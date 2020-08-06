Instant Pot® Soups, Stews and Chili Recipes

A hearty version of chicken tortilla soup made in the Instant Pot®. Top soup with avocado, pepper Jack cheese, fresh cilantro, sour cream, crumbled tortilla chips, and hot sauce. This is great for freezing!
This rich and creamy mushroom soup is not only comforting on a cold day, it's ready in no time! To cut down on prep time, feel free to coarsely chop the mushrooms using a food processor. If you prefer a smoother texture, you can partially puree the cooked soup using an immersion blender.
If you're looking for comfort food, look no further. This creamy and delicious Instant Pot® tomato soup recipe warms the soul from the inside out. Garnish the tomato soup with Parmesan cheese, oregano, and/or basil. Serve with grilled cheese for the ultimate cozy meal and enjoy!
Ever wondered what to do with that last little bit of marinara sauce or those broken lasagna noodles? Well, I've got you covered! This soup has all of the flavors of lasagna without all of the hours in the kitchen. I've made it with fairly simple ingredients but feel free to add ground fennel seeds or herbs.
This simple, earthy, rich, and satisfying soup is easy to make in your Instant Pot® or electric pressure cooker. This recipe uses pork and hominy along with spices and herbs. Feel free to adjust the ingredients to suit your taste. Serve in bowls and add your favorite toppings, such as sliced radishes, shredded cabbage, diced avocado, chopped cilantro, lime wedges, and sliced jalapenos.
I fell in love with lentil soup in the Middle East. This lentil soup is a richly textured, warming soup with complex depths of flavor. This recipe is simple but delightfully intense, and will bring you back to starry desert nights. Serve with grated Parmesan cheese, a dollop of yogurt, and a bit of fresh parsley on top.
This soup is fast to make, uses minimal ingredients, and is great when served with sliced avocado. To speed prep even more, use salsa in place of the onion and RO*TEL®. If you want a thicker soup, omit the broth. Serve with tortilla chips is you like.
