Empanada Recipes

These Latin American pastries can be filled with various meats, cheeses, and vegetables. Whether you prefer empanadas baked or fried, they're sure to be a crowd pleaser.

Staff Picks

Authentic Empanada Pastry Dough

10
Try this easy and authentic empanada pastry dough! Quick to make since all ingredients are mixed in a food processor, then kneaded just very quickly and it's done. You can make it in advance, just cut it into discs, and freeze for later use.
By Fioa

Empanada Dough

45
This basic dough can be filled with Empanada Pork Filling, then fried or baked.
By lola

Fried Empanadas

186
These fried empanadas are the best! Raisins and eggs make this recipe extra delicious believe it or not!
By CNCOOK

Empanadas (Beef Turnovers)

146
The perfect pastry for all meals! Empanadas, or beef turnovers, are discs of pastry packed with meat. Some turnover recipes call for all manner of fillings, but this GOYA® Empanada recipe features a delicious tomato, onion, garlic and beef mixture. You can enjoy empanadas as an appetizer, a main dish, or even after your main course. Use GOYA® Discos, or frozen pastry rounds, for a flaky beef turnover that will make your mouth water.
By Goya
Mexican Pumpkin Empanadas

88
My take on a traditional pumpkin empanada! Adjust all spices to your taste.
By Esther Loveall Saunders

Empanadas

444
Better make plenty - these disappear fast. The unbaked dough may be frozen. The baked cookies may also be frozen.
By Rosina

Bolivian Saltenas

37
This is a Bolivian meat pastry, a cousin to the empanada. This recipe is one handed down from my grandmother. It makes 16 medium-sized saltenas.
By happymommyx4

Argentine Meat Empanadas

120
My original version for the Argentinean recipe. Rich and delicious. Any meat can be used for this recipe, just be sure to cut it up into tiny pieces.
By Liliana

Authentic Chicken Empanadas (Empanadas de Pollo)

My husband and I returned recently from a wonderful trip to Puerto Rico. While there we fell in love with "empanadas de pollo" (chicken pies), that we found at roadside stands along Route 3. Here is a version we came up with once we returned--delicious!
By NatalieC

Classic Empanadas

5
These classic empanadas are ubiquitous all over Argentina. Filled with minced beef, hard-boiled egg, green olives, and potatoes, they make a filling snack or packed lunch treat.
By Fioa

Argentinian Beef Empanadas

18
My family loves these juicy meat pies with raisins, chopped olives, and hard-boiled eggs. This recipe is always a hit.
By MariaZoroza

Beef Empanadas

This authentic recipe was given to me by a visiting Argentinean professor while I was studying Spanish in college. They have become a staple food in my household as they are both simple to make, and delicious.
By slatkasamrica
