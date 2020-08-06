Tea Party Recipes

A tea party or high tea is only partly about the tea. Here are the battenburg cake, tea cake, tea biscuit, scone, tart, and finger sandwich recipes you'll need to really make it a party.

Battenburg Cake

Rating: 4.54 stars
28
This fancy almond-flavored tea cake, also called 'Battenberg/Battenburg Cake' or 'Battenberg/Battenburg Square' features a homemade marzipan.
By Carol

Cucumber Sandwiches III

Rating: 4.64 stars
445
Really great appetizer for the summer or anytime. Every time I have served these everyone wants the recipe...and they're so easy! Just be sure to refrigerate the cream cheese mixture overnight!
By KIMBEE100

Lemon Butter Tarts

Rating: 3.96 stars
25
I love butter tarts, and can never get enough. This is one that I make now and then to be a little different.
By Carol

Curried Chicken Tea Sandwiches

Rating: 4.8 stars
111
With apples and dried cranberries for color and tang, this dressed-up chicken salad is wonderful on bread triangles or served on a lettuce leaf.
By pattycakes

Macaron (French Macaroon)

Rating: 4.14 stars
385
This is the quintessential macaron (NOT macaroon) recipe. I am a baker's apprentice, and after much trial and error, we (the baker and I) finally perfected the technique. We decided to share with you all. Pipe your choice of filling on a cookie and sandwich another cookie on top. These are like cloud cookie sandwiches and are delicious if done correctly. If you want to do it the super-easy way, just fill with your favorite flavor of frosting. Enjoy!
By Liz

Victoria Sponge Cake

Rating: 3.51 stars
125
A Victoria Sponge was the favorite sponge cake of Queen Victoria, and has since become a tried-and-true recipe for tea-time sponge cakes. Victoria Sponges are generally filled with jam, and are undecorated on the top, but you can serve each piece with a dollop of whipped cream, or shake some powdered sugar over the top if you'd like.
By Caroline Victoria

Kuwaiti Traditional Tea

Rating: 4.56 stars
18
This is the typical tea you will find in regular housed in Kuwait. Its deliciously aromatic and the spices give it a rich taste.
By MERKA2125

What Is Clotted Cream?

This is an English specialty you should get to know.
By Hayley Sugg

Perfect Lemon Curd

Rating: 4.61 stars
514
Wonderfully tart, classic English lemon curd...perfect with scones and tea.
By TAWNIE44

Strawberry Tarts

Rating: 4.52 stars
44
One woman I worked with loved these tarts and would bring some in to work with her. They were so good. These are extra-delicious when topped with whipped cream.
By Carol

Grandma's Bakewell Tart

Rating: 3 stars
1
I recently came across my maternal Grandma's recipe book, printed in 1933. In it, I came across a piece of paper, placed between two pages, containing her version of Bakewell tart. I have not changed the recipe and it makes a delicious tart, which I remember her making for Sunday afternoon tea. The tart does not have to be blind baked first before adding the filler. I apologize for the poor photo but the family started tucking into the tart before I could photograph it. Serve with cream, ice cream, or custard. It will bring a smile to your face.
By DorsetJammer

Spring Lime Tea Cookies

Rating: 4.37 stars
353
These are light, buttery tea cookies bursting with citrus flavor. Perfect for a spring day.
By Christina Pierson
Chef John's Scones
Rating: Unrated
227
"Beautiful! I made them for my mom because she has been missing scones since our tea shop closed a few years ago. My mom loved them!" – noscale4me
Chef John's Clotted Cream
Rating: Unrated
71
See how to make this rich, fluffy topping for biscuits or scones.
It's a Beautiful Day for a Tea Party Brunch
Profiteroles
Rating: Unrated
56
20 Afternoon Tea Recipes for a Proper British Tea Party
Portuguese Custard Tarts (Pasteis de Nata)
Rating: Unrated
113

Easy Devonshire Cream

Rating: 4.61 stars
233

A wonderful topping for scones, or use as a dip for fruit.

Blood Orange Tart

Rating: 4.75 stars
4
This citrus-y tart with a shortbread crust is made with colorful blood orange juice, zest, and slices for garnish.
By Kim

Maids of Honor Tarts I

Rating: 4.33 stars
9
These individual tarts have a raspberry surprise in the bottom. Vanilla extract may be substituted for the almond extract.
By Karen

Rose Pavlova Cakes

Rating: 5 stars
1
Try out these rose-flavored pavlova mini cakes for any celebration or holiday. You can store them in an airtight container for several days (without whipping cream) and decorate them whenever you want.
By Mydreamfeathers

Chef John's Scones

Rating: 4.85 stars
227
This recipe is very slightly adapted from one by someone called Friendlyfood on Allrecipes, who claims it was adapted from a version made at the Savoy Hotel in London. I have to say, I am very impressed. It was light, tender, moist and very delicious.
By Chef John

Petits Fours

Rating: 3.23 stars
13
This is a sponge cake that it is perfect for making petits fours. Dense yellow cake that can stand up to the process of being cut into small pieces, and iced individually. Decorate each little cake with a whole nut, some candied fruit, tiny candies, sprinkles or coconut.
By courtney

Easy Cucumber Party Sandwiches

Rating: 4.82 stars
45
These easy, beautiful, yummy sandwiches are perfect for brunches, tea parties or spring and summer lunches. Can be prepared ahead of time and assembled just before serving. This is an easy appetizer to prepare the day before, except for the assembly. The cream cheese mixture is actually better after about 8 hours. Feel free to experiment with the dressing; we prefer the buttermilk dressing but ranch or Italian works great, too. Also, cocktail bread can be substituted for the hand-cut bread, which will save 10 to 15 minutes.
By Linnea Wittenburg Bennett

Cream Cheese Tart Shells

Rating: 4.46 stars
168
Cream cheese adds a deliciously rich flavor to these tart shells.
By Glenda

Boscobel Beach Ginger Cake

Rating: 4.53 stars
105
This is a Jamaican cake. It attracted rave reviews at my church Valentine's tea party. It has been a mainstay at prayer breakfasts too.
By Margorita Whyte

The Best Lavender Sugar Cookies Ever

Rating: 4.38 stars
13
These are amazing cookies that everyone loves. Oh, are you pregnant or do you not feel well? Well, these cookies have been mentioned by friends and family to make them feel better.
By Heidi

Frosted Sandwich Loaf

Rating: 4.75 stars
8
This recipe is very versatile as you can use many different fillings, including thin sliced meats, seafood salad--or make up one of your own. You may use less salad dressing, if you like, in the spreads.
By EWEDIN31

Sourdough Scones

Rating: 4.58 stars
73
While trying to use up some excess sourdough starter, I developed this recipe. The scones come out really tender and moist and my kids love the cinnamon-y taste from the apple pie spice.
By HARDINGAGGIES

Mini Strawberry Tarts

Rating: 4.45 stars
11
These are great for family gatherings or parties. All the sweet goodness of strawberry shortcake, but convenient small and individual servings for your guests. This very impressive looking treat will have all your guests begging for the recipe.
By MS. KIMMY

Creamy Shrimp Stuffed Cherry Tomatoes

Rating: 4.36 stars
55
A make-ahead appetizer, that looks very pretty on the plate.
By DELTAQUEEN50

Fresh Strawberry Jam

Rating: 4.77 stars
22
Here's my preferred method for making strawberry jam. It uses a lot less sugar than many other recipes, and I use homemade pectin puree. It's amazingly delicious.
By Chef John

Cream Tea Cakes

Rating: 4.45 stars
20
'Cream cakes' are not a specific item, but a term that refers to a variety of goodies served at tea. Scones, cakes, buns, and biscuits may be spread with cream and/or jam. Here's a Lake District recipe for 'Upland's Biscuits'. When cool, sandwich in pairs with raspberry jam. A dollop of clotted cream on top, a pot of strong tea, aahhh!
By Marc Boyer

Swedish Tea Cookies

Rating: 4.5 stars
10
Sandwich cookies perfect for an afternoon tea party.
By DIANE HARP

Banana Coconut Cake with Vanilla Glaze

Rating: 4.5 stars
4
This is a delicious, moist, easy-to-make cake that's naturally sweet from banana and coconut without much added sugar, and topped with a scrumptious vegan-friendly vanilla glaze. Serve as a dessert or a snack anytime!
By DinaLaChef

Green Tea Layer Cake

Rating: 4.4 stars
163
This is a light and moist cake that is not too sweet and has a refreshing green tea fragrance. The frosting uses cream cheese but has enough sweetness to mask the sour taste. The matcha (green tea) powder gives it a delicate green hue too. This cake can also be baked as a sheet cake in a 9x 13 inch pan or as 2 separate round cakes in two 8-inch round pans. Adjust baking time accordingly.
By TIRAMISUKI

Pumpkin Tea Bread

Rating: 4.64 stars
42
This is a large loaf that has orange in it. Perfect for an afternoon tea party.
By Carol

Quick Pour Fondant Icing

Rating: 3.27 stars
30
This is a great fondant recipe that can be tinted with paste food color if desired. Pour over the top of cakes or petit fours to make a perfectly smooth and glossy surface. Excess fondant can be stored, tightly covered, in refrigerator for weeks. Reheat to use again. Recipe may be doubled or tripled.
By MARCIAMOLINA

Strawberry Soup IV

Rating: 4.8 stars
10
This is a very nice soup to eat during hot summer days. The flavor of the wine in this soup is important, so be sure to use a good one.
By GODGIFU

Glazed Lemon-Cream Cheese Cookies

These delicate cookies are soft and fluffy inside thanks to the addition of cake flour. The cream cheese enhances the flavor of the cookie and the glaze. Perfect for Sunday tea or coffee.
By KristaMW
