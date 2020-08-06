African Recipes

African-inspired spices infuse the peanut butter and tomato base of this hearty one-pot stew starring chicken, sweet potatoes, and collard greens. This recipe, which appeared in Allrecipes magazine's Dec/Jan 2020 issue, comes from Ellie's new cookbook, "Whole in One: Complete, Healthy Meals in a Single Pot, Sheet Pan, or Skillet". This keeps up to 4 days, chilled in an airtight container.
This authentic Algerian potato stew is made with dersa, a spicy chile and garlic paste. It's delicious on its own as a vegan or vegetarian main, or served as a side to meat or fish. An easy way to enjoy North African cuisine at home with easy-to-find ingredients!
Cornes de gazelle are crescent-shaped cookies that are filled with a sweet almond-orange blossom filling and are topped with crushed pistachios. They popular all over North Africa in Tunisia, Algeria, and Morocco and are also known as tcherek, tcharek, or kaab el ghazal.
I love Ethiopian food but had difficulty finding authentic recipes online. I ultimately found 3 or 4 recipes and altered them all to incorporate them together in an attempt to capture the flavors. Typically served with injera and some side vegetable dish. I prefer Atkilt, a cabbage and potato dish, but there are many delicious options.
Recently I was planning an African-themed party, and I came across a recipe for a Somali snack by this name. The first version I tried was a little too sweet for me, and the consistency was all wrong for rolling into balls. I made some adjustments in the proportions, and this is the result. Yum!
When I made this dish I left the kitchen window open. The smell attracted several male neighbors, and when my husband came in, he said that it smelled so good, he hoped it was coming from our house and not from someone else's! Serve with my Moroccan Couscous and Cucumber Raita on this site.
Chakchouka (also called shakshouka) is a Tunisian and Israeli dish of tomatoes, onions, pepper, spices, and eggs. It's usually eaten for breakfast or lunch, but I think it's tasty anytime. And it's easy to make. It is similar to the Turkish dish 'Menemen' and to the Latin American breakfast dish 'Huevos Rancheros.'
These tasty vetkoek (fat cakes) make for a lovely dinner or snack. You can make these vetkoek any size you prefer. They're a great party snack if they are made small and filled with various processed meats, tuna and mayo, syrup, curried minced meat, cheese, or basically anything you feel like. They're fast, easy, and very tasty.
I love berbere spice, a classic Ethiopian spice blend, but it never occurred to me to make my own. Actually, authentic berbere spice would use whole spice seeds/pods, toasted, and ground. But I usually toast the spices during the cooking process. Berbere is one of the most delicious and versatile spice mixes ever.
Harissa powder is the ground spice blend of the spicy, earthy North African paste with a base of smoked chili peppers. It can be used as a dry rub on meats or as a spice in place of any other spice blend in your favorite recipe, such as tacos, tagines, braised meats, curries, or even tofu. Store in an airtight container for up to 1 month, or until the expiration date of any of the single ingredients, if earlier.
This soup is native to West Africa (Nigeria) and many of my American as well as Nigerian friends have enjoyed it. It is a great soup for those who like to try something different every once in a while. Ground Egusi seeds give this soup a unique color and flavor. If you can't find Egusi seeds, you can substitute pumpkin seeds. Any combination of crab, shrimp and smoked fish can be used in place of the shrimp. Drained, smoked oysters and chicken can be used in place of the beef.
This recipe came to be as a way to use the kale that was flourishing in my garden. It could also incorporate all kinds of other vegetables - whatever is in your fridge that needs to be used. Serve over couscous.
These amazingly soft triangle-shaped donuts are very famous in East Africa where I come from. They are excellent with a cup of tea or coffee. The dash of cardamom adds an authentic taste which makes it different from regular donuts. You can serve it with either honey or jam. Could be also served with curry - that is how we like it...
This delicious, healthy North African-inspired stew is a family favorite, served with warm bread or even over couscous. You can make the entire stew ahead of time, let it cool, and refrigerate it for up to 3 days or freeze it for several months. You can also chop the veggies and mix the spices ahead of time, freeze them, and assemble it with the canned ingredients the day you wish to cook it for a wonderful exotic meal in just 30 minutes.
A hearty stew that's super-easy to make and great for peanut butter lovers. Can be made vegetarian or with chicken. In a pinch, feel free to use vegetable or corn oil for peanut oil, powdered ginger for fresh, water for stock, etc. Kale works well in place of collard greens.
This oddly wonderful combination of ingredients make a surprisingly different and delicious soup that everyone will enjoy! Serve with a dollop of sour cream on top and some crusty bread for dipping. YUM!
I learned about this when I was in Kenya. I've never tasted better fries nor more nutritious fries. Potatoes aren't that common in Kenya but bananas and roots are. They taste as good as any fast food French fries and are healthier. Green bananas are the healthiest because they have all their vitamins where ripe ones lose most of them because they're too ripe. Green bananas do not have a strong banana flavor at all. It's very deceptive and very healthy. I couldn't stop eating them.
A vegetable-full curry! Serve this curry over your favorite rice and you're sure to have a tasty meal. If you have carrot-ginger juice available to you, try using it in place of the orange juice - either one is delicious!
A traditional recipe for this eggplant dip. It consists of baked eggplant with garlic, lemon juice, and tahini sauce. Dip into this with pita bread and you have yourself a delicious-and-light appetizer.