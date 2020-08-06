Caribbean Recipes

This is an authentic recipe for mojito. I sized the recipe for one serving, but you can adjust it accordingly and make a pitcher full. It's a very refreshing drink for hot summer days. Be careful when drinking it, however. If you make a pitcher you might be tempted to drink the whole thing yourself, and you just might find yourself talking Spanish in no time! Tonic water can be substituted instead of the soda water but the taste is different and somewhat bitter.
Peas and rice, often served under a tropical sun. You may have had it last while sitting on soft white sand, and looking at a clear blue sea. Goes excellently with other traditional Caribbean fare, such as chicken curry or souse.
This fried chicken recipe has Haitian roots. It varies from traditional American recipes but is just as good. The longer you leave it to marinate, the better. You may sprinkle freshly squeezed lemon juice on top if you like.
After living in the Dominican Republic for many years, I came to appreciate their tasty and easy way of making oatmeal. The texture is more creamy and liquidy, and the flavor is comforting in the morning.
Trinidadians LOVE their 'peppa' sauce, and this one is full of flavour and heat! Sooooo easy to make -- no cooking, just your blender to create this taste of the islands. Try using different peppers to vary the flavour and heat. Use over meats, in sandwiches and stews. Trinis use it in anything savoury!
Black beans are a staple in Cuban cooking, typically served with either yellow or white rice. Give them a good squeeze of fresh lime juice, garnish with some chopped cilantro (we also add some chopped onion and a drizzle of olive oil), and you're in for a treat. These beans freeze well and reheat beautifully in the microwave.
This is my grandmother's Cuban picadillo (ground beef hash/chili) recipe which is usually served with white rice, beans and plantains. Picadillo also goes great with mashed potatoes and can be made without the squash. This dish is a favorite at home so I usually make 2 pounds to have leftovers for making empanadas (meat pies) the next day. Picadillo also freezes well. Of course my kids say this is the best picadillo they've ever had and I have to agree!
Here's how I build a Cuban, or Cubano, sandwich. I like to use pulled pork. Carnitas would work too. These ingredients and amounts are open to your own personal preferences, but here's the general idea.
A popular Jamaican appetizer. Just stamp them out in the kitchen, take some for the road and go! Saltcod can be prepared the day before for a quicker cook time. These are also good served with a spicy dipping sauce.
This Spanish-style fish stew from the Basque region of Spain is a traditional peasant dish popular in all Spanish-speaking countries (where each has given it their special twist). For example, in Mexico it is usually made for Christmas, New Year's Eve, and Lent; in Puerto Rico it is a year-round favorite but most enjoyed during Lent. This is one of the Puerto Rican versions.
Sofrito is the base for most Puerto Rican dishes, and this one is better than store bought (difficult to find in the stores in the Western United States). This can be added to beans, rice, soups, stews, you name it.
This chicken is fall-off-the-bone tender. Allow enough time to marinate the chicken thighs, the longer the better. I serve the thighs over white rice and spoon some sauce over chicken. I also serve additional sauce on the side.
This drink is probably the best drink I have ever had in my life! You make it with strawberries, sugar, lemon juice, ice, and lemon-lime soda. You can substitute red cream soda or your favorite flavor for the lemon-lime.
I didn't think I liked Cuban sandwiches until I had one on real Cuban bread--what a difference! This bread uses lard and a double-hit of yeast plus a fermented starter. All this adds extra flavor and lift.
This isn't your mother's slow cooker recipe! No cans of creamed soup or spice packets here. This is a fragrantly spiced, slightly tangy soup full of vegetables and Cuban goodness that's good tasting and good for you. And there's no need to soak the beans overnight! Serve over steaming hot brown rice.
These jerk chicken wings were so flavorful, so different, and so additively delicious, that I may have eaten my last Buffalo wing. Okay, I didn't mean that, but these really are amazing; a perfect balance of sweet, sour, salty, and spicy. I'm usually pretty casual about you changing my recipes, but I'm going to have to insist you not change any of the key ingredients, which are, every one of them.
Not just a healthy soup, it's very tasty too. I always loved this soup while growing up in the Caribbean. To my surprise it turned out to be a good warm-up drink too. Long story short, as I waited for a bus on a very cold and windy winter evening in NYC, I noticed a West Indian restaurant across the street. I ran in to get a cup of coffee or tea. The last thing on my mind was a bowl of soup. They were about to close and the only thing they had was fish soup. I took a small cup and went back to the bus stop. It warmed me up so much and reached such a good place inside me that I ran back for more.
Simple, easy, and quick... This is a stew using canned corned beef and ingredients easily found in most home pantries and refrigerators. The end result is delicious and satisfying. Typically it is served over white rice. The perfect side dish is fried sweet plantains.
This is one of the more famous sandwiches straight out of the island of Cuba. This recipe came from my uncle who used to work at a restaurant in Pinar del Rio, Cuba and now works at a Cuban cafeteria here in Miami. This sandwich is best served with fried plantain chips and a cold mamey milkshake!
This is a blend of more than 12 herbs and spices combined in a delicious array of spicy superb-ness! Cinnamon, thyme, cayenne pepper, garlic, onion, allspice, and so much more is so good that you will never buy a store-bought version of jerk seasoning again!
It's hard to find mojitos at any of the restaurants in the small town I'm stationed in, and when I tried to make my own using club soda, they never seemed to turn out right. Using lemon-lime soda also cuts down on the amount of sugar usually used.