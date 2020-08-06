Gourmet Pork Main Dish Recipes

This is an amazing recipe I made up to make something fancier from good ol' pork chops. This is a rich recipe. To add another twist, add fresh chopped apples and pecans to the blue cheese mixture. Yum! Enjoy!
A spicy, tasty and extremely moist boneless pork roast. This recipe uses a dry rub combination that you rub on the meat before you roast it. The rub includes dill seed, fennel seed, oregano, lemon pepper, garlic and onion powder.
The recipe transforms thin supermarket pork chops into an unforgettable-juicy-tender-flavor-packed-lip-smacking pork experience. A combination of brining, marinating, and saucing. All can be prepared ahead except for the last 5 minutes of grilling.
Pop the cork on a good bottle of wine, and get the family together for a feast! This is stick-to-your-ribs food, Italian style; large pieces of Tuscan wild boar (cinghiale) are braised with cannellini beans and fresh porcini mushrooms, then served family-style with a spicy and tangy vegetable saute.
Succulent herbed boneless pork loin chops paired with a tangy raspberry sauce ... heaven on a plate! This is a special family dish or perfect for company. I accompanied it with mashed potatoes and julienned steamed carrots. My husband can't wait to have it again.
Spareribs glazed with the sweet, tangy taste of the Philippines. One of the honey coating ingredients, star anise, is native to China; it is a star-shaped, dark brown pod that contains a pea-sized seed in each of its eight segments. Star anise is available at all Asian markets as well as many general grocery stores.
Delectable dim sum is at your fingertips with this amazingly easy recipe. A tasty mixture of ground pork, fresh ginger, garlic, green onion, soy sauce, sesame oil, egg and Chinese cabbage is rolled into wonton skins. Steam and serve to party guests.
Hot buttered English muffins, Canadian-style bacon, and poached eggs are topped with a heavenly drizzle of hollandaise sauce. Wonderful for Easter, Mother's Day, or anytime you want to treat yourself to the best brunch in the world! Serve with roasted potatoes for mopping up the extra egg yolk and hollandaise. If you prefer, you can substitute ham for the Canadian bacon in this recipe.
An Italian friend of mine had an Italian restaurant and used this recipe for over 30 years. When he retired, he graciously consented to passing it on to me. I will share it with you. It is excellent as meatballs, in spaghetti sauce, hamburger patties, or on pizza. This Recipe was prized by him and revered by many. We are lucky to have gotten this Recipe.
Everyone who has this loves it! It's surprisingly simple and quick. Garlic, rosemary, and white wine flavor the pork. The aroma is wonderful. Try steaming fresh broccoli, then frying it in the pan juices for a perfect side dish.
Juicy, tender pork covered in a pan gravy that is packed with flavor. Great to serve to guests! My mother-in-law who can't cook demanded I teach her how to make this! Substitute chicken stock for pork stock in the gravy, if you wish.
This is so easy, so good, and so versatile! I've used pork chops with and without bones, pork loin, and pork roast. You can sprinkle the brown sugar, salt, and pepper on the different layers or all at the end, as mentioned in the recipe. Play around with the brown sugar and spices to your taste.
In Ukrainian kitchens, cabbage leaves are often used as cases for soft fillings. These rolls are a little different, because the leaves are filled with a meat stuffing and not primarily a cereal mixture. This makes them 'holiday' fare. For a different flavor, use tomato juice instead of chicken broth. See the note at the bottom of the recipe for pressure cooking instructions.
This is my favorite Mexican pork dish that is always a hit. Can be toned down with less or no peppers and still tastes awesome. If you can find Seville orange juice, use it in place of the lemon and regular orange juice for authentic Mexican flavor. Quite easy to prepare too! Your whole family will love this famous Mexican dish!