Red Bell Pepper Recipes

Red Pepper Soup
This is a light and creamy pureed soup which will surprise those who didn't realize they were pepper lovers at heart. It's a simple soup consisting of ripe red peppers in a creamy base. Serve with a dollop of sour cream, if desired.
Roasted Red Pepper Dip I
An exciting blend of ingredients comes together to form a wonderfully zesty dipping sauce for chips. For a hotter sauce, use more peppers!
Quick Sausage and Bell Pepper Calzones
Go deep this Super Bowl Sunday: Serve calzones. These Italian turnovers are perfect 'finger food' -- no knife and fork required. And because the recipes use refrigerated rolls, it's an easy score. All you have to do is make the fillings.
Super Easy Spinach and Red Pepper Salad
This is a delicious salad that takes no time at all to prepare, and it goes with almost any entree.
Easy Roasted Peppers
This is a really basic way to roast peppers for use in any recipe. Choose any color peppers you like, or use a variety of colors for a beautiful presentation. After they are roasted you can add an oil and balsamic dressing, or fry in olive oil and garlic to serve with crusty bread.
Best Damn Chili
After years of adjustments I have found a recipe for all to enjoy. Previous ones were either too hot or too mild, this one even was to the liking of my finance who hates chili.
Chicago Deep-Dish Pizza Muffins
Put down the fork and knife… here's a Chicago deep-dish pizza with a beautiful golden crust and a meaty, cheesy, saucy filling that you can actually eat by holding it in your hands!
Sausage, Peppers, Onions, and Potato Bake
A hearty old-style Italian dish, New York City style, has browned chunks of sausage, potatoes, red and green peppers, and onions baking together with wine and seasonings.
Sheet Pan Parmesan Chicken and Veggies
Baked EXTRA CRISPY Parmesan chicken and veggies--dinner made on one pan and packed with flavor!
Italian Sausage, Peppers, and Onions
My family has been using this very simple and delicious recipe for sausage, peppers, and onions for years and years now. For an extra kick, try using half sweet sausage and half hot sausage!
Sesame-Orange Beef and Veggie Stir-Fry
This sesame-orange beef and veggie stir-fry is a flavorful weeknight dinner that's sure to please the whole family.
Pasta Primavera with Cauliflower Sauce
If you're not using a high-protein pasta, you can double the protein per serving by adding 8 ounces cooked and sliced chicken breast. Double the sauce in Step 1 to keep the dish creamy.