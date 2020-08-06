New Recipes

Super comfort food, but kinda healthy because it has broccoli in it, right? My grandmother passed this chicken and Cheddar recipe down and it is a family favorite. After the first time I made it, I went on a casserole kick and made it twice a week for 3 months straight! I typically serve this over rice, but it is just as great by itself. Last time I didn't make rice, but served it with bread.
These taquitos are air fried, which makes them healthier than deep fried ones. Using shredded rotisserie chicken provides a quick prep but you can always use home-cooked chicken. Serve with sides of sour cream, Mexican tomato sauce, and guacamole, or your choice of sides.
In search of tender, fluffy scrambled eggs? Here are the only ingredients you need, and the chef-approved method for how to make scrambled eggs worthy of any morning. And, no... you don't add milk! Garnish with creme fraiche or sour cream, hot sauce, and chopped herbs.
After listening to Stanley Tucci lose his mind about this pasta and calling it life-changing and one of the best things he's ever eaten, I decided I'd give it a try. The results were amazing and the key to getting the toasted sweet taste of the zucchini was deep-frying it!