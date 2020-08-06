Chilaquiles Recipes

Chilaquiles II
Easy, authentic Mexican recipe that my mom taught me. It's a casserole of tortilla chips mixed with eggs and salsa, and topped with cheese. Serve with refried beans.
Chicken Chilaquiles
This is a super easy and flavorful Mexican dish. It is great topped with sour cream and chopped cilantro.
Anne's Chicken Chilaquiles Rojas
One of my favorite comfort foods from growing up in Tucson. It's great for a potluck or party and you'll get lots of compliments from your guests! This is a "roja" version but there is a "verde" style, too. Both are great and can be made hot or mild depending upon your heat tolerances or preferences. Serve with your favorite salsa, if desired.
Quick Black Bean Chilaquiles
A quick Mexican-inspired breakfast using leftover chips, salsa, black beans, veggies, and eggs in the morning.
Chilaquiles Scramble
My landlady in Mexico used to make chilaquiles when she had stale tortillas. She always scrambled the eggs in, instead of the more typical fried egg on top. It's a very flexible recipe, so use what you have on hand for a yummy brunch dish.
Super Easy Chilaquiles
This is Mexican comfort food at it's best! A fast, easy, and flavorful meal without meat. Serve topped with sour cream and a side of black beans. Delicious!
Chilaquiles III
This is a mixture of eggs, corn tortillas and chiles. It is a favorite breakfast dish. Serve hot accompanied by some refried pinto beans and flour tortillas. Enjoy!
Jollyrogers' Chilaquiles
This is a Mexican casserole that my Grandpa used to make every Thanksgiving and Christmas. The smell alone makes me feel like I am six years old and waiting for dinner to start. This recipe has been handed down from my Grandpa to my dad to me. The original recipe did not call for teaspoons or tablespoons, but with ounces and pounds. It can be made with or without chorizo. I prefer it with soy-based meatless chorizo substitute, which also makes it a good dish for vegetarians.
Chicken Chilaquiles Casserole
Loaded with the flavors of Mexico--poblano and chipotle chiles, cilantro, adobo, and queso fresco--this chicken and tortilla casserole is a sure crowd pleaser.
Easy Chilaquiles
A yummy, easy version of chilaquiles that will satisfy your Mexican food craving. Serve with refried beans!
Pulled Pork Chilaquiles
No one expects a dish this delicious while camping. By preparing the pork at home, cooking over the fire is kept to a minimum. Store leftovers in the cooler, and then reheat and serve with a fried egg for a breakfast that will fuel your adventures all day.