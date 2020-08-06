Mushroom Soup Recipes

I tinkered with a few recipes and came up with this one. I have tinkered with this recipe and added celery once and leeks another time, for me all it did was add to the chunkiness, not the flavor; but that's really up to your preference.
I make this soup every Halloween and is the 'signal' to the family that the cool weather has arrived. I've been making it for 15 years now and out of all the soups I make, it is still everyone's favorite. Enjoy!
A warm, filling soup that is a wonderful cool weather lunch or dinner and is especially great with a side of multi-grain bread! I load up on thickly cut mushrooms and use traditional Hungarian Sweet Paprika. Um! Definitely use the tomato and pepper. It gives it a totally different flavor. You may serve immediately or refrigerate and reheat. I find that the soup just as good if not better the next day. Use a ripe tomato. Also, if you can't find a Hungarian wax pepper, try another mild chile pepper and just use a smaller piece.
I thought of this healthy and delicious recipe when my wife was sick and craving a nice flavorful brothy soup to help make her feel better. It really did the trick! She's asked me to make it several times since then.
Cream of mushroom soup is a great ingredient when you're seeking a silky, smooth, velvety texture in a variety of dishes, like casseroles, soups, or rich sauces for chicken and beef. It has that thick, creamy consistency that makes it oh-so-appealing and indulgent for those looking for something decadent tasting. Mushrooms actually have great nutrition, like fiber, protein, and magnesium, which makes it an all-star food and a wonderful pantry staple to keep in hand for quick weeknight meals. Here are a few recipes that start with a cream of mushroom soup.
This is a mushroom lover's dream! As the cold weather rolls in, we'll all be craving simple warm soups. This one is easy and delicious! If making this for a family, I suggest doubling the recipe, as it disappears fast!
If you are a fan of fresh (or even dried) morel mushrooms, this is the soup for you. Everyone who eats morels knows that they go best sauteed with onions, garlic and butter. This incorporates all of those ingredients to create a magnificently creamy soup, strong with morel flavor, but not too overpowering. This isn't healthy eating, and I don't recommend trying to make it that way. Just eat less of it! Serve with crusty bread or garlic croutons.
Had this cream of mushroom soup at the Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island during a wedding; came home the next day and recreated it to the best of my abilities. After tasting it and then adding the cream, I decided in the future to just remove the cream altogether! It is a fantastic soup that works well on cold winter days.
I miss my Grandparents dearly. Grandpa loved to cook while Grandma knitted on the sofa. This helps brings them back to me. This recipe was one of my favorites growing up. It's an old-fashioned, slow-cooking, lick-the-bowl, stick-to-your-ribs type of soup. The family loves it. It's traditional at holiday time with a nice slice of rye bread to dip in it.
Farro is rich in protein, fiber, and iron. This soup will make 4 servings as a main or 6 to 8 for a light lunch. The coconut milk adds a slightly creamy texture to the soup, which pairs well with the slightly chewy farro.
A lovely creamy Thai mushroom soup without the cream. I had something similar to this at a local vegan restaurant that imposes a no-waste policy upon its patrons. I loved the soup, so when I got home I recreated it. It is incredibly simple to make, and incredibly delicious. I would also like to mention that it's best served with a dense bread to dip into the soup. I find olive bread or a spicy bread compliments well.