Falafel Recipes

Falafel are even better when they're homemade. Whether baked or fried, this simple vegetarian dish is sure to be a new family favorite.

Chef John's Falafel

Rating: 4.7 stars
154
Unlike most of America's other favorite fast foods, falafel is rarely attempted at home, which is a shame, since it's very simple to do, and even a relative novice like me can get some very decent results. One word of warning: you do need to know you're going to have a craving for this a full day before you actually want to eat it.
By Chef John

Air Fryer Falafel

Rating: 4.67 stars
3
Once you've soaked your chickpeas, you can use a food processor and an air fryer to quickly bake these spicy falafel patties. Serve with your favorite garnishes and sauce.
By Buckwheat Queen

Baked Falafel

Rating: 4.41 stars
250
An easy, yummy way to make falafel. Serve with pita bread and your favorite tzatziki.
By Bette

Best Falafel

Rating: 5 stars
3
Sure, you can make falafel from a mix but frankly, it's a far cry from authentic falafel. This is the best falafel recipe I know of. You can find dried fava beans in Middle Eastern grocery stores and some supermarkets. Serve with pita bread, tahini sauce, lettuce, and other chopped vegetables.
By nch

What is Falafel?

Explore the ingredients of this popular "fast food" dish.
By Nadia Hassani

Falafel Pita Sandwich with Tahini Sauce

Rating: 5 stars
2
Falafel has such a prominent taste, but the tahini and freshness of the vegetables really complement it nicely.
By cpchef

Chef John's Tahini

Rating: 4.64 stars
14
The technique is very simple, and every ingredient is to taste. So please use the ingredient amounts as a guide, and then add more of whatever until you have it exactly how you want it.
By Chef John

Jeanie's Falafel

Rating: 4.27 stars
254
This is a tasty dense falafel that contains no eggs. Serve on pitas with tzatziki or tahini sauce with lettuce and tomato.
By JeanieMomof3

Vegan-Friendly Falafel

Rating: 4.54 stars
63
This is an easy vegan falafel using dried garbanzo beans and ingredients you already have in your cupboard. No eggs or bread crumbs either as filler--just tasty falafel! Serve with tzatziki and typical falafel fare such as lettuce, tomato, and cucumber. It's not much more work than using canned beans, but the taste is phenomenal and authentic.
By Marian

Authentic Falafels

Rating: 4.28 stars
29
These falafels are the closest thing to NYC street vendor falafels! Made the traditional way with dried soaked chickpeas! Great on a pita with lettuce, cucumber and yogurt. Asafoetida is usually found in Middle Eastern or Indian food stores. If you prefer, you can use 2 to 3 garlic cloves and 1 small chopped onion instead. This is a great base recipe, customize it to your own tastes.
By Kathleen Woods Rubino

Chickpea Falafel Burgers

Rating: 4.11 stars
74
Falafels so good they blow store bought ones out of the water. Serve on pitas, with your favorite sauces and toppings, or on buns like a burger. This recipe is good accompanied by any Middle Eastern dish such as tabouleh or roasted potatoes.
By Anonymous

Falafel II

Rating: 3.67 stars
6
These taste great in pita with salad, yogurt, and mint sauce!! The preparation time is minimal as the various ingredients can be left to soak/chill overnight.
By Catherine
Our Best Falafel Recipes
Falafel's a fave! We're big fans of these deep-fried chickpea patties. Enjoy them in wraps or sandwiches, plus try these new spins on the classic.
Falafels with Yogurt-Dill Sauce
Rating: Unrated
53
"Excellent! This was a big hit with my husband and son." – Diane
Ta'ameya (Egyptian Falafel)
Rating: Unrated
10
Sean's Falafel and Cucumber Sauce
Rating: Unrated
1530
Tzatziki Sauce (Yogurt and Cucumber Dip)
Rating: Unrated
163
Easiest Falafel
Rating: Unrated
54

Falafel with Canned Chickpeas

Rating: 4.78 stars
18

Falafel made with canned chickpeas - just like the ones you taste in a Greek restaurant. Makes about 12 patties. Serve with hummus or tzatziki sauce.

More Falafel Recipes

No-Fuss Falafel

Rating: 4.63 stars
8
Simple, easy, and delicious falafel - no breaking apart or spattering while frying! Try serving with pita, parsley and hummus or tahini sauce! Falafel is best when it is fresh. However, if you have leftovers, heat in a single layer in the oven to maintain crispiness.
By Lola in the Kitchen

Falafel Mushroom Loaf

Rating: 4.75 stars
4
This loaf is great for those who love the flavor of falafel. The leftovers also make great sandwiches!
By Cally

Falafel Hash

Rating: 4.33 stars
3
While I have made falafel before, I find that it's a whole process for patties that end up being a lot of extra work given that this recipe is, in essence, deconstructed then accompanied by other complementary vegetables.
By Kameron

Spicy Baked Falafel with Tzatziki

Rating: 3 stars
3
These well-seasoned baked falafel, with a little bit of heat and accompanied by a cool tzatziki sauce, are good in a pita, on a salad, or just by themselves. Enjoy!
By Bradley Wiles

Falafel Burgers

Rating: 3.46 stars
13
Featuring nutrient-rich canned spinach and chickpeas, these burgers will quickly become a favorite in your home.
By Cans Get You Cooking®
Magpie's Easy Falafel Cakes

Rating: 4 stars
19
For those of us meat-a-tarians at a loss for what to feed our vegan and vegetarian friends, this recipe works really well. Serve the falafel cakes in pocket pita with fresh sliced vegetables and cucumber sauce or tahini. Even the meat eaters love this recipe!
By The Magpie

Air Fried Falafel

This vegetarian air fried falafel is super easy to prepare and full of flavor thanks to fresh herbs.
By Glenn6870

Easy, Healthy Falafel

My sister gave me this recipe for a healthier and easy alternative to deep-fried falafel. Makes for a great snack with yogurt dip.
By Kirsty Buchanan

Falafel I

Rating: 3.11 stars
28
Chickpeas pureed with garlic, peanut butter, onions, egg, soy sauce and spices, then formed and fried. Excellent when served in a pita with sliced tomato, cucumber and yogurt.
By SALLYCOOKS

Southwestern Falafel

Rating: 4.71 stars
7
A spicy, Southwestern take on this Middle Eastern favorite. Serve with sour cream, guacamole or salsa.
By jonvance

Falafel-Crusted Cauliflower

Rating: 2 stars
1
Falafel mix adds earthy depth to roasted cauliflower.
By Cally

Quick and Easy Falafel Salad

Rating: 3.8 stars
5
Light summer fare with a Middle Eastern touch. Fresh seasonal or regional vegetables can be substituted. For a more authentic flavor, double the garlic and/or cumin. Falafel can be cooked ahead of time and refrigerated.
By MATTHEWF335

Baked Falafel Patties

A flavorful and fresh-tasting falafel patty that's healthy too since it's baked instead of fried.
By Jacqueline

Vegan Falafel Casserole

You won't miss the meat with this flavorful casserole!
By Kacey Taylor

Air Fryer Falafel (Gluten Free)

No need to soak dry chickpeas overnight for this quick recipe, which is gluten free and lower carb if you substitute ground almonds or almond flour for wheat flour, as I do. All you need is an air fryer to make delicious, crispy, healthier falafel.
By GingerSpice

Pan-Fried Falafel

Rating: 4.3 stars
20
I love falafel, but I don't deep-fry them. This is how I make them in a pan. Serve with warm pitas, tzatziki, and your favorite diced vegetables. Enjoy!!!
By TJ Lombard

Falafel Dough Pizza

Rating: 4 stars
1
Falafel is one of the most popular foods in Egypt. It's made out of peeled beans and always served fried. It's also made in the Levant area (mainly Syria and Lebanon) using chickpeas. In my recipe, I used red lentils and replaced the traditional cooking method (frying) with baking. Using lentils instead of beans to create an innovative recipe has been quite satisfying.
By Shemoo Seif
