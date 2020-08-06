Banana Pepper Recipes

Do you know banana peppers, the yellow-to-orange mild member of the chile pepper family? Find trusted recipes for salsa, pickled peppers, and other ways to use banana peppers.

Staff Picks

Bob's Stuffed Banana Peppers

295
This is an awesome recipe for banana peppers stuffed with an Italian sausage mixture and baked in a delicious tomato sauce. We get requests to make them for the guys my husband works with all the time.
By LISAPAV

What Exactly Is a Banana Pepper?

No, they're not related to bananas. Now here's everything else you should know about them.
By Sara Tane

Hot Pepper Mustard

102
A sweet and tangy pepper mustard that is delicious on hot dogs, pretzels and lots more. A great way to use up an abundance of hot banana-type peppers grown in the garden.
By sunnie

Fire Roasted Vegetarian Gumbo

13
The smokiness from the paprika, roasted peppers, and tomatoes takes the place of andouille sausage in this vegetarian gumbo. With a lot of spice and flavor, this gumbo is a great way to warm up on a cold winter's night.
By JessMacintyre

Rockin' Salsa

448
This is a recipe I came up with by combining two of my favorite recipes into one awesome recipe. You can make this salsa as hot as you want by adding more peppers.
By Tami

End of Summer Vegetable Casserole

16
This is a wonderful recipe for late summer when you have an abundance of ripe garden fresh veggies. It's a great main dish or side dish that even the picky kids around here love!
By THEPITCLUB

Pickled Hot Peppers

84
These pickled peppers are great in salads or to serve alongside a meat dish. These can be made less spicy by removing the seeds from the peppers.
By Pam

Shrimp and Veggie Stew

9
If you like easy to make, spicy one dish meals, this recipe is for you!
By DECAR48

Tangy Pork Chops with Vegetables

18
I didn't like the 'traditional' style of pork chops, so I experimented and discovered this recipe. My family loves it and never went back to traditional. And it's easy!
By BUTLER57

BBQ Feta and Hot Banana Pepper Turkey Burgers

115
A yummy BBQ treat, fast yummy turkey burgers, great for camping...
By JENA-RATOR

Tamales Oaxaqueños (Oaxacan-Style Tamales)

1
This authentic homemade tamales recipe comes from the Mexican region Oaxaca. The tamales are stuffed with a homemade masa and chicken filling made with tomatillos and 2 different types of chile peppers - ancho chile and mulato chile. [Recipe originally submitted to Allrecipes.com.mx]
By mega

Jalapeno Green Smoothie

11
Spice up your morning by adding jalapeno pepper to your green smoothie for a refreshing on-the-go breakfast.
By Alli Shircliff
Inspiration and Ideas

Delicious Stuffed Banana Peppers
2
Spicy meets sweet and creamy in these stuffed banana peppers. Makes a great snack or an appetizer for a party. Great for large groups as you can easily control the amount of spiciness. This is one of my favorites!
Baked Cajun Swai Fillets
4
A nice, delicate, tender fish fillet with a slight kick! Serve with broccoli almodine rice or assorted veggies!
Pulled Pork Chili Verde
2
Hot Banana Salsa
36

This is a Jamaican-style banana salsa.

More Banana Pepper Recipes

Peach and Pepper Relish

7
Great on chicken, pork chops, or by the spoonful on a cracker with brie.
By Loretta's Recipe Journal

Vegetarian Bloody Mary Bean Chili

This recipe is a great way to use up ingredients in your fridge, including Bloody Mary mix. Feel free to throw in other random veggies you may have in your fridge. I enjoy serving with diced red onion, shredded Cheddar cheese, and sour cream.
By Danielle

Loaded Greek Fries

1
Get a head start on this dish by using frozen French fries for a quick and fresh weeknight meal. There will be smiles all around the dinner table.
By lutzflcat

Corn on the Cob Latino

Corn baked in banana leaves with spices. This is something I created. I hope you like. Also you may want to chop up onions and cilantro and add over the mixture before you wrap it up. Throw it on the grill until you feel it has cooked long enough. You could even cook this in a pit under hot coals.
By Regina Snider Wilson

Kiwi Fruit Salsa

6
Mild onion, kiwi, banana and orange are spiced with a chopped pepper in this refreshing summer salsa. Try it with chips, or as a side to grilled meats and fish.
By Leanne

Fiery Five-Pepper Hummus

6
Wake up your taste buds with this twist on traditional hummus. Five different peppers combined with spices are the perfect complement to pita chips or baked whole wheat crackers. You may seed the peppers if you prefer a little less heat.
By Allrecipes Member

Saucy Chicken Dip

5
I had this at a party once and couldn't get enough. It is quick and simple, and tastes terrific. Cubes of chicken meat and two cheese are baked with hot peppers and served warm.
By Carla DeBaie

Seared Veggie Rollups

3
Delightfully spicy finger food. It's a great appetizer for parties. I actually won a chili pepper cooking contest with this. A food processor is useful for chopping the peppers, onion and garlic. For the frozen mixed vegetables, I prefer a bag containing corn, beans and red peppers. Bon appetit!
By SCOTTC

Belle Adorn Salsa

3
As a recipe made for using your garden-fresh vegetables, this canning recipe makes a fabulous salsa. Use this salsa in place of RO*TEL® for a cheese dip or added to mashed avocados with lime juice for guacamole or eat it on rice. And of course, it's used as a dip for tortilla chips or topping on other Mexican dishes.
By Scott Dennison

Tortilla Filled with Lunchmeat

5
This recipe is for filled tortillas for lunches. Any type of lunch meat can be used. Easy to make, and other children will be begging to eat your child's lunch!
By Doe Millican

Arugula, Artichoke and Red Chile Hummus

1
Hummus is one of the easiest side dishes to make and it is generally cheaper than buying it in the store. The beautiful thing about hummus is that if you don't have one of the ingredients, just leave it out.
By Chef Miriam
