Meal Prep Recipes

Make weekday lunch-prep a breeze with this sheet pan sausage and veggie meal while cooking up a pot of rice! This is so versatile; you can use different veggies, or use quinoa instead of rice. You can drizzle with Italian dressing or add some hot sauce. The possibilities are endless! Refrigerate for up to 5 days.
Your favorite breakfast casserole or omelet in egg muffin form! Great for on-the-go breakfasts and very customizable to your own tastes. You can substitute any vegetables or meat that you like. I love to make a dozen of these and have them in my fridge to take on the go in the mornings to work.
My family loves chicken Parm but making it from scratch on a busy school night is next to impossible. The good news is the chicken can be made ahead and frozen along with the right portion of sauce and cheese for a quick weeknight meal. Serve with pasta and Caesar salad.
Chicken carnitas made in the pressure cooker are quick and easy! We crisp them up in the broiler, and they are perfect to meal-prep and enjoy for the week! Serve with tortillas, diced onions, chopped cilantro, sauteed cabbage, lime wedges, and anything else you like!
Hearty chicken chili with a bit of zip from RO*TEL® tomatoes. Cream cheese makes it richer and creamier than a standard broth-based white chicken chili. Super easy to assemble - just throw everything in the slow cooker. This one will stand out in the crowd at any chili cook-off/tasting. It is brought to our neighborhood chili tasting each year and is the first one gone every year! Serve topped with green onions, cilantro, and shredded Cheddar cheese, if desired.
Pressure cooking beef stew meat with taco seasoning allows for tender chunks of beef which can be used for taco bowls. It makes enough for a week of prepped lunches. Garnish with salsa, sour cream, avocado, and cilantro before serving.
I like to make a batch of these and then cut them and wrap single servings in foil to have handy in the freezer for the week. Much cheaper than the freezer breakfasts from the store and you can basically add/substitute whatever ingredients you want or have handy.
Your favorite breakfast casserole or omelet in egg muffin form! Great for on-the-go breakfasts and very customizable to your own tastes. You can substitute any vegetables or meat that you like. I love to make a dozen of these and have them in my fridge to take on the go in the mornings to work.
Your favorite breakfast casserole or omelet in egg muffin form! Great for on-the-go breakfasts and very customizable to your own tastes. You can substitute any vegetables or meat that you like. I love to make a dozen of these and have them in my fridge to take on the go in the mornings to work.
Hearty chicken chili with a bit of zip from RO*TEL® tomatoes. Cream cheese makes it richer and creamier than a standard broth-based white chicken chili. Super easy to assemble - just throw everything in the slow cooker. This one will stand out in the crowd at any chili cook-off/tasting. It is brought to our neighborhood chili tasting each year and is the first one gone every year! Serve topped with green onions, cilantro, and shredded Cheddar cheese, if desired.
My family loves chicken Parm but making it from scratch on a busy school night is next to impossible. The good news is the chicken can be made ahead and frozen along with the right portion of sauce and cheese for a quick weeknight meal. Serve with pasta and Caesar salad.
Pressure cooking beef stew meat with taco seasoning allows for tender chunks of beef which can be used for taco bowls. It makes enough for a week of prepped lunches. Garnish with salsa, sour cream, avocado, and cilantro before serving.
Creamy, full-bodied vegan milk made with oats and dates. This is a perfect solution for your coffee, cereal, or just satisfying that cookie-dunking craving. Using quick oats reduces preparation time. Cover and store in the refrigerator for up to 1 week. Shake before use.
I like to make a batch of these and then cut them and wrap single servings in foil to have handy in the freezer for the week. Much cheaper than the freezer breakfasts from the store and you can basically add/substitute whatever ingredients you want or have handy.
Chicken carnitas made in the pressure cooker are quick and easy! We crisp them up in the broiler, and they are perfect to meal-prep and enjoy for the week! Serve with tortillas, diced onions, chopped cilantro, sauteed cabbage, lime wedges, and anything else you like!
This chicken is perfectly tender and juicy. The flavor is subtle so it's a perfect canvas for many dishes or sauces. The vegetables are layered in the bottom of the cooker, creating a "rack" for the chicken, which helps add moisture and flavor.
This is my simple how-to method for make-ahead cauliflower rice. I like to keep this plain since I'm never sure what I will be serving it with, but if you plan on using it right away, feel free to season your cauliflower prior to putting it in the steamer basket. Store in the freezer for up to 1 month.
The easiest way to make a batch of slow cooker chicken. Works well for any recipe that requires cooked shredded chicken. We love to eat it on sandwiches with BBQ sauce. Use the chicken right away in your favorite recipes. Or, allow chicken to cool and portion into zip-top bags and freeze for up to 2 months.
A quick, portioned dinner perfect for meal prepping. We have this almost every week, and the leftovers are great for my husband to take to work the next day. The serving size is 1 muffin, but we usually eat 2.