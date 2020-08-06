Slow Cooker Chicken Breast Recipes

Slow Cooker Chicken and Dumplings
This easy crockpot chicken and dumplings is a filling, comforting meal.
Slow Cooker Chicken Pot Pie Stew
Tastes just like chicken pot pie, without having to make the crust.
Slow Cooker Chicken Taco Soup
An easy-to-prep, hearty chicken taco soup that will feed a hungry crowd.
Zesty Slow Cooker Chicken Barbecue
Chicken breasts are slow-cooked in a sweet and tangy sauce, then shredded.
Slow Cooker Lemon Garlic Chicken
Flavorful, moist chicken breasts slow-cooked with lemon, herbs, and garlic.
Slow Cooker Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches
This is a spicy, hearty sandwich that will please those who love buffalo chicken wings. This recipe is perfect for those days spent watching football. I like to top these with blue cheese or ranch dressing.
Colleen's Slow Cooker Jambalaya
This recipe came about from a lot of experimenting over the years. My family and friends like this version the best. Serve over cooked rice.
Slow Cooker Teriyaki Chicken
This is a very easy and delicious slow cooker recipe for teriyaki chicken with only 5 ingredients. Serve over rice.
Slow Cooker Creamy Chicken Taco Soup
Reminiscent of the very popular dish King Ranch Chicken in the form a soup. With all the same flavors and the convenience of throwing everything into a slow cooker, this will also quickly become a favorite. Top with fried corn tortilla strips, if desired.
Sesame Chicken for Slow Cooker
On busy crazy days, it is soooo nice to come home to this. Serve over rice.
Super Easy Slow Cooker Chicken Enchilada Meat
This is our busy family's go-to recipe for delicious chicken meat that can be used to make enchiladas, tacos, burritos, nachos, even over rice and beans. So easy to prepare, and the enchilada sauce is to die for. I normally put this together at lunch and serve it after work. Use in your favorite Mexican recipes. Pork or beef can be substituted for the chicken.