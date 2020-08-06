Savory Tart Recipes

If you are looking for a quick, easy, delicious appetizer, this is for you. I've served them many times and my friends always gobble them up. Even cheese haters love this. You can find the phyllo cups in the freezer section.
Creamy corn empanadas are an Argentinean classic. These can be made open like a tart or closed like a pasty - the choice is yours! You can opt to make the pasty-like version; find the method in the footnote.
These are fairly simple to make, and once baked the real fun begins, as they can hold so many amazing fillings, both sweet and savory. The key is making sure your puff pastry dough is very firm, and very cold, preferably still partially frozen, before you start cutting it. You want nice clean cuts, because if you mash the layers of pastry together, your shells will not rise as high, and they can also bake into some strange shapes.
Tangy cranberry, creamy brie, and crunchy walnuts come together in a buttery shell for an appetizer that will wow your guests. Bonus: These can be made up to 3 days ahead; wrap them in plastic wrap before the baking step and store in the refrigerator. Serve warm or at room temperature.
One of these days Michele and I will travel to the south of France, where we'll eat this amazing tomato tart at least once a day. It's going to be hot, since we'll have to go in the middle of summer to enjoy best possible tomatoes, but that's fine, as long as there's chilled rosé. One layer of tomato is plenty, since more than that will make for an overly wet tart, which means your pastry will not stay crispy.
These oven-baked beauties are great as appetizers or a snack. They're spicy and savory, with a subtle coconut milk base. In Malaysia, they are traditionally deep fried. But here's a modern version. You can wrap them in different ways - as rolls, sealed pockets or semi-open bundles.
A vegan version of heirloom tomato pie. It uses cashews and chickpeas as a fluffy filling, then it's topped with fresh summer tomatoes and jalapenos for a kick. Use an olive oil brisee for a crisp, light, and healthy touch.
Purchased puff pastry is versatile and delicious, whether you choose a sweet or a savory filling. In this case, a mix of veggies top a cheesy filling to make a dish that is great for breakfast or lunch. Or, cut into bite-sized pieces for a tasty appetizer.
This is a recipe from my ninety three year old grandmother from Switzerland. She is still making these cheesy bite sized puff pastry appetizers that can be served at room temperature or hot out of the oven. Once you have had one, good luck stopping.
These chewy granola bars are packed with all sorts of nutrient-dense ingredients like dried cherries, sliced almonds, shredded coconut, and dark chocolate. This bar will fill you up and provide you with a lot of energy for times when you are on the go.
In these last days of summer, I made this fresh and light summer tomato tart. I love it al fresco with wine. It's much nicer when you use variety of tomatoes like heirloom tomatoes, cherry tomatoes, mini Marzano, and pear tomatoes. If you grow your own tomatoes in your garden or got some from someone you know, this is perfect. Put them in!