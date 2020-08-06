Chilaquiles Recipes

Classic Mexican chilaquiles are an easy way to use leftover tortillas. Serve with refried beans, eggs, and guacamole for a hearty breakfast, lunch, or dinner.

Community Picks

Chilaquiles II

136
Easy, authentic Mexican recipe that my mom taught me. It's a casserole of tortilla chips mixed with eggs and salsa, and topped with cheese. Serve with refried beans.
By Jessica Mariscal

Breakfast Chilaquiles

10
A simple and delicious Mexican breakfast dish.
By KEPHY

Chicken Chilaquiles

114
This is a super easy and flavorful Mexican dish. It is great topped with sour cream and chopped cilantro.
By CARRIEANN23

Anne's Chicken Chilaquiles Rojas

8
One of my favorite comfort foods from growing up in Tucson. It's great for a potluck or party and you'll get lots of compliments from your guests! This is a "roja" version but there is a "verde" style, too. Both are great and can be made hot or mild depending upon your heat tolerances or preferences. Serve with your favorite salsa, if desired.
By Dylan's Nana

Quick Black Bean Chilaquiles

30
A quick Mexican-inspired breakfast using leftover chips, salsa, black beans, veggies, and eggs in the morning.
By Matthew Francis

Chilaquiles Scramble

3
My landlady in Mexico used to make chilaquiles when she had stale tortillas. She always scrambled the eggs in, instead of the more typical fried egg on top. It's a very flexible recipe, so use what you have on hand for a yummy brunch dish.
By tomboy

Super Easy Chilaquiles

1
This is Mexican comfort food at it's best! A fast, easy, and flavorful meal without meat. Serve topped with sour cream and a side of black beans. Delicious!
By Alona Sandoval-Grenacher

Chilaquiles III

34
This is a mixture of eggs, corn tortillas and chiles. It is a favorite breakfast dish. Serve hot accompanied by some refried pinto beans and flour tortillas. Enjoy!
By vcmartinezyahoocom

Jollyrogers' Chilaquiles

21
This is a Mexican casserole that my Grandpa used to make every Thanksgiving and Christmas. The smell alone makes me feel like I am six years old and waiting for dinner to start. This recipe has been handed down from my Grandpa to my dad to me. The original recipe did not call for teaspoons or tablespoons, but with ounces and pounds. It can be made with or without chorizo. I prefer it with soy-based meatless chorizo substitute, which also makes it a good dish for vegetarians.
By JOLLYROGERS

Chicken Chilaquiles Casserole

9
Loaded with the flavors of Mexico--poblano and chipotle chiles, cilantro, adobo, and queso fresco--this chicken and tortilla casserole is a sure crowd pleaser.
By Melt Organic Buttery Spread
Sponsored By Melt Organic Buttery Spread

Easy Chilaquiles

4
A yummy, easy version of chilaquiles that will satisfy your Mexican food craving. Serve with refried beans!
By Christina Bleeker

Pulled Pork Chilaquiles

2
No one expects a dish this delicious while camping. By preparing the pork at home, cooking over the fire is kept to a minimum. Store leftovers in the cooler, and then reheat and serve with a fried egg for a breakfast that will fuel your adventures all day.
By Ashley Baron Rodriguez
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Chihuahua-Style Salsa Verde
5
Next-level chilaquiles start with a homemade salsa. This top-rated recipe will make chilaquiles verdes to rave about.
Essential Pantry Ingredients in the Mexican Kitchen
Keep your pantry stocked with these key foods for making memorable Mexican meals.
Salsa Roja
2
All About Tortillas
Chorizo con Huevos
36
17 Favorite Mexican-Inspired Breakfast Recipes
Chilaquiles
4

This Mexican breakfast dish is a mixture of tortilla strips with eggs and salsa.

© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com