Shepherd's Pie Recipes

Find the best recipes for the classic shepherd's pie. Learn how to make it with ground beef, turkey, chicken, and lamb recipes.

Staff Picks

Shepherd's Pie VI

3230
This Shepherd's Pie is a layered casserole of beef, carrots, and potato.
By Caroline

Turkey Shepherd's Pie

161
A healthy twist on an old favorite.
By ANGCHICK

Instant Pot® Shepherd's Pie

45
This family friendly shepherd's pie uses ground beef (instead of the traditional lamb), and your Instant Pot® or multi-cooker pressure cooker to prepare the filling and potatoes.
By fabeveryday

Proper English Cottage Pie

Proper English Cottage Pie is a delicious, very traditional mince pie (beef) topped with mashed potato. Serve with garden peas.
By Caroline

Autumn Sweet Potato Shepherd's Pie

9
I've been making variations of this shepherd's pie recipe for over 10 years, and it's still a requested favorite!
By Angela Sackett Superhotmama

Easy Shepherd's Pie with Garlic Romano Potatoes

166
This is a very easy shepherd's (cottage) pie that's topped with wonderful garlic and Romano potatoes. You can change the ingredients to add almost anything you like. Kids love this, and it's even better after sitting for a day. You should have most of the ingredients on hand so no trips to the grocery! You can substitute any cheese for the Romano, as well.
By HEATHER C

A Scotsman's Shepherd Pie

348
Yes, shepherd's pie is predominantly thought of as Irish or British. But since I'm Scottish, I thought I'd give it a unique twist to suit my ancestral tastes. The use of lamb, the smoky, heather taste of Guinness® Draught (Irish, I admit), and the topping of sharp Cheddar and smoked paprika give this version its unique, smoky-sweet flavor.
By Larry Short

How To Make Shepherd's Pie

How To Make Shepherds Pie
By Vanessa Greaves

Healthy Shepherd's Pie with Cauliflower Mash

12
This shepherd's pie with cauliflower mash is a low-carb, healthier version of a great cold-weather dish. Enjoy this satisfying meal with a little less guilt.
By Patty-DC

Steff's Shepherd Pie

570
This is something I made up that my whole family enjoys.
By STEFF71

Mom's Shepherd's Pie

148
This recipe is simple and affordable. It's made up of common ingredients from the pantry- ground beef, green beans, tomato sauce, potatoes and seasonings. I'm not sure where it came from, but I know there are many variations. This is Mom's! Try serving with cranberry sauce or other fruit of your choice.
By Missy

Mexican Shepherd's Pie

437
This is a Mexican version of the Shepherd's Pie that is so popular in the UK. I decided to try this one night when I did not have any mashed potatoes. Its cheap, quick and easy...and my kids loved it! Serve with a tossed green salad for a great family meal!
By Michelle Blanchard Ardillo
Inspiration and Ideas

Tips for Amazing Shepherd's Pie
You can't go wrong with any of these savory one-pot comfort-food casseroles, from traditional lamb versions to ground beef or ground turkey cottage pies. We have vegan recipes, too.
Irish Shepherd's Pie
"Everyone LOVED it! I used ground venison." – BarbaraGene0129
Zippy Shepherd's Pie
Turkey Shepherd's Pie
Chef John's Shepherd's Pie
Tater Tot Bake
Proper English Cottage Pie
431

This homey casserole is made with seasoned ground beef, carrot, and onion topped with Cheddar mashed potatoes and baked until bubbly and starting to brown.

More Shepherd's Pie Recipes

Easy Shepherd's Pie

126
.
By Philadelphia
Traditional Shepherd's Pie

2
This rich and meaty classic shepherd's pie is made with a mixture of lamb and sirloin and topped with a creamy, cheesy mashed potato topping--it's sure to delight everyone at the table.
By NicoleMcmom

Ground Beef Shepherd's Pie

523
Here's a quick, throw together recipe for shepherd's pie. Browned meat smothered in rich mashed potatoes with your favorite vegetables. A quick and easy dinner to make for your family.
By GINGER P

Chef John's Shepherd's Pie

373
Shepherd's Pie recipes are traditionally done with lamb, but are great with any ground meat--turkey and beef being the most popular modern versions. Give this great casserole a try, and watch everyone flock to the table.
By Chef John

Shepherd's Pie

528
Here is a shepherd's pie, made easy, that your family will love.
By Campbell's Kitchen
Irish Shepherd's Pie

506
This makes a lovely alternative to the much more common corned beef and cabbage that you may have been planning for St. Patrick's Day dinner.
By Chef John

Classic Shepherd's Pie

128
A savory base of ground beef and vegetables in tangy tomato gravy and topped with a layer of buttery mashed potatoes. It's the perfect comfort food for your hungry family.
By Heinz
Cottage Pie

96
This is a recipe from my Gram who is English. She served this often, and I have modified her recipe for my family and this is it. A great alternative to Shepherd's Pie.
By KMOMMYZ

American Shepherd's Pie

493
This is an 'Americanized' version of that old standard, Shepherd's Pie. My family loves it! You can prepare your mashed potatoes as you normally would -- adding butter, milk, sour cream, whatever!
By EEYOREASIL

Poor Man's Pie

23
This is an awesome recipe that I got from my coworker. It can be modified in many ways, including for the slow cooker. It's a simple meal of things you often already have on hand that really sticks to the bones, and it can also be a fun way to use up some leftovers.
By KatieDarling

Tater Tot Bake

1158
This is ground beef and onions covered with tater tots, creamy mushroom soup and shredded Cheddar cheese. Even picky eaters love it!
By Charlie

Zippy Shepherd's Pie

602
Gather the family round with this quick and easy shepherd's pie recipe. The meat mixture can be made ahead and frozen. You can also substitute instant potatoes for the real thing if you're in a hurry. I especially love to use white cheddar in this recipe!
By LAURA BELA

Traditional Style Vegan Shepherd's Pie

265
This is a traditional-style shepherd's pie like my Mum used to make, but completely vegan. All amounts are approximate and can be altered to your tastes!
By VeggieChefLaura

Updated Shepherds Pie

119
An easy shepherd's pie made with lean ground beef has a light but flavorful layer of creamy mashed potatoes on top.
By Kraft
Shepherd's Pie V

135
Ground beef and frozen vegetables are seasoned and topped with mashed potatoes. This is a handy, quick dinner casserole!
By Christine

Sophie's Shepherds Pie

16
This is a hearty English meal, made with lamb mince, hence the name! Although it is called a pie it doesn't use any pastry and is so cheap, quick and easy to make, you'll enjoy making it! This is a 'larder cupboard' recipe, which means you can substitute for whatever you have handy in the cupboard!
By SophieScott

Chicken Shepherd's Pie

68
This a fabulous one-pan meal. Serve with a salad and French bread. Just use left over fried, baked, or grilled chicken. You may substitute your family's favorite vegetable in place of corn. Potatoes and roasted garlic can be done 1 to 2 days ahead. If preference is to use dried spices, then use 1/2 teaspoon each of thyme and rosemary. Use any cheese of your choice.
By Karyn Knight

Steff's Shepherd Pie

570
This is something I made up that my whole family enjoys.
By STEFF71
Load More
