Air Fryer Main Dish Recipes

Air Fryer Chicken Thighs

Rating: 4.74 stars
114
Tasty, quick, chicken thighs, with juicy meat and a crispy skin; you will love this chicken that is ready for the table in less than 30 minutes!
By Bibi

Air Fryer Keto Chicken Wings

Rating: 4 stars
5
These air-fried chicken wings are finished in under 15 minutes and a great dish if you are on the keto diet. If desired, separate wings into drumettes.
By thedailygourmet

Sexy Air-Fried Meatloaf

Rating: 5 stars
2
What is sexier than an easy dinner that doesn't take a lot of time or strange ingredients, heat up the house, or require a lot of clean up? This is a spicy, saucy, juicy meatloaf made in an air fryer. In less than an hour - but more importantly, with very little effort - you can have a delicious and tender meatloaf on the table. Serve with mashed potatoes.
By Buckwheat Queen

Air-Fried Crumbed Fish

Rating: 4.69 stars
110
Crumbed fish is one of my favorite fried items, and this air-fried version of the recipe gives me great flavor without the fat.
By Launa

Air Fryer Ranch Pork Chops

Rating: 4.61 stars
33
What could be simpler than ranch seasoning mix and 10 minutes in the air fryer? I prefer my chops slightly pink to ensure juiciness, but feel free to add an extra minute on each side for well done. Try different varieties of ranch mix (like spicy or bacon) to change up the flavor.
By France C

Air Fryer Coconut Shrimp

Rating: 4.53 stars
38
Coconut shrimp come out great in the air fryer, and are served with a simple spicy honey-lime dip.
By SUSUMILLER

Air Fryer Rib-Eye Steak

Rating: 4.64 stars
14
These air fryer rib-eye steaks definitely rival a steak cooked on a grill.
By ALAN

Breaded Air Fryer Pork Chops

Rating: 4.65 stars
77
Perfectly tender and juicy pork chops are what you'll get in just 10 minutes using your air fryer and basic pantry ingredients. Play around with different crouton flavors for variety. I like to use a Misto® sprayer with my own oil, but feel free to use regular cooking spray.
By France C

Air-Fried Sesame-Crusted Cod with Snap Peas

Rating: 5 stars
2
Cod fillets are lightly coated with sesame seeds and air-fried in this easy dinner recipe featuring sugar snap peas and orange wedges on the side.
By Allrecipes

Basic Air Fryer Hot Dogs

Rating: 4.69 stars
59
Perfectly crisp hot dogs and toasted buns made in minutes with the help of your air fryer. Top with ketchup, mustard, relish, chili, or condiments of choice.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Air Fryer Meatballs

Rating: 4.91 stars
22
After cooking meatballs in the air fryer, I will never bake them in the oven again. The insides stay nice and tender while the outsides get a slight crisp on them. The best part is that you can make them ahead of time and freeze for later use. I have included those directions in the notes. Dip meatballs in marinara, if desired.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Rating: Unrated
55

Air Fryer Meatloaf

Rating: 4.17 stars
41

If you have an air fryer, try this simple recipe for meatloaf in under 1 hour.

More Air Fryer Main Dish Recipes

Air Fryer Breakfast Frittata

Rating: 4.52 stars
58
Frittatas are easy to make using a cake pan that fits in the air fryer basket. Switch up the ingredients to suit your taste. If you are worried about the frittata sticking to the cake pan, line the bottom of the pan with parchment paper.
By bd.weld

Air Fryer Chicken Cordon Bleu

Rating: 4.5 stars
26
Crispy air-fried chicken cordon bleu stuffed with ham and melty cheese. Serve with a steamed vegetable for a complete and satisfying meal.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Air Fryer Scotch Eggs

Rating: 4.81 stars
27
When you make Scotch eggs in your air fryer, you get all the deliciousness without the mess and added fat of deep frying. They make the perfect breakfast or snack, especially when served with the chutney dipping sauce. Cook the eggs to your liking; either hard-boiled or slightly soft, you can't go wrong. You can find mango chutney in the Indian section of your grocery store.
By France C

Air Fryer Chicken Katsu with Homemade Katsu Sauce

Rating: 4.69 stars
29
Air-fried chicken katsu that is crispy on the outside, tender and juicy on the inside. The sauce is a little bit sweet, a little bit tangy, and complements the chicken perfectly. Serve over rice if desired.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Dry-Rub Air-Fried Chicken Wings

Rating: 4.65 stars
23
Yummy chicken wings made from a Memphis-style dry rub.
By K Knox

Air Fryer Buttermilk Fried Chicken

Rating: 4.67 stars
3
Fried chicken without the fry thanks to the air fryer!
By Soup Loving Nicole

Lumpia in the Air Fryer

Rating: 4.25 stars
4
Air-fried lumpia? Your taste buds will never know the difference, but your waistline will! The same crispiness and tastiness is in this lumpia recipe without having to deep fry.
By Yoly

Air Fryer Rotisserie Chicken

This air fryer rotisserie chicken is very moist and really easy to make.
By THEHOLLANDS

Air Fryer BBQ Baby Back Ribs

Rating: 4.08 stars
12
These air-fried ribs are about as close to the low and slow as you can get without all the wait! The rub creates a great color and gives a nice bark.
By thedailygourmet

Air Fryer Blackened Chicken Breast

Rating: 4.67 stars
33
No need to dirty up a cast iron skillet and fill your house with smoke. Let your air fryer create that perfect blackened crust.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Bacon-Wrapped Stuffed Chicken Breasts in the Air Fryer

Rating: 4.92 stars
13
Boneless, skinless chicken breast, again? Amp up the flavor of your chicken with bacon! These are butterflied: either do it yourself or ask your butcher to do it for you. You can then stuff them with cheese and asparagus, wrap them up in a bacon blanket, and air fry! While they cook, toss a green salad, add a veggie or potato, and some bread, and you'll be enjoying your dinner in no time.
By Bibi

Air Fryer Chimichangas

Rating: 4.94 stars
18
Now you can have chimichangas just as crispy as deep frying, minus the calories. Plus they are quick to make in an air fryer and perfect for a busy weeknight dinner. Top with salsa, sour cream, avocado, and cheese.
By Yoly

Air Fryer Beef Tenderloin

Beef tenderloin with a lovely crispy crust and soft inside made in your air fryer. This is perfect to serve Italian style, room temperature with a squeeze of lemon and a drizzle of olive oil.
By Buckwheat Queen

Perfect Turkey Breast Roast in the Air Fryer

Rating: 5 stars
8
Perfectly cooked turkey breast roast in an air fryer. Comes out juicy, flavorful, and tender.
By Amanda Jo Peterson Nuckoles

Air Fryer Tilapia with Fresh Lemon Pepper

Rating: 4.67 stars
6
Although this fish is low carb and light, you won't be sacrificing flavor. Using fresh lemon pepper really kicks up the flavor of mild tilapia.
By lutzflcat

Easy Air-Fried Chicken Breast

Easy air fryer chicken recipe for one that can easily be scaled up for more people.
By Anonymous

Air Fryer Salmon for One

Rating: 5 stars
6
Did you know an air fryer can do more than just crisp and lend a healthier version of fried food? I decided to cook salmon in mine, and was amazed by the results! Serve with vegetables and rice pilaf if desired.
By thedailygourmet

Air Fryer Lemon Pepper Shrimp

Rating: 4.57 stars
44
These easy-to-make air fryer shrimp can be served with a salad or on top of rice or pasta. Also great as a cold appetizer.
By bd.weld

Air Fryer French Toast

An easy recipe that is simple and tasty. Whichever flavor you make, this French toast is crispy on the outside and tender on the inside.
By Yoly

Air Fryer Chicken Thigh Schnitzel

Rating: 4.71 stars
7
I find chicken thighs to be more flavorful than chicken breasts, and this schnitzel is a perfect example. Not only is it delicious, it is also cooked in the air fryer, making it lower in calories, oil free, and grease free.
By Yoly

Air Fryer Stuffed Chicken Breasts

Rating: 5 stars
1
Yummy flavors light up these boneless, skinless chicken breasts. Prosciutto, garlic, onion, red bell pepper, spinach and feta go inside the chicken, and a delicious crust goes on the outside. Air fryers do a terrific job with meat, and you don't have to heat up your big oven. Enjoy these stuffed chicken breasts with a simple green salad and a nice, crusty bread, or slice in 1/2-inch slices and use as a hearty appetizer!
By Bibi

Air Fryer Mustard-Crusted Pork Tenderloin with Potatoes and Green Beans

Rating: 4.79 stars
14
Perfectly cooked mustard-crusted pork tenderloin with potatoes and green beans in an air fryer for four.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Air Fryer Mahi Mahi with Brown Butter

Rating: 4.89 stars
9
This is a super simple but super tasty fish dish. You'll want to check your fish halfway through to gauge how much more time you'll need to keep cooking, depending on the thickness of your fish.
By FrackFamily5 CA—>CT

Air Fryer Burgers

Rating: 5 stars
3
These juicy, scrumptious beef burgers are a great meal and save you time and energy using the versatility of the air fryer! This recipe is easily doubled.
By Louis Benson
