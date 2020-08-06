Tostada Recipes

From traditional ceviche to a classic chicken salad, find fun and new ways to top crispy tostadas.

Community Picks

What Is a Tostada? How Is It Different Than a Taco?

They are both delicious, but tacos and tostadas do differ in how they are prepared and enjoyed.
By Isadora Baum

Crispy Oven Beef-and-Bean Tostadas

7
A healthier way to make tostadas and better tasting. The simple secret to making crispy tostadas is baking the corn tortillas instead of frying.
By Lela

Tuna Lime Tostadas

92
This refreshing recipe is great for a hot summer day! White albacore tuna, onion, and corn are mixed with the flavors of lime, cilantro, and piquant hot sauce. Serve on a tostada or in a taco shell!
By KMOUSE

Shredded Beef Tostadas

Tostadas are delicious stacks of toppings on crispy, flat, corn tortillas. Spread a layer of refried beans, then a layer of delicious shredded beef, and add other layers of lettuce, cheese, chopped tomatoes and your favorite salsa or other toppings, and enjoy! This recipe is customizable for your family's tastes!
By Bibi

Sausage and Egg Tostadas

2
Make your next brunch a special occasion with tostadas filled with crumbled sausage, shredded cheese, cooked eggs and salsa.
By JimmyDean
Sponsored By JimmyDean

Crispy Ground Turkey Tostadas

3
These fresh, delicious crispy ground turkey tostadas are made with lots of taco spices, sassy poblano, and tasty pickled red onions.
By Culinary Envy

Instant Pot® Chicken Tinga

4
Heat is something you cannot take shortcuts with when it comes to tinga. Classic tinga is spicy and that is a fact. Where you can take shortcuts is in the cooking of the chicken. Let your multi-functional pressure cooker take the fuss out of things for you while you kick back and enjoy this classic! Garnish with sliced avocado, cilantro, and cotija cheese if desired.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Simple Shrimp Tostadas

8
My aunt wowed me with her simple, yet delicious shrimp tostada recipe. It is very simple to make and everyone asks for more! I use garlic salt for the salt!
By Shisafest

Chicken Tostadas

3
Chicken and veggie tostadas are baked in oven.
By Sonia S

Butternut Squash and Black Bean Tostadas

2
A vegetarian main course that's good for you.
By Kara Ceschini

Low Fat Chicken Tostadas

35
Golden tortillas filled with a mixture of chicken, lettuce, tomatoes and bell pepper, then garnished with sour cream, salsa and cheese for a real taste of Mexico. This recipe is from The WEBB Cooks, articles and recipes by Robyn Webb, courtesy of the American Diabetes Association. Preparation time: 15 minutes.
By Robyn Webb

Black Bean Tostadas

1
I made up this recipe trying to duplicate the black bean tostadas at my favorite Mexican restaurant! They taste great and are quick, easy, and healthy!
By Nellie Fiorenzi
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Chipotle Beef Tostadas
"My husband LOVED it. It's pretty spicy, so in the future I will cut down the chipotle peppers—but it is good!" – kahlan
Chef John's Chicken Tinga
43
See how to make spicy chipotle chicken that's perfect for topping tostadas.
Crispy Ground Turkey Tostadas
Crispy Oven Beef-and-Bean Tostadas
Best Mexican Recipes for Beginner Cooks
Mexican-Inspired Dinners Ready in 15 Minutes
Raw Vegetable Ceviche
1

This Mexican vegetable ceviche with cauliflower, carrots, mushrooms, and tomatoes is usually served on tostadas and is a great raw vegan meal. The vegetables marinate for about 1 hour in a lime dressing. [Recipe originally submitted to Allrecipes.com.mx]

More Tostada Recipes

Chef John's Chicken Tinga

43
When I'm at a taqueria, it's hard to decide between the chicken with green sauce or with red sauce. Here's my version of the red sauce. It's great on a crispy tortilla and topped with the usual suspects.
By Chef John

Crispy Oven Beef-and-Bean Tostadas

7
A healthier way to make tostadas and better tasting. The simple secret to making crispy tostadas is baking the corn tortillas instead of frying.
By Lela

Tuna Lime Tostadas

92
This refreshing recipe is great for a hot summer day! White albacore tuna, onion, and corn are mixed with the flavors of lime, cilantro, and piquant hot sauce. Serve on a tostada or in a taco shell!
By KMOUSE

Shredded Beef Tostadas

Tostadas are delicious stacks of toppings on crispy, flat, corn tortillas. Spread a layer of refried beans, then a layer of delicious shredded beef, and add other layers of lettuce, cheese, chopped tomatoes and your favorite salsa or other toppings, and enjoy! This recipe is customizable for your family's tastes!
By Bibi

Sausage and Egg Tostadas

2
Make your next brunch a special occasion with tostadas filled with crumbled sausage, shredded cheese, cooked eggs and salsa.
By JimmyDean
Sponsored By JimmyDean

Crispy Ground Turkey Tostadas

3
These fresh, delicious crispy ground turkey tostadas are made with lots of taco spices, sassy poblano, and tasty pickled red onions.
By Culinary Envy

Instant Pot® Chicken Tinga

4
Heat is something you cannot take shortcuts with when it comes to tinga. Classic tinga is spicy and that is a fact. Where you can take shortcuts is in the cooking of the chicken. Let your multi-functional pressure cooker take the fuss out of things for you while you kick back and enjoy this classic! Garnish with sliced avocado, cilantro, and cotija cheese if desired.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Simple Shrimp Tostadas

8
My aunt wowed me with her simple, yet delicious shrimp tostada recipe. It is very simple to make and everyone asks for more! I use garlic salt for the salt!
By Shisafest

Chicken Tostadas

3
Chicken and veggie tostadas are baked in oven.
By Sonia S

Butternut Squash and Black Bean Tostadas

2
A vegetarian main course that's good for you.
By Kara Ceschini

Low Fat Chicken Tostadas

35
Golden tortillas filled with a mixture of chicken, lettuce, tomatoes and bell pepper, then garnished with sour cream, salsa and cheese for a real taste of Mexico. This recipe is from The WEBB Cooks, articles and recipes by Robyn Webb, courtesy of the American Diabetes Association. Preparation time: 15 minutes.
By Robyn Webb

Black Bean Tostadas

1
I made up this recipe trying to duplicate the black bean tostadas at my favorite Mexican restaurant! They taste great and are quick, easy, and healthy!
By Nellie Fiorenzi

Raw Vegetable Ceviche

1
This Mexican vegetable ceviche with cauliflower, carrots, mushrooms, and tomatoes is usually served on tostadas and is a great raw vegan meal. The vegetables marinate for about 1 hour in a lime dressing. [Recipe originally submitted to Allrecipes.com.mx]
By Ana Rosa Barajas

Chipotle Beef Tostadas

43
Tostadas with some spicy flavorful beef topped with some sour cream and cheese.
By cookingmakesmesmile

Egg Tostada

31
This is a very fast and simple recipe that I came up with when trying to eat healthy! I think you'll enjoy it! It's also wonderful with lettuce, tomato and fat free sour cream.
By Camille McCracken

Low-Carb Jicama Tostadas

Crunchy grain-free tostadas made of jicama. Top them with chicken tinga, ceviche, shrimp, or veggies. Low in calories and keto friendly. Use immediately or store for up to a week in a resealable plastic bag in the refrigerator.
By gem

Mini Chicken and Mango Tostadas

10
Great appetizer!
By Debbie Heaton

Spiralized Cucumber and Jicama Tostada Salad with Avocado

4
Amaze your friends with these easy-to-make spiralized veggies atop a creamy avocado-based tostada. Perfect for the summertime, paired with your favorite margarita. Change up the veggies or the dressing to suit your taste.
By bdweld

Authentic Mexican Tostadas

Corn tostadas are filled with beans, sour cream, shredded beef, lettuce, queso cotija, homemade salsa, and marinated onions. This recipe comes from Mexicali, Mexico, where we grew up eating nothing but authentic Mexican food. If you aren't able to find cotija cheese, queso fresco will also do.
By GemElah

Ceviche de Soya

This soy ceviche tostadas recipe comes straight from Mexico. Textured soy and vegetables are cured in a lime marinade and make a great vegan topping for tostadas. [Recipe originally submitted to Allrecipes.com.mx]
By Micaela

Fiesta Tostadas

6
Knorr® Fiesta Sides™ - Mexican Rice combined with seasoned ground beef and red bell pepper are stacked on crispy corn tostadas and topped with lettuce, tomato, queso fresco and sour cream for a delicious dinner that even the pickiest eaters can customize to their liking.
By shannonferger
Sponsored By Knorr

Shredded Chicken and Corn Tostadas

10
Put a flavorful chicken fiesta on your dinner table in less than 30 minutes!
By Old El Paso
Sponsored By Old El Paso

Ground Beef and Potato Tostadas

1
The price of beef continues to climb and the addition of potatoes in this recipe allows you to stretch a pound into feeding 6 people. Top with your favorite toppings such as salsa, sour cream, guacamole, pickled jalapeno rings, and cilantro.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Hamachi Tostada

1
Many savory flavors come together on top of these crispy mini white-corn tortillas bringing this delicious dish to life on race day.
By FOX Broadcasting Company
Sponsored By FOX Broadcasting Company
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com