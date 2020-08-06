Cauliflower Rice Recipes

Cauliflower Rice Chopped Salad

Frozen riced cauliflower is a healthy convenience item that I like to use. I usually have some in the freezer for all kinds of side dishes. It even works in this easy, fresh, chopped salad, too. Once all your veggies are prepared, toss them in a bowl and stir up the tasty dressing, and you're done! Leave out the maple syrup, if you want to be sugar-free.