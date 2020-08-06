Falafel Recipes

Unlike most of America's other favorite fast foods, falafel is rarely attempted at home, which is a shame, since it's very simple to do, and even a relative novice like me can get some very decent results. One word of warning: you do need to know you're going to have a craving for this a full day before you actually want to eat it.
Sure, you can make falafel from a mix but frankly, it's a far cry from authentic falafel. This is the best falafel recipe I know of. You can find dried fava beans in Middle Eastern grocery stores and some supermarkets. Serve with pita bread, tahini sauce, lettuce, and other chopped vegetables.
This is an easy vegan falafel using dried garbanzo beans and ingredients you already have in your cupboard. No eggs or bread crumbs either as filler--just tasty falafel! Serve with tzatziki and typical falafel fare such as lettuce, tomato, and cucumber. It's not much more work than using canned beans, but the taste is phenomenal and authentic.
These falafels are the closest thing to NYC street vendor falafels! Made the traditional way with dried soaked chickpeas! Great on a pita with lettuce, cucumber and yogurt. Asafoetida is usually found in Middle Eastern or Indian food stores. If you prefer, you can use 2 to 3 garlic cloves and 1 small chopped onion instead. This is a great base recipe, customize it to your own tastes.
Falafels so good they blow store bought ones out of the water. Serve on pitas, with your favorite sauces and toppings, or on buns like a burger. This recipe is good accompanied by any Middle Eastern dish such as tabouleh or roasted potatoes.
Simple, easy, and delicious falafel - no breaking apart or spattering while frying! Try serving with pita, parsley and hummus or tahini sauce! Falafel is best when it is fresh. However, if you have leftovers, heat in a single layer in the oven to maintain crispiness.
While I have made falafel before, I find that it's a whole process for patties that end up being a lot of extra work given that this recipe is, in essence, deconstructed then accompanied by other complementary vegetables.
Falafels so good they blow store bought ones out of the water. Serve on pitas, with your favorite sauces and toppings, or on buns like a burger. This recipe is good accompanied by any Middle Eastern dish such as tabouleh or roasted potatoes.
For those of us meat-a-tarians at a loss for what to feed our vegan and vegetarian friends, this recipe works really well. Serve the falafel cakes in pocket pita with fresh sliced vegetables and cucumber sauce or tahini. Even the meat eaters love this recipe!
Light summer fare with a Middle Eastern touch. Fresh seasonal or regional vegetables can be substituted. For a more authentic flavor, double the garlic and/or cumin. Falafel can be cooked ahead of time and refrigerated.
No need to soak dry chickpeas overnight for this quick recipe, which is gluten free and lower carb if you substitute ground almonds or almond flour for wheat flour, as I do. All you need is an air fryer to make delicious, crispy, healthier falafel.
Falafel is one of the most popular foods in Egypt. It's made out of peeled beans and always served fried. It's also made in the Levant area (mainly Syria and Lebanon) using chickpeas. In my recipe, I used red lentils and replaced the traditional cooking method (frying) with baking. Using lentils instead of beans to create an innovative recipe has been quite satisfying.