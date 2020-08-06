Bel Gioioso

Browse recipes provided by our brand partner, Bel Gioioso.

Staff Picks

BelGioioso Tiramisu Dessert

Rating: 4.67 stars
6
A layer of espresso-dipped ladyfingers is topped with a creamy layer of mascarpone flavored with espresso, cognac, with beaten egg whites. Dusted with cocoa powder, this is a classic elegant dessert.
By BelGioioso Cheese

Fresh Mozzarella Frittata

Rating: 4.89 stars
9
This red onion and zucchini frittata is topped with fresh mozzarella cheese pearls and sun-dried tomatoes and finished under the broiler.
By BelGioioso Cheese

Fresh Mozzarella Stuffed Cherry Peppers

Rating: 4 stars
5
Sweet cherry peppers are stuffed with marinated fresh mozzarella bites for a quick and delicious appetizer.
By BelGioioso Cheese

BLT Unwrap & Roll®

Rating: 4.67 stars
3
Tomato slices, spring greens, and cooked bacon are layered on a sheet of fresh mozzarella. Roll it up and slice it, and you've got BLT pinwheels!
By BelGioioso Cheese

Avocado and Bacon Grilled Cheese

Rating: 5 stars
2
This grilled cheese sandwich with mascarpone and fontina cheeses gets kicked up another notch with avocado slices and strips of cooked bacon.
By BelGioioso Cheese

Creamy Summer Pasta Salad with BelGioioso Shaved Parmesan

Rating: 4.4 stars
5
Fusilli pasta is tossed with sauteed tomatoes, kale, and zucchini and a creamy rosemary-infused dressing. Serve topped with almonds and Parmesan cheese.
By BelGioioso Cheese

Roasted Vegetable Panini Bites

Rating: 5 stars
2
This roasted vegetable panini with fresh mozzarella cheese and prosciuto is cut into bite-size pieces--a great way to use leftover grilled veggies!
By BelGioioso Cheese

Parmesan Crisp Salad

Add an extra crunch to any salad with BelGioioso Parmesan Crisps.
By BelGioioso Cheese

Provolone Meatball Sliders

Rating: 4 stars
3
Mini meatloaves are grilled up and served with slices of provolone cheese on split baguette slices with grilled onions and sun-dried tomatoes.
By BelGioioso Cheese

Crumbly Gorgonzola Strawberry Quinoa Salad

Rating: 4.33 stars
3
Baby spinach, strawberries, avocado, quinoa, pecans, and crumbled Gorgonzola cheese are tossed with a lightly sweetened balsamic vinaigrette.
By BelGioioso Cheese

Fresh Mozzarella Strawberry Kale Salad

Try this fresh mozzarella strawberry salad.
By BelGioioso Cheese
Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com