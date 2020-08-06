Caramel Dessert Recipes

From salted caramel cheesecake and caramel apples, to easy caramel sauce and caramel popcorn, find yummy recipes for all things caramel.

Apple Caramel Cheesecake Bars

5
Easy caramel cheesecake bars are topped with apple slices and a final layer of Marzetti® Old Fashioned Caramel Dip after the bake.
By Marzetti
Caramel Pretzel Brownies

16
If you love chocolate, caramel, and pretzels mixed together, you'll love these! If you have a good caramel recipe use it; it would sure beat unwrapping all of the caramels! As goes for a great brownie recipe!
By Angie Crouch

The Best Caramel Apples

112
When I was searching for a recipe to make homemade caramel apples for the very first time, a close friend gave me this amazing and fairly easy recipe. My family and friends loved these delicious treats! Sprinkle with nuts or whatever you desire while the caramel is still warm (work quickly, the caramel sets VERY fast).
By onlyxception

Caramelized Maple Apple Pie with Candied Bacon Crumble

4
The holidays deserve a pie worthy of its occasion. This towering pie is piled high with apples that bathe in a deep maple caramel with a slight tang from cider vinegar. It's topped with a buttery crumble studded with crispy candied bacon. A pie that definitely earns its place at the table.
By Ashley Baron Rodriguez

Caramel Spice Cake

21
Nice, old-fashioned cake. The recipe was given to me by my favorite aunt.
By GINGER P

Caramel-Apple Crisp

93
Yummy warm apple dessert. If desired, serve with whipped cream and additional caramel topping.
By Kinza

Caramel Popcorn

2332
Popcorn is coated with brown sugar and corn syrup caramel then baked for a crunchy treat.
By BS4U2C

How to Make Caramel Sauce

Want to take an ordinary dessert into a whole new realm of flavor and texture? Drizzle a spoonful of rich and creamy caramel sauce over the top and get ready to swoon.
By Vanessa Greaves

Double Batch Caramel Brownies

5
Absolutely sinful home-made brownies. It's a double batch because they disappear twice as fast!
By Kirsten Hokanson

Caramel Macchiato Ice Cream

130
Frozen Bliss: A frosty, homemade version of that famous coffee shop's macchiato.
By dana

Caramel Cake

Moist, delicious layer cake with caramel icing.
By dcarrier1021

Creamy Caramel Flan

679
This recipe is a cross between egg custard and cheesecake. Rich and delicious.
By Jo Poynor
Salted Caramel Custard
“It has a very smooth flavor and the sea salt on top is divine.” – Blueroses999
10 Over-the-Top Caramel Treats
Make them for yourself and to share with your best caramel-craving friends.
Caramel Apple Pie II
Caramel Apples
Bananas in Caramel Sauce
105
Chewy Caramel
Chocolate Caramel Brownies
337

My aunt gave me this recipe. It is a little trouble, but they will be the best brownies you'll ever eat.

Caramel Bars

620
Yummy oat bars filled with a gooey layer of caramel, chocolate and nuts!
By Jordanna Novak

Caramel Apples

262
The caramel coating is very gooey, so refrigerate the apples for about 15 minutes, or until the caramel has firmed up. (You will need 6 wooden craft sticks for this recipe.)
By Kirsten Hokanson

Warm Flourless Chocolate Cake with Caramel Sauce

163
A rich complex bittersweet chocolate cake which is simple to make and always loved by all.
By GANCHROW

Chocolate Covered Caramels

123
These caramels are easy and WONDERFUL for anytime of the year! Everyone loves them! I can't make enough of them. You can omit the chocolate and just have wonderful caramels.
By Cheryl Johnson

Salted Caramel Chocolate Chip Cookies

94
I had a craving for chocolate chip cookies with caramel chunks. All I had on hand for salt was coarse salt and, much to my surprise, the result was delicious.
By tahoegirl

Caramel Pie

73
This a quick and easy pie for someone that wants a great dessert but doesn't have a lot of time to stand in the kitchen and make one!
By Patti Hood

Caramel Macchiato Cheesecake

530
I work at a coffee shop and my favorite coffee drink is a caramel macchiato so I created a caramel macchiato cheesecake that has become my favorite cheesecake.
By Dawn Logterman

Banana Pound Cake With Caramel Glaze

99
Rich delectable Bundt® cake that won over the in-laws from the original banana cake they had used for years!
By Allrecipes Member

Apple Harvest Pound Cake with Caramel Glaze

408
This is a fantastic Bundt cake that my grandmother used to make for Thanksgiving. It has been a family favorite for years!
By Dani

Best Ever Caramel Apple Crisp

271
When our class visited an apple farm this fall, we realized that we all shared a common love apples dipped in caramel. We created this really easy dessert that the whole family can enjoy.
By St Matthew First Graders

Clone of a Cracker Jack®

18
This peanutty, caramelly popcorn recipe tastes close to the original. It's very easy to prepare at home and makes great gifts! For a thicker coating of caramel, reduce the popped popcorn to 10 cups.
By themoodyfoodie

Bananas in Caramel Sauce

105
A delicious, fast dessert. Impressive served when the sauce is still bubbling! Serve with coconut ice cream, if desired.
By Sarah Hand

Caramels I

169
I got this from a co-worker about 12 years ago. These are the best melt in your mouth caramels I have ever had, and I always have to make them for Christmas.
By JUDI K.

Peachy Bread Pudding with Caramel Sauce

226
This rich and creamy bread pudding is a truly decadent and comforting dessert.
By jowolf2

Easy Caramel Custard

7
A yummy, caramel-covered custard that's super-easy to make and fun for the whole family to eat! Special thanks to 'Cooking with dog!'
By Cooking with a cat

Bread Pudding With Caramel Sauce

14
Bread pudding with its own caramel sauce. The only thing else needed is maybe some ice cream. So good!
By starmaster25
