Keto Diet Recipes

Keto Chicken Parmesan

Rating: 4.78 stars
161
A delicious keto-friendly chicken Parmesan. Enjoy a classic Italian dish, and keep your macros in check!
By Texastoast_

What You Should Know About the Keto Diet

Keto Spaghetti Squash with Bacon and Blue Cheese

Rating: 5 stars
25
Turn plain old spaghetti squash into a keto meal with the addition of bacon, mushrooms, spinach, and blue cheese. I like to double the blue cheese, especially when using a milder variety. Carbs in spaghetti squash can add up quickly, so use a small squash that's approximately 2 pounds.
By France C

Keto Pumpkin Cheesecake with Almond Pecan Crust

Rating: 4.43 stars
7
This recipe is a yummy and rich-tasting cross between my decades-old cheesecake recipe and pumpkin pie, converted to be low-carb. I also use low-fat cream cheese to reduce the amount of fat. It's wonderful for Thanksgiving, or just for fun anytime. Unless you tell people it's low-carb, they'll never guess!
By DRJILL2

Keto Cauliflower Bacon Cheese Mash

Rating: 5 stars
8
You will never miss eating mashed potatoes again now that you can have this deliciously creamy, bacon-cheese- flavored mashed cauliflower instead!
By Carol Castellucci Miller

Spicy Ranch Cauliflower Crackers

Rating: 4.82 stars
11
A spicy keto cracker made with cauliflower instead of flour! The perfect low-carb cracker. Store in an airtight container.
By My Hot Southern Mess

Simple Cauliflower Keto Casserole

Rating: 4.76 stars
83
Cauliflower in a creamy cheese sauce is a perfect keto recipe and delicious to boot! Make sure you season well with salt and pepper (nutmeg tastes great as well) otherwise it will taste too bland.
By Natasha Titanov

Keto White Chicken Chili

Rating: 4.78 stars
23
This is a keto version of the white chicken chili recipe made popular by Karen Celia Fox (she adapted it from The Kitchen for Exploring Foods caterers in Pasadena, California. The original recipe is fantastic!). The end result is a thick, creamy chili with chunks of sauteed and pulled chicken. Great for those cold winter nights! Serve immediately or refrigerate overnight for better flavor.
By David Dragoo

Keto Spinach-Artichoke Chicken

Rating: 4.73 stars
40
Spinach artichoke dip meets baked chicken! These juicy chicken breasts are smothered with a cheesy spinach and artichoke topping. It's the ultimate comfort food for those following a keto or low-carb lifestyle, and will be loved by everyone in the family regardless of diet! Serve with a side of roasted broccoli or asparagus, or on top of cauliflower rice.
By France C

Air Fryer Chicken Thighs

Rating: 4.73 stars
120
Tasty, quick, chicken thighs, with juicy meat and a crispy skin; you will love this chicken that is ready for the table in less than 30 minutes!
By Bibi

Air Fryer Rib-Eye Steak

Rating: 4.67 stars
15
These air fryer rib-eye steaks definitely rival a steak cooked on a grill.
By ALAN

Oven-Baked Bacon

Rating: 4.63 stars
57
I always bake bacon in the oven! You just need to plan a bit ahead as the bacon takes longer. With baking, the bacon grease stays nice and clean and you can reuse it to saute vegetables or eggs for extra flavor.
By barbara
Thick-Cut Bacon in the Oven

Make crispy bacon in the oven and never fry again!

Keto Smothered Chicken Thighs

Rating: 4.78 stars
120
Topped with bacon, mushrooms, green onions, and a creamy sauce, these chicken thighs are sure to become a favorite on your keto menu.
By France C

Basic Keto Cheese Crisps

Rating: 4.59 stars
98
Delicious ketogenic snack.
By pchow98

Air Fryer Ranch Pork Chops

Rating: 4.53 stars
34
What could be simpler than ranch seasoning mix and 10 minutes in the air fryer? I prefer my chops slightly pink to ensure juiciness, but feel free to add an extra minute on each side for well done. Try different varieties of ranch mix (like spicy or bacon) to change up the flavor.
By France C

Tuscan Pork Tenderloin

Rating: 4.57 stars
51
This is a very easy weeknight pork tenderloin recipe that is also keto-friendly.
By BMG

Keto Spinach Squares

Keto spinach squares. This is a great breakfast recipe for those on a low-carb or keto diet.
By Jason Nicholson

Easy Keto Alfredo Sauce

Rating: 4.89 stars
99
Treat yourself and guests to creamy homemade Alfredo sauce with this easy recipe. This sauce pairs well with pasta or zoodles (spiralized zucchini). You can even add chicken or shrimp. Sauce will become very thick if stored in the refrigerator. Simply heat the sauce up for it to be pourable.
By bd.weld

Easy Sheet Pan Roasted Cauliflower with Curry

Rating: 4.53 stars
17
Try this simple, melt-in-your-mouth, roasted spicy cauliflower, with just a hint of curry. Perfect as a vegan side dish or even as a quick and easy main dish.
By Fioa

90-Second Keto Bread in a Mug

Rating: 4.63 stars
425
Try this quick and easy keto and paleo bread made with only 5 ingredients in the microwave in just 90 seconds! So tasty and just perfect for sandwiches and toast.
By Fioa

Sous Vide "Poached" Eggs

Rating: 3.36 stars
14
Poached eggs are normally cooked directly in simmering water, but that can be tricky and lead to rubbery, messy eggs. I have tried different variations of times and temps, and this is the method I find produces a perfectly set white with a runny yolk. Use a kitchen timer for precise results, not the timer on your immersion cooker. Fresh eggs have tighter whites and produce the best results.
By France C

Keto Pecan-Crusted Pork Chops in the Air Fryer

Rating: 4.67 stars
3
This keto-friendly recipe comes together in a snap! In addition, using the air fryer makes easy work of these tasty pork chops. The chops make great leftovers too, because the pecan crust doesn't get soggy!
By Bibi

Baked Lemon-Butter Chicken Thighs

Rating: 4.68 stars
99
These low-carb, keto-friendly chicken thighs are basted with a tangy and rich butter sauce. They are easy enough for a weeknight meal and guaranteed to impress the pickiest eaters. Serve over egg noodles, mashed potatoes, or rice, or alongside your favorite vegetables.
By France C

Creamy Keto Taco Soup with Ground Beef

Rating: 4.71 stars
107
This keto-friendly, low-carb, Southwestern taco soup is full of ground beef, cream cheese, heavy cream, and spices. Freezing is not recommended.
By nicolewukber12

Easy Air-Fried Chicken Breast

Easy air fryer chicken recipe for one that can easily be scaled up for more people.
By Anonymous

Air Fryer Beef Tenderloin

Beef tenderloin with a lovely crispy crust and soft inside made in your air fryer. This is perfect to serve Italian style, room temperature with a squeeze of lemon and a drizzle of olive oil.
By Buckwheat Queen

Low-Carb Almond Cinnamon Butter Cookies

Rating: 4.34 stars
74
My quick and easy go-to keto and gluten-free cookie recipe whenever I want to have something sweet, with very few net carbs per cookie!
By Fioa

Roasted Buffalo Cauliflower

Rating: 4.68 stars
25
This spicy roasted cauliflower is an easy and delicious keto snack or side dish.
By Huserdaddy

Cheesy Broccoli and Chicken Casserole

Rating: 4.66 stars
83
Delicious, filling, gluten free, keto friendly, and super easy!
By Robyn Stone

Spicy Keto Chicken-and-Cheese Casserole

Rating: 4.87 stars
15
Keto-friendly take on chicken enchiladas without the tortillas. This casserole is easily customized by adding any ingredients you have on hand. Hubby loved it as part of our first week of ketogenic recipes. Makes great leftovers for lunch served cold or hot... a win-win! You can also add sliced olives, tomato, and lettuce, if you like.
By Soccerchef

Smoked Chicken Drumsticks

Rating: 3.4 stars
5
These smoky chicken drumsticks are so versatile and easy! I like to use applewood chips or other fruit woods, but maple is also a great choice. Use your favorite BBQ rub. Letting the drumsticks air dry in the refrigerator overnight, combined with a higher smoking temperature, helps prevent rubbery skin that is common when smoking chicken. Serve with your favorite BBQ sauce, if desired.
By France C

Best Keto Bread

Rating: 4.5 stars
205
This delicious low-carb and keto bread couldn't be any easier to make. Baked to perfection, it is ideal for slicing and making toasts or sandwiches.
By Fioa

Low-Carb Bacon Cheeseburger Casserole

Rating: 4.4 stars
73
Need a simple ground beef casserole to feed your family or friends? They will love this easy low-carb bacon cheeseburger casserole.
By Alexis Redden

Chaffles with Almond Flour

Rating: 4.75 stars
24
Chaffles are an overnight sensation in the low carb/keto world. Adding almond flour gives them a more traditional waffle texture and helps get rid of any eggy taste. Seriously, try them, they're delicious! I use an inexpensive mini waffle maker (such as Dash® Mini Maker Waffle) which produces perfect 4-inch chaffles. So many ways to use chaffles, the sky's the limit!
By lutzflcat

Keto Creme Brulee

Rating: 4.48 stars
40
This creme brulee is an elegant low-carb dessert made with only 4 ingredients and is also keto, gluten-free, and sugar-free diet friendly.
By Fioa
