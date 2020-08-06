Instant Pot® Main Dish Recipes

Instant Pot® Venison Pot Roast

Venison pot roast used to be a weekend only thing for me due to the 10 hours of slow cooking it took to get it tender. Then there was the guess work of when to add the veggies. If you added them in the beginning, they became mush. If you waited too long to add them, they were underdone and to get them done, the venison got overdone. Instant Pot® to the rescue! The end result is perfectly tender venison roast and perfectly crisp-tender veggies, all in 3 hours.