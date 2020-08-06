Ghee Recipes

Chef John's Dutch Babies

Rating: Unrated 631

I've always been fascinated by how many different breakfast foods you can create using just milk, eggs, and flour; and this is one of the more interesting examples. Especially considering the unusual, and borderline disturbing name. Sometimes called German pancakes, these have very little to do with Germany, and nothing to do with the Dutch. Apparently they were invented by German immigrants who were referred to as Dutch.