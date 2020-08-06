Ghee Recipes

I probably get more requests for Indian food than any other ethnic cuisine, so I was very excited to be posting this recipe for chicken tikka masala; until I found out it's actually a British recipe. This is usually done with heavy cream, but I like to use coconut milk instead; the subtle sweetness it provides works beautifully with the spices in the dish. Serve with steamed rice.
I've always been fascinated by how many different breakfast foods you can create using just milk, eggs, and flour; and this is one of the more interesting examples. Especially considering the unusual, and borderline disturbing name. Sometimes called German pancakes, these have very little to do with Germany, and nothing to do with the Dutch. Apparently they were invented by German immigrants who were referred to as Dutch.
Butcher (or hanger) steak is great pan cooked, broiled, or grilled. It takes to marinades wonderfully, and really can be substituted for any cut of steak. Just be sure to take the time to trim it well.
Chicken breasts are coated in a pecan breading, and fried in a skillet. Then a rich bourbon sauce is poured over them before serving. This is a fabulous recipe that my Mother gave me from a upscale restaurant in New York. It is to die for. ENJOY!!
Rajma is comfort food at its best. I like rajma best with simple jeera (cumin) rice. Of course, some roti would be great too. When I was in college, I ate rajma at least once a week. Cheap, nutritious, and comforting. What is not to like?
This is a traditional Indian dessert. Spongy milky balls soaked in rose scented syrup. Delicious with fresh cream, Kulfi, ice cream etc. To make it even more fancy, sprinkle gold-leaf on top of each serving.
Scallops have a reputation for being hard to cook correctly, but this recipe is really fast, easy, and oh so tasty. The key is high heat for the sear, a good nonstick pan, and clarified butter. Pairs well with risotto.
After a few phone calls with my mom and grandma, I managed to write a detailed recipe for one of my favorite Lebanese sweets, ma'amoul. They take time to make, but are not very difficult. Wooden ma'amoul molds give them their distinctive decorative shapes.