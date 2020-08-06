Beef Curry Recipes

Browse distinctive beef curry recipes like Thai beef curry, beef vindaloo, and beef rendang.

Staff Picks

Slow Cooker Thai Curried Beef

72
Awesome and flexible slow cooker Thai dish that is perfect for the busy family, couple or single person. Prep the night before or the morning-of. Cook for 6, 8, or 10 hours. This recipe is as tasty as it is forgiving.
By Sapper26

Chuck and Heather's Panang Curry

7
This is a good slow heat curry that will make you sweat! For less or no heat, cut or omit the chile paste. Serve with rice.
By Chuck Mac

Beef Vindaloo

44
A great make-ahead vindaloo recipe which is a guaranteed crowd pleaser and will convert many to Indian food. It can be made with any meat and most pantry items. Serve with mashed potatoes or basmati rice.
By Toast2U

Short Rib and Cauliflower Curry

32
This simple, braised beef short ribs recipe combines the best of our country's classic stews with the exotic spices we associate with the cuisine of Asia.
By Chef John

Vietnamese Beef And Lettuce Curry

25
A delicious mild curry to serve with steamed or boiled rice that's relatively simple to prepare. The use of lettuce in cooked meals is also an interesting novelty for Western tastes used to having it only in salads and buffet dishes.
By WOBBLY

Keema Aloo (Ground Beef and Potatoes)

275
If you want to try something a little different, I guarantee you will love this meal. It is by far my favorite Indian recipe. Inspired by my mom, who still makes this for me to this day.
By The Meatetarian

Pakistani Ground Beef Curry

61
This Pakistani beef curry has been a family favorite for years. It's super easy and everyone loves it. Serve over steamed white rice.
By danie

Spicy Beef Curry Stew for the Slow Cooker

294
This hearty, spicy beef stew is only for those that can handle the heat. I prefer to make it in the slow cooker, but it can be made stove top also. Great served over mashed potatoes or rice.
By NANCIG

Authentic Bangladeshi Beef Curry

89
This spicy beef curry is best served with plain basmati rice or eaten with naan or pita bread.
By Maisha Dewan

South Asian-Style Ground Beef (Keema)

128
Simple desi (South Asian) recipe.
By farabi

Instant Pot® Japanese Curry

2
Japanese curry is easily one of the top national dishes of Japan, behind sushi, ramen, and miso soup. It is distinctly Japanese, varying enough from Indian or Thai curries to be its own. Making Japanese curry in the Instant Pot® ensures the texture is perfect, and the meat, if used, is tender and juicy. What I was taught growing up: always, always use the roux as a base. Serve with rice!
By Diana71

Sri Lanka Beef Curry

27
This beef curry uses roasted curry powder.
By Rob Murney
Inspiration and Ideas

Slow Cooker Red Curry Beef Pot Roast
164
When you cross Southeast Asia and Midwest America, you get comfort food on the exotic side.
Japanese Curry
3
Japanese curry is different from Indian or Thai curries. It is more of a brown stew and it can be mild or spicy, depending on your tastes. The curry roux, from no heat to very spicy, can be bought at any international grocery store. It can be served over white rice or with udon noodles. This recipe is very flexible; it can easily be made for more or less people. It can also be frozen (don't put the potatoes in).
Chef John's Beef Rendang
14
Thai Beef Curry
1

My son and I doctored up a Thai beef curry recipe from a local upscale restaurant using what we had and liked. We were both impressed and will make this again. Serve over cooked rice.

