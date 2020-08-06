Tamarind Recipes

Inspired by the pad thai at Thai Tom, this recipe features a tamarind paste, vinegar, sugar, and fish sauce mixture over perfectly stir-fried eggs, chicken breast, and rice noodles, garnished with peanuts, chives, and fresh bean sprouts.
The sauce in this amazing Indonesian curry might be invisible, but you'll know it's there. As it reduces, the water evaporates, leaving behind the fat and flavor that make this dish so unique and addictive. Originally, cooking meat this way helped preserve it in hot and humid Indonesia. Turns out, people continued making it long after refrigeration came around. Serve with steamed rice, garnished with cilantro and lime if desired.
I'm not exactly sure how much pork satay they eat in Penang, but I'm confident that your average pork-loving Malaysian would enjoy this explosive combination of flavors. Use a fairly large chunk of pork, because it doesn't take long to develop that beautifully brown, crusty exterior on the grill. Or in a broiler turned to high. Or in the oven at 500 degrees! Serve over rice with peanut sauce and cucumber salad.
Literally meaning pepper water. Mulligatawny Soup is an Anglo-Indian invention. Created by servants for the English Raj who demanded a soup course from a cuisine that had never produced one. You can make this soup a day ahead and you can add chicken pieces in the soup as well.
This is my all-time favorite curry to make; it's pungent flavor wins me over every time. You can use beef if you like, but it often takes a little longer to cook, so just leave it simmering for another 20 minutes or until the meat melts in your mouth. I also suggest that you make this 2 days in advance as the flavors will develop and the curry will become even more delicious!
This dish can be made with shrimp, chicken or pork instead of tofu. Look for the more exotic items in the Asian foods section at your local grocery store. Adjust the pad Thai sauce ingredients to taste.
This is a famous dish popularized in Thailand. Although the recipe varies from cook to cook and region to region, this is a good attempt at recreating what I ate from Thai-owned hole-in-the-wall restaurants in Okinawa, Japan. Key to the flavor are the sugar levels, unsalted peanuts, peanut oil, and either oyster or fish sauce.
Lightly spiced lentils in a tamarind and coconut sauce, tempered with Indian spices. Serve hot with rice. Try it with other vegetables too, such as potato, cauliflower or okra. The ingredients should be available at any Indian market or at specialty stores. The tamarind pulp may be substituted with reconstituted tamarind paste.
Brightly colored vegetables with a tamarind, ginger, and garlic sauce are tossed with baked tofu triangles and served over bi-colored soba noodles with sesame and peanut crunch. Garnish as desired. Orange or pineapple slices are pretty on this dish.
This popular Thai noodle dish has a delicate balance of spicy, sweet, salty, and sour flavors. This recipe is based on a traditional Bangkok-style version of the dish. It is not swimming in sauce like many Western versions found in restaurants. The dish is full of flavor with a light coating of delicious sauce in every bite. Serve with lime wedges, fish sauce, sugar, white pepper or pepper flakes, and vinegar on the table so guests can individually adjust tastes.
I learned This dish from my mother and I am eternally grateful for everything she taught me..actually I am a brinjal hater before and I never wanted to taste this ever in my life. Years passed and after my marriage I wanted to try this for my darling and I made it as per my umma's instructions. It was a hit dish and everyone loved it in my family. When I tasted it, I really loved the flavor and taste and wanted to share it here. The main highlight of this dish is mainly sour taste of tamarind. If you are looking for quick south Indian meal ideas, this could be one of the choices.
Kulambu is a Tamililan spicy stew-like preparation. The main flavours are from tamarind and jaggery or sugar. This is a delicious kulambu using boiled eggs. You can easily use fish or crab instead of the eggs.
Absolutely delicious and easy South Indian curry. One of my husband's favorite dishes. Shrimp cooked in spiced, creamy onion and tomato-based gravy with a subtle coconut flavor. I have used Instant Pot® Duo Mini (the 3-quart size). Serve with rice or roti.
This is a perfect sauce to pour over fish, chicken, rice and noodle dishes. One of my friends even likes to pour it over waffles, but I don't recommend that, she's a little nutty. It makes a good dip for chicken fingers, shrimp rolls (what can't it do?) I make extra large batches and give some away bottled.
This is a tangy, soupy, one-pot meal from the Philippines. It can serve as a soup and a main dish complete with vegetables and it is easy to make. Instead of pork, you can also use chicken or beef. Serve with rice.
Tamarind sauce blended with dates and apricot has an ultimate sweet, sour, and tangy flavor. Its authentic taste will pop up any dish whether its seafood, chicken, snacks or ordinary French fries. It's not only easy to make but also doesn't require a lot of ingredients and time to make.
Cabbage can sometimes be boring to work with, so here is a recipe which gives a flavorful twist to the otherwise boring cabbage. This is a recipe from coastal India for pan-fried cabbage patties, where coconut is found in abundance. Passed on from my grandmother, this recipe uses fresh Indian spices and ingredients. Serve with Indian rice or naan bread.