Asian Recipes

California Roll Sushi

Rating: 4.32 stars
75
California Roll - it's really good. Serve with soy sauce and wasabi.
By Erin

Kima

Rating: 4.75 stars
24
This was a family-favorite as I was growing up. It's fast and easy. Serve on a bed of rice.
By Fireman Bill

Soba Noodle Salad with Chicken and Sesame

Rating: 4.61 stars
38
This tasty salad with Japanese buckwheat noodles is both quick and healthy; great for lunch or dinner. Most larger supermarkets have buckwheat soba noodles in the Asian food section.
By donrmath

What is Galangal?

You might confuse it with ginger, but these two root veggies are distinctly different.
By Hayley Sugg

Iranian / Persian Salad Shirazi

Rating: 4.56 stars
16
An excellent light side salad to accompany a heavy Persian meal or any meal really. Sumac is the red bitter spice usually served for sprinkling on kebab. It's available at most Middle Eastern stores, but if you can't find it just leave it out. I like to dice the veggies very small about 1/4-inch. Serve with fresh lemon wedges.
By Autumn Leaves

Lamb Korma

Rating: 4 stars
15
Originated in Persia, brought to India during Akbar period, and modified in Kashmir. The recipe varies from region to region and restaurant to restaurant. North Indian Korma is pale yellow in color from saffron and cooked without any tomatoes or turmeric. This recipe version will be the closest to the traditional Kashmiri Korma. Kashmir Pandits substitute onion and garlic with asafoetida. Serve with jasmine rice and mango chutney.
By James Jefferson

Vietnamese Fresh Spring Rolls

Rating: 4.64 stars
762
These spring rolls are a refreshing change from the usual fried variety, and have become a family favorite. They are great as a cool summertime appetizer, and are delicious dipped in one or both of the sauces.
By Anonymous

Nuoc Cham (Vietnamese Spicy Dipping Sauce)

Rating: 5 stars
5
This sauce can be used for dipping veggies, meats, or egg rolls. It's also great spooned over a bowl of steaming hot pho or other rice noodle soup. For me this sauce IS the flavor of Vietnamese cooking. Enjoy! This can be stored in the fridge for up to two weeks.
By CJ

Fried Rice Restaurant Style

Rating: 4.37 stars
1628
A quick fried rice like you get at your favorite Chinese restaurant. A couple of eggs, baby carrots, peas and soy sauce is all you need.
By jostrander

Traditional Filipino Lumpia

Rating: 4.72 stars
504
This is a traditional Filipino dish. It is the Filipino version of the egg rolls. It can be served as a side dish or as an appetizer.
By LILQTPINAY23

Chicken Katsu

Rating: 4.68 stars
866
This is my family recipe for Chicken Katsu - Japanese style fried chicken. Can also be used to make Tonkatsu, just use pork cutlets instead of chicken. Serve with white rice and tonkatsu sauce.
By sakuraiiko

The Best Thai Coconut Soup

Rating: 4.62 stars
1614
Authentic, bold, and delicious Thai flavors make this soup irresistible! This is the best Thai coconut soup I've had. You won't be disappointed with this one! Serve over steamed rice.
By Jessica
Easy Garam Masala

Rating: 4.78 stars
244
This is a quick Garam Masala (Indian spice) mix. Garam Masala is better when made with whole spices that have been roasted and ground, but this is a quick and easy substitute that's pretty good.
By KitchenBarbarian

Quick Beef Stir-Fry

Rating: 4.41 stars
387
Quick and easy. I make this on my busiest weeknights.
By inesgosner

Gyoza Sauce

Rating: 4.45 stars
141
Use this slightly-spicy Japanese dipping sauce for pot stickers or spring rolls.
By Rebecca Friedman

Spicy Thai Basil Chicken (Pad Krapow Gai)

Rating: 4.76 stars
1108
My version of this classic Thai dish has spectacular taste even with regular basil instead of Thai or holy basil. The sauce actually acts like a glaze as the chicken mixture cooks over high heat. The recipe works best if you chop or grind your own chicken and have all ingredients prepped before you start cooking.
By Chef John

Egg Drop Soup (Better than Restaurant Quality!)

Rating: 4.48 stars
737
After many many trips to different Chinese restaurants looking for a good bowl of egg drop soup, I decided to take it upon myself to create what I feel is the ultimate in egg drop soup. I hope you enjoy it as much as I do!
By Darren

Chicken Stir-Fry

Rating: 4.54 stars
1307
A quick and easy dish to prepare, this chicken stir-fry is packed with veggies. Try adding bean sprouts, bamboo shoots, snap peas, or any of your favorite vegetables. Serve it with white or brown rice, or noodles.
By Katie Sechrist

Sweet and Sour Sauce I

Rating: 4.49 stars
877
An excellent, traditional sweet and sour sauce. It is great served with meatballs, with tempura, or even over rice!
By NAG_CA

Easy Mochi

Rating: 4.1 stars
51
A lovely Chinese New Year's snack; soft, slightly sweet, and chewy, this is a wonderful traditional dessert. Ready in only minutes. Serve with steaming hot tea!
By Katrina

Asian Orange Chicken

Rating: 4.46 stars
2107
A delicious citrus chicken recipe with flavors reminiscent of the orange chicken from a popular restaurant in the mall.
By HARRY WETZEL

Easy Korean Ground Beef Bowl

Rating: 4.64 stars
501
Korean beef bowls are quick and easy to make. The ingredients can easily be adjusted to suit your taste. Serve over warm rice or spiralized vegetables.
By bd.weld

Chicken Arroz Caldo (Chicken Rice Porridge)

Rating: 4.82 stars
73
This is a soupy dish that is served mainly for a snack.
By lola

Quick and Easy Pancit

Rating: 4.37 stars
476
Quick, Easy and delicious! Will remind you of Island Fiestas!
By Heather Maurer

Asian Lettuce Wraps

Rating: 4.65 stars
2823
Delicious and bursting with flavor, Asian lettuce wraps are a great idea for entertaining or a family style meal. Each person can build their own fresh, delicious wrap. Just be sure to have plates or napkins available since the mixture can sometimes drip a little. To serve, allow each person to spoon a portion of the meat into a lettuce leaf. Wrap the lettuce around the meat like a burrito and enjoy!
By Rachel Castro

Best Egg Rolls

Rating: 4.42 stars
696
These are fabulous as a side dish with stir-fry dishes. Serve warm with egg roll sauce or soy sauce if desired.
By Angela Hamilton

Beef Bulgogi

Rating: 4.79 stars
1169
Just like my Korean mom makes it! It's delicious! Even better if rolled up in red leaf lettuce with rice and hot pepper paste. If you want to spice it up just add red pepper powder to your marinade.
By Tenny Sharp

Peking Duck

Rating: 4.44 stars
121
I have made this recipe and it is delicious. It can be served with plum sauce as well as a fruit sauce. This is actually a short-cut version but it is fantastic.
By Allison

Chinese Pepper Steak

Rating: 4.61 stars
970
A delicious meal, served with boiled white rice, that's easy and made from items that I've already got in my cupboards! My mother clipped this recipe from somewhere and it became a specialty of mine; however, I've been unable to find the original source.
By Kim Wilson

Eel Sauce

Rating: 4.65 stars
63
Also called Nitsume, Unagi or Kabayaki. It is a sweet and salty sauce that goes great over grilled fish or chicken and is a common drizzle over sushi. Traditionally it is used on Japanese grilled eel and eel rolls. I also use this sauce over fresh cooked noodles for a quick snack. 1/2 cup of dashi may be added to create a richer, more authentic flavor. (Dashi is a fish stock that must be made at home)
By noogie01

Wonton Soup

Rating: 4.48 stars
411
A simple, light 'Chinese dumpling' classic ...whether in soup or fried, wontons will always bring you that mysteriously delicious taste of the Far East ...! Garnish with fresh scallions.
By MARBALET

Super Easy Stir-Fried Cabbage

Rating: 4.31 stars
71
A very simple stir-fry dish. The reason for using only soya sauce for stir-frying cabbage is that it brings out the natural sweetness in the cabbage itself.
By iken

Perfect Pot Stickers

Rating: 4.67 stars
99
Homemade pot stickers are so versatile--you can fill them with anything you want and as full as you want. And the play between the crispy, crusty bottom, and the tender parts, makes for a truly unique dumpling. These are filled with ground pork, green onions, ginger, and cabbage.
By Chef John

Naan

Rating: 4.71 stars
2639
This recipe makes the best naan I have tasted outside of an Indian restaurant. I can't make enough of it for my family. I serve it with shish kabobs, but I think they would eat it plain.
By Bob Cody
