Hatch Chile Recipes

Find dozens of easy and delicious ways to take advantage of Hatch green chile season.

Community Picks

Creamy Hatch Chile Chicken

38
Hatch chiles are in season for only 8 weeks a year, 10 weeks if the weather is extra warm. Our local markets roast and sell them in 25-lb boxes. We buy 50 lbs every year, package them, and freeze them. This flavorful recipe can be served in tortillas, over rice, or by itself.

Hatch Chile Relleno Casserole with Ranchero Sauce

Hatch chiles are New Mexico's gift to the world. Here are layers of Hatch chiles and melted cheese wrapped up in a coat of puffy egg and then baked instead of fried.
By Baking Nana

Hatch Chile Salsa

14
You'll think you're in Mexico when you eat this easy, quick, no-cook salsa. Great on tortilla chips!
By COOKINGQUEEN75

Hatch Chile Corn

6
Quick, easy, and delicious. Great way to enjoy grilled corn and fresh green chiles.
By Ashley Steele

These 17 Recipes Will Hook You on Hatch Chiles

Slightly sweet, somewhat smoky, and more than a little spicy, Hatch chile peppers are the pride of New Mexican cuisine. To satisfy your hankering for Hatch peppers, try these top-rated recipes.
By Carl Hanson

American Hatch Potato Salad

5
An American-style potato salad, with a twist - roasted Hatch chiles!
By WUSTHOF

New Mexican Green Chile Chicken Stew

4
An easy, hearty stew that is perfect for chilly fall and winter months. The amount of green chiles used depends on the strength of the green chile and how spicy you like your dish. Can be made in advance and reheated. Can also be frozen. Serve with warm tortillas.
By Ingrid

Instant Pot® Pork and Hatch Green Chile Stew

5
This is a classic example of the robust flavors of Hatch green chile peppers that have been mellowed by the richness of pork, potatoes, and sweet corn. When serving, if too spicy, drizzle bowls with honey to cut the heat.
By Diana71

Creamy Hatch Chile and Mushroom Chicken Breasts

3
I made this dish with Hatch chiles that I had in my freezer and some onions and mushrooms that needed to be used. I served it over a bed of cilantro-lime rice. I shredded my chicken breast and mixed it in with the rice. Hubby preferred his chicken breast whole. We're going through a stay-at-home order due to the Coronavirus pandemic and this was a great meal to make with items that I already had.

Baked Chicken Empanadas with Hatch Chile

1
Empanadas get elevated with the addition of Hatch chile. Serve with avocado, salsa, and sour cream if desired.
By thedailygourmet

Colorful and Easy Potato Salad

2
The use of the microwave to cook the potatoes is not only speedy but saves energy. This was my experiment, and we liked it a lot. Serve warm or chilled.
By ROSEP47

Potato and Green Chile Soup

3
This is a local take on a classic green chile potato soup. Can be garnished with sour cream, chives, green onions, bacon, etc.
By Franny
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Best Slow Cooker White Chicken Chili
5
"Hatch chiles and tomatillos take this white chili to another level. I like to make my own roasted salsa verde but you can always use jarred or canned." – Yoly
Sea Bass San Sebastian
13
"Just made this tonight, Very nice and spicy. I will be making again," -- Patsy Lyons Wright
Instant Pot® Colorado Chile Verde
12
Country Fried Potatoes with Hatch Chiles
1
Baked Cowboy Dip
10
Santa Fe Hatch Chile Green Sauce
18
Hatch Chili
75

I've been making this Hatch green chili for years and it never fails to please!

More Hatch Chile Recipes

Pinto Bean Casserole with Hatch Chiles

This pinto bean casserole makes a great side dish to be served with your Mexican dinner or serve it with chips as an appetizer.

Best Slow Cooker White Chicken Chili

1
Hatch chiles and tomatillos take this white chili to another level. I like to make my own roasted salsa verde but you can always use jarred or canned. Cooked in the slow cooker for ease and convenience. Top with your choice of sliced avocados, shredded cheese, cilantro, or sour cream.

Instant Pot® Colorado Chile Verde

12
This is a chili that you'll find in the Mountain West--either Colorado or New Mexico. It has a medium heat and complex taste, thanks to green chiles from Hatch, New Mexico. The dish is a simple stew with a cohesive taste across different textures and flavors, that can be thickened as you like it. Serve with bread, tortillas, rice, or even over a breakfast burrito!

Baked Chicken Thighs in Hatch Chile Cream Sauce

I keep Hatch chiles in my freezer year-round and am always experimenting different dishes to make with them. I served this dish over white rice. Feel free to use canned Hatch chiles if fresh are not in season.

Migas Breakfast Tacos

In these migas breakfast tacos eggs are cooked with Hatch chiles and onions and served on a tortilla topped with fried corn tortilla strips.

Green Chile Hamburger Stew

1
A New Mexican staple for a family dinner. A simple dish with every-day ingredients. This green chile hamburger stew is satisfying and easy on your wallet.
By Grimm

Chicken Tomatillo Soup

1
Loaded with beans, Hatch chiles and corn, this Mexican-inspired tomatillo soup with leftover chicken is a great choice for lunch on a cold winter day.

Instant Pot® Pork and Hatch Green Chile Stew

5
This is a classic example of the robust flavors of Hatch green chile peppers that have been mellowed by the richness of pork, potatoes, and sweet corn. When serving, if too spicy, drizzle bowls with honey to cut the heat.

Three-Squash Casserole

Raw corn adds a delightful crunch to this family favorite casserole with patty pan squash.
By MMMMeg

Hatch Chile Dirty Rice

2
Hatch chile season! More ways to prepare it that are quick and easy and taste G-R-E-A-T. The meat makes it a main dish; great with garlic toast and a tossed salad.
By MitchJGray

Queso Fresco Soup

A delicious soup using Mexican queso fresco, Hatch chiles, and potatoes. I use fresh frozen Hatch chiles but canned work in this recipe as well. A great soup to serve on those cold winter days. Easy and quick to make.

Spicy New Mexico Fish

Green chiles from Hatch, New Mexico are a staple cooking ingredient in the state. I order my chiles online from Bueno Foods. Serve with hot rice!
By CINDYSI

Scott's Hatch Chili

1
My favorite chili recipe! Of course it's mine and that makes it better than anyone else's...well, at least in my mind :). Easy to make and fills the house with the comforting aroma of a hearty meal on a snowy day.
By 2Chance

Lemon and Tomato Fish Stew

This stew is light enough for summer, yet it is very filling. This recipe is extremely versatile. You can add calamari, mussels, oysters, clams, or any kind of seafood that you enjoy, and exchange a few ingredients to make it your own.
By sniggies04

Grilled Chicken Hatch Chile Chili

Made this up and it turned out simply delicious.
By Joseph Melito
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com