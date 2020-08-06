Asian Recipes

An excellent light side salad to accompany a heavy Persian meal or any meal really. Sumac is the red bitter spice usually served for sprinkling on kebab. It's available at most Middle Eastern stores, but if you can't find it just leave it out. I like to dice the veggies very small about 1/4-inch. Serve with fresh lemon wedges.
Originated in Persia, brought to India during Akbar period, and modified in Kashmir. The recipe varies from region to region and restaurant to restaurant. North Indian Korma is pale yellow in color from saffron and cooked without any tomatoes or turmeric. This recipe version will be the closest to the traditional Kashmiri Korma. Kashmir Pandits substitute onion and garlic with asafoetida. Serve with jasmine rice and mango chutney.
These spring rolls are a refreshing change from the usual fried variety, and have become a family favorite. They are great as a cool summertime appetizer, and are delicious dipped in one or both of the sauces.
This sauce can be used for dipping veggies, meats, or egg rolls. It's also great spooned over a bowl of steaming hot pho or other rice noodle soup. For me this sauce IS the flavor of Vietnamese cooking. Enjoy! This can be stored in the fridge for up to two weeks.
My version of this classic Thai dish has spectacular taste even with regular basil instead of Thai or holy basil. The sauce actually acts like a glaze as the chicken mixture cooks over high heat. The recipe works best if you chop or grind your own chicken and have all ingredients prepped before you start cooking.
After many many trips to different Chinese restaurants looking for a good bowl of egg drop soup, I decided to take it upon myself to create what I feel is the ultimate in egg drop soup. I hope you enjoy it as much as I do!
A quick and easy dish to prepare, this chicken stir-fry is packed with veggies. Try adding bean sprouts, bamboo shoots, snap peas, or any of your favorite vegetables. Serve it with white or brown rice, or noodles.
Delicious and bursting with flavor, Asian lettuce wraps are a great idea for entertaining or a family style meal. Each person can build their own fresh, delicious wrap. Just be sure to have plates or napkins available since the mixture can sometimes drip a little. To serve, allow each person to spoon a portion of the meat into a lettuce leaf. Wrap the lettuce around the meat like a burrito and enjoy!
A delicious meal, served with boiled white rice, that's easy and made from items that I've already got in my cupboards! My mother clipped this recipe from somewhere and it became a specialty of mine; however, I've been unable to find the original source.
Also called Nitsume, Unagi or Kabayaki. It is a sweet and salty sauce that goes great over grilled fish or chicken and is a common drizzle over sushi. Traditionally it is used on Japanese grilled eel and eel rolls. I also use this sauce over fresh cooked noodles for a quick snack. 1/2 cup of dashi may be added to create a richer, more authentic flavor. (Dashi is a fish stock that must be made at home)
Homemade pot stickers are so versatile--you can fill them with anything you want and as full as you want. And the play between the crispy, crusty bottom, and the tender parts, makes for a truly unique dumpling. These are filled with ground pork, green onions, ginger, and cabbage.