New Recipes

Find all the newest recipes published on Allrecipes.com.

Chicken Normandy (Escalope de Poulet a la Normande)

This is how my mum and grandma make chicken Normandy. The main things in this recipe are to have the chicken breasts really tender and the sauce not too liquidy. Bon appetit!
By CeliaBC

Sheet Pan Breakfast Potatoes

No matter what time of day you serve them, you'll love these tasty and crispy sheet pan breakfast potatoes.
By Plant Based Life

Slow Cooker Sweet and Sour Chicken Thighs

This family-friendly dinner is just as good as takeout but made really easily in your slow cooker. We like to serve it with rice.
By fabeveryday

Slow Cooker Parmesan Chicken Thighs and Potatoes

Easy to make and perfect for a weeknight dinner, these slow cooker Parmesan chicken thighs and potatoes will appeal to the whole family.
By kimmi

Chicken, Broccoli, and Cheddar Casserole

Super comfort food, but kinda healthy because it has broccoli in it, right? My grandmother passed this chicken and Cheddar recipe down and it is a family favorite. After the first time I made it, I went on a casserole kick and made it twice a week for 3 months straight! I typically serve this over rice, but it is just as great by itself. Last time I didn't make rice, but served it with bread.
By jamanleyx

Sheet Pan Dinner with Sausage and Vegetables

This easy sheet pan sausage dinner with vegetables can be made with any pre-cooked sausage of your choice and is very customizable.
By WillardU

5-Ingredient Taco Soup

Use your Instant Pot® to make this 5-ingredient taco soup with minimal preparation and a quick cook time.
By thedailygourmet

The Best Steak Marinade

We use this marinade for rib steaks, but can be used for almost any cut of beef.
By SweetCravings

Arepas de Queso

These arepas have a crispy crust while the cheese inside stays melty and gives you that cheese-pull that everyone knows and loves.
By Marianne Williams

Easy Homemade Alfredo Sauce

This is an easy recipe for homemade Alfredo sauce that tastes great with pasta, chicken, or over shrimp.
By karenluke

Air Fryer Chicken Taquitos

These taquitos are air fried, which makes them healthier than deep fried ones. Using shredded rotisserie chicken provides a quick prep but you can always use home-cooked chicken. Serve with sides of sour cream, Mexican tomato sauce, and guacamole, or your choice of sides.
By Yoly

Classic Dinner Rolls

Who can resist warm yeast rolls, fresh from the oven?
By ARGO, KARO and FLEISCHMANN'S
Inspiration and Ideas

Our Best New Dessert Recipes of 2021
You're sure to find a recipe that suits your sweet tooth in our collection of new desserts.
Our Best New Instant Pot Recipes of 2021
Every year our community of home cooks come up with new and creative ways to put their Instant Pots to use. Here, we're sharing the new Instant Pot recipes that you loved the most.
Top 15 New Chicken Recipes of 2020
Simple Baked Parmesan Chicken
Banana-Nut Scones
The Secret to Fluffy Scrambled Eggs
Easy Apple Charlotte
This apple Charlotte version is baked in a springform pan and tastes just as delicious as the original British dessert.

Simple Baked Parmesan Chicken

Baked chicken thighs are coated with a spicy Parmesan topping this simple recipe that doesn't require bread crumbs.
By roadrunner8

Banana-Nut Scones

Drizzle banana-nut scones with a sweet maple glaze to balance the earthiness of the walnuts and the heat of the cinnamon.
By matti

The Secret to Fluffy Scrambled Eggs

In search of tender, fluffy scrambled eggs? Here are the only ingredients you need, and the chef-approved method for how to make scrambled eggs worthy of any morning. And, no... you don't add milk! Garnish with creme fraiche or sour cream, hot sauce, and chopped herbs.
By Edible Times

Easy Apple Charlotte

This apple Charlotte version is baked in a springform pan and tastes just as delicious as the original British dessert.
By Yoly

That Zucchini Spaghetti Stanley Tucci Loves (Spaghetti alla Nerano)

After listening to Stanley Tucci lose his mind about this pasta and calling it life-changing and one of the best things he's ever eaten, I decided I'd give it a try. The results were amazing and the key to getting the toasted sweet taste of the zucchini was deep-frying it!
By Chef John

Kim's Buttermilk Spice Cake

A delicious buttermilk-spice cake that will surely become a family favorite. It's a simple cake that's not too sweet, and has a rather strong spice flavor.
By Kim

Chex® Muddy Buddies®

Another popular name for this favorite mix is puppy food. Chow down; it's doggone good!
By Chex
Frozen Shrimp in the Air Fryer

You can easily cook frozen shrimp in your air fryer. No need to defrost in advance and you will have a great appetizer or topping for pasta in minutes.
By Bibi

Creamy White Bean Enchilada Soup

This hearty white bean enchilada soup has all the flavors of an enchilada. Garnish with crushed tortilla chips, jalapeno slices, cheese, cilantro, or favorite enchilada toppings.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Cheesy Chicken and Broccoli Casserole

Cheesy chicken-broccoli casserole. Eat as-is or serve over mashed potatoes or rice.
By Eric Wood

Honey-Garlic Chicken Thighs

This is one of my family's favorite recipes. It's garlic-sweet and the cilantro tops it off.
By Eric VanLandingham

Garlic-Brown Sugar Chicken Thighs

I love the crunchy chicken skin and brown sugar pan sauce that comes out of this.
By Jason
