an appetizer for four or main course for two.
Tofu is breaded and air-fried then tossed in buffalo sauce for vegan buffalo wings to cure your spicy fix without oil. Freezing the tofu gives it a chewy texture that makes this snack just that much better. Serve with fresh veggies and vegan ranch dressing.
Green plantains in the air fryer result in potato-like crunchy, crispy chips without being full of calories and fat. These can be sweet or savory, depending on which you are craving - use salt for savory or cinnamon-sugar for sweet chips.
These taquitos are air fried, which makes them healthier than deep fried ones. Using shredded rotisserie chicken provides a quick prep but you can always use home-cooked chicken. Serve with sides of sour cream, Mexican tomato sauce, and guacamole, or your choice of sides.
I don't have a fireplace to roast my chestnuts, so I grabbed my air fryer. Using the air fryer and water is a perfect solution. Use them in any dish calling for cooked chestnuts, or eat them as is with a mug of vin chaud for a truly autumnal experience.
These Korean-style air-fried wings are crispy, sticky and spicy. Cooked in an air fryer they are ready in less than 30 minutes. They are perfect as an appetizer or add some rice and veggies on the side and you have a balanced meal.
Simple to put together with only 4 ingredients, but big on flavor! I like to use "extra jumbo" size shrimp, which are 16-20 per pound. Cutting the bacon lengthwise into narrow strips makes it easier to wrap. Refrigerating the shrimp, as well as using thin-cut bacon, will prevent the shrimp from overcooking in the time it takes to crisp the bacon.
Old Bay® is a seasoning most people think is for seafood. But it's also a great seasoning for poultry. These wings are crispy and lower in calories because they are air fried and tasty thanks to the addition of Old Bay® seasoning.
Push the deep fryer aside and pull out the air fryer instead next game day. There is no need to add all of that oil when you can achieve crispy wings straight out of the air fryer. Serve with celery sticks and ranch dressing, if desired.
Crunchy, salty, addictive corn nuts made easy and healthier thanks to the air fryer. This is my basic recipe, but feel free to add additional flavors such as Cajun seasoning, ranch powder, BBQ seasoning, chili powder, taco seasoning, etc.
Crispy on the outside, moist and tender on the inside, these salmon nuggets are finished off with a sweet chipotle-maple drizzle. These make a great appetizer and are also tasty served over greens. Try and find center-cut salmon filets that are at least 1-inch thick. I usually buy extra salmon, and trim off the thinner outer edges, saving for another use. I like to use a Misto® sprayer with my own oil, but feel free to use regular cooking spray.
Forget about deep frying, and give your hush puppies a light update using an air fryer. They're just a bit denser in texture than deep frying, and look for a subtle hint of heat. They're the perfect sidekick to fried fish or shrimp, but they're equally good with a drizzle of honey.
This past summer I found myself asking how I was going to preserve the abundance of grape tomatoes I had from my garden. Sun drying was the only thing I could come up with but problem was, there wasn't any sun. Air fryer to the rescue! I have a small air fryer so I wrote this up for 5 ounces (12 grape tomatoes) so that it would be easy to do in small batches. Store in an airtight container in the freezer for re-hydrating or pack in oil and store in the refrigerator for salads, soups, sauces, etc.
Conventional potato chips provide a salty, crisp snack but are packed with excess fat because they are fried. These chips still provide a salty crispness but are made in an air fryer. The seasoning is just what I wanted, but you can use a ranch seasoning, truffle salt, garlic salt, etc. as well.
These ooey, gooey mozzarella sticks are sure to impress. The best part: because they are air fried, they're better for you than their fried cousin! Season with garlic salt and serve with marinara sauce for dipping.
Using your air fryer oven makes whipping up a big batch of jerky as easy as 1-2-3. All it takes is a few ingredients and some patience. Make sure to cut your beef paper thin or plan on a longer drying time. I find it helpful to freeze the beef for an hour for easy slicing. Refrigerate any that is not consumed in 3 days.
These chicken Kiev balls are crispy on the outside, tender on the inside, stuffed with seasoned butter, and sure to be a hit on game day or any day of the year. Bonus is that this recipe uses ground chicken, so no pounding is required!