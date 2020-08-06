Cauliflower Rice Recipes

The herbs add a fresh zip to this cauliflower rice, making for a tasty side dish as is or topped with your favorite gravy or sauce. The secret to a fluffy and light texture is to dry the 'rice' on the stovetop before serving.
If stuffed peppers loaded with ground beef and cheese take you back to your childhood, you're not alone. And if you want to enjoy keto (or low-carb) stuffed peppers, you've come to the right place! Giving up carbs doesn't mean ditching flavorful, beautiful dinners. With one or two simple switches, stuffed peppers can be Paleo, keto, low-carb deliciousness! Garnish with sliced avocado, sour cream, and/or a drizzle of olive oil.
Cauliflower rice is a great low-calorie dish to have in your arsenal especially if you are eating low-carb. Super low in carbs, yet such a satisfying dish you will forget it's made from a vegetable and not a grain. There are two reasons I opted for roasted riced cauliflower in place of sauteed: 1) more flavor and 2) better texture.
This is comfort food at its best, but so healthy and light compared to its rice-based counterpart. When making this recipe, make sure you have all the ingredients chopped, prepped, and ready as the final stir-fry comes together in 10 minutes!
I used frozen riced cauliflower that I quickly cooked in the microwave. I then added in 4 more ingredients, put it in my air fryer and had 'fried rice' in under 15 minutes. Best of all, it is low calorie and low fat since there is no oil or butter, yet it's delicious.
This healthy alternative to fried rice is made with frozen cauliflower rice. Cracking an egg into it while it cooks increases protein and we like it. You can also add shrimp, pork or chicken. This recipe looks like a lot but our family of 3 can finish it.
A deliciously tempting, grain-free paella made Mexican style with flavorful chorizo. This recipe has a wonderful earthy background flavor and a deep color. It makes a beautiful presentation for dinner.
Looking to lower your carbs? Though not strictly keto, this grain-free, tasty combo of veggies will light up your table and your taste buds! If your family doesn't care for heat, simply use less taco seasoning and Monterey Jack cheese.
I found some ready-made sofrito in the freezer section of a grocery and I also found a homemade version of it at a Latin American grocery in the refrigerator case. Peppers, onions, garlic, tomatoes, and cilantro are processed into tiny pieces and form this recipe base. Try this easy sofrito chicken and cauli-rice for dinner, soon! Garnish with capers and fresh parsley.
This is my simple how-to method for make-ahead cauliflower rice. I like to keep this plain since I'm never sure what I will be serving it with, but if you plan on using it right away, feel free to season your cauliflower prior to putting it in the steamer basket. Store in the freezer for up to 1 month.
The next time you need a vegan dish, or a veggie side, try this tasty combination of frozen riced cauliflower, a medley of veggies, and a variety of spices. It contains lots of antioxidants, and not too many carbs! It works as a vegan main dish with the addition of a salad and some naan. It also works as a sub for rice with almost any type of meat. Bonus: Lefties are great, too!
This recipe is easily customizable for your family's tastes. Don't hesitate to swap out ingredients for other veggies that you love–try edamame instead of lima beans, carrots instead of beets, and so on.
Frozen riced cauliflower is a healthy convenience item that I like to use. I usually have some in the freezer for all kinds of side dishes. It even works in this easy, fresh, chopped salad, too. Once all your veggies are prepared, toss them in a bowl and stir up the tasty dressing, and you're done! Leave out the maple syrup, if you want to be sugar-free.
Almond flour, mozzarella cheese, and riced cauliflower star in this no-fail, low-carb pizza crust recipe that's super easy to make and can be topped with any of your favorite toppings. See margherita recipe below!
Inspired by a famous restaurant that has added "Lifestyle" bowls and salads to the menu, this recipe will appeal to folks who are grain-free, dairy-free, and sugar-free. This lively combination of fajita-style chicken, bell peppers, onions, and cilantro-lime cauliflower rice only needs a fork--no tortilla needed! Use a purchased marinade, if you prefer.