Keto Diet Recipes

Turn plain old spaghetti squash into a keto meal with the addition of bacon, mushrooms, spinach, and blue cheese. I like to double the blue cheese, especially when using a milder variety. Carbs in spaghetti squash can add up quickly, so use a small squash that's approximately 2 pounds.
This recipe is a yummy and rich-tasting cross between my decades-old cheesecake recipe and pumpkin pie, converted to be low-carb. I also use low-fat cream cheese to reduce the amount of fat. It's wonderful for Thanksgiving, or just for fun anytime. Unless you tell people it's low-carb, they'll never guess!
This is a keto version of the white chicken chili recipe made popular by Karen Celia Fox (she adapted it from The Kitchen for Exploring Foods caterers in Pasadena, California. The original recipe is fantastic!). The end result is a thick, creamy chili with chunks of sauteed and pulled chicken. Great for those cold winter nights! Serve immediately or refrigerate overnight for better flavor.
Spinach artichoke dip meets baked chicken! These juicy chicken breasts are smothered with a cheesy spinach and artichoke topping. It's the ultimate comfort food for those following a keto or low-carb lifestyle, and will be loved by everyone in the family regardless of diet! Serve with a side of roasted broccoli or asparagus, or on top of cauliflower rice.
I always bake bacon in the oven! You just need to plan a bit ahead as the bacon takes longer. With baking, the bacon grease stays nice and clean and you can reuse it to saute vegetables or eggs for extra flavor.
What could be simpler than ranch seasoning mix and 10 minutes in the air fryer? I prefer my chops slightly pink to ensure juiciness, but feel free to add an extra minute on each side for well done. Try different varieties of ranch mix (like spicy or bacon) to change up the flavor.
Treat yourself and guests to creamy homemade Alfredo sauce with this easy recipe. This sauce pairs well with pasta or zoodles (spiralized zucchini). You can even add chicken or shrimp. Sauce will become very thick if stored in the refrigerator. Simply heat the sauce up for it to be pourable.
Poached eggs are normally cooked directly in simmering water, but that can be tricky and lead to rubbery, messy eggs. I have tried different variations of times and temps, and this is the method I find produces a perfectly set white with a runny yolk. Use a kitchen timer for precise results, not the timer on your immersion cooker. Fresh eggs have tighter whites and produce the best results.
This keto-friendly recipe comes together in a snap! In addition, using the air fryer makes easy work of these tasty pork chops. The chops make great leftovers too, because the pecan crust doesn't get soggy!
These low-carb, keto-friendly chicken thighs are basted with a tangy and rich butter sauce. They are easy enough for a weeknight meal and guaranteed to impress the pickiest eaters. Serve over egg noodles, mashed potatoes, or rice, or alongside your favorite vegetables.
Keto-friendly take on chicken enchiladas without the tortillas. This casserole is easily customized by adding any ingredients you have on hand. Hubby loved it as part of our first week of ketogenic recipes. Makes great leftovers for lunch served cold or hot... a win-win! You can also add sliced olives, tomato, and lettuce, if you like.
These smoky chicken drumsticks are so versatile and easy! I like to use applewood chips or other fruit woods, but maple is also a great choice. Use your favorite BBQ rub. Letting the drumsticks air dry in the refrigerator overnight, combined with a higher smoking temperature, helps prevent rubbery skin that is common when smoking chicken. Serve with your favorite BBQ sauce, if desired.
Chaffles are an overnight sensation in the low carb/keto world. Adding almond flour gives them a more traditional waffle texture and helps get rid of any eggy taste. Seriously, try them, they're delicious! I use an inexpensive mini waffle maker (such as Dash® Mini Maker Waffle) which produces perfect 4-inch chaffles. So many ways to use chaffles, the sky's the limit!