Gourmet Pork Main Dish Recipes

Planning a gourmet pork dinner? Try preparations like Italian porchetta, homemade tamales, Greek souvlaki, or stuffed pork chops - these recipes are perfect for special events.

Kalamata Pork Tenderloin with Rosemary

131
This is a quick and tasty dish that will definitely impress your guests. They will think you spent all day preparing this! Greek olives and fresh rosemary give it a lot of flavor!
By COOKINGQUEEN75

Blue Cheese, Bacon and Chive Stuffed Pork Chops

314
This is an amazing recipe I made up to make something fancier from good ol' pork chops. This is a rich recipe. To add another twist, add fresh chopped apples and pecans to the blue cheese mixture. Yum! Enjoy!
By DOMMECHEF

Maple-Garlic Marinated Pork Tenderloin

673
A delicious, sweet marinade using real maple syrup. Great on chicken or pork tenderloin.
By LESLEYCAN

Porketta Roast

59
A spicy, tasty and extremely moist boneless pork roast. This recipe uses a dry rub combination that you rub on the meat before you roast it. The rub includes dill seed, fennel seed, oregano, lemon pepper, garlic and onion powder.
By Dee

Porcini Pork Tenderloin

57
You can use fresh or dried herbes de Provence in this recipe. The mixture commonly contains basil, fennel seed, lavender, marjoram, rosemary, sage, summer savory, and thyme.
By Ryan Nomura

Grilled Pork Chops with Balsamic Caramelized Pears

119
The recipe transforms thin supermarket pork chops into an unforgettable-juicy-tender-flavor-packed-lip-smacking pork experience. A combination of brining, marinating, and saucing. All can be prepared ahead except for the last 5 minutes of grilling.
By OSORKIN

Porcini-Braised Boar with Artichoke and Fennel

3
Pop the cork on a good bottle of wine, and get the family together for a feast! This is stick-to-your-ribs food, Italian style; large pieces of Tuscan wild boar (cinghiale) are braised with cannellini beans and fresh porcini mushrooms, then served family-style with a spicy and tangy vegetable saute.
By eat

Portuguese Pork Alentejana

14
An original Portuguese recipe with pork and clams.
By John Pacheco

Vienna Schnitzel

140
Both my mother and father were Viennese and grew up there. This was my mother's recipe. Veal can also be used in place of pork.
By FRANKHA

Coriander and Cumin Rubbed Pork Chops

210
Chops rubbed with a simple but flavorful spice and garlic mixture. For an even more potent result, toast and grind the spices yourself.
By DARLA

Pork Chops with Raspberry Sauce

Succulent herbed boneless pork loin chops paired with a tangy raspberry sauce ... heaven on a plate! This is a special family dish or perfect for company. I accompanied it with mashed potatoes and julienned steamed carrots. My husband can't wait to have it again.
By Robin Seidel

Filipino Ribs

91
Spareribs glazed with the sweet, tangy taste of the Philippines. One of the honey coating ingredients, star anise, is native to China; it is a star-shaped, dark brown pod that contains a pea-sized seed in each of its eight segments. Star anise is available at all Asian markets as well as many general grocery stores.
By CHRISTYJ
Souvlaki
1035
"This is so flavorful, and leaves the pork so tender! I can't believe how easy it is!" – KELSEYSMOMMY
Cochinita Pibil
"At first I was a little intimidated by the number of ingredients but this recipe turned out to be easier than it looked." -- KATHARINAMST
Momma Pritchett's Grilled Pork Chops
56
Hot Italian Sausage
110
Pork Chops Stuffed with Smoked Gouda and Bacon
839
Real Homemade Tamales
296
Pork Dumplings
357

Delectable dim sum is at your fingertips with this amazingly easy recipe. A tasty mixture of ground pork, fresh ginger, garlic, green onion, soy sauce, sesame oil, egg and Chinese cabbage is rolled into wonton skins. Steam and serve to party guests.

Eggs Benedict

540
Hot buttered English muffins, Canadian-style bacon, and poached eggs are topped with a heavenly drizzle of hollandaise sauce. Wonderful for Easter, Mother's Day, or anytime you want to treat yourself to the best brunch in the world! Serve with roasted potatoes for mopping up the extra egg yolk and hollandaise. If you prefer, you can substitute ham for the Canadian bacon in this recipe.
By jenn

Italian Pork Tenderloin

396
Fresh sage, sun-dried tomatoes, prosciutto, and cream give this pork tenderloin dish its rich flavor. It's absolutely wonderful and simple! Chopped ham can be used if prosciutto is unavailable.
By ANNACOYNE

Hot Italian Sausage

110
An Italian friend of mine had an Italian restaurant and used this recipe for over 30 years. When he retired, he graciously consented to passing it on to me. I will share it with you. It is excellent as meatballs, in spaghetti sauce, hamburger patties, or on pizza. This Recipe was prized by him and revered by many. We are lucky to have gotten this Recipe.
By Jim Wyllie

Tomato Pork Loin Chops

260
Rich, tasty, and easy to make with delicious, on hand ingredients! Serve with egg noodles, if you want.
By MLYIN

Modenese Pork Chops

881
Everyone who has this loves it! It's surprisingly simple and quick. Garlic, rosemary, and white wine flavor the pork. The aroma is wonderful. Try steaming fresh broccoli, then frying it in the pan juices for a perfect side dish.
By Stephanie Knewasser
Andouille Sausage

25
Home made spicy Andouille sausages. Adjust the seasonings to suit your preferences. Pack any unused sausage casings in a jar with salt.
By Edward

Roasted Loin of Pork with Pan Gravy

130
Juicy, tender pork covered in a pan gravy that is packed with flavor. Great to serve to guests! My mother-in-law who can't cook demanded I teach her how to make this! Substitute chicken stock for pork stock in the gravy, if you wish.
By France C

Pork Chops with Apples, Onions, and Sweet Potatoes

449
This is so easy, so good, and so versatile! I've used pork chops with and without bones, pork loin, and pork roast. You can sprinkle the brown sugar, salt, and pepper on the different layers or all at the end, as mentioned in the recipe. Play around with the brown sugar and spices to your taste.
By ashbeth

Pork Chops Stuffed with Smoked Gouda and Bacon

839
Easy and elegant enough for the in-laws. Be sure, when filling the chops, not to stuff it too full, or the meat will be done cooking before the cheese has had a chance to melt.
By DARLA

Stir-Fry Pork with Ginger

168
A simple Chinese dish. The wine and ginger gives the dish its fragrant smell. Best served with warm rice.
By Allrecipes Member

Cretons

45
This is a pork spread that used to be very popular amongst French Canadian working in the woods. This is best appreciated spread on toasts or plain multigrain bread.
By Nans

Italian Sausage with Farfalle and Broccoli Rabe

153
A beautiful two pan entree that'll please anyone who likes Italian sausage. Delicious with cheesy garlic bread and a sparkling white wine. My boyfriend and everyone in our families loves this dish!
By Bakerette87

Orange Pork

223
Quick, easy and tasty - we double the sauce and pour over baked potatoes and steamed broccoli.
By FIREBALL2000

Ukrainian Meat Filled Cabbage Rolls

69
In Ukrainian kitchens, cabbage leaves are often used as cases for soft fillings. These rolls are a little different, because the leaves are filled with a meat stuffing and not primarily a cereal mixture. This makes them 'holiday' fare. For a different flavor, use tomato juice instead of chicken broth. See the note at the bottom of the recipe for pressure cooking instructions.
By Olga D

Cochinita Pibil

57
This is my favorite Mexican pork dish that is always a hit. Can be toned down with less or no peppers and still tastes awesome. If you can find Seville orange juice, use it in place of the lemon and regular orange juice for authentic Mexican flavor. Quite easy to prepare too! Your whole family will love this famous Mexican dish!

Pork Tenderloin with Dijon Marsala Sauce

793
Pork tenderloin coated in Dijon mustard, and served with a Marsala mustard sauce. Absolutely delicious! Try the sauce over other cuts of meat and vegetables.
By KOALAGIRL

Torta Rustica

65
This savory pie is served at room temperature. Two teaspoons dried basil may be substituted for fresh basil. Use ham or prosciutto ham.
By Ann
