Bel Gioioso

BelGioioso Tiramisu Dessert
A layer of espresso-dipped ladyfingers is topped with a creamy layer of mascarpone flavored with espresso, cognac, with beaten egg whites. Dusted with cocoa powder, this is a classic elegant dessert.
Fresh Mozzarella Frittata
This red onion and zucchini frittata is topped with fresh mozzarella cheese pearls and sun-dried tomatoes and finished under the broiler.
Fresh Mozzarella Stuffed Cherry Peppers
Sweet cherry peppers are stuffed with marinated fresh mozzarella bites for a quick and delicious appetizer.
BLT Unwrap & Roll®
Tomato slices, spring greens, and cooked bacon are layered on a sheet of fresh mozzarella. Roll it up and slice it, and you've got BLT pinwheels!
Avocado and Bacon Grilled Cheese
This grilled cheese sandwich with mascarpone and fontina cheeses gets kicked up another notch with avocado slices and strips of cooked bacon.
Creamy Summer Pasta Salad with BelGioioso Shaved Parmesan
Fusilli pasta is tossed with sauteed tomatoes, kale, and zucchini and a creamy rosemary-infused dressing. Serve topped with almonds and Parmesan cheese.
Roasted Vegetable Panini Bites
This roasted vegetable panini with fresh mozzarella cheese and prosciuto is cut into bite-size pieces--a great way to use leftover grilled veggies!
Provolone Meatball Sliders
Mini meatloaves are grilled up and served with slices of provolone cheese on split baguette slices with grilled onions and sun-dried tomatoes.
Crumbly Gorgonzola Strawberry Quinoa Salad
Baby spinach, strawberries, avocado, quinoa, pecans, and crumbled Gorgonzola cheese are tossed with a lightly sweetened balsamic vinaigrette.