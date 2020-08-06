Air Fryer Side Dish Recipes

Parsnips, carrots, baby red potatoes, and red onion combine with garlic and rosemary to make this delicious dish for your meal. If you don't have fresh rosemary, use another fresh herb to your liking. Try them with the garlic aioli--I think you will like it!
Try these rosemary potato wedges in your air fryer. They are quicker and just as tasty as roasting them in your oven, and you don't need to heat up the whole house to do them! I used the recipe for papa's seasoning salt from this site. Serve with your favorite aioli or dipping sauce.
No bells and whistles with this one, just delicious sprouts with crispy brown edges and soft insides. I've got a 10-quart fryer so if the sprouts look crowded in your basket, make two batches. Just place in a 170 degree F oven to keep warm.
Hasselback potatoes were created at the Hotel Hasselbacken in Stockholm, Sweden in the 1940's, and they're still a popular side dish today. Not only are they delicious, and easy to make with lovely presentation, they take half the time to cook in an air fryer.
Since I missed the whole Instant Pot® train, I had to make at least one air fryer recipe while they're still hot. And it doesn't get more classic than French fries; the generally accepted technique is pretty, dare I say, airtight, at this point, but I do have one extra trick in store! Finally, dip them in honey mustard, spicy ketchup, garlic aioli, or all 3 mixed together, like I did.
Air fryers are taking over kitchens nationwide. They're basically mini convection ovens that 'fry' foods with little to no oil, less fat, and fewer calories. A heating element and fan bathe the food in hot air to produce a crispy finished product. Use 3 cups of assorted vegetables, cut into 1-inch pieces. Serve with desired dipping sauce.
These little gems have all the flavors of traditional stuffing but are made in the air fryer. Slightly crunchy on the outside with a soft interior. They can be made well in advance or frozen for future use. Feel free to customize these with your favorite seasonings.
These tender and roasted carrots cooked in the air fryer can be on your table in less than half an hour. Tossed in a honey-butter sauce and sprinkled with your choice of fresh basil, chives, or just salt and pepper.
Don't want to heat up the house by turning on the oven? Try this fast, easy, and perfectly roasted broccoli and cauliflower side dish in your air fryer. Garnish with a squeeze of lemon or Parmesan cheese, if desired.
Potato latkes are usually fried, on top of the stove, but the air fryers on the market right now are a great way to prepare this popular dish. This method yields a crispy latke that can be an appetizer or a dinner side. If you have an oil sprayer, you can use your oil of choice. I used purchased avocado oil spray, to give that beautiful brown color. Serve with sour cream or applesauce, if desired. Refrigerate any leftovers in an airtight container, up to 5 days.
Sweet and tart balsamic vinegar pairs well with the bitterness of Brussels sprouts; the bacon adds a smokey flavor. After 10 minutes, there's still some bite to the sprouts; add a few more minutes for a softer texture, if desired.
Asparagus is so good in the spring, and sometimes, you can find the really thick spears, like I did. This lovely side dish is ready in just a few minutes to enhance a weeknight dinner, or maybe something more special. Please be aware that different brands and sizes of air fryers may produce different results. If your asparagus is thin, reduce the cooking time.