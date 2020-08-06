Red Bell Pepper Recipes

Browse recipes for red bell peppers, including red pepper sauce, red pepper soup, plus how to roast, grill, stir-fry, and saute red peppers.

Staff Picks

Red Pepper Soup

336
This is a light and creamy pureed soup which will surprise those who didn't realize they were pepper lovers at heart. It's a simple soup consisting of ripe red peppers in a creamy base. Serve with a dollop of sour cream, if desired.
By Judi

Roasted Red Pepper Dip I

12
An exciting blend of ingredients comes together to form a wonderfully zesty dipping sauce for chips. For a hotter sauce, use more peppers!
By MILKY_WAY87

Quick Sausage and Bell Pepper Calzones

36
Go deep this Super Bowl Sunday: Serve calzones. These Italian turnovers are perfect 'finger food' -- no knife and fork required. And because the recipes use refrigerated rolls, it's an easy score. All you have to do is make the fillings.
By USA WEEKEND columnist Pam Anderson

Super Easy Spinach and Red Pepper Salad

91
This is a delicious salad that takes no time at all to prepare, and it goes with almost any entree.
By CANDUS_P

Easy Roasted Peppers

79
This is a really basic way to roast peppers for use in any recipe. Choose any color peppers you like, or use a variety of colors for a beautiful presentation. After they are roasted you can add an oil and balsamic dressing, or fry in olive oil and garlic to serve with crusty bread.
By FISHLOVE

Best Damn Chili

604
After years of adjustments I have found a recipe for all to enjoy. Previous ones were either too hot or too mild, this one even was to the liking of my finance who hates chili.
By Danny Jaye

Chicago Deep-Dish Pizza Muffins

2
Put down the fork and knife… here's a Chicago deep-dish pizza with a beautiful golden crust and a meaty, cheesy, saucy filling that you can actually eat by holding it in your hands!
By Chef John

Sausage, Peppers, Onions, and Potato Bake

1465
A hearty old-style Italian dish, New York City style, has browned chunks of sausage, potatoes, red and green peppers, and onions baking together with wine and seasonings.
By Beccabo73

Sheet Pan Parmesan Chicken and Veggies

75
Baked EXTRA CRISPY Parmesan chicken and veggies--dinner made on one pan and packed with flavor!
By chpmnk42

Italian Sausage, Peppers, and Onions

1747
My family has been using this very simple and delicious recipe for sausage, peppers, and onions for years and years now. For an extra kick, try using half sweet sausage and half hot sausage!
By GIGI9801

Sesame-Orange Beef and Veggie Stir-Fry

1
This sesame-orange beef and veggie stir-fry is a flavorful weeknight dinner that's sure to please the whole family.
By pkkilleen

Pasta Primavera with Cauliflower Sauce

17
If you're not using a high-protein pasta, you can double the protein per serving by adding 8 ounces cooked and sliced chicken breast. Double the sauce in Step 1 to keep the dish creamy.
By EatAndRun
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Spicy Tuna Rice Bowl
41
What we have here is equal parts tuna and rice by weight, which for me, gives this the perfect balance between protein and starch. While this may remind some people of a fried rice dish, this is significantly lighter, and actually very low on the fat content, but that doesn't mean it's not satisfying, and like most rice dishes, it's very comforting.
Kielbasa with Peppers and Potatoes
718
Kielbasa cooked with red and yellow peppers and potatoes.
Chicken, Sausage, Peppers, and Potatoes
384
The Best Vegetable Salad
11

This is a refreshing salad using all different kinds of vegetables. You can use whatever you like, but the main things that makes it good are the tomatoes and cucumbers. It is much like an Israeli salad. The homemade dressing is very good on it, but so is just plain olive oil.

More Red Bell Pepper Recipes

Best Damn Chili

604
After years of adjustments I have found a recipe for all to enjoy. Previous ones were either too hot or too mild, this one even was to the liking of my finance who hates chili.
By Danny Jaye

Chicago Deep-Dish Pizza Muffins

2
Put down the fork and knife… here's a Chicago deep-dish pizza with a beautiful golden crust and a meaty, cheesy, saucy filling that you can actually eat by holding it in your hands!
By Chef John

Sausage, Peppers, Onions, and Potato Bake

1465
A hearty old-style Italian dish, New York City style, has browned chunks of sausage, potatoes, red and green peppers, and onions baking together with wine and seasonings.
By Beccabo73

Sheet Pan Parmesan Chicken and Veggies

75
Baked EXTRA CRISPY Parmesan chicken and veggies--dinner made on one pan and packed with flavor!
By chpmnk42

Italian Sausage, Peppers, and Onions

1747
My family has been using this very simple and delicious recipe for sausage, peppers, and onions for years and years now. For an extra kick, try using half sweet sausage and half hot sausage!
By GIGI9801

Sesame-Orange Beef and Veggie Stir-Fry

1
This sesame-orange beef and veggie stir-fry is a flavorful weeknight dinner that's sure to please the whole family.
By pkkilleen

Pasta Primavera with Cauliflower Sauce

17
If you're not using a high-protein pasta, you can double the protein per serving by adding 8 ounces cooked and sliced chicken breast. Double the sauce in Step 1 to keep the dish creamy.
By EatAndRun

Spicy Tuna Rice Bowl

41
What we have here is equal parts tuna and rice by weight, which for me, gives this the perfect balance between protein and starch. While this may remind some people of a fried rice dish, this is significantly lighter, and actually very low on the fat content, but that doesn't mean it's not satisfying, and like most rice dishes, it's very comforting.
By Chef John

Kielbasa with Peppers and Potatoes

718
Kielbasa cooked with red and yellow peppers and potatoes.
By Jeff Maloney

Chicken, Sausage, Peppers, and Potatoes

384
You'll need a large, heavy-duty roasting pan (or a couple of smaller ones) and a very hot oven for this delicious dish. The long oven time makes everything beautifully caramelized and the chicken fork tender.
By Chef John

The Best Vegetable Salad

11
This is a refreshing salad using all different kinds of vegetables. You can use whatever you like, but the main things that makes it good are the tomatoes and cucumbers. It is much like an Israeli salad. The homemade dressing is very good on it, but so is just plain olive oil.
By DUSTYDO157

Hunan Kung Pao

68
This recipe is similar to a famous food chain! Serve over thick noodles.
By JANHAR64

How to Make Roasted Red Potatoes

103
This is such a classic go-to potato side dish recipe. There are only a few things you have to do, and if you do those things, you're talking intense potato side dish pleasure! The best roasted red potatoes start with a heavy roasting pan, a generous amount of olive oil, and enough time to roast the potatoes dark and rich.
By Chef John

Hearty Vegan Slow-Cooker Chili

147
Makes 10-15 servings. This recipe can be adjusted according to your taste preferences, so you can leave out undesirable ingredients or add others that appeal to you (like mushrooms). I add ingredients just to bulk up the heartiness and color palate of the chili, but feel free to just use a few green peppers or same-colored zucchinis as you desire. By the end, you just want everything to be hearty, moist, and flavored -- mess around with it as you go! I would say to serve it with shredded cheese and corn chips, but then it's no longer 'vegan.' : )
By Grete

Stuffed Peppers with Turkey and Vegetables

650
This is a great alternative to the beef and rice stuffed peppers.
By LSMITHNY21

Air-Fried Roasted Sweet Peppers and Onions

3
Serve these sweet peppers and onions with grilled steak, chicken, or fish. They also work well with tacos and fajitas.
By Allrecipes

Vegetarian Korma

1644
This is an easy and exotic Indian dish. It's rich, creamy, mildly spiced, and extremely flavorful. Serve with naan and rice.
By YAKUTA

Healthier Stuffed Peppers

139
This healthier stuffed peppers recipe uses an assortment of colored peppers, lean ground beef, brown rice, fresh onion and garlic, and natural tomato sauce. So colorful and so healthy!
By MakeItHealthy

Hot Italian Giardiniera

248
This is Italian giardiniera. It is wonderful on Chicago style Italian beef sandwiches, sausage sandwiches, French dips, pastas or even as a pizza topping. You can even snack on it as is if you choose. Once you taste it you will figure out what you prefer to use it on.
By PHONETEK

Italian Chicken Sausage and Peppers

7
Tart balsamic vinegar brightens up bell peppers, sweet tomatoes, and juicy chicken sausage for flavorful Italian fare. Bring it all together with toasted bread and fresh oregano.
By Jamie

Baked "Fried" Rice

31
If you don't have cold leftover rice around, this easy oven method will produce something very similar to the classic fried rice, with the perfect texture every time. Just like rice pilaf, the grains of rice get coated in fat before absorbing the cooking liquid, ensuring plump, tender, separate grains with no sticky clumps. Just adjust cooking time if using a different kind of rice or pan size. Garnish with green onions and serve with a runny poached egg on top if desired.
By Chef John

Cast Iron Chicken Fajitas

1
Marinating the chicken is an absolute must. Then cooking in a cast iron skillet results in mouth-watering fajitas. Serve with tortillas and your choice of toppings, such as salsa, guacamole or avocado, sour cream, or fresh-squeezed lime juice.
By Yoly

Mango Salsa

502
This is a very tasty mango salsa that is great served over fish. My favorite is any fish blackened with Cajun seasoning and then topped with this salsa. Also great for dipping chips.
By IYENGAR21

Best-Ever Texas Caviar

224
This is a yummy Texas caviar made with black beans and pinto beans instead of black-eyed peas. Serve with scoop-style tortilla chips as a great party appetizer.
By Cassie Cooper
Sponsored By Texas Tourism
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com