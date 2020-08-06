Buttermilk Pancake Recipes

Fluffy, tender, melt-in-your-mouth buttermilk pancakes - 57 varieties, guaranteed to make your morning.

Staff Picks

Buttermilk Pancakes II

A very light and fluffy pancake that requires fresh buttermilk, but it's the best I've ever made!
By BURYGOLD

Oatmeal Pancakes II

983
I make this for my kids quite often. It is very simple. Preparing the batter in the food processor makes it that much easier. Serve with syrup and butter. Also good with applesauce!
By mom2hhh
100% Whole Wheat Pancakes

195
These come out very light and fluffy and are full of whole grain. My kids love them! If you like blueberries, throw a few on top before flipping the cake :)
By Kristie Ann

Cornbread Pancakes

200
These pancakes are requested regularly by my family for breakfast. The recipe is easy to throw together and the taste is yummy!
By CocoBean

Wheat Germ Whole-Wheat Buttermilk Pancakes

503
Pairs wheat germ and whole-wheat pastry flour for a healthy, wholesome breakfast treat. If you use a Teflon griddle you do not have to use oil.
By KAYKWILTS
Best Buckwheat Pancakes

143
These are delicious buckwheat pancakes that taste great with some butter and syrup or jam.
By jessica

Brookie Pancakes

3
These pancakes are a chocolate chip cookie pancake and a brownie in one! As an added bonus, you have a pan of brownies to nosh on later! Breakfast and midnight snack in one recipe. Serve pancakes immediately, perhaps with a dollop of whipped cream!
By Julie Hubert

Monster Cookie Pancakes

6
What's better than pancakes for breakfast? Monster cookie-inspired pancakes! This recipe has peanut butter and 2 kinds of chocolate treats.
By Julie Hubert

Pumpkin Quinoa Pancakes

3
Sweet pumpkin and delicate autumn spices make this recipe enjoyable any day of the year! Serve with maple syrup, whipped cream, and pecans if desired.
By capricious

Buttermilk Pancakes II

3816
Fresh buttermilk is the secret ingredient for light and fluffy cakes in this buttermilk pancake recipe.

Cornbread Pancakes with Fresh Strawberry Syrup

Light, fluffy cornbread pancakes are topped with a fresh strawberry syrup.

Buckwheat Pancakes

165
I decided to make buckwheat pancakes for a few reasons: I get lots of requests for anything breakfast, I'm trying to cook with more whole grains, and I heard someone say it's almost impossible to make a great pancake using 100% buckwheat flour.
By Chef John
Mom's Buttermilk Pancakes
1146
These pancakes are passed down from my grandmother, who was fully Scandinavian. They are light and fluffy, and great with berry syrups. I have made these for years as a special treat, and I hope you enjoy them as much as my family has.
Hearty Country Hot Cakes
35
A thick hearty pancake that melts in your mouth.
Truck-Stop Buttermilk Pancakes
1052
My-Hop Pancakes
333

These delicious breakfast cakes are said to resemble those from a famous pancake house. When replacing milk for buttermilk, increase lemon juice to 1 1/2 tablespoons. Serve topped with butter.

Whole Wheat Pancakes from Scratch

20
If you have whole wheat pancakes instead of white flour ones, are you allowed an extra piece of bacon? Probably. Or just start your morning off hearty and healthy with these easy whole wheat pancakes.
By ChefTony

Fluffy Japanese Pancakes

6
Fluffy Japanese pancakes. These impressively tall pancakes are great with maple syrup! You will need enough 3 1/2-inch ring molds to fill your frying pan for this recipe.
By Kelsey Kirk

Buttermilk Pancakes I

614
These are very delicious pancakes and my family loves them.
By LEEMA

Buttermilk Oatmeal Pancakes

107
Delicious pancakes that are a great way to start the day!
By Shannon McLane

Fluffy Maple Buttermilk Pancakes

4
These are the best buttermilk pancakes. They are light and fluffy with a touch of maple flavor.
By lwilliams001

Grain and Nut Whole Wheat Pancakes

396
If you like Harvest Grain N' Nut pancakes, I have the recipe for you. Nutty, moist and tasty pancakes! This is the BEST pancake recipe I've tried, and I've tried many...
By Myleen Sagrado Sjdin

Best Buckwheat Pancakes

143
These are delicious buckwheat pancakes that taste great with some butter and syrup or jam.
By jessica

Super Fluffy Gluten-Free Japanese Souffle Pancakes

Wiggly, jiggly, light, and fluffy pancake fun! More of a souffle than a pancake, these gluten-free souffle pancakes are just as scrumptious and more nutritious than those made with classic refined white flour. Season these heavenly treats with cinnamon, nutmeg, or even grated citrus zest. Variations for a classic batter and a grain-free, low-carb batter are shown below.
By Edible Times

Whole Wheat Pancakes

325
These are very light and tender pancakes. These pancakes are excellent with maple syrup.
By jen

Red Velvet Pancakes with Cream Cheese Glaze

37
The first time I had these were at a very cute upscale Breakfast/Brunch Inn. Went home that very day and began recreating the amazing experience I had just had and I've come up with the following masterpiece!
By Samantha Jones

Grandma's Buttermilk Pancakes

1
These are the best buttermilk pancakes. This recipe is handed down from my grandmother.
By Daniel Roberts

Old-Fashioned Buttermilk Pancakes

This is my mother's and grandmother's recipe from Western Tennessee. I have never found anything that comes close to the flavor of these pancakes. Add small berries for a different flavor boost. Serve with butter and maple syrup.
By Tim Wong

Wheat Germ Whole-Wheat Buttermilk Pancakes

503
Pairs wheat germ and whole-wheat pastry flour for a healthy, wholesome breakfast treat. If you use a Teflon griddle you do not have to use oil.
By KAYKWILTS
Sponsored By MyPlate

Old-Fashioned Sour Buckwheat Pancakes

3
Fresh out of the skillet, these buckwheat pancakes go great with homemade sausage. This is a forgiving recipe, and each kitchen and cook seems to add a personality to the pancakes. Follow the general process, and after you have learned that, have fun!
By Scott Magee
