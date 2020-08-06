Banana Pepper Recipes

This is an awesome recipe for banana peppers stuffed with an Italian sausage mixture and baked in a delicious tomato sauce. We get requests to make them for the guys my husband works with all the time.
The smokiness from the paprika, roasted peppers, and tomatoes takes the place of andouille sausage in this vegetarian gumbo. With a lot of spice and flavor, this gumbo is a great way to warm up on a cold winter's night.
This authentic homemade tamales recipe comes from the Mexican region Oaxaca. The tamales are stuffed with a homemade masa and chicken filling made with tomatillos and 2 different types of chile peppers - ancho chile and mulato chile. [Recipe originally submitted to Allrecipes.com.mx]
Spicy meets sweet and creamy in these stuffed banana peppers. Makes a great snack or an appetizer for a party. Great for large groups as you can easily control the amount of spiciness. This is one of my favorites!
This recipe is a great way to use up ingredients in your fridge, including Bloody Mary mix. Feel free to throw in other random veggies you may have in your fridge. I enjoy serving with diced red onion, shredded Cheddar cheese, and sour cream.
Corn baked in banana leaves with spices. This is something I created. I hope you like. Also you may want to chop up onions and cilantro and add over the mixture before you wrap it up. Throw it on the grill until you feel it has cooked long enough. You could even cook this in a pit under hot coals.
Wake up your taste buds with this twist on traditional hummus. Five different peppers combined with spices are the perfect complement to pita chips or baked whole wheat crackers. You may seed the peppers if you prefer a little less heat.
Delightfully spicy finger food. It's a great appetizer for parties. I actually won a chili pepper cooking contest with this. A food processor is useful for chopping the peppers, onion and garlic. For the frozen mixed vegetables, I prefer a bag containing corn, beans and red peppers. Bon appetit!
As a recipe made for using your garden-fresh vegetables, this canning recipe makes a fabulous salsa. Use this salsa in place of RO*TEL® for a cheese dip or added to mashed avocados with lime juice for guacamole or eat it on rice. And of course, it's used as a dip for tortilla chips or topping on other Mexican dishes.
Hummus is one of the easiest side dishes to make and it is generally cheaper than buying it in the store. The beautiful thing about hummus is that if you don't have one of the ingredients, just leave it out.