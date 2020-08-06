Pot Pie Recipes

We think anything is better baked under a crust. Choose from 150+ trusted recipes for chicken pot pie, shepherd's pie, cottage pie, and more.

Staff Picks

Chicken Pot Pie a la Jeremy and Jasmin

21
A delicious chicken pie made from scratch with carrots, corn, and green beans. A delicious and heartwarming meal.
By Blys

Beef Pot Pie III

229
I couldn't find a recipe for beef pot pie so I made my own, and it is great for those cold nights. This is delicious!
By Stephanie

Just Another Turkey Pot Pie

11
Turkey pot pie without using canned soup.
By semi-awesome cook

Steak and Irish Stout Pie

65
This delicious Irish meal may provoke your guests into licking the pie dish clean.
By Michael St Laurent

Chicken Pot Pies with Puff Pastry

67
For those of us who LOVE pot pies, but don't have all day to make them! This quick pot pie recipe can be altered with as many vegetables and seasonings as your heart desires. Its only crust is a square of puff pastry placed over the top of the bowl, which rises and browns beautifully. Use leftover chicken, or store-bought prepared chicken breasts if you're in more of a hurry!
By FlourGirl

Portobello Pot Pie

68
Flavorful vegetarian pot pie with a mushroom gravy and portabello chunk filling.
By JOHN DAILEY

Cheesy Chicken Pot Pie

211
I love cheese so I experimented and found that this is the greatest meat pie I have ever eaten! This pie makes good use of any chicken or turkey leftovers. It normally serves about 6 people.
By Chris

How to Make Homemade Pot Pies

This cold-weather comfort food always hits the spot.
By Mackenzie Schieck

Mom's Fabulous Chicken Pot Pie with Biscuit Crust

721
Cooked chicken simmers in a rich parsley-flecked sauce with carrots, peas, and celery. The delectable filling is baked under prepared biscuits for a comforting pot pie that's easy to put together.
By Pam

Best Homemade Chicken Pot Pie

3
After trying this simple, one-pan homemade chicken pot pie, you'll never buy store-bought again!
By NicoleMcmom

Dad's Leftover Turkey Pot Pie

1278
Left over turkey meat joins forces with peas, carrots, and green beans in a savory pot pie. The recipe makes 2 pies to feed a good-sized family or to have a pie for later.
By Rob Neil

Chicken Pot Pie VIII

485
Old fashioned, made-from-scratch chicken pot pie.
By SWIZZLESTICKS
Inspiration and Ideas

Grandma Carlson's Turkey Pot Pie
"This is the best homemade pot pie I have ever made. The crust is excellent. Fresh herbs make this yummy!" – cawael
20 Comforting Pot Pie Recipes
Switch up traditional chicken pot pie with a variety of ingredients.
More Pot Pie Recipes

