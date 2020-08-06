Empanada Recipes

Try this easy and authentic empanada pastry dough! Quick to make since all ingredients are mixed in a food processor, then kneaded just very quickly and it's done. You can make it in advance, just cut it into discs, and freeze for later use.
The perfect pastry for all meals! Empanadas, or beef turnovers, are discs of pastry packed with meat. Some turnover recipes call for all manner of fillings, but this GOYA® Empanada recipe features a delicious tomato, onion, garlic and beef mixture. You can enjoy empanadas as an appetizer, a main dish, or even after your main course. Use GOYA® Discos, or frozen pastry rounds, for a flaky beef turnover that will make your mouth water.
My husband and I returned recently from a wonderful trip to Puerto Rico. While there we fell in love with "empanadas de pollo" (chicken pies), that we found at roadside stands along Route 3. Here is a version we came up with once we returned--delicious!
This authentic recipe was given to me by a visiting Argentinean professor while I was studying Spanish in college. They have become a staple food in my household as they are both simple to make, and delicious.
My mother is from Chile and these have been a staple of our household for years. I have searched and searched and never seem to find the right one, so here is our family favorite. My mom likes to sprinkle sugar on hers. I prefer a little mustard to dip it in. We all have our own cravings. This recipe makes about a dozen large empanadas, depending on the size.
These are truly traditional beef empanadas from Salta, one of the Northern Provinces in Argentina. Made with ground beef, potatoes, hard-boiled eggs, and a fluffy homemade empanada pastry, these are just to die for!
This is my grandmother's recipe for Peruvian beef empanada filling. Use homemade pie crust or, in a pinch, refrigerated pie crust to make these Peruvian turnovers. Lightly dust powdered sugar over the baked empanadas and serve with lime wedges for authentic flair.
Creamy corn empanadas are an Argentinean classic. These can be made open like a tart or closed like a pasty - the choice is yours! You can opt to make the pasty-like version; find the method in the footnote.