Buttermilk Pancake Recipes

These pancakes are a chocolate chip cookie pancake and a brownie in one! As an added bonus, you have a pan of brownies to nosh on later! Breakfast and midnight snack in one recipe. Serve pancakes immediately, perhaps with a dollop of whipped cream!
I decided to make buckwheat pancakes for a few reasons: I get lots of requests for anything breakfast, I'm trying to cook with more whole grains, and I heard someone say it's almost impossible to make a great pancake using 100% buckwheat flour.
These pancakes are passed down from my grandmother, who was fully Scandinavian. They are light and fluffy, and great with berry syrups. I have made these for years as a special treat, and I hope you enjoy them as much as my family has.
I decided to make buckwheat pancakes for a few reasons: I get lots of requests for anything breakfast, I'm trying to cook with more whole grains, and I heard someone say it's almost impossible to make a great pancake using 100% buckwheat flour.
These pancakes are passed down from my grandmother, who was fully Scandinavian. They are light and fluffy, and great with berry syrups. I have made these for years as a special treat, and I hope you enjoy them as much as my family has.
A yummy breakfast treat, and very easy to make!! Serve with bacon or sausage, and some fried eggs, wonderful!!! Batter will keep in fridge for a couple of days if you can't make all at once, or you can freeze and make at a later date.
Wiggly, jiggly, light, and fluffy pancake fun! More of a souffle than a pancake, these gluten-free souffle pancakes are just as scrumptious and more nutritious than those made with classic refined white flour. Season these heavenly treats with cinnamon, nutmeg, or even grated citrus zest. Variations for a classic batter and a grain-free, low-carb batter are shown below.
The first time I had these were at a very cute upscale Breakfast/Brunch Inn. Went home that very day and began recreating the amazing experience I had just had and I've come up with the following masterpiece!
This is my mother's and grandmother's recipe from Western Tennessee. I have never found anything that comes close to the flavor of these pancakes. Add small berries for a different flavor boost. Serve with butter and maple syrup.
Fresh out of the skillet, these buckwheat pancakes go great with homemade sausage. This is a forgiving recipe, and each kitchen and cook seems to add a personality to the pancakes. Follow the general process, and after you have learned that, have fun!