Mug Cake Recipes

All you need is a microwave and a few key ingredients to make these yummy cakes in a mug.

Microwave Chocolate Mug Cake

1532
Make an individual-size dessert using this decadent recipe for microwave chocolate mug cake.
By safinabakes1231

No Egg Chocolate Mug Cake

33
This easy chocolate mug cake is made with flaked almonds and no egg. It is ready in a few minutes and perfect if you're dying for something sweet.
By Chantal

Microwave Nutella® Mug Cake

57
Easy mug cake you make in the microwave! Makes 1 very large serving!
By Heather Scott

Banana Bread Mug Cake in a Minute

1
Turn that ripe banana on your counter into Chef John's decadent banana bread mug cake in just a minute with this easy recipe.
By Chef John

Healthy Chocolate Mug Cake

40
Perfect for a college dessert because it can be made in a microwave, this cake is both delicious and healthy!
By megan

Mexican Chocolate/Salted Caramel Cake in a Mug

12
I had this at friend's house and had to have the recipe! He didn't know where he got it but he knows the date - it was on the receipt he wrote the recipe on. Great when you want just one serving of dessert.
By Deep Creek Diva

Vegan Mug Cake

1
This vegan mug cake is made without egg or milk and uses applesauce for moisture. Within 5 minutes you have a great vegan dessert for 1!
By Rita

Coffee Mug Cake

48
A quick, single serving of cake that can be made using any of your favorite flavors. Great, easy recipe for kids to make for themselves. You can get creative with flavors here. Add in cocoa powder, your favorite flavor extract, or a couple teaspoons of your favorite pie filling. Go nuts!
By Adastra808

10-Minute Chocolate Mug Cake

56
This quick and easy dessert is a family favorite.
By Baker Boy

Fudgy Nutella® Mug Cake

19
I created this recipe for a somewhat healthier version of an easy Nutella® mug cake so I wouldn't use so much Nutella®. Let it rest for 2 to 4 minutes after cooking, but enjoy it warm.
By Sarah

Coffee Cake in a Mug

40
A yummy easy coffee cake for one person. Fast and great!
By Katie12

Paleo Chocolate Lover's Mug Cake

8
Easy, economical, and paleo. Ready in under 5 minutes!
By Mary Jacques
Best Mug Cake (Paleo)
69
"I didn't have any eggs so I used liquid egg whites and it turned out amazing!” – Autumn Doyle
Lazy Keto Maple-Vanilla Mug Cake
1
Cake in a Mug
41
No-Egg Blueberry Mug Cake
7

The perfect dessert when you're home alone and have a craving for sometime homemade and fruity. It is also egg free so perfect for those with allergies.

Lazy Keto Maple-Vanilla Mug Cake

1
This easy keto mug cake is one of myself and my mother's favorite desserts. I make it with sugar but to be keto you should use a granulated sweetener.
By Lynn Pritchett

Cake in a Mug

41
Cake mix in a mug that can be made in the microwave. Use any flavor of cake mix and corresponding flavor of pudding mix. For the glaze, Use a corresponding flavor of powdered mix, such as lemonade for lemon, cocoa for chocolate, etcetera.
By Melissa

No-Egg Blueberry Mug Cake

7
The perfect dessert when you're home alone and have a craving for sometime homemade and fruity. It is also egg free so perfect for those with allergies.
By Chantal

Lemon Cake in a Mug

49
The web abounds with recipes for chocolate cake in a mug. What about those of us who can't or don't eat chocolate but love quick cake? This tasty concoction can be made in minutes in your microwave and takes almost no prep time!
By Nutmeg

Chocolate Cake in a Mug

6
Chocolate cake you can make in 5 to 10 minutes! For what it is it is really good cake, and it's great if one of the kids is begging for dessert. Or if you're just craving something chocolate. One trick I found out is add chocolate wherever you see possible.
By Miradori

Chocolate Ice Cream Mug Cake

2
What's better than ice cream on your mug cake? Ice cream in a mug cake! Not just that, you can top it with ice cream, too!. Sounds like heaven!
By Elena Price

Banana Mug Cake

4
An easy, single-portion, banana cake prepared and microwaved in a mug is the perfect quick treat with very little effort.
By Allrecipes Member

Lemon Mug Cake

7
This is a simply delicious cake that takes very little time to prep!
By Martini

Pumpkin Pie Mug Cake

15
Mug cake that tastes like pumpkin pie.
By Shelby

PB and J Mini Mug Cakes

7
If your a PB and J lover, then you will love this recipe! Serve with whipped cream.
By emignance

Homemade Monkey Bread in a Mug

5
An ooey gooey delicious monkey bread for one made in just minutes.
By Olivia Wilson

Easy Coffee Mug Cake

1
The perfect thing for a cold day. If you like coffee, but you just are not in the mood for an entire cup of it, and cake sounds real good, then an easy coffee mug cake is perfect!
By Mini Chef
