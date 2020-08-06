Tamarind Recipes

Tamarind Sauce Fish Curry

9
Indian-style tangy fish curry. This is famous Chepala Pulusu from Andhra.
By Sushama

Authentic Pad Thai

273
Inspired by the pad thai at Thai Tom, this recipe features a tamarind paste, vinegar, sugar, and fish sauce mixture over perfectly stir-fried eggs, chicken breast, and rice noodles, garnished with peanuts, chives, and fresh bean sprouts.
By Allrecipes

Black Chana with Potato

2
Classic Indian Kala Chana recipe. A bit tart, but very wholesome. Great source of protein for a vegans. Can be served with either chapati/roti or basmati rice.
By hgadhia

Sweet Tamarind Chutney

39
This is an East Indian sweet tamarind chutney.
By STEELTOWN

What Is Tamarind, and How Do You Use It?

Spoiler: You've probably eaten it.
By Mary Claire Lagroue

Chicken Massaman Curry

This curry, flavored with tamarind and coconut milk, is ready in under an hour. Serve over plain white rice.
By pct2

Chef John's Beef Rendang

The sauce in this amazing Indonesian curry might be invisible, but you'll know it's there. As it reduces, the water evaporates, leaving behind the fat and flavor that make this dish so unique and addictive. Originally, cooking meat this way helped preserve it in hot and humid Indonesia. Turns out, people continued making it long after refrigeration came around. Serve with steamed rice, garnished with cilantro and lime if desired.
By Chef John

Sinigang na Bangus (Filipino Milkfish in Tamarind Broth)

1
In this Filipino fish recipe, bangus (milkfish) is stewed in a flavorful, slightly sour tamarind broth with lots of vegetables, an all-time favorite.
By Menewdewonhall

Penang Pork Satay

15
I'm not exactly sure how much pork satay they eat in Penang, but I'm confident that your average pork-loving Malaysian would enjoy this explosive combination of flavors. Use a fairly large chunk of pork, because it doesn't take long to develop that beautifully brown, crusty exterior on the grill. Or in a broiler turned to high. Or in the oven at 500 degrees! Serve over rice with peanut sauce and cucumber salad.
By Chef John

Grilled Tamarind and Orange Glazed Chicken

Bring some life to your usual chicken dinner. Tamarind concentrate is so easy to use and this recipe is the perfect introduction to it.
By Sarah

Mulligatawny Soup II

Literally meaning pepper water. Mulligatawny Soup is an Anglo-Indian invention. Created by servants for the English Raj who demanded a soup course from a cuisine that had never produced one. You can make this soup a day ahead and you can add chicken pieces in the soup as well.
By MC

Carrie's Pad Thai Salad

11
This is my favorite Pad Thai creation. After I started making it at home, I could never go back. This is a full meal, suitable for vegetarians and meat-eaters alike. Please enjoy!
By Carrie Medina
Tamarind Agua Fresca
6
"So delicious and refreshing! I used homemade tamarind paste to make this Agua Fresca. It's just like the one I used to drink in Mexico when I was little." – Jenny Aleman
Chef John's Singapore Chili Crabs
11
See how to make these spicy and delicious crabs, Singapore-style. They're flavored with tamarind, ginger, garlic, chiles, soy sauce, and cilantro.
Tamarind Tofu with Vegetables and Soba
15 Recipes That Use Tamarind
Jackie's Lemongrass Ginger Chile Chicken and Rice
Pad Thai Egg Rolls
Lamb Madras Curry

54
This is my all-time favorite curry to make; it's pungent flavor wins me over every time. You can use beef if you like, but it often takes a little longer to cook, so just leave it simmering for another 20 minutes or until the meat melts in your mouth. I also suggest that you make this 2 days in advance as the flavors will develop and the curry will become even more delicious!
By Lee Jackson

Sukhothai Pad Thai

416
This dish can be made with shrimp, chicken or pork instead of tofu. Look for the more exotic items in the Asian foods section at your local grocery store. Adjust the pad Thai sauce ingredients to taste.
By Nan

Lamb Shank Vindaloo

35
I have very little experience cooking Indian food, so that this came out as deliciously as it did is nothing short of amazing.
By Chef John

Okinawan-Style Pad Thai

12
This is a famous dish popularized in Thailand. Although the recipe varies from cook to cook and region to region, this is a good attempt at recreating what I ate from Thai-owned hole-in-the-wall restaurants in Okinawa, Japan. Key to the flavor are the sugar levels, unsalted peanuts, peanut oil, and either oyster or fish sauce.
By David Peters

Sambar

11
Lightly spiced lentils in a tamarind and coconut sauce, tempered with Indian spices. Serve hot with rice. Try it with other vegetables too, such as potato, cauliflower or okra. The ingredients should be available at any Indian market or at specialty stores. The tamarind pulp may be substituted with reconstituted tamarind paste.
By NAGARAM

Zucchini Noodles Pad Thai

27
A healthier adaptation of a Pad Thai recipe. Serve with extra lime wedges.
By Andrea Nicole

Marty's Thai Chicken Satay

70
This is my own take on the classic Thai chicken satay! It's yum!
By ThaiChefMarty
Tamarind Tofu with Vegetables and Soba

2
Brightly colored vegetables with a tamarind, ginger, and garlic sauce are tossed with baked tofu triangles and served over bi-colored soba noodles with sesame and peanut crunch. Garnish as desired. Orange or pineapple slices are pretty on this dish.
By Jocelyn Helling

Pad Thai with Tofu

4
This is a favorite Thai dish that is light and combines sour, salt, sweet, and spicy flavors.
By Van Dana

Pad Thai Noodles

2
This popular Thai noodle dish has a delicate balance of spicy, sweet, salty, and sour flavors. This recipe is based on a traditional Bangkok-style version of the dish. It is not swimming in sauce like many Western versions found in restaurants. The dish is full of flavor with a light coating of delicious sauce in every bite. Serve with lime wedges, fish sauce, sugar, white pepper or pepper flakes, and vinegar on the table so guests can individually adjust tastes.
By Bud W

Brinjal (Eggplant) in Coconut Milk

2
I learned This dish from my mother and I am eternally grateful for everything she taught me..actually I am a brinjal hater before and I never wanted to taste this ever in my life. Years passed and after my marriage I wanted to try this for my darling and I made it as per my umma's instructions. It was a hit dish and everyone loved it in my family. When I tasted it, I really loved the flavor and taste and wanted to share it here. The main highlight of this dish is mainly sour taste of tamarind. If you are looking for quick south Indian meal ideas, this could be one of the choices.
By Aysha Shifna

Egg Kulambu

3
Kulambu is a Tamililan spicy stew-like preparation. The main flavours are from tamarind and jaggery or sugar. This is a delicious kulambu using boiled eggs. You can easily use fish or crab instead of the eggs.
By SUSMITA

Tomato Rasam

5
Rasam is the chicken soup (I make it vegan) of South India and a must in every household. A dash of spices is a quick pick me up anytime of the day and can be eaten with any curry or even an omelet.
By Tarama

Pad Thai Egg Rolls

4
I love Pad Thai and wanted to get the flavor of the dish without all the carbs of the noodles. These baked egg rolls really capture the flavor of Pad Thai.
By Kelly

Instant Pot® Shrimp Curry

2
Absolutely delicious and easy South Indian curry. One of my husband's favorite dishes. Shrimp cooked in spiced, creamy onion and tomato-based gravy with a subtle coconut flavor. I have used Instant Pot® Duo Mini (the 3-quart size). Serve with rice or roti.
By Jiya Ann

Garlic-Tamarind Pork Loin

2
Marinate a day ahead; this is best on the BBQ. Serve with salad, a nice dinner roll, and grilled vegetables. Yum.
By tjaneschmidt

Peanut-Tamarind Sauce

7
This is a perfect sauce to pour over fish, chicken, rice and noodle dishes. One of my friends even likes to pour it over waffles, but I don't recommend that, she's a little nutty. It makes a good dip for chicken fingers, shrimp rolls (what can't it do?) I make extra large batches and give some away bottled.
By Alessandra

Thai Tamarind Chicken

1
This recipe for sweet and spicy Thai chicken incorporates a flavorful tamarind sauce and freshly grated ginger. Serve with jasmine rice or rice noodles.
By Savina

Exotic Indian Tangy Rice

9
This rice is a little sour and tangy, very traditional south Indian food. It is easy to make and one of my favorites. I hope you would enjoy it too. All the best.
By sree

Sinigang (Pork Spare Ribs in Sour Soup)

This is a tangy, soupy, one-pot meal from the Philippines. It can serve as a soup and a main dish complete with vegetables and it is easy to make. Instead of pork, you can also use chicken or beef. Serve with rice.
By lola

Sweet and Tangy Tamarind Date Sauce

Tamarind sauce blended with dates and apricot has an ultimate sweet, sour, and tangy flavor. Its authentic taste will pop up any dish whether its seafood, chicken, snacks or ordinary French fries. It's not only easy to make but also doesn't require a lot of ingredients and time to make.
By Zainab Pervaiz

Indian Cabbage Patties

Cabbage can sometimes be boring to work with, so here is a recipe which gives a flavorful twist to the otherwise boring cabbage. This is a recipe from coastal India for pan-fried cabbage patties, where coconut is found in abundance. Passed on from my grandmother, this recipe uses fresh Indian spices and ingredients. Serve with Indian rice or naan bread.
By Shraddha

Toronto Pad Thai

19
Taken from a local chef in Toronto. You can get preserved tamarinds at a Chinese supermarket for a buck.
By FULLYRECLINED
