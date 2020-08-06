Meal Prep Recipes

Stock your fridge with homemade meals that will save you time and money, and maybe a few calories! With these meal prep ideas, you'll never wonder what to make for dinner.

Staff Picks

Kale and Cannellini Bean Salad in a Jar

Prep your lunches for the whole week with these easy and health-conscious jar salads. Make sure to pack them nice and tight and they will keep all week.
By France C

Greek Chicken Couscous Bowl

A couscous bowl with loads of veggies, lemony chicken, and tzatziki sauce! Can be made ahead of time and re-heated for a healthy work-lunch option too!
By Kim

Make-Ahead Sausage and Veggie Bowls

Make weekday lunch-prep a breeze with this sheet pan sausage and veggie meal while cooking up a pot of rice! This is so versatile; you can use different veggies, or use quinoa instead of rice. You can drizzle with Italian dressing or add some hot sauce. The possibilities are endless! Refrigerate for up to 5 days.
By France C

Meal Prep Salmon Dish

2 different flavors of salmon, enough for 4 meals.
By Adam Thomas

Cold Soba Noodle Salad

This cold salad is easy to make and great for prepping healthier options for the week's lunches or snacks. I like to add some heat by mixing sriracha or chili garlic paste into the Thai peanut sauce.
By B. Tario

Easy Breakfast Egg Muffins

Your favorite breakfast casserole or omelet in egg muffin form! Great for on-the-go breakfasts and very customizable to your own tastes. You can substitute any vegetables or meat that you like. I love to make a dozen of these and have them in my fridge to take on the go in the mornings to work.
By Catherine

Make-Ahead Freezer Chicken Parmesan

My family loves chicken Parm but making it from scratch on a busy school night is next to impossible. The good news is the chicken can be made ahead and frozen along with the right portion of sauce and cheese for a quick weeknight meal. Serve with pasta and Caesar salad.
By Cari Sultanik

Instant Pot® Crispy Chicken Carnitas

Chicken carnitas made in the pressure cooker are quick and easy! We crisp them up in the broiler, and they are perfect to meal-prep and enjoy for the week! Serve with tortillas, diced onions, chopped cilantro, sauteed cabbage, lime wedges, and anything else you like!
By Margo

Easy Slow Cooker Creamy Chicken Chili

Hearty chicken chili with a bit of zip from RO*TEL® tomatoes. Cream cheese makes it richer and creamier than a standard broth-based white chicken chili. Super easy to assemble - just throw everything in the slow cooker. This one will stand out in the crowd at any chili cook-off/tasting. It is brought to our neighborhood chili tasting each year and is the first one gone every year! Serve topped with green onions, cilantro, and shredded Cheddar cheese, if desired.
By bradysmom

How to Meal Prep on Sunday for a Week of Easy Dinners

Preps ingredients on Sunday for this easy 5-day meal plan.
By Carolyn Hodges

Instant Pot® Taco Bowls

Pressure cooking beef stew meat with taco seasoning allows for tender chunks of beef which can be used for taco bowls. It makes enough for a week of prepped lunches. Garnish with salsa, sour cream, avocado, and cilantro before serving.
By thedailygourmet

Make-Ahead Breakfast Bars

I like to make a batch of these and then cut them and wrap single servings in foil to have handy in the freezer for the week. Much cheaper than the freezer breakfasts from the store and you can basically add/substitute whatever ingredients you want or have handy.
By Jackie
Inspiration and Ideas

A Week of Easy Summer Dinners
Do some light meal prep on Sunday, and you're set for a week of 15-minute dinners.
Best Ideas for Chicken Thighs
Chicken thighs are easy to fix and stay moist and tender even after reheating.
Sweet Potato-Chorizo Breakfast Burritos
Meal Prep From the Grill
Make-Ahead Pasta Salads for Lunch
Prep Ahead Sides for Easy Weekday Dinners
More Meal Prep Recipes

Sous Vide Egg Bites

These egg bites are similar to the famous coffee shop egg bites, but are customizable with your favorite ingredients and are double the size! Feel free to eat them plain, they are just as tasty!
By France C

Egg White Breakfast Casserole

Great egg white casserole to make at the beginning of the week for a quick breakfast each morning.
By Stephanie Patterson

Oat Milk

Creamy, full-bodied vegan milk made with oats and dates. This is a perfect solution for your coffee, cereal, or just satisfying that cookie-dunking craving. Using quick oats reduces preparation time. Cover and store in the refrigerator for up to 1 week. Shake before use.
By Buckwheat Queen

13 Low-Carb Lunch Ideas

Keto-friendly lunches don't have to be boring! Add a little flavor to your midday meal with these delicious, healthy, and easy low-carb lunch ideas.
By Corey Williams

Instant Pot® Smothered Pork Chops

Pork chop meal prepared in an Instant Pot® that can be prepped and frozen ahead of time.
By Kim Wheeler

Make-Ahead Greek Yogurt Parfait

Make ahead for the whole week in plastic cups for an easy grab-and-go, high-protein breakfast!
By Jenny Tovey

Instant Pot® Whole Chicken

This chicken is perfectly tender and juicy. The flavor is subtle so it's a perfect canvas for many dishes or sauces. The vegetables are layered in the bottom of the cooker, creating a "rack" for the chicken, which helps add moisture and flavor.
By NicoleMcmom

Spicy Honey-Peanut Baked Chicken Thighs

Marinated in PB2® and hot honey, these chicken thighs will result in a sweet and spicy dish. Great served over rice, noodles, or even potatoes.
By Yoly

Make-Ahead Instant Pot® Cauliflower Rice

This is my simple how-to method for make-ahead cauliflower rice. I like to keep this plain since I'm never sure what I will be serving it with, but if you plan on using it right away, feel free to season your cauliflower prior to putting it in the steamer basket. Store in the freezer for up to 1 month.
By Soup Loving Nicole

No-Cook Lunches for Easy Meals on Hot Weeks

Make your weekday mornings easier than ever by prepping a no-cook lunch for packing.
By Hayley Sugg

16 Make-Ahead Pasta Salads for Lunch

These easy pasta salad recipes are crazy convenient whether you're planning a picnic or you need easy make-ahead lunches.
By Vicky McDonald

Make-Ahead Spinach Salad in a Jar

Prep these salads once and eat for the week! Make sure to firmly pack the spinach into each jar and they will stay fresh all week. Use extra spinach if necessary. A great use for leftover quinoa!
By France C

Easy Shredded Chicken

The easiest way to make a batch of slow cooker chicken. Works well for any recipe that requires cooked shredded chicken. We love to eat it on sandwiches with BBQ sauce. Use the chicken right away in your favorite recipes. Or, allow chicken to cool and portion into zip-top bags and freeze for up to 2 months.
By Mindy Vogl

Sheet Pan Blueberry Pancakes

Sheet pan pancakes are the ultimate breakfast hack for busy mornings or breakfast meal prep. This recipe can be easily customized with your favorite fruit, butter, syrup, or other pancake toppings.
By fabeveryday

10 Prep Ahead Sides for Easy Weekday Dinners

Meal prep isn't just for mains. Strategize on Sunday, then pepper these make-ahead side dishes into simple, quick dinners all week.
By Karla Walsh

Make-Ahead Meatloaf Muffins

A quick, portioned dinner perfect for meal prepping. We have this almost every week, and the leftovers are great for my husband to take to work the next day. The serving size is 1 muffin, but we usually eat 2.
By OtterMommy

Spicy Gingerbread Overnight Oats

A spicy, molasses-y, and slightly tangy overnight oat recipe!
By Kim
