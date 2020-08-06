Instant Pot® Main Dish Recipes

All the flavor of a slow-cooked roasted chicken dinner from the oven, but done in a fraction of the time using your Instant Pot® or pressure cooker! Serve with mashed potatoes for the perfect comfort meal.
Chicken carnitas made in the pressure cooker are quick and easy! We crisp them up in the broiler, and they are perfect to meal-prep and enjoy for the week! Serve with tortillas, diced onions, chopped cilantro, sauteed cabbage, lime wedges, and anything else you like!
Your Instant Pot® replaces the traditional clay or ceramic cone-shaped cooking pot used in Moroccan cuisine (the tagine). The word 'tagine' also refers to the slow-cooked, stew-like dish that is prepared in it. This chicken tagine features the authentic flavors of preserved lemons and olives, with a delicious combination of spices typically used in Moroccan cooking.
This wonderful, traditionally slow-cooked recipe has been translated into a quick and easy pressure cooker meal. Using the Instant Pot®, you get an intensely flavorful meal made in minutes that will have your family thinking you simmered this all day. Serve over spaghetti noodles, rice, cauliflower rice, or eat as a stew!
Creamy risotto with softened mushrooms and a sprinkling of cheese seems like a dish best ordered at a restaurant instead of made at home. That's because traditionally risotto is made slowly, stirring often, adding 1/4 cup of hot stock at a time, then more stirring. It's a labor-intensive dish that's worth the fuss. However, risotto made in a pressure cooker is so simple and quick that it feels like cheating. It's not. This is the real stuff. You'll probably start making risotto far more often after you try this one.
An Instant Pot® makes an easy weeknight meal even easier! Frozen chicken breasts are combined with taco seasoning and salsa for a tasty Mexican-themed meal. You can use the meat for tacos, burrito bowls, or as a topping for baked potatoes. So many possibilities! I used this the first night for chicken quesadillas. The second night I used it as a topping for baked potatoes with shredded cheese, pickled jalapenos, and sour cream.
Venison pot roast used to be a weekend only thing for me due to the 10 hours of slow cooking it took to get it tender. Then there was the guess work of when to add the veggies. If you added them in the beginning, they became mush. If you waited too long to add them, they were underdone and to get them done, the venison got overdone. Instant Pot® to the rescue! The end result is perfectly tender venison roast and perfectly crisp-tender veggies, all in 3 hours.
These ribs start from a frozen state, so dinner can be made without planning ahead. Each rib portion should have 3 to 4 ribs. I use a spice called "Red Rocks Hickory Smoke Seasoning" from Savory Spice Shop®, but you may use what you have. With only 3 ingredients, it doesn't get much easier!
There is no need to go to a high-end restaurant for crab legs when you can easily do them at home in your Instant Pot®. From the freezer to the table in 20 minutes. Save your money. It honestly doesn't get any easier than this.
When the main component of dinner is frozen solid, it's often easier to order carry-out, but this recipe takes advantage of frozen pork chops. I buy my seasonings from the Savory Spice® Shop, although feel free to use what you have on hand.
This is a rich, creamy coconut curry dish that comes together quickly in an Instant Pot®. Customize the taste by using more or less curry powder and sugar. Delicious over jasmine or basmati rice! Garnish with chopped chives, if desired.