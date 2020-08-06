Mug Cake Recipes

I had this at friend's house and had to have the recipe! He didn't know where he got it but he knows the date - it was on the receipt he wrote the recipe on. Great when you want just one serving of dessert.
A quick, single serving of cake that can be made using any of your favorite flavors. Great, easy recipe for kids to make for themselves. You can get creative with flavors here. Add in cocoa powder, your favorite flavor extract, or a couple teaspoons of your favorite pie filling. Go nuts!
Cake mix in a mug that can be made in the microwave. Use any flavor of cake mix and corresponding flavor of pudding mix. For the glaze, Use a corresponding flavor of powdered mix, such as lemonade for lemon, cocoa for chocolate, etcetera.
The web abounds with recipes for chocolate cake in a mug. What about those of us who can't or don't eat chocolate but love quick cake? This tasty concoction can be made in minutes in your microwave and takes almost no prep time!
Chocolate cake you can make in 5 to 10 minutes! For what it is it is really good cake, and it's great if one of the kids is begging for dessert. Or if you're just craving something chocolate. One trick I found out is add chocolate wherever you see possible.