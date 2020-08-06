Hatch Chile Recipes

Hatch chiles are in season for only 8 weeks a year, 10 weeks if the weather is extra warm. Our local markets roast and sell them in 25-lb boxes. We buy 50 lbs every year, package them, and freeze them. This flavorful recipe can be served in tortillas, over rice, or by itself.
An easy, hearty stew that is perfect for chilly fall and winter months. The amount of green chiles used depends on the strength of the green chile and how spicy you like your dish. Can be made in advance and reheated. Can also be frozen. Serve with warm tortillas.
This is a classic example of the robust flavors of Hatch green chile peppers that have been mellowed by the richness of pork, potatoes, and sweet corn. When serving, if too spicy, drizzle bowls with honey to cut the heat.
I made this dish with Hatch chiles that I had in my freezer and some onions and mushrooms that needed to be used. I served it over a bed of cilantro-lime rice. I shredded my chicken breast and mixed it in with the rice. Hubby preferred his chicken breast whole. We're going through a stay-at-home order due to the Coronavirus pandemic and this was a great meal to make with items that I already had.
Hatch chiles and tomatillos take this white chili to another level. I like to make my own roasted salsa verde but you can always use jarred or canned. Cooked in the slow cooker for ease and convenience. Top with your choice of sliced avocados, shredded cheese, cilantro, or sour cream.
This is a chili that you'll find in the Mountain West--either Colorado or New Mexico. It has a medium heat and complex taste, thanks to green chiles from Hatch, New Mexico. The dish is a simple stew with a cohesive taste across different textures and flavors, that can be thickened as you like it. Serve with bread, tortillas, rice, or even over a breakfast burrito!
I keep Hatch chiles in my freezer year-round and am always experimenting different dishes to make with them. I served this dish over white rice. Feel free to use canned Hatch chiles if fresh are not in season.
A delicious soup using Mexican queso fresco, Hatch chiles, and potatoes. I use fresh frozen Hatch chiles but canned work in this recipe as well. A great soup to serve on those cold winter days. Easy and quick to make.
My favorite chili recipe! Of course it's mine and that makes it better than anyone else's...well, at least in my mind :). Easy to make and fills the house with the comforting aroma of a hearty meal on a snowy day.
This stew is light enough for summer, yet it is very filling. This recipe is extremely versatile. You can add calamari, mussels, oysters, clams, or any kind of seafood that you enjoy, and exchange a few ingredients to make it your own.