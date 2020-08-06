This is a very easy shepherd's (cottage) pie that's topped with wonderful garlic and Romano potatoes. You can change the ingredients to add almost anything you like. Kids love this, and it's even better after sitting for a day. You should have most of the ingredients on hand so no trips to the grocery! You can substitute any cheese for the Romano, as well.
Yes, shepherd's pie is predominantly thought of as Irish or British. But since I'm Scottish, I thought I'd give it a unique twist to suit my ancestral tastes. The use of lamb, the smoky, heather taste of Guinness® Draught (Irish, I admit), and the topping of sharp Cheddar and smoked paprika give this version its unique, smoky-sweet flavor.
This recipe is simple and affordable. It's made up of common ingredients from the pantry- ground beef, green beans, tomato sauce, potatoes and seasonings. I'm not sure where it came from, but I know there are many variations. This is Mom's! Try serving with cranberry sauce or other fruit of your choice.
This is a Mexican version of the Shepherd's Pie that is so popular in the UK. I decided to try this one night when I did not have any mashed potatoes. Its cheap, quick and easy...and my kids loved it! Serve with a tossed green salad for a great family meal!
Yes, shepherd's pie is predominantly thought of as Irish or British. But since I'm Scottish, I thought I'd give it a unique twist to suit my ancestral tastes. The use of lamb, the smoky, heather taste of Guinness® Draught (Irish, I admit), and the topping of sharp Cheddar and smoked paprika give this version its unique, smoky-sweet flavor.
Shepherd's Pie recipes are traditionally done with lamb, but are great with any ground meat--turkey and beef being the most popular modern versions. Give this great casserole a try, and watch everyone flock to the table.
This is an awesome recipe that I got from my coworker. It can be modified in many ways, including for the slow cooker. It's a simple meal of things you often already have on hand that really sticks to the bones, and it can also be a fun way to use up some leftovers.
Gather the family round with this quick and easy shepherd's pie recipe. The meat mixture can be made ahead and frozen. You can also substitute instant potatoes for the real thing if you're in a hurry. I especially love to use white cheddar in this recipe!
This is a hearty English meal, made with lamb mince, hence the name! Although it is called a pie it doesn't use any pastry and is so cheap, quick and easy to make, you'll enjoy making it! This is a 'larder cupboard' recipe, which means you can substitute for whatever you have handy in the cupboard!
This is a Mexican version of the Shepherd's Pie that is so popular in the UK. I decided to try this one night when I did not have any mashed potatoes. Its cheap, quick and easy...and my kids loved it! Serve with a tossed green salad for a great family meal!
This a fabulous one-pan meal. Serve with a salad and French bread. Just use left over fried, baked, or grilled chicken. You may substitute your family's favorite vegetable in place of corn. Potatoes and roasted garlic can be done 1 to 2 days ahead. If preference is to use dried spices, then use 1/2 teaspoon each of thyme and rosemary. Use any cheese of your choice.