Air Fryer Side Dish Recipes

Find dozens of side dish recipes you can make in your air fryer, from air fryer zucchini chips and sweet potato fries to air-fried baked potatoes and more.

Staff Picks

Air Fryer Fingerling Potatoes

Rating: 4.86 stars
7
Air-fried fingerling potatoes are crispy on the outside and tender and creamy on the inside. This is a simple side dish that works for everyday meals as well as special occasions.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Air Fryer Zucchini Chips

Rating: 4.43 stars
61
Crunchy, cheesy fried zucchini chips without the guilt of deep frying. This is the perfect way to make use of those abundant zucchini from the garden! Serve with marinara sauce for dipping.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Air-Fried Sweet Potato Fries

Rating: 4.55 stars
64
Simple and addicting air-fried sweet potato fries. I bet you can't eat just one.
By Deb C

Air Fryer Zucchini Curly Fries

Rating: 4.67 stars
3
Curly zucchini fries cooked to crisp perfection in the air fryer. Serve with ranch dressing.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Air Fryer Root Vegetables with Vegan Aioli

Rating: 4.67 stars
3
Parsnips, carrots, baby red potatoes, and red onion combine with garlic and rosemary to make this delicious dish for your meal. If you don't have fresh rosemary, use another fresh herb to your liking. Try them with the garlic aioli--I think you will like it!
By Bibi

Rosemary Potato Wedges for the Air Fryer

Rating: 4.4 stars
5
Try these rosemary potato wedges in your air fryer. They are quicker and just as tasty as roasting them in your oven, and you don't need to heat up the whole house to do them! I used the recipe for papa's seasoning salt from this site. Serve with your favorite aioli or dipping sauce.
By Bibi

Air-Fried Carrots with Balsamic Glaze

Rating: 4.75 stars
4
Honey-roasted carrots still warm from the air fryer are tossed with a buttery balsamic glaze and sprinkled with chives in this simple and quick weeknight side dish recipe.
By Allrecipes

7 Seriously Delicious Ways To Cook Sweet Potatoes in Your Air Fryer

Sweet potatoes cook to crispy perfection in the air fryer. Check out these top-rated recipes for a deliciously easy side dish for any day of the week.
By Ita Mac Airt

Potato Hay

Rating: 4.67 stars
18
Air-fried spiralized potatoes.
By N8TE
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

The 8 Best Air Fryers, Tested by Allrecipes
We tested the best air fryers on the market to help you decide which one is right for you.
16 Quick-and-Easy Side Dish Recipes for the Air Fryer
Use your trusty air fryer for all the sides you'd normally roast, deep fry, sauté, or bake.
12 Recipes That Prove Your Air Fryer and Potatoes Are a Match Made in Heaven
5 Ways To Make Zucchini in Your Air Fryer
5 Air Fryer Okra Recipes That Are Irresistibly Crispy

More Air Fryer Side Dish Recipes

Air Fryer Potato Wedges

Rating: 4.82 stars
103
Perfectly crisp and seasoned potato wedges straight out of your air fryer. It doesn't get any easier than this!
By Soup Loving Nicole

Simple Air Fryer Brussels Sprouts

Rating: 4.55 stars
11
No bells and whistles with this one, just delicious sprouts with crispy brown edges and soft insides. I've got a 10-quart fryer so if the sprouts look crowded in your basket, make two batches. Just place in a 170 degree F oven to keep warm.
By FrackFamily5 CA—>CT

Air Fryer Baked Potatoes

Rating: 4.85 stars
55
Beautifully crusty on the outside and light and fluffy on the inside, just like a great baked potato should be! Serve them with your favorite topping, like sour cream, butter, or chives.
By Bren

Air Fryer Roasted Asparagus

Rating: 4.57 stars
14
You can roast your asparagus and have it on your table in less than 20 minutes with an air fryer. This makes a perfect side dish for a weeknight.
By Yoly

Green Bean Fries with Spicy Mayo

Coated with a tasty panko-Parmesan crust, these crisp-tender green bean "fries" are served with a spicy Sriracha mayo for dipping.
By NicoleMcmom

Air Fryer Hasselback Potatoes

Rating: 4.13 stars
16
Hasselback potatoes were created at the Hotel Hasselbacken in Stockholm, Sweden in the 1940's, and they're still a popular side dish today. Not only are they delicious, and easy to make with lovely presentation, they take half the time to cook in an air fryer.
By lutzflcat

Air Fryer French Fries

Rating: 4.77 stars
35
Since I missed the whole Instant Pot® train, I had to make at least one air fryer recipe while they're still hot. And it doesn't get more classic than French fries; the generally accepted technique is pretty, dare I say, airtight, at this point, but I do have one extra trick in store! Finally, dip them in honey mustard, spicy ketchup, garlic aioli, or all 3 mixed together, like I did.
By Chef John

Air-Fryer Roasted Veggies

Rating: 4.58 stars
12
Air fryers are taking over kitchens nationwide. They're basically mini convection ovens that 'fry' foods with little to no oil, less fat, and fewer calories. A heating element and fan bathe the food in hot air to produce a crispy finished product. Use 3 cups of assorted vegetables, cut into 1-inch pieces. Serve with desired dipping sauce.
By Juliana Hale

Air Fryer Bacon

Rating: 4 stars
21
This is what I've found to be the optimal way for cooking perfectly crispy bacon in the air fryer.
By Tammy Ritterskamp

Air Fryer Stuffing Balls

Rating: 5 stars
2
These little gems have all the flavors of traditional stuffing but are made in the air fryer. Slightly crunchy on the outside with a soft interior. They can be made well in advance or frozen for future use. Feel free to customize these with your favorite seasonings.
By Bren

Air Fryer Sweet and Spicy Roasted Carrots

Rating: 4.73 stars
11
These tender and roasted carrots cooked in the air fryer can be on your table in less than half an hour. Tossed in a honey-butter sauce and sprinkled with your choice of fresh basil, chives, or just salt and pepper.
By Yoly

Easy Air Fryer Baked Potatoes

Rating: 4.71 stars
7
Tender, delicious baked potatoes with a crispy, flavorful skin. Finish them with a dollop of sour cream, if you'd like.
By Taylerand20

Air Fryer Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Maple-Mustard Mayo

Rating: 4.56 stars
9
A light touch of maple syrup, mayo, and mustard complements crispy Brussels sprouts for an easy side or appetizer made in the air fryer.
By Allrecipes

Air Fryer Roasted Broccoli and Cauliflower

Rating: 4.61 stars
18
Don't want to heat up the house by turning on the oven? Try this fast, easy, and perfectly roasted broccoli and cauliflower side dish in your air fryer. Garnish with a squeeze of lemon or Parmesan cheese, if desired.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Air Fryer Latkes

Rating: 5 stars
2
Potato latkes are usually fried, on top of the stove, but the air fryers on the market right now are a great way to prepare this popular dish. This method yields a crispy latke that can be an appetizer or a dinner side. If you have an oil sprayer, you can use your oil of choice. I used purchased avocado oil spray, to give that beautiful brown color. Serve with sour cream or applesauce, if desired. Refrigerate any leftovers in an airtight container, up to 5 days.
By Bibi

Air Fryer Roasted Okra

Rating: 4.67 stars
15
Love the flavor of okra, but dislike the slimy texture? Air-fry the slime out of it!
By Soup Loving Nicole

Air Fryer Spicy Green Beans

Rating: 4.39 stars
28
Spicy green bean recipe made simple in the air fryer. My flavor combination was inspired by a famous dish at a restaurant chain.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Air Fryer Brussels Sprouts

Rating: 4.59 stars
29
Sweet and tart balsamic vinegar pairs well with the bitterness of Brussels sprouts; the bacon adds a smokey flavor. After 10 minutes, there's still some bite to the sprouts; add a few more minutes for a softer texture, if desired.
By Bren

Air-Fried Roasted Sweet Peppers and Onions

Rating: 4.33 stars
3
Serve these sweet peppers and onions with grilled steak, chicken, or fish. They also work well with tacos and fajitas.
By Allrecipes

Air Fryer Roasted Cauliflower

Rating: 4.1 stars
29
A great, easy cauliflower side dish that pairs well with any protein. I've used smoked paprika, a favorite of mine, but feel free to add your favorite flavors. Enjoy!
By Bren

Air Fryer Mushrooms

Rating: 4.8 stars
5
Transform your mushrooms from ho-hum to tasty with just a few basic ingredients.
By Bren

Air Fryer Garlic and Parsley Baby Potatoes

Rating: 4.65 stars
26
These are very similar to roasted potatoes, crispy on the outside and fluffy on the inside. Enjoy!
By Bren

Air Fryer One-Bite Roasted Potatoes

Rating: 4.4 stars
10
These air-fried roasted one-bite potatoes are crispy on the outside and creamy on the inside. Quick and easy to make.
By Yoly

Air Fryer Asparagus

Rating: 5 stars
3
Asparagus is so good in the spring, and sometimes, you can find the really thick spears, like I did. This lovely side dish is ready in just a few minutes to enhance a weeknight dinner, or maybe something more special. Please be aware that different brands and sizes of air fryers may produce different results. If your asparagus is thin, reduce the cooking time.
By Bibi
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com