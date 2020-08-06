Mushroom Soup Recipes

Looking for unique mushroom soup recipes? Allrecipes has more than 60 mushroom soups, from homemade cream of mushroom to Hungarian mushroom soup.

Kelly's Slow Cooker Beef, Mushroom, and Barley Soup

69
I tinkered with a few recipes and came up with this one. I have tinkered with this recipe and added celery once and leeks another time, for me all it did was add to the chunkiness, not the flavor; but that's really up to your preference.
By pecagirl27

Russian Mushroom and Potato Soup

1260
I make this soup every Halloween and is the 'signal' to the family that the cool weather has arrived. I've been making it for 15 years now and out of all the soups I make, it is still everyone's favorite. Enjoy!
By DTERESA

Creamy Mushroom Soup

339
This fresh and creamy soup is easy to make, and filled with hearty chopped mushrooms.
By Lori

Very Easy Mushroom Barley Soup

283
If you like mushroom barley soup, you will really like this simple recipe.
By SANDI149

Shiitake Mushroom and Cheddar Soup

21
This is a very full-flavored, filling soup.
By RESA1

Mushroom Soup Without Cream

229
A simple soup of sautéed mushrooms and veggies in a clear broth with thyme.
By KitKat

Geneva's Ultimate Hungarian Mushroom Soup

78
A warm, filling soup that is a wonderful cool weather lunch or dinner and is especially great with a side of multi-grain bread! I load up on thickly cut mushrooms and use traditional Hungarian Sweet Paprika. Um! Definitely use the tomato and pepper. It gives it a totally different flavor. You may serve immediately or refrigerate and reheat. I find that the soup just as good if not better the next day. Use a ripe tomato. Also, if you can't find a Hungarian wax pepper, try another mild chile pepper and just use a smaller piece.
By Genevajones

Mushroom Bok Choy Soup

49
I thought of this healthy and delicious recipe when my wife was sick and craving a nice flavorful brothy soup to help make her feel better. It really did the trick! She's asked me to make it several times since then.
By Christopher

Instant Pot® Mushroom Stew

5
Hearty Instant Pot® stew that substitutes beef with mushrooms. I used peas and lima beans from my freezer. You could use just about anything. I used red beans for protein.
By DaveMD

Miso Soup with Shiitake Mushrooms

36
A delicious Japanese soup with mushrooms and tofu.
By Claudia

Cream of Mushroom Soup II

222
Rich cream of mushroom soup, beats the canned variety any day. Garnish bowls with fresh chives and thyme. Use lemon thyme in place of the regular if you can find it.
By Michelle Chen

Mushroom and Farro Soup

7
A nice, warming, veggie-filled soup that makes a great weeknight meal.
By Kim
20 Recipes That Start With Cream of Mushroom Soup

Cream of mushroom soup is a great ingredient when you're seeking  a silky, smooth, velvety texture in a variety of dishes, like casseroles, soups, or rich sauces for chicken and beef. It has that thick, creamy consistency that makes it oh-so-appealing and indulgent for those looking for something decadent tasting. Mushrooms actually have great nutrition, like fiber, protein, and magnesium, which makes it an all-star food and a wonderful pantry staple to keep in hand for quick weeknight meals. Here are a few recipes that start with a cream of mushroom soup.
By Isadora Baum

Joe's Homemade Mushroom Soup

89
This easy recipe turns commonplace ingredients into a wonderfully tasty soup to feed a crowd.
By Joseph Brojakowski Jr

Mushroom and Leek Soup

145
A rich, easy soup, using just a few ingredients. If you can't find leeks, just use green onions.
By Ruth

Low-Carb Cream of Mushroom Soup

89
This creamy mushroom soup uses cream cheese to beautifully thicken this delicious soup. The low-carb, high fat proportions are perfect for a ketogenic lifestyle.
By Karen Quinn

Roasted Mushroom Soup

44
This is a mushroom lover's dream! As the cold weather rolls in, we'll all be craving simple warm soups. This one is easy and delicious! If making this for a family, I suggest doubling the recipe, as it disappears fast!
By Coffeecrazed

Low-Carb Chicken and Mushroom Soup

44
Delicious restaurant-quality chicken mushroom soup recipe for those on the ketogenic or low-carb diet.

Morel Mushroom Bisque

71
If you are a fan of fresh (or even dried) morel mushrooms, this is the soup for you. Everyone who eats morels knows that they go best sauteed with onions, garlic and butter. This incorporates all of those ingredients to create a magnificently creamy soup, strong with morel flavor, but not too overpowering. This isn't healthy eating, and I don't recommend trying to make it that way. Just eat less of it! Serve with crusty bread or garlic croutons.
By Jennifer F

Barley, Lentil and Mushroom Soup

108
This is a hearty soup made with whole grains and mushrooms simmered in a beef broth. It goes great with a crusty bread and salad.
By Diana Hagewood Smith

Cream of Mushroom Soup III

88
This soup is delicious and very creamy. The sherry adds a nice flavor. It is also fairly easy to make.
By Sadie

Skinny Cream of Mushroom Soup

25
Very light cream of mushroom soup, no cream added but still tastes creamy.

Trio of Mushroom Soup (Cream of Mushroom Soup)

8
Had this cream of mushroom soup at the Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island during a wedding; came home the next day and recreated it to the best of my abilities. After tasting it and then adding the cream, I decided in the future to just remove the cream altogether! It is a fantastic soup that works well on cold winter days.
By Dregun

Tomato-Mushroom Soup

56
A wonderful, rich soup that warms up the soul. My husband loves this one.

Asian Mushroom Soup

102
Assorted mushrooms, vegetables, chicken, and noodles mingle well in this hearty and healthy soup.

Japanese Soup with Tofu and Mushrooms

25
Miso is a fermented soy bean paste that adds a rich flavor. This is a quick, healthy soup that is very popular in Japanese cuisine.
By JOSIE

Mushroom and Chicken with Sour Cream Soup

19
I found this one online and tweaked it. It's rich and filling. Good comfort food.
By Katie Davis

Grandpa's Beef, Mushroom, and Barley Soup

26
I miss my Grandparents dearly. Grandpa loved to cook while Grandma knitted on the sofa. This helps brings them back to me. This recipe was one of my favorites growing up. It's an old-fashioned, slow-cooking, lick-the-bowl, stick-to-your-ribs type of soup. The family loves it. It's traditional at holiday time with a nice slice of rye bread to dip in it.
By Lobbylady

Mushroom and Artichoke Soup

25
I make this soup for a local health cafe. This recipe is hearty, filled with flavor, and a vegetarian's delight.
By Eleanor Lorie Peowie Policastr

Vegan Gluten-Free Mushroom Soup

9
Vegan mushroom soup that will be sure to please.
By Kevin

Vegan Creamy Mushroom and Farro Soup

11
Farro is rich in protein, fiber, and iron. This soup will make 4 servings as a main or 6 to 8 for a light lunch. The coconut milk adds a slightly creamy texture to the soup, which pairs well with the slightly chewy farro.
By Bren

Coconut-Tamari Mushroom Soup

13
A lovely creamy Thai mushroom soup without the cream. I had something similar to this at a local vegan restaurant that imposes a no-waste policy upon its patrons. I loved the soup, so when I got home I recreated it. It is incredibly simple to make, and incredibly delicious. I would also like to mention that it's best served with a dense bread to dip into the soup. I find olive bread or a spicy bread compliments well.
By A

Mushroom and Barley Soup

11
Nice, filling soup.
By WRHS ProStart

Savory Mushroom Soup

13
A quick and savory recipe for two that is sure to please. It is thick and creamy...and the onions let the "nose know" that this is going to be good!
By Lois

Morel Mushroom Soup

1
Hearty, homemade morel mushroom soup is delicious and easy to make on the stovetop with fresh morels, onion, garlic, and herbs simmered in moscato wine, broth, milk, and cream.
By Elizabeth Brockman

Mushroom Spinach Soup

30
This is an elegant soup and a great first course before a game main course. Serve with grated Parmesan cheese.
By Karena
