Beef Pot Pie III
I couldn't find a recipe for beef pot pie so I made my own, and it is great for those cold nights. This is delicious!
Chicken Pot Pies with Puff Pastry
For those of us who LOVE pot pies, but don't have all day to make them! This quick pot pie recipe can be altered with as many vegetables and seasonings as your heart desires. Its only crust is a square of puff pastry placed over the top of the bowl, which rises and browns beautifully. Use leftover chicken, or store-bought prepared chicken breasts if you're in more of a hurry!
Portobello Pot Pie
Flavorful vegetarian pot pie with a mushroom gravy and portabello chunk filling.
Cheesy Chicken Pot Pie
I love cheese so I experimented and found that this is the greatest meat pie I have ever eaten! This pie makes good use of any chicken or turkey leftovers. It normally serves about 6 people.
Mom's Fabulous Chicken Pot Pie with Biscuit Crust
Cooked chicken simmers in a rich parsley-flecked sauce with carrots, peas, and celery. The delectable filling is baked under prepared biscuits for a comforting pot pie that's easy to put together.
Dad's Leftover Turkey Pot Pie
Left over turkey meat joins forces with peas, carrots, and green beans in a savory pot pie. The recipe makes 2 pies to feed a good-sized family or to have a pie for later.
"This is the best homemade pot pie I have ever made. The crust is excellent. Fresh herbs make this yummy!" – cawael
20 Comforting Pot Pie Recipes
Switch up traditional chicken pot pie with a variety of ingredients.
Easy Chicken Pot Pie Easy Chicken Pot Pie
Home made chicken pot pie. This one is so quick and easy that everyone will be amazed with your culinary skills.
A delicious chicken pot pie made from scratch with carrots, peas, and celery for a comfort food classic.
Dutch Oven Southwestern Chicken Pot Pie
This is an easy weeknight, one-pot meal with lots of flavor and nutrition. It's basically a black bean and chicken chili with a layer of cornbread crust on top, all cooked in a Dutch oven.
Chicken and Biscuit Casserole
A kind of marriage between the traditional chicken pot pie and chicken and dumplings. My family begs me to make this!
To-Die-For Chicken Pot Pie
This is a recipe passed down from my Mom. Every time I make it, someone asks for the recipe. One friend says her family fights over it! I hope you enjoy! You can also make a homemade chicken soup with this recipe. Just cut up veggies, shred chicken, and cook in chicken broth.
Reuben Crescent Bake
Corned beef, Swiss cheese, kraut and thousand island dressing baked between crescent rolls. Easy and tasty. Kids will love these.
Rotisserie Chicken Pot Pie
An easy and delicious chicken pot pie recipe. A great way for kids to get their vegetables. Using a rotisserie chicken adds to both the flavor and convenience.
Gram's Chicken Pot Pie
This is soooo easy! Tender chicken meat, peas, carrots and soup all poured into a crust and baked. Eat when piping hot to warm tummies and taste buds on a cold day! Just like Grandma used to make.
Easy Vegetable Pot Pie
This pie takes only a few minutes of preparation time. The filling is made using a can of cream soup and a can of mixed vegetables mixed with a little thyme. The kids are sure to love this savory pastry.
Chicken Pot Pie with Crescent Rolls
Rotisserie chicken, condensed soup, canned potatoes, frozen mixed vegetables, and crescent roll dough means this chicken pot pie requires little to no prep work on your part!
