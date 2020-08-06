Tea Party Recipes

This is the quintessential macaron (NOT macaroon) recipe. I am a baker's apprentice, and after much trial and error, we (the baker and I) finally perfected the technique. We decided to share with you all. Pipe your choice of filling on a cookie and sandwich another cookie on top. These are like cloud cookie sandwiches and are delicious if done correctly. If you want to do it the super-easy way, just fill with your favorite flavor of frosting. Enjoy!
A Victoria Sponge was the favorite sponge cake of Queen Victoria, and has since become a tried-and-true recipe for tea-time sponge cakes. Victoria Sponges are generally filled with jam, and are undecorated on the top, but you can serve each piece with a dollop of whipped cream, or shake some powdered sugar over the top if you'd like.
I recently came across my maternal Grandma's recipe book, printed in 1933. In it, I came across a piece of paper, placed between two pages, containing her version of Bakewell tart. I have not changed the recipe and it makes a delicious tart, which I remember her making for Sunday afternoon tea. The tart does not have to be blind baked first before adding the filler. I apologize for the poor photo but the family started tucking into the tart before I could photograph it. Serve with cream, ice cream, or custard. It will bring a smile to your face.
Try out these rose-flavored pavlova mini cakes for any celebration or holiday. You can store them in an airtight container for several days (without whipping cream) and decorate them whenever you want.
This recipe is very slightly adapted from one by someone called Friendlyfood on Allrecipes, who claims it was adapted from a version made at the Savoy Hotel in London. I have to say, I am very impressed. It was light, tender, moist and very delicious.
This is a sponge cake that it is perfect for making petits fours. Dense yellow cake that can stand up to the process of being cut into small pieces, and iced individually. Decorate each little cake with a whole nut, some candied fruit, tiny candies, sprinkles or coconut.
These easy, beautiful, yummy sandwiches are perfect for brunches, tea parties or spring and summer lunches. Can be prepared ahead of time and assembled just before serving. This is an easy appetizer to prepare the day before, except for the assembly. The cream cheese mixture is actually better after about 8 hours. Feel free to experiment with the dressing; we prefer the buttermilk dressing but ranch or Italian works great, too. Also, cocktail bread can be substituted for the hand-cut bread, which will save 10 to 15 minutes.
This recipe is very versatile as you can use many different fillings, including thin sliced meats, seafood salad--or make up one of your own. You may use less salad dressing, if you like, in the spreads.
These are great for family gatherings or parties. All the sweet goodness of strawberry shortcake, but convenient small and individual servings for your guests. This very impressive looking treat will have all your guests begging for the recipe.
'Cream cakes' are not a specific item, but a term that refers to a variety of goodies served at tea. Scones, cakes, buns, and biscuits may be spread with cream and/or jam. Here's a Lake District recipe for 'Upland's Biscuits'. When cool, sandwich in pairs with raspberry jam. A dollop of clotted cream on top, a pot of strong tea, aahhh!
This is a delicious, moist, easy-to-make cake that's naturally sweet from banana and coconut without much added sugar, and topped with a scrumptious vegan-friendly vanilla glaze. Serve as a dessert or a snack anytime!
This is a light and moist cake that is not too sweet and has a refreshing green tea fragrance. The frosting uses cream cheese but has enough sweetness to mask the sour taste. The matcha (green tea) powder gives it a delicate green hue too. This cake can also be baked as a sheet cake in a 9x 13 inch pan or as 2 separate round cakes in two 8-inch round pans. Adjust baking time accordingly.
This is a great fondant recipe that can be tinted with paste food color if desired. Pour over the top of cakes or petit fours to make a perfectly smooth and glossy surface. Excess fondant can be stored, tightly covered, in refrigerator for weeks. Reheat to use again. Recipe may be doubled or tripled.