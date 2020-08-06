Instant Pot® Main Dish Recipes

Find top-rated main dish recipes for the Instant Pot, including Instant Pot® meatloaf, Instant Pot® ribs, pot roasts, chicken cacciatore, and much more.

Staff Picks

Instant Pot® Chicken and Gravy

62
All the flavor of a slow-cooked roasted chicken dinner from the oven, but done in a fraction of the time using your Instant Pot® or pressure cooker! Serve with mashed potatoes for the perfect comfort meal.
By France C

Instant Pot® Tomato and Beef Sauce

2
Tomato and beef sauce with a hint of wine for your pasta. I've made this fairly basic but feel free to adjust the seasoning to your tastes.
By Bren

Instant Pot® Chicken Congee

3
Chicken congee is quick and easy to make in the Instant Pot®, cutting down on time but not flavor. Serve this Asian breakfast porridge any time of the day for a satisfying meal.
By Buckwheat Queen

Instant Pot® Crispy Chicken Carnitas

6
Chicken carnitas made in the pressure cooker are quick and easy! We crisp them up in the broiler, and they are perfect to meal-prep and enjoy for the week! Serve with tortillas, diced onions, chopped cilantro, sauteed cabbage, lime wedges, and anything else you like!
By Margo

Instant Pot® Pulled Pork Sandwiches

21
Try the most delicious, melt-in-your-mouth pulled pork sandwiches, made easily and without hassle in your Instant Pot®--an absolute family favorite!
By Fioa

Instant Pot® Moroccan Chicken Tagine

5
Your Instant Pot® replaces the traditional clay or ceramic cone-shaped cooking pot used in Moroccan cuisine (the tagine). The word 'tagine' also refers to the slow-cooked, stew-like dish that is prepared in it. This chicken tagine features the authentic flavors of preserved lemons and olives, with a delicious combination of spices typically used in Moroccan cooking.
By Kim's Cooking Now

Instant Pot® Pork Chops

31
Needed a quick way to cook tender pork chops and this method did it! It took about 10 minutes and my husband and 6-year-old daughter fought over the leftovers!
By LDMKitchen

Instant Pot® Red Thai Curry Chicken

27
Thai red curry chicken is a quick and delicious soup with chicken, onions, and bell peppers. Enjoy hot with jasmine rice. If you like, add Thai basil leaves.
By Jessica DiPonziano

Instant Pot® Corned Beef

146
Say goodbye to prep time in this recipe for corned beef simmered in an Instant Pot® with beer and garlic.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Beef Stroganoff for Instant Pot®

878
An electric pressure cooker (such as Instant Pot®) makes it easy to get fork-tender beef in this stroganoff recipe served with egg noodles.
By Lissa

Instant Pot® Chicken Cacciatore

251
This wonderful, traditionally slow-cooked recipe has been translated into a quick and easy pressure cooker meal. Using the Instant Pot®, you get an intensely flavorful meal made in minutes that will have your family thinking you simmered this all day. Serve over spaghetti noodles, rice, cauliflower rice, or eat as a stew!
By Diana71

Instant Pot® Mushroom Risotto

284
Creamy risotto with softened mushrooms and a sprinkling of cheese seems like a dish best ordered at a restaurant instead of made at home. That's because traditionally risotto is made slowly, stirring often, adding 1/4 cup of hot stock at a time, then more stirring. It's a labor-intensive dish that's worth the fuss. However, risotto made in a pressure cooker is so simple and quick that it feels like cheating. It's not. This is the real stuff. You'll probably start making risotto far more often after you try this one.
By Shauna James Ahern
More Instant Pot® Main Dish Recipes

Instant Pot® Pot Roast

36
A tasty family favorite cooked in the Instant Pot®, combining beef chuck, red potatoes, carrots, and herbs.
By N8TE

Instant Pot® Beef Tips

5
These super tender and delicious sirloin tips are braised and pressure-cooked in a rich gravy. Serve over mashed potatoes, rice, or cauliflower rice.
By WCFranck

Instant Pot® Salsa Chicken

169
An Instant Pot® makes an easy weeknight meal even easier! Frozen chicken breasts are combined with taco seasoning and salsa for a tasty Mexican-themed meal. You can use the meat for tacos, burrito bowls, or as a topping for baked potatoes. So many possibilities! I used this the first night for chicken quesadillas. The second night I used it as a topping for baked potatoes with shredded cheese, pickled jalapenos, and sour cream.
By Tammy Lynn

Instant Pot® Venison Pot Roast

4
Venison pot roast used to be a weekend only thing for me due to the 10 hours of slow cooking it took to get it tender. Then there was the guess work of when to add the veggies. If you added them in the beginning, they became mush. If you waited too long to add them, they were underdone and to get them done, the venison got overdone. Instant Pot® to the rescue! The end result is perfectly tender venison roast and perfectly crisp-tender veggies, all in 3 hours.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Instant Pot® Haluski with Kielbasa

17
This quick and easy Polish recipe is a one-pot comfort meal with cabbage, Polish sausage, and egg noodles for your busy evenings made in the Instant Pot®.
By RainbowJewels

Instant Pot® Chicken and Dumplings

48
Get all the flavor of a long-simmered chicken stew without the fuss of using a whole chicken.
By Doughgirl8

Instant Pot® Steel-Cut Oats

11
Steel-cut oats and the Instant Pot®: Two of my favorite 'discoveries' from the last 10 years. Top with ground flax seed, hemp seed, cinnamon, fruit, honey, syrup, vanilla extract, nut butter, etc.
By MoMosGoGo

Instant Pot® Ribs from Frozen

1
These ribs start from a frozen state, so dinner can be made without planning ahead. Each rib portion should have 3 to 4 ribs. I use a spice called "Red Rocks Hickory Smoke Seasoning" from Savory Spice Shop®, but you may use what you have. With only 3 ingredients, it doesn't get much easier!
By thedailygourmet

Instant Pot® Simple Steamed Crab Legs

13
There is no need to go to a high-end restaurant for crab legs when you can easily do them at home in your Instant Pot®. From the freezer to the table in 20 minutes. Save your money. It honestly doesn't get any easier than this.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Instant Pot® Shepherd's Pie

45
This family friendly shepherd's pie uses ground beef (instead of the traditional lamb), and your Instant Pot® or multi-cooker pressure cooker to prepare the filling and potatoes.
By fabeveryday

Fall-Off-the-Bone 30-Minute Instant Pot® Ribs

64
These Instant Pot® ribs fall right off the bone and are ready in just 30 minutes! In this family of seven I had zero complaints and these sweet and spicy ribs, that's a win for me!
By Cambria_Mae

Instant Pot® Frozen Salmon

32
If you want to prepare salmon without thawing and have it stay warm and moist without overcooking, then this is your recipe!
By Carol Castellucci Miller

Instant Pot® Basic Cabbage Rolls

21
Cabbage leaves stuffed with meatloaf mix, onion, and rice, cooked in the Instant Pot®.
By Bren

Frozen Pork Chops in the Instant Pot®

6
When the main component of dinner is frozen solid, it's often easier to order carry-out, but this recipe takes advantage of frozen pork chops. I buy my seasonings from the Savory Spice® Shop, although feel free to use what you have on hand.
By thedailygourmet

Instant Pot® Coconut Curry Chicken

117
This is a rich, creamy coconut curry dish that comes together quickly in an Instant Pot®. Customize the taste by using more or less curry powder and sugar. Delicious over jasmine or basmati rice! Garnish with chopped chives, if desired.
By Helene Choi

Instant Pot® Pot Roast with Potatoes and Carrots

101
With simple ingredients, you can have a flavorful, comforting pot roast in less time than using an oven or slow cooker.
By bdweld

Instant Pot® Ground Beef Stroganoff

11
This is a guaranteed crowd-pleasing meal made in an Instant Pot®! Homemade, delicious food instantly.
By peloquinswife

Instant Pot® Pork Tenderloin

11
Super moist and flavorful pork tenderloin prepared in an Instant Pot®.
By Misty Noelle
