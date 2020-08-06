Savory Tart Recipes

These easy, bite-size pastry appetizers look so fancy, you'll want to call them hors d'oeuvres.

Staff Picks

Crab and Artichoke Tarts

3
This is a quickly prepared, savory appetizer or hors d'oeuvre.
By Zannie

Brie Cups

40
If you are looking for a quick, easy, delicious appetizer, this is for you. I've served them many times and my friends always gobble them up. Even cheese haters love this. You can find the phyllo cups in the freezer section.
By EHS

Empanadas Abiertas de Humita (Creamy Corn Empanadas)

4
Creamy corn empanadas are an Argentinean classic. These can be made open like a tart or closed like a pasty - the choice is yours! You can opt to make the pasty-like version; find the method in the footnote.
By MariaZoroza

Warm Brie and Pear Tartlets

41
These make a simple, delicious, and elegant appetizer. They impress every time!
By Firebal

King Crab Appetizers

359
These crab tartlets have long since been a family favorite and are requested often at holiday get togethers.
By 102183

Jalapeno Popper Cups

228
Mini phyllo cups filled with a creamy, cheesy jalapeno filling are a more sophisticated version of the jalapeno popper.
By Jessina

Puff Pastry Shells

9
These are fairly simple to make, and once baked the real fun begins, as they can hold so many amazing fillings, both sweet and savory. The key is making sure your puff pastry dough is very firm, and very cold, preferably still partially frozen, before you start cutting it. You want nice clean cuts, because if you mash the layers of pastry together, your shells will not rise as high, and they can also bake into some strange shapes.
By Chef John

Cranberry Brie Bites

62
Tangy cranberry, creamy brie, and crunchy walnuts come together in a buttery shell for an appetizer that will wow your guests. Bonus: These can be made up to 3 days ahead; wrap them in plastic wrap before the baking step and store in the refrigerator. Serve warm or at room temperature.
By Julie Hubert

Chef John's Tomato Tart

34
One of these days Michele and I will travel to the south of France, where we'll eat this amazing tomato tart at least once a day. It's going to be hot, since we'll have to go in the middle of summer to enjoy best possible tomatoes, but that's fine, as long as there's chilled rosé. One layer of tomato is plenty, since more than that will make for an overly wet tart, which means your pastry will not stay crispy.
By Chef John

Blue Cheese and Pear Tartlets

192
Tasty, hot appetizers that take little time to prepare but will impress your guests!
By BOLLIVEB

Savory Sausage Cups

Quick and easy appetizer using Jimmy Dean® pork sausage, cream cheese, and vegetables make a tasty one-bite treat for any get-together. Serve hot or at room temperature.
By Happyschmoopies

Chicken Curry Puffs

26
These oven-baked beauties are great as appetizers or a snack. They're spicy and savory, with a subtle coconut milk base. In Malaysia, they are traditionally deep fried. But here's a modern version. You can wrap them in different ways - as rolls, sealed pockets or semi-open bundles.
By argus
Inspiration and Ideas

Spicy Seafood Shell Appetizers
81
These shells stuffed with a spicy, cheesy seafood mixture are extremely fast, easy and very tasty.
Speedy Spanikopita
This is a version I came up with after working at a Greek-American restaurant. Puff pastry replaces phyllo to save some time in the kitchen.
Chanterelle Mushroom and Bacon Tartlets
15
Plant-Based Tomato Tart

A vegan version of heirloom tomato pie. It uses cashews and chickpeas as a fluffy filling, then it's topped with fresh summer tomatoes and jalapenos for a kick. Use an olive oil brisee for a crisp, light, and healthy touch.

More Savory Tart Recipes

Cheese Ramkin

9
This is a recipe from my ninety three year old grandmother from Switzerland. She is still making these cheesy bite sized puff pastry appetizers that can be served at room temperature or hot out of the oven. Once you have had one, good luck stopping.
By sdr3

Sweet and Tart Vegan Granola Bar

22
These chewy granola bars are packed with all sorts of nutrient-dense ingredients like dried cherries, sliced almonds, shredded coconut, and dark chocolate. This bar will fill you up and provide you with a lot of energy for times when you are on the go.
By AliLigs

Asparagus Tart with Prosciutto

Puff pastry tart filled with creamy Swiss cheese, asparagus, and prosciutto makes a fabulous appetizer!
By Kate SR

Heirloom Tomato Tart with Pesto and Mozzarella

In these last days of summer, I made this fresh and light summer tomato tart. I love it al fresco with wine. It's much nicer when you use variety of tomatoes like heirloom tomatoes, cherry tomatoes, mini Marzano, and pear tomatoes. If you grow your own tomatoes in your garden or got some from someone you know, this is perfect. Put them in!
By lolalobato

Lebanese Fatayer

Delicious dough filled with spinach and onions. The powdered milk really makes all the difference in this dough! Impress your guests with this Lebanese appetizer!
By chanty475
