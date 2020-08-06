Cauliflower Rice Recipes

Cauliflower rice, made with chopped cauliflower, makes an easy, low-carb substitute for white rice. Find recipes for cauliflower fried rice, cauliflower risotto, and other delicious recipes.

Cauliflower Fried 'Rice'

This is a low-carb option for those who want all the flavor of Chinese fried rice but none of the guilt.
By John Melinte

Keto Pork and Veggie Cauliflower Fried Rice

You won't miss takeout at all with this quick keto-friendly version of Chinese-style pork fried rice!
By fabeveryday

Cheesy Cauliflower Risotto with Bacon

Incredibly creamy and delicious alternative to your regular rice risotto. You'd never know this is cauliflower! Plus...who doesn't love bacon! Also gluten free.
By Dads That Cook

Herby Cauliflower Rice with Pecans and Candied Bacon-Wrapped Chicken

Bacon-wrapped chicken with brown sugar and chili powder is baked next to cauliflower rice in this easy sheet pan dinner ready in about an hour.

Cauliflower Rice and Beans Fajita Bowls

Serve bowls topped with pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream. If you like, you can also add two grilled thinly sliced chicken breasts or 2 cups shredded rotisserie chicken.
By Julie Hubert

Herbed Cauliflower Rice

The herbs add a fresh zip to this cauliflower rice, making for a tasty side dish as is or topped with your favorite gravy or sauce. The secret to a fluffy and light texture is to dry the 'rice' on the stovetop before serving.
By Spexgirl

Paleo Cauliflower Rice Frittata

A cauliflower rice-crusted rich frittata that is easy to make and you can have a huge slice of it!
By Hungry Hobby

Keto Stuffed Bell Peppers

If stuffed peppers loaded with ground beef and cheese take you back to your childhood, you're not alone. And if you want to enjoy keto (or low-carb) stuffed peppers, you've come to the right place! Giving up carbs doesn't mean ditching flavorful, beautiful dinners. With one or two simple switches, stuffed peppers can be Paleo, keto, low-carb deliciousness! Garnish with sliced avocado, sour cream, and/or a drizzle of olive oil.
By Edible Times

Roasted Cauliflower "Rice"

Cauliflower rice is a great low-calorie dish to have in your arsenal especially if you are eating low-carb. Super low in carbs, yet such a satisfying dish you will forget it's made from a vegetable and not a grain. There are two reasons I opted for roasted riced cauliflower in place of sauteed: 1) more flavor and 2) better texture.
By Dana Sterling

No Rice, Chicken Fried Rice

This is a favorite for everyone I feed it to. If you are trying to get away from carbs, you will be amazed at how much you will love this. My friends stated that this was better than actual rice.
By Amberlina79

Cauliflower Chicken Fried Rice

This is comfort food at its best, but so healthy and light compared to its rice-based counterpart. When making this recipe, make sure you have all the ingredients chopped, prepped, and ready as the final stir-fry comes together in 10 minutes!

Air Fryer Cauliflower Fried Rice

I used frozen riced cauliflower that I quickly cooked in the microwave. I then added in 4 more ingredients, put it in my air fryer and had 'fried rice' in under 15 minutes. Best of all, it is low calorie and low fat since there is no oil or butter, yet it's delicious.
By Yoly
Lime Cilantro Cauliflower "Rice"
"This is so easy and very tasty." – Meredith McLean
15 Top-Rated Recipes That'll Make You Love Cauliflower Rice
Whether you're eating low-carb, going paleo, crazy for keto, or just want to sneak more vegetables into your daily meals, you'll want to check out our most popular cauliflower rice recipes.
Cauliflower Rice (Biryani-Style)
Easy Keto Korean Beef with Cauli Rice
One-Pot Keto Jambalaya with Cauliflower Rice
Cauliflower Rice Stir-Fry
This healthy alternative to fried rice is made with frozen cauliflower rice. Cracking an egg into it while it cooks increases protein and we like it. You can also add shrimp, pork or chicken. This recipe looks like a lot but our family of 3 can finish it.

7 Cauliflower Risotto Recipes You'll Love

These cauliflower risotto recipes take minimal effort (and stirring).
By Ita Mac Airt

Mexican Paella with Cauliflower Rice

A deliciously tempting, grain-free paella made Mexican style with flavorful chorizo. This recipe has a wonderful earthy background flavor and a deep color. It makes a beautiful presentation for dinner.
Sponsored By Hunts

Copycat Cauliflower Rice Bowl with Cilantro

This copycat Chipotle cauliflower bowl comes together fast on busy weeknights! Toppings can be modified for taste preferences, and it's tasty wrapped up in a tortilla!
By thedailygourmet

Lower-Carb Healthy Vegetable Casserole

Looking to lower your carbs? Though not strictly keto, this grain-free, tasty combo of veggies will light up your table and your taste buds! If your family doesn't care for heat, simply use less taco seasoning and Monterey Jack cheese.
By Bibi

Spicy Cauliflower Fried 'Rice' with Pork

This is a slightly more spicy (zingy?) take on the paleo-style cauliflower fried rice with pork. You could use any protein. Adjust the poblano chile to mild it down or heat it up as desired.
By Marcella Anne Darcey

Sofrito Chicken and Cauliflower Rice

I found some ready-made sofrito in the freezer section of a grocery and I also found a homemade version of it at a Latin American grocery in the refrigerator case. Peppers, onions, garlic, tomatoes, and cilantro are processed into tiny pieces and form this recipe base. Try this easy sofrito chicken and cauli-rice for dinner, soon! Garnish with capers and fresh parsley.
By Bibi

Keto Cauliflower Spanish Rice

Spanish cauliflower rice with all the flavor but very few carbs.
By Chef Hunter

Salsa Verde Chicken and Cauliflower Rice

This one-pot chicken and cauliflower rice dish uses store-bought salsa verde as a shortcut to a simple, high-flavor weeknight meal that's ready in 30 minutes.
By Kristen Walker Maenke

Make-Ahead Instant Pot® Cauliflower Rice

This is my simple how-to method for make-ahead cauliflower rice. I like to keep this plain since I'm never sure what I will be serving it with, but if you plan on using it right away, feel free to season your cauliflower prior to putting it in the steamer basket. Store in the freezer for up to 1 month.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Healthier Creamy Potato Salad

Use this easy recipe formula to create a healthier creamy potato salad with any additions you like.
By coweed

Fried Cauliflower Rice

I love cauliflower, but as a rice substitute the cauliflower taste really stands out. Not so in this fried rice dish. If you're craving some takeout this is the healthy ticket for you!
By waeqhswife

Cheeseburger-Stuffed Peppers

Keto cheeseburger-stuffed bell peppers without rice.
By Kristi Jo Ensz

Spanish Cauliflower Rice

This delicious cauliflower rice is a great side dish for any Spanish or Mexican meal. It is also Whole30® compliant!
By JenEats

Cauliflower Rice Breakfast Casserole

Yummy low-carb breakfast casserole.
By Kashmandoo

Golden Cauliflower Rice with Garden Vegetables

The next time you need a vegan dish, or a veggie side, try this tasty combination of frozen riced cauliflower, a medley of veggies, and a variety of spices. It contains lots of antioxidants, and not too many carbs! It works as a vegan main dish with the addition of a salad and some naan. It also works as a sub for rice with almost any type of meat. Bonus: Lefties are great, too!
By Bibi

Cauliflower Rice Stroganoff

Serve this cauliflower rice stroganoff with meatballs.
By dmcneil

Stuffed Cauliflower Rice Peppers with Chicken and Mushrooms

Different than a traditional stuffed pepper that usually utilizes regular rice and a tomato-based sauce.
By Phoebe

Riced Cauliflower Fiesta Flats

These veggie-filled fiesta flats use riced cauliflower and fajita seasoning as shortcuts to flavor! Vegetarian take on taco night.

Cauliflower Rice Lettuce Wraps with Spicy Peanut Sauce

These colorful frozen cauliflower rice lettuce wraps are perfect for those wanting to cut carbs. They also make a great vegetarian meal.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Orange Vegetable Beef Stir-Fry

Cauliflower, carrot, and peppers are stir-fried with beef in a zesty and sweet orange sauce for this easy dish.

Buddha Bowls with Riced Cauliflower

This recipe is easily customizable for your family's tastes. Don't hesitate to swap out ingredients for other veggies that you love–try edamame instead of lima beans, carrots instead of beets, and so on.

Cauliflower Rice Chopped Salad

Frozen riced cauliflower is a healthy convenience item that I like to use. I usually have some in the freezer for all kinds of side dishes. It even works in this easy, fresh, chopped salad, too. Once all your veggies are prepared, toss them in a bowl and stir up the tasty dressing, and you're done! Leave out the maple syrup, if you want to be sugar-free.
By Bibi

No-Fail Cauliflower Pizza Crust

Almond flour, mozzarella cheese, and riced cauliflower star in this no-fail, low-carb pizza crust recipe that's super easy to make and can be topped with any of your favorite toppings. See margherita recipe below!
By NoFailRecipes

Chicken Fajita and Cilantro-Lime Cauliflower Rice Bowls

Inspired by a famous restaurant that has added "Lifestyle" bowls and salads to the menu, this recipe will appeal to folks who are grain-free, dairy-free, and sugar-free. This lively combination of fajita-style chicken, bell peppers, onions, and cilantro-lime cauliflower rice only needs a fork--no tortilla needed! Use a purchased marinade, if you prefer.
By Bibi
