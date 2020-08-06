Australian and New Zealander Recipes

Looking for Australia and New Zealand recipes? Allrecipes has more than 570 trusted recipes from Australia and New Zealand complete with ratings, reviews and cooking tips.

Staff Picks

Shearers' Mince and Potato Hot Pot

67
This is a very filling Australian outback recipe that is often made for the shearers.
By Kattjovi

Dad's New Zealand Mince Stew

44
Hmmmmm... I'm not sure if it's chili, or stew or a shepherds pie without the crust, but there is nothing like it over some toast on a cold night, rich and hearty, just downright yummy if you ask me. We always experiment a little with our ingredients but it always comes out great. I'm thinking of going and making a pot right now, oh and it's even better the days after you make it, just go ahead and microwave some, put it on baked potatoes, roll it up in bread, use it anyway you like.
By Kat

Lamb Madras Curry

54
This is my all-time favorite curry to make; it's pungent flavor wins me over every time. You can use beef if you like, but it often takes a little longer to cook, so just leave it simmering for another 20 minutes or until the meat melts in your mouth. I also suggest that you make this 2 days in advance as the flavors will develop and the curry will become even more delicious!
By Lee Jackson

Salt and Pepper Squid

18
This is a delicious and simple recipe for squid. Lightly coated in sea salt and pepper seasoned flour and then fried to perfection. Perfect for a hot summer's meal served with a fresh garden salad.
By User

Date Loaf Cake

32
Very much like sticky date pudding - nice and moist, and made without eggs.
By REILLY

Aussie Lime Pie

54
Easy lime pie with ANZAC cookie crust.
By Louise Griffin

Yummy Pikelets

64
These pikelets are thick and fluffy. With your choice of jam and whipped cream they become out of this world!
By AUSSIEMUM1

Toasted Strawberry-Cream Cheese Breakfast Sandwiches

15
I first made this for my Mum for Mother's Day three years ago. Now she'll never let me cook her anything else for the occasion. Sweet, yummy strawberries, cream cheese, white chocolate, and pink sparkling wine makes a perfect girly breakfast! Garnish the champagne glasses with a strawberry.
By Ange Rayner

Chocolate Pavlova

27
Elegant perfectly describes this crisp-on-the outside, marshmallow-soft-on-the-inside puff, crowned luxuriously with cream, strawberries and a drizzle of bittersweet chocolate.
By Olga D

Banana Spring Rolls

62
Bananas rolled in spring roll pastry and deep fried. Very easy to make, and delicious with ice cream. Doesn't get simpler!!
By BINEVE

Anzac Biscuits (Australian Coconut-Oat Cookies)

126
Traditional recipe from Australia and New Zealand. Associated with the joint public holiday (ANZAC Day) to commemorate the Gallipoli landings during WW1.
By Sharon McAllister

Chef John's Sausage Rolls

21
People often bake the sausage roll whole, then cut it up. But I've found that if you cut them into individual rounds first, the crispier results more than make up for the extra work. I like to eat mine dipped in a bit of mustard.
By Chef John
Inspiration and Ideas

Shepherd's Pie VI
3225
"I just love this recipe! This is one of the few things my husband requests on a regular basis, plus my finiky 3 year old eats it right up!" – MELLISSAYBARRA
Chef John's Pavlova with Strawberries
88
This dessert is fun to make and eat. Fresh fruit, especially berries and kiwis, balances the sweet, gooey crunch.
Pavlova
24
Meat Pie with Hot Water Crust
1

Really authentic meat pie recipe handed down through my family.

