Ghee Recipes

Whether it's a fragrant Indian dish or something new, find dozens of recipes using ghee (a.k.a. clarified butter).

Staff Picks

Chef John's Chicken Tikka Masala

493
I probably get more requests for Indian food than any other ethnic cuisine, so I was very excited to be posting this recipe for chicken tikka masala; until I found out it's actually a British recipe. This is usually done with heavy cream, but I like to use coconut milk instead; the subtle sweetness it provides works beautifully with the spices in the dish. Serve with steamed rice.
By Chef John

Keto Chicken Parmesan

137
A delicious keto-friendly chicken Parmesan. Enjoy a classic Italian dish, and keep your macros in check!
By Texastoast_

Crab-Stuffed Lobster Tail

68
Lobster tail with a New England-style cracker and crabmeat stuffing. Serve with fresh lemon wedges and homemade dinner rolls for an exquisite but surprisingly simple meal.
By Lotus

Lamb Shank Vindaloo

35
I have very little experience cooking Indian food, so that this came out as deliciously as it did is nothing short of amazing.
By Chef John

Punjabi Chicken in Thick Gravy

69
This is a type of chicken curry in a thick gravy with a nice spicy flavor, but is not too hot. You may adjust the 'heat' by adding more serrano peppers. Serve over rice, or with chapatti or roti.
By _ Chatterjee

White Chocolate Blueberry Cheesecake

105
What could be better? White chocolate, cheesecake and blueberry topping!
By Scott M.

Cider-Braised Pork Cheeks

8
You'll probably need to order pork cheeks from your butcher, but the resulting slow-cooked meaty goodness is so worth it. This is delicious served over buttery mashed potatoes with lots of the gravy.
By Chef John

Indian Naan II

156
This is an authentic Indian Naan recipe. I have made this many times. It goes well with Indian curry which has a lot of gravy, such as the Butter Chicken.
By MC

Classic Hash Browns

320
These classic diner-style hash browns are crispy on the outside and fluffy on the inside.

Curry Stand Chicken Tikka Masala Sauce

2173
Chunks of chicken simmer in a spicy tomato and cream sauce for the bright orange chicken tikka masala you crave.
By Chris Bellers

"Minute" Steak and Egg with Red Hot Butter Sauce

This "minute" steak and egg breakfast is the breakfast of champions!

Creamy Garlic Shrimp Toast

2
Sweet, butterflied shrimp in a garlicky cream sauce with a smoky paprika flavor are served over thick slices of buttery, pan-toasted French bread in Chef John's simple recipe for two!
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Chef John's Dutch Babies
631
I've always been fascinated by how many different breakfast foods you can create using just milk, eggs, and flour; and this is one of the more interesting examples. Especially considering the unusual, and borderline disturbing name. Sometimes called German pancakes, these have very little to do with Germany, and nothing to do with the Dutch. Apparently they were invented by German immigrants who were referred to as Dutch.
Butcher's Steak (Hanger Steak)
7
Butcher (or hanger) steak is great pan cooked, broiled, or grilled. It takes to marinades wonderfully, and really can be substituted for any cut of steak. Just be sure to take the time to trim it well.
Chicken Jalfrezi
466
Chicken and Dumplings with Bisquick®
5

Comforting, classic, and delicious, this chicken and dumplings stew is made easy by using Bisquick® mix.

More Ghee Recipes

Classic Hash Browns

320
These classic diner-style hash browns are crispy on the outside and fluffy on the inside.

Curry Stand Chicken Tikka Masala Sauce

2173
Chunks of chicken simmer in a spicy tomato and cream sauce for the bright orange chicken tikka masala you crave.
By Chris Bellers

"Minute" Steak and Egg with Red Hot Butter Sauce

This "minute" steak and egg breakfast is the breakfast of champions!

Chef John's Chicken Tikka Masala

493
I probably get more requests for Indian food than any other ethnic cuisine, so I was very excited to be posting this recipe for chicken tikka masala; until I found out it's actually a British recipe. This is usually done with heavy cream, but I like to use coconut milk instead; the subtle sweetness it provides works beautifully with the spices in the dish. Serve with steamed rice.
By Chef John

Creamy Garlic Shrimp Toast

2
Sweet, butterflied shrimp in a garlicky cream sauce with a smoky paprika flavor are served over thick slices of buttery, pan-toasted French bread in Chef John's simple recipe for two!

Keto Chicken Parmesan

137
A delicious keto-friendly chicken Parmesan. Enjoy a classic Italian dish, and keep your macros in check!
By Texastoast_

Chef John's Dutch Babies

631
I've always been fascinated by how many different breakfast foods you can create using just milk, eggs, and flour; and this is one of the more interesting examples. Especially considering the unusual, and borderline disturbing name. Sometimes called German pancakes, these have very little to do with Germany, and nothing to do with the Dutch. Apparently they were invented by German immigrants who were referred to as Dutch.
By Chef John

Butcher's Steak (Hanger Steak)

7
Butcher (or hanger) steak is great pan cooked, broiled, or grilled. It takes to marinades wonderfully, and really can be substituted for any cut of steak. Just be sure to take the time to trim it well.
By Chef John

Chicken Jalfrezi

466
This is a Pakistani recipe that is a spicy curry. My Mama made this dish, and I like it very much. You must try it. This dish is best served with basmati rice, chapattis or naan bread.
By Allrecipes Member

Punjabi Chicken in Thick Gravy

69
This is a type of chicken curry in a thick gravy with a nice spicy flavor, but is not too hot. You may adjust the 'heat' by adding more serrano peppers. Serve over rice, or with chapatti or roti.
By _ Chatterjee

Chicken and Dumplings with Bisquick®

5
Comforting, classic, and delicious, this chicken and dumplings stew is made easy by using Bisquick® mix.
By Pam Smith

Bourbon Pecan Chicken

674
Chicken breasts are coated in a pecan breading, and fried in a skillet. Then a rich bourbon sauce is poured over them before serving. This is a fabulous recipe that my Mother gave me from a upscale restaurant in New York. It is to die for. ENJOY!!
By PGRAFF

Crab-Stuffed Lobster Tail

68
Lobster tail with a New England-style cracker and crabmeat stuffing. Serve with fresh lemon wedges and homemade dinner rolls for an exquisite but surprisingly simple meal.
By Lotus

Rajma (Kidney Bean Curry)

56
Rajma is comfort food at its best. I like rajma best with simple jeera (cumin) rice. Of course, some roti would be great too. When I was in college, I ate rajma at least once a week. Cheap, nutritious, and comforting. What is not to like?
By SUSMITA

Gujarati Kadhi

4
I love gujarati style kadhi. It is more watery than Punjabi kadhi and I particularly like the sweet-sourness that is typical of gujarati cooking. This kadhi is great to eat with plain rice or khichdi.
By SUSMITA

Gulab Jamun

48
This is a traditional Indian dessert. Spongy milky balls soaked in rose scented syrup. Delicious with fresh cream, Kulfi, ice cream etc. To make it even more fancy, sprinkle gold-leaf on top of each serving.
By COOLGUTS

Garlic and Rosemary Lemon-Roasted Chicken

This roasted chicken recipe is a family favorite. Cooks juicy, tender chicken every time.
By Shaelyn

Flash Baked Walleye Fillets

30
A delightfully simple fish recipe.
By Lee McMullen

Pan-Seared Lemon and Garlic Scallops

3
Scallops have a reputation for being hard to cook correctly, but this recipe is really fast, easy, and oh so tasty. The key is high heat for the sear, a good nonstick pan, and clarified butter. Pairs well with risotto.
By Brian Genest

Creamy Keto Cauliflower Risotto

83
Mushrooms, cauliflower, heavy cream, and Parmesan cheese combine in this creamy low-carb risotto, perfect as a side dish or even as a main dish.
By Fioa

Indian Naan II

156
This is an authentic Indian Naan recipe. I have made this many times. It goes well with Indian curry which has a lot of gravy, such as the Butter Chicken.
By MC

Ma'amoul (Lebanese Date Cookies)

2
After a few phone calls with my mom and grandma, I managed to write a detailed recipe for one of my favorite Lebanese sweets, ma'amoul. They take time to make, but are not very difficult. Wooden ma'amoul molds give them their distinctive decorative shapes.
By LauraF

Vegetable Biryani

55
A very tasty and interesting biryani; the color looks appetizing and the taste is great! It's delicious served with mint chutney or simple, plain yogurt.
By Asmaa'

Chicken Cauliflower Korma

19
This is a mild creamy curry with loads of flavour. Perfect as a low-carb meal on its own, or serve it over a bed of rice.
By Kitchen Kitty
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com