Slow Cooker Chicken Breast Recipes

Slow cooked chicken breast recipes of every variety - chicken pot pie, Thai curries, Chicken Alfredo, Chicken Tinga, sandwiches, stews - make weeknight dinners easy and delicious.

Easy Slow Cooker Chicken Soup

Delicious and flavorful easy slow cooker chicken soup.
By Tara Harrison

Slow Cooker Chicken and Dumplings

This easy crockpot chicken and dumplings is a filling, comforting meal.
By Janiece Mason

Slow Cooker Chicken Pot Pie Stew

Tastes just like chicken pot pie, without having to make the crust.
By GourmetSoy

Slow Cooker Chicken Taco Soup

An easy-to-prep, hearty chicken taco soup that will feed a hungry crowd.
By RaisinKane aka Patti

Zesty Slow Cooker Chicken Barbecue

Chicken breasts are slow-cooked in a sweet and tangy sauce, then shredded.
By Zanne

Slow Cooker Lemon Garlic Chicken

Flavorful, moist chicken breasts slow-cooked with lemon, herbs, and garlic.
By Carla Joy

Slow Cooker Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches

This is a spicy, hearty sandwich that will please those who love buffalo chicken wings. This recipe is perfect for those days spent watching football. I like to top these with blue cheese or ranch dressing.
By Divinesolace21

Colleen's Slow Cooker Jambalaya

This recipe came about from a lot of experimenting over the years. My family and friends like this version the best. Serve over cooked rice.
By Colleen Murtaugh

Slow Cooker Teriyaki Chicken

This is a very easy and delicious slow cooker recipe for teriyaki chicken with only 5 ingredients. Serve over rice.
By Maria Labrador Harper

Slow Cooker Creamy Chicken Taco Soup

Reminiscent of the very popular dish King Ranch Chicken in the form a soup. With all the same flavors and the convenience of throwing everything into a slow cooker, this will also quickly become a favorite. Top with fried corn tortilla strips, if desired.
By Yoly

Sesame Chicken for Slow Cooker

On busy crazy days, it is soooo nice to come home to this. Serve over rice.
By Boadecea

Super Easy Slow Cooker Chicken Enchilada Meat

This is our busy family's go-to recipe for delicious chicken meat that can be used to make enchiladas, tacos, burritos, nachos, even over rice and beans. So easy to prepare, and the enchilada sauce is to die for. I normally put this together at lunch and serve it after work. Use in your favorite Mexican recipes. Pork or beef can be substituted for the chicken.
By Kari Shifflett
Slow Cooker Chicken Mole
A dark, rich, complex flavored Mole recipe, it is always a hit with those who like spicy foods. 
Easy Slow Cooker Chicken and Dumplings
284
Easy, creamy chicken and dumplings made from refrigerator biscuits, slow-cooked to comfort food perfection.
Slow Cooker Chicken Marrakesh
Slow Cooker Chicken Stroganoff
Outrageous Warm Chicken Nacho Dip
Slow Cooker Chicken Recipes to Warm You Up
Easy Slow Cooker Creamy Chicken Chili
Hearty chicken chili with a bit of zip from RO*TEL® tomatoes. Cream cheese makes it richer and creamier than a standard broth-based white chicken chili. Super easy to assemble - just throw everything in the slow cooker. This one will stand out in the crowd at any chili cook-off/tasting. It is brought to our neighborhood chili tasting each year and is the first one gone every year! Serve topped with green onions, cilantro, and shredded Cheddar cheese, if desired.

Slow Cooker Cilantro Lime Chicken

This is a nice change from plain chicken tacos. The cilantro really adds a burst of flavor to this recipe.
By ltlmsmfft

Slow Cooker Chicken with Stuffing

An easy, delicious meal ready from the slow cooker just in time for dinner.
By Beth Charnock

Award-Winning White Chicken Chili

This chili is a family favorite! It has won several chili competitions and is a definite crowd-pleaser!
By Rjcunigan

Jennie's Heavenly Slow Cooker Chicken

This is the best chicken slow cooker recipe ever, and I've tried a lot of them. I can't remember where I originally got it from; my version has been tweaked a little. I don't like mushrooms, but the mushrooms in the condensed soup are really big and easy to take out. Serve over hot cooked rice.
By Jennie Hood Flynn

Chicken Cacciatore in a Slow Cooker

This is a very simple meal to make. You just throw everything in the crock pot and let it cook during the day. I like to serve this over thin spaghetti (especially garlic and herb thin spaghetti when I can find it).
By LDP5

Slow Cooker Chicken Cacciatore

Easy slow cooker chicken cacciatore. Serve over angel hair pasta. 'Cacciatore' is Italian for 'hunter', and this American-Italian term refers to food prepared 'hunter style,' with mushrooms and onions. Avanti!
By Rosie

Slow Cooker Balsamic Chicken

So easy and so good. I use frozen chicken breasts in the slow cooker, simmered on High for 4 hours. The sauce is not thick, it is a bit runny, but very tasty. Add tomato paste if you want it thicker. Serve on top of pasta and sprinkle with Parmesan cheese. I use one can of crushed tomatoes and one can of diced tomatoes.
By Sue

Slow Cooker Chicken Curry

This slow cooker chicken curry is easy to make and comforting.
By Juliajewelia

Crock-Pot® Chicken Chili

Made a chicken chili recipe, and it was bland. So I took the ingredients and added my own flair. My family loves it when it gets cold out, because they know this will be on the menu. It's very flavorful. Serve with tortilla chips and sliced avocado for something different. Serve with sour cream and cheese.
By Starr

Chicken Enchilada Slow Cooker Soup

A tasty, quick, hot meal! We like to top the bowls of soup with crushed corn tortilla chips, shredded cheese or chopped green onions -- sometimes all three.
By AMBERNPETTY

Slow Cooker Chicken Noodle Soup

This comforting chicken noodle soup is prepared in a slow cooker.
By Megan S

Slow Cooker Chicken Tinga

A spicy chicken and chile dish. A good friend of mine from Guadalajara who works hard to make this on the stove inspired me to make my own version in the slow cooker. Serve on tostada shells and garnish with chopped cilantro and onions.
By angelosmommy

Slow Cooker Hawaiian Chicken

Delicious chicken. Serve over rice. Smells amazing.
By SammiB

Slow Cooker Chicken Tetrazzini

I serve this dish over homemade egg noodles. The chicken is so tender you will not need a knife...SOoooooGood!
By Elbypasta

Slow Cooker Spicy Chicken

I sometimes chop up a chipotle pepper and throw it in with some adobo sauce for a twist. I don't measure spices, so my measurements are conservative.
By shmeya
No Time to Cook Chicken

Chicken, creamy soups, and sour cream in a slow cooker - cook all day, ready for you when you get home. Only 4 ingredients! Everyone loves this, a no hassle dinner good enough for company.
By SUE ANN

Slow Cooker Chicken Cordon Bleu

Layers of chicken, ham and Swiss cheese simmer in a creamy sauce while topped with stuffing mix.
By 001519

Slow Cooker Chicken Creole

The stewed tomatoes and jalapeno pepper give this slow cooker recipe its Creole zing, along with seasoning and other veggies. This is an easy and tasty Creole chicken recipe. Just put all ingredients into the slow cooker and let it simmer all day. It's perfect over egg noodles.
By MARY MOON

Slow Cooker BBQ Chicken

Works with any cut of meat, but recipe listed is for chicken. Two-pound cuts work best. Given to me from my aunt!
By SHELDAWG

Campbell's® Slow-Cooker Chicken and Dumplings

The slow-cooker simmers chicken, potatoes, carrots, and celery in a creamy sauce made with Campbell's® Condensed Cream of Chicken Soup, to be topped with tender dumplings made easy with baking mix.
By Campbell's Kitchen
Easy Slow Cooker Chicken Tikka Masala

This is a very quick, easy, and tasty version of the national dish of the UK! Try it once and you'll make it time and again. Serve over basmati rice.
By MeanDean

Slow Cooker Cranberry Chicken

This is a delicious and easy way to prepare chicken breasts. I like to serve the cooked sauce over mashed potatoes or rice.
By momof2boys

Easy Slow Cooker Chicken

Chicken and soup in the crock pot, what could be quicker and easier.
By Linda

Slow Cooker Italian Chicken Alfredo

Slow cooked chicken is cheesy, creamy, and fantastic served over pasta.
By TLSmith
