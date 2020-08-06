Beef Curry Recipes

Awesome and flexible slow cooker Thai dish that is perfect for the busy family, couple or single person. Prep the night before or the morning-of. Cook for 6, 8, or 10 hours. This recipe is as tasty as it is forgiving.
A great make-ahead vindaloo recipe which is a guaranteed crowd pleaser and will convert many to Indian food. It can be made with any meat and most pantry items. Serve with mashed potatoes or basmati rice.
A delicious mild curry to serve with steamed or boiled rice that's relatively simple to prepare. The use of lettuce in cooked meals is also an interesting novelty for Western tastes used to having it only in salads and buffet dishes.
Japanese curry is easily one of the top national dishes of Japan, behind sushi, ramen, and miso soup. It is distinctly Japanese, varying enough from Indian or Thai curries to be its own. Making Japanese curry in the Instant Pot® ensures the texture is perfect, and the meat, if used, is tender and juicy. What I was taught growing up: always, always use the roux as a base. Serve with rice!
Japanese curry is different from Indian or Thai curries. It is more of a brown stew and it can be mild or spicy, depending on your tastes. The curry roux, from no heat to very spicy, can be bought at any international grocery store. It can be served over white rice or with udon noodles. This recipe is very flexible; it can easily be made for more or less people. It can also be frozen (don't put the potatoes in).
The sauce in this amazing Indonesian curry might be invisible, but you'll know it's there. As it reduces, the water evaporates, leaving behind the fat and flavor that make this dish so unique and addictive. Originally, cooking meat this way helped preserve it in hot and humid Indonesia. Turns out, people continued making it long after refrigeration came around. Serve with steamed rice, garnished with cilantro and lime if desired.
This is a special beef recipe from my country which is really tasty and there is a special technique which softens the beef until the texture is like chicken. The dried shrimp is an added flavor and modification I made to the original dish. This recipe is easy to make, and will be a hit at family gatherings. Tastes really good with steamed or spiced rice.
The UK has a large Indian/Pakistani population, so curry is a popular meal where I live. I don't like hot curries, but mild ones are a nice change. This is a mild curried beef recipe with root vegetables. It's very filling and goes nicely with brown basmati rice. Chinese Five Spice is a mixture of aniseed, cinnamon, fennel, pepper, and cloves.
Smooth and delicious beef and potato curry with peanuts. I created a slow-cooker version of this famous Thai dish. This is easy to cook and does not take much time to prepare. It goes well with a scented white rice and steamed veggies as a side.