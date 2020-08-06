Instant Pot® Soups, Stews and Chili Recipes

Find the best recipes for hearty soups, rich stews, and spicy chili using the Instant Pot, plus chowders, gumbos, and stocks, too.

Staff Picks

Instant Pot® Chicken Tortilla Soup

17
A hearty version of chicken tortilla soup made in the Instant Pot®. Top soup with avocado, pepper Jack cheese, fresh cilantro, sour cream, crumbled tortilla chips, and hot sauce. This is great for freezing!
By voraciousgirl

Instant Pot® Italian Wedding Soup

75
Meatballs, pasta, and cheese are a marriage made in heaven. There are many, many versions of this recipe, this is mine. I hope that you enjoy it!
By Bren

Instant Pot® Caldillo

3
Caldillo is a Mexican stew that is filled with beef, potatoes, and green chiles. Works great in the Instant Pot®.
By My Hot Southern Mess

Instant Pot® Corn Chowder

5
A delicious vegetarian corn chowder made in minutes with the help of an electric pressure cooker.
By My Hot Southern Mess

Quick and Easy Instant Pot® Chicken Noodle Soup

38
This tasty homemade chicken noodle soup is the most amazing comfort food ever! It's simple, with very few ingredients, and so easy to make in your Instant Pot®.
By Fioa

Instant Pot® Creamy Mushroom Soup

35
This rich and creamy mushroom soup is not only comforting on a cold day, it's ready in no time! To cut down on prep time, feel free to coarsely chop the mushrooms using a food processor. If you prefer a smoother texture, you can partially puree the cooked soup using an immersion blender.
By France C

Instant Pot® Spicy Beef Curry Stew

22
Pegan and paleo-friendly spicy beef curry stew made in an Instant Pot®.
By Chuck Minor

Instant Pot® Tomato Soup

9
If you're looking for comfort food, look no further. This creamy and delicious Instant Pot® tomato soup recipe warms the soul from the inside out. Garnish the tomato soup with Parmesan cheese, oregano, and/or basil. Serve with grilled cheese for the ultimate cozy meal and enjoy!
By GimmeZest

Instant Pot® Lasagna Soup

60
Ever wondered what to do with that last little bit of marinara sauce or those broken lasagna noodles? Well, I've got you covered! This soup has all of the flavors of lasagna without all of the hours in the kitchen. I've made it with fairly simple ingredients but feel free to add ground fennel seeds or herbs.
By Bren

Instant Pot® Cabbage Roll Soup

17
Grandma's cabbage rolls turned into an easy-to-make soup with less fuss.
By My Hot Southern Mess

Instant Pot® Best Beef Stew

157
This beef stew is the ultimate, hearty, melt-in-your mouth comfort food of all, and so easy to make in the Instant Pot® for a simple midweek dinner.
By Fioa

5-Ingredient Taco Soup

1
Use your Instant Pot® to make this 5-ingredient taco soup with minimal preparation and a quick cook time.
By thedailygourmet
Inspiration and Ideas

Our Top 22 Instant Pot Soup Recipes
Warm up this New Year with easy, healthy, and comforting soups made all in one pot.
16 Hearty and Healthy Fall Soups for the Instant Pot
Use your trusty Instant Pot to make healthy fall soups!
Instant Pot® Beef Bone Broth
16
Instant Pot® Zuppa Toscana
31
Instant Pot® Vegan Cabbage Detox Soup
230
Instant Pot® Chicken and Dumplings
48

Get all the flavor of a long-simmered chicken stew without the fuss of using a whole chicken.

More Instant Pot® Soups, Stews and Chili Recipes

