Tostada Recipes

Tostadas are delicious stacks of toppings on crispy, flat, corn tortillas. Spread a layer of refried beans, then a layer of delicious shredded beef, and add other layers of lettuce, cheese, chopped tomatoes and your favorite salsa or other toppings, and enjoy! This recipe is customizable for your family's tastes!
Heat is something you cannot take shortcuts with when it comes to tinga. Classic tinga is spicy and that is a fact. Where you can take shortcuts is in the cooking of the chicken. Let your multi-functional pressure cooker take the fuss out of things for you while you kick back and enjoy this classic! Garnish with sliced avocado, cilantro, and cotija cheese if desired.
Golden tortillas filled with a mixture of chicken, lettuce, tomatoes and bell pepper, then garnished with sour cream, salsa and cheese for a real taste of Mexico. This recipe is from The WEBB Cooks, articles and recipes by Robyn Webb, courtesy of the American Diabetes Association. Preparation time: 15 minutes.
This Mexican vegetable ceviche with cauliflower, carrots, mushrooms, and tomatoes is usually served on tostadas and is a great raw vegan meal. The vegetables marinate for about 1 hour in a lime dressing. [Recipe originally submitted to Allrecipes.com.mx]
When I'm at a taqueria, it's hard to decide between the chicken with green sauce or with red sauce. Here's my version of the red sauce. It's great on a crispy tortilla and topped with the usual suspects.
Crunchy grain-free tostadas made of jicama. Top them with chicken tinga, ceviche, shrimp, or veggies. Low in calories and keto friendly. Use immediately or store for up to a week in a resealable plastic bag in the refrigerator.
Amaze your friends with these easy-to-make spiralized veggies atop a creamy avocado-based tostada. Perfect for the summertime, paired with your favorite margarita. Change up the veggies or the dressing to suit your taste.
Corn tostadas are filled with beans, sour cream, shredded beef, lettuce, queso cotija, homemade salsa, and marinated onions. This recipe comes from Mexicali, Mexico, where we grew up eating nothing but authentic Mexican food. If you aren't able to find cotija cheese, queso fresco will also do.
This soy ceviche tostadas recipe comes straight from Mexico. Textured soy and vegetables are cured in a lime marinade and make a great vegan topping for tostadas. [Recipe originally submitted to Allrecipes.com.mx]
Knorr® Fiesta Sides™ - Mexican Rice combined with seasoned ground beef and red bell pepper are stacked on crispy corn tostadas and topped with lettuce, tomato, queso fresco and sour cream for a delicious dinner that even the pickiest eaters can customize to their liking.
The price of beef continues to climb and the addition of potatoes in this recipe allows you to stretch a pound into feeding 6 people. Top with your favorite toppings such as salsa, sour cream, guacamole, pickled jalapeno rings, and cilantro.