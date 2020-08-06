Weight-Loss Recipes

Healthy weight-Loss means different things for different people. That's why we've collected recipes whether you're looking for low-carb, low-fat or low-calorie. Find recipes that suit your weight-loss goals, right here.

Wild and Brown Rice

Rating: 3.91 stars
22
A perfect side dish for game birds. May be prepared ahead of time and microwaved just prior to serving.
By munchmn

Crisp Marinated Cucumbers

Rating: 4.69 stars
102
My grandma gave me this recipe and I absolutely love it. It's great eating it in the warmer months or any family get-together.
By mistyaikin

Fennel Coleslaw

Rating: 4.5 stars
2
Refreshing and easy. The subtle fennel flavor classes up an otherwise average summer picnic dish. It's cole slaw for those who don't usually like it! Save some fennel leaves for garnishing. Especially delicious with grilled tuna steaks.
By Clarissa

Berry Fruit Salad

Rating: 4.62 stars
21
Mixture of different delicious berries.
By faulknor

LaWanna's Mango Salsa on Tilapia Fillets

Rating: 4 stars
11
A delicious fruity salsa topping to serve over fish or chicken, from a friend in Florida. I always use whatever that I have left in a mixed greens salad the next day. Use any kind of fish -- I use tilapia or salmon. The fish may also be grilled, which is what I prefer. If I can't find a good fresh pineapple, I will use canned pineapple tidbits.
By Allen Goforth

Aloo Gobi Masala (Cauliflower and Potato Curry)

Rating: 3.96 stars
74
Traditional Indian cauliflower and potato curry recipe from my mom. We used to eat this all the time growing up. My sister likes it with peas too.
By vburrito

Tequila-Lime Pork Tenderloin

Rating: 4.26 stars
66
A wonderful overnight marinade gives your pork tenderloin a wonderful lime-grilled flavor. You can also grill one tenderloin and freeze the other for future use.
By celeste

Szechwan Shrimp

Rating: 4.43 stars
3265
Don't let some of the ingredients fool you--this spicy shrimp makes a simple, impressive dish, which I usually make for company. For more or less heat, adjust amount of red pepper. Serve over hot steamed rice.
By FOODGU1

Chicken, Rice and Vegetable Soup

Rating: 4.44 stars
216
A delicious blend of chicken, rice, and vegetables. Perfect as a meal, or to take the edge off hunger between meals. Excellent winter warmer.
By Gary Coveney

Vegan Black Bean Burgers

Rating: 4.51 stars
200
Easy black bean burgers for everyone! You don't need to follow the recipe or amounts exactly. I never do. Serve with your favorite burger fixings and sweet potato fries.
By jeshaka

Garlic Green Beans

Rating: 4.42 stars
1264
Caramelized garlic and cheese! Is there anything better with green beans? You'd better make plenty for everyone!
By Ericka Ettinger

Spicy Fish Soup

Rating: 4.48 stars
196
A delicious fish soup that's low in fat! Having grown up on the Texas/Mexico border, I like foods spicy, but you can adjust the seasonings to taste. I also splash in a drop of hot pepper sauce in each bowl.
By CHEFETTE
Cabbage Fat-Burning Soup

Rating: 4.51 stars
2162

This tomato and cabbage soup was rumored, in days of old, to melt away those thighs.

Simply Steamed Asparagus

Rating: 4.56 stars
133
Makes even tough asparagus, tender and tasty! Try using vinaigrette dressing in place of the butter too.
By KIMIRAEJ

Best Black Beans

Rating: 4.43 stars
833
This simple black bean side dish works well with Mexican or Cuban meals.
By Cameron

Jamie's Sweet and Easy Corn on the Cob

Rating: 4.76 stars
482
My mother-in-law gave me this quick and easy recipe for the sweetest, tastiest corn cobs!
By heatherjane

Slow Cooker Turkey Breast

Rating: 4.55 stars
1691
Quick and easy way to cook turkey in the slow cooker. With only two ingredients, the only hard part is waiting.
By ms_sally

Roasted Garlic Cauliflower

Rating: 4.61 stars
3262
Wonderful roasted cauliflower, my 11 year old son loves this! Add more spices and herbs to suit your taste.
By SHELLERY
Quick and Easy Vegetable Soup

Rating: 4.66 stars
544
A low calorie, but filling, tomato-based vegetable soup. I use fresh vegetables when in season, frozen or canned in winter.
By Anne Vackrinos

Blackened Chicken

Rating: 4.38 stars
1191
Great on a summer's day with fresh corn and mashed potatoes.
By Karena

Wonton Wrappers

Rating: 4.53 stars
243
For those of us who like to make EVERYTHING ourselves -- an original wonton wrapper recipe. Use the wonton wrappers to form tasty little dumplings stuffed with your favorite fillings.
By BIGDADDY1IL

Patty's Mashed Turnips

Rating: 4.15 stars
79
The smell of hot buttery turnips always reminds me of the holiday season when my grandmother prepared this dish for the family. Originally submitted to ThanksgivingRecipe.com.
By Patty Spencer

Microwave Corn on the Cob

Rating: 4.62 stars
541
This is a no-nonsense recipe for corn on the cob. Perfect for when you run out of stove or grill space. I freeze the corn on the cob in plastic bags, and remove a single ear of frozen corn in the cold winter months to have the sweet taste of summer corn throughout the year!
By Cheri Weiner

Ginger Veggie Stir-Fry

Rating: 4.42 stars
714
I just whipped this up one day when I felt like a stir-fry but did not have all the ingredients called for in some of the stir-fry recipes on this site. I used certain veggies I had on hand, but any seasonal veggies may be used. It has a mild ginger flavor that can be enhanced according to taste, and is filling yet light on the tummy! Tofu may be added. Serve over a bed of steamed jasmine rice.
By veggigoddess

Superfast Asparagus

Rating: 4.65 stars
393
Roast asparagus is a 15-minute side dish (and YUM).
By MSLILLY

Smothered Green Beans

Rating: 4.55 stars
642
Fresh green beans with a robust bacon, onion, and garlicky flavor.
By Michele O'Sullivan

Red Lentil Curry

Rating: 4.5 stars
1428
This is a rich and hearty lentil curry, great as a main meal rather than as a side dish like the more traditional Indian dhal. Don't let the ingredient list faze you, this really is an easy dish to make. This dish is great served with basmati rice.
By Emma Maher

Maryland Crab Soup

Rating: 4.58 stars
183
The is the real stuff. Genuine Maryland crab soup, direct from the Chesapeake Bay area.
By Cindy Chaney

Black Bean Chili

Rating: 4.61 stars
351
A chili that is best when prepared with fresh vegetables, but still delicious with canned or frozen. Serve by itself or over rice.
By JANED

Tasty Collard Greens

Rating: 4.83 stars
445
A classic recipe for collard greens that uses smoked turkey to add some flavor. Greens are simmered in chicken stock, then spiced with a dash of red chile flakes.
By ANADRI

Quinoa and Black Beans

Rating: 4.65 stars
6011
Very flavorful alternative to black beans and rice. Quinoa is a nutty grain from South America.
By 3LIONCUBS
Easy Chinese Corn Soup

Rating: 4.38 stars
96
This quick and easy soup is so good that I never bother ordering it from Chinese restaurants anymore!
By SUCCESSION

Marinated Turkey Breast

Rating: 4.55 stars
283
This recipe came from my mother. These always turn out juicy and tender no matter how long my husband leaves them on the grill! Easy to prepare, but it's always best when marinated for at least 4 hours.
By Danielle

Bavarian Sauerkraut

Rating: 4.54 stars
80
This recipe has to be the best tasting sauerkraut I've ever had. Traditionally, my family serves pork and sauerkraut every New Year's Day for luck in the coming year. I love cabbage as a general rule and like most sauerkraut recipes, but they can be quite sour depending on how it is prepared. Sadly I don't remember who gave me this recipe and who deserves the credit, since it was pulled from a collection of hand-written recipes I've kept for years. I made it as a side dish for New Year's Day dinner and it was a complete hit! This is certainly not your typical 'sour' sauerkraut recipe.
By dutschd

Baked Beans from Scratch

Rating: 4.48 stars
125
Navy beans, molasses, and maple syrup combine to make this classic dish at home.
By wkndyummychef

Bourbon Chicken

Rating: 3.92 stars
646
A favorite named after Bourbon Street in New Orleans, Louisiana and for the bourbon whiskey ingredient; although this dish, sold as Cajun-style cuisine in malls all over America, is reported to be nothing of the kind (not genuine Creole or Cajun fare)! Note: If you double the recipe, make sure that the chicken is still in a single layer. Laissez les bons temps rouler!
By Lucy Loo

Pan Fried Green Beans

Rating: 4.23 stars
83
These green beans were the side dish my grandmother served most often because we all love them. They are done but not mushy like canned beans.
By Shearyah Hawkins
