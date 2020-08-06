Air Fryer Appetizer and Snack Recipes

Staff Picks

Honey-Sriracha Air Fryer Wings

Rating: 4.33 stars
9
The perfect combination of spicy and sweet in every bite, with the ease of using an air fryer. Add more sriracha to suit your tastes. I like to serve the extra sauce on the side for dipping.
By France C

Air Fryer Bacon-Wrapped Scallops with Sriracha Mayo

Rating: 4.75 stars
4
This delicious appetizer is prepared quickly and easily in the air fryer and served with a spicy Sriracha mayo dipping sauce. I use the smaller bay scallops for this. If you are using jumbo scallops it will require a longer cooking time and longer strips of bacon.
By fabeveryday

Air Fryer Mac and Cheese Balls

Rating: 4.71 stars
7
These little mac and cheese balls make great little appetizers or finger food. Kids love them!
By Yoly

Air Fryer Balsamic-Glazed Chicken Wings

Rating: 5 stars
4
Put a big stack of napkins on the table because once you start eating these crispy, sticky, sweet glazed chicken wings, you won't want to stop. This can be an appetizer for four or main course for two.
By lutzflcat

Air Fryer Vegan Buffalo Tofu Bites

Rating: 5 stars
2
Tofu is breaded and air-fried then tossed in buffalo sauce for vegan buffalo wings to cure your spicy fix without oil. Freezing the tofu gives it a chewy texture that makes this snack just that much better. Serve with fresh veggies and vegan ranch dressing.
By Buckwheat Queen

Spiced Air-Fried Chickpeas

Rating: 4.88 stars
8
Great for a quick snack or take them with you to eat along the way.
By Bren

Air-Fried Bratwurst Bites with Spicy Beer Mustard

Rating: 5 stars
3
Perfect for passing at your next party or setting on a buffet table, these easy air-fried bratwurst bites are served with a delicious dark beer and honey-mustard dipping sauce.
By Allrecipes

Air Fryer Plantain Chips

Rating: 4.5 stars
4
Green plantains in the air fryer result in potato-like crunchy, crispy chips without being full of calories and fat. These can be sweet or savory, depending on which you are craving - use salt for savory or cinnamon-sugar for sweet chips.
By Yoly

Air Fryer Chicken Taquitos

Rating: 4.81 stars
47
These taquitos are air fried, which makes them healthier than deep fried ones. Using shredded rotisserie chicken provides a quick prep but you can always use home-cooked chicken. Serve with sides of sour cream, Mexican tomato sauce, and guacamole, or your choice of sides.
By Yoly

Air Fryer Roasted Chestnuts

Rating: 4.75 stars
4
I don't have a fireplace to roast my chestnuts, so I grabbed my air fryer. Using the air fryer and water is a perfect solution. Use them in any dish calling for cooked chestnuts, or eat them as is with a mug of vin chaud for a truly autumnal experience.
By Buckwheat Queen

Air Fryer Calamari

Rating: 4.5 stars
4
Guilt-free crispy air-fried calamari! Serve with cocktail sauce and lemon wedges if desired.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Air-Fried Artichoke Hearts with Lemony Mayo

Prepare these crunchy artichoke hearts in the air fryer with a lemony mayo for a savory appetizer everyone will love.
By NicoleMcmom
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

The 8 Best Air Fryers, Tested by Allrecipes
We tested the best air fryers on the market to help you decide which one is right for you.
20 Tailgate Party Snacks You Can Make in Your Air Fryer
Get over your fear of frying. Here's a healthier way to indulge in crispy fried finger food for your next tailgate party using your air fryer.
18 Addictive Appetizers for the Air Fryer
Try Our 8 Best Air Fryer Chicken Wings
How to Make Air Fryer Pasta Chips Spiced up 10 Different Ways

Air Fryer Pasta Chips

Rating: 4.25 stars
8

These pasta chips are crunchy, salty, and addicting. I like them plain but feel free to serve them with a marinara dipping sauce if desired. Store in an airtight container.

More Air Fryer Appetizer and Snack Recipes

Air-Fried Korean Chicken Wings

Rating: 4.76 stars
21
These Korean-style air-fried wings are crispy, sticky and spicy. Cooked in an air fryer they are ready in less than 30 minutes. They are perfect as an appetizer or add some rice and veggies on the side and you have a balanced meal.
By Yoly

Air Fryer Pakoras

Rating: 5 stars
2
All the things you love about pakoras but without the guilt by air frying instead of deep frying. Don't forget the yogurt dipping sauce!
By Soup Loving Nicole

Air Fryer Hard-Boiled Eggs

Rating: 3.9 stars
48
I love not having to wait for the water to boil and not having to wash the pot. I just place my eggs in the air fryer and in 15 minutes they're hard-boiled.
By Yoly

Easy Spring Rolls (Air Fried)

Rating: 5 stars
1
This is an easy spring roll recipe that I cook in an air fryer but you could cook in the oven also. I like to serve it with sweet chile sauce.
By GourmetGirl

Air-Fried Bacon-Wrapped Shrimp

Simple to put together with only 4 ingredients, but big on flavor! I like to use "extra jumbo" size shrimp, which are 16-20 per pound. Cutting the bacon lengthwise into narrow strips makes it easier to wrap. Refrigerating the shrimp, as well as using thin-cut bacon, will prevent the shrimp from overcooking in the time it takes to crisp the bacon.
By France C

Air Fryer Spicy Roasted Peanuts

Rating: 5 stars
1
These peanuts are crunchy, spicy, salty, and addictive. I like to portion them out into plastic zip bags to take to work as an afternoon snack.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Air Fryer Old Bay® Chicken Wings

Rating: 4.73 stars
22
Old Bay® is a seasoning most people think is for seafood. But it's also a great seasoning for poultry. These wings are crispy and lower in calories because they are air fried and tasty thanks to the addition of Old Bay® seasoning.
By Yoly

Air Fryer Buffalo Chicken Wings

Rating: 4.77 stars
13
Push the deep fryer aside and pull out the air fryer instead next game day. There is no need to add all of that oil when you can achieve crispy wings straight out of the air fryer. Serve with celery sticks and ranch dressing, if desired.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Air Fryer Corn Nuts

Rating: 4.56 stars
9
Crunchy, salty, addictive corn nuts made easy and healthier thanks to the air fryer. This is my basic recipe, but feel free to add additional flavors such as Cajun seasoning, ranch powder, BBQ seasoning, chili powder, taco seasoning, etc.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Air Fryer Salmon Nuggets

Rating: 5 stars
1
Crispy on the outside, moist and tender on the inside, these salmon nuggets are finished off with a sweet chipotle-maple drizzle. These make a great appetizer and are also tasty served over greens. Try and find center-cut salmon filets that are at least 1-inch thick. I usually buy extra salmon, and trim off the thinner outer edges, saving for another use. I like to use a Misto® sprayer with my own oil, but feel free to use regular cooking spray.
By France C

Air Fryer Hush Puppies

Rating: 3 stars
1
Forget about deep frying, and give your hush puppies a light update using an air fryer. They're just a bit denser in texture than deep frying, and look for a subtle hint of heat. They're the perfect sidekick to fried fish or shrimp, but they're equally good with a drizzle of honey.
By lutzflcat

Air-Fried Onion Rings

Rating: 4 stars
6
Onion rings battered, breaded, and then fried to crispy perfection. What's best: because they are air fried, they are better for you than their deep-fried counterparts!
By Chef Wheeler del Torro

Air Fryer "Sun-Dried" Tomatoes

This past summer I found myself asking how I was going to preserve the abundance of grape tomatoes I had from my garden. Sun drying was the only thing I could come up with but problem was, there wasn't any sun. Air fryer to the rescue! I have a small air fryer so I wrote this up for 5 ounces (12 grape tomatoes) so that it would be easy to do in small batches. Store in an airtight container in the freezer for re-hydrating or pack in oil and store in the refrigerator for salads, soups, sauces, etc.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Frozen Garlic Knots in the Air Fryer

I wanted garlic knots tonight but didn't want to heat the whole house. I looked for this recipe and couldn't find one, so I just tried it and they turned out perfect.
By Rachel Leonhart

Air Fryer Potato Chips

Rating: 4.5 stars
4
Conventional potato chips provide a salty, crisp snack but are packed with excess fat because they are fried. These chips still provide a salty crispness but are made in an air fryer. The seasoning is just what I wanted, but you can use a ranch seasoning, truffle salt, garlic salt, etc. as well.
By thedailygourmet

Spicy Air Fryer Wings

Rating: 4.67 stars
3
Spicy dry rub wings made in the air fryer.
By Paul Tannos

Air Fryer Egg Rolls

Rating: 5 stars
6
Avoid frying by cooking these Southwestern egg rolls in an air fryer and achieving the same crispiness!
By Yoly

Air-Fried Mozzarella Sticks

Rating: 4.17 stars
6
These ooey, gooey mozzarella sticks are sure to impress. The best part: because they are air fried, they're better for you than their fried cousin! Season with garlic salt and serve with marinara sauce for dipping.
By Chef Wheeler del Torro

ActiFried Chicken Wings

Just add wings, salt, pepper, and your favorite seasonings; the ActiFry will do the rest!
By T-fal Canada
Sponsored By T-fal Canada

Crunchy Air-Fried Deviled Eggs

Rating: 4.33 stars
3
Step up your deviled egg game with this recipe that adds a crispy exterior to that creamy filling everyone loves and expects.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Air Fryer Oven Beef Jerky

Using your air fryer oven makes whipping up a big batch of jerky as easy as 1-2-3. All it takes is a few ingredients and some patience. Make sure to cut your beef paper thin or plan on a longer drying time. I find it helpful to freeze the beef for an hour for easy slicing. Refrigerate any that is not consumed in 3 days.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Air Fryer Keto Garlic Cheese 'Bread'

Rating: 4.38 stars
24
Only 4 ingredients, ready in 10 minutes, and tastes delicious - what more can you ask for? Once you let the bread cool it develops a 'bread'-like texture.
By Elle

Air Fryer Chicken Kiev Balls

Rating: 4.67 stars
3
These chicken Kiev balls are crispy on the outside, tender on the inside, stuffed with seasoned butter, and sure to be a hit on game day or any day of the year. Bonus is that this recipe uses ground chicken, so no pounding is required!
By Soup Loving Nicole

Stuffed Mushrooms with Sour Cream

Rating: 4.5 stars
2
These are great stuffed mushrooms, the recipe uses sour cream and grated cheese to hold the stuffing together, it is far and away my favorite pre-dinner snack to serve at parties.
By MumAndMe
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com