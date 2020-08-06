Marinade Recipes

This mojo marinade is delicious for use with meats and fish before grilling. It's a great marinade for grilled flank steak, whole pork loins, and on whole rotisserie chickens! Meat and chicken should be marinated overnight, fish only needs one hour.
This sauce is from the very popular 'chicken bowls' in my hometown. It's very tasty! Use it as a marinade for chicken, or to baste chicken while grilling. Increase the hot chile paste as desired. Four tablespoons is usually as much as anyone can take!
This here's a great marinade for any cut of beef, but I like to use it on steak. It contains basic ingredients that, when combined and allowed to blend, will give you a tender, juicy piece of meat every time.
This is a simple fajita marinade that has been bounced around in my family for at least 15 years. It's simple, tasty, easily altered for a twist on the taste, and can be easily prepared in under 15 minutes. Serve with other fajita elements and enjoy! Some ideas: sauteed green bell pepper with white or yellow onions, jalapeno slaw, homemade salsa (tomato or mango), etc.
I have tried a lot of recipes of Eastern North Carolina BBQ Sauce. This is the closest to what you will find in any of the BBQ Restaurants here in North Carolina. It is on the hot side, so you may wish to adjust the cayenne pepper and Tabasco™ sauce for milder flavor.
My dad has been making beef jerky for about as long as I can remember. He started on an outdoor smoker before graduating to an indoor dehydrator. He has gotten my husband addicted to it. You can use any type of meat that you like. I usually look for large inexpensive roasts with as little fat and marbling as possible.
This traditional Mexican carne asada marinade recipe will marinade 5 or 6 pounds of meat and can be easily halved or doubled. I've tried many carne asada recipes through the years, and this one outshines them all. The flavors are the most flavorful and authentic and the meat is pull-apart tender. I suggest marinating overnight for the best results. Muy delicioso!
This is a yummy, flavorful marinade that livens up bland chicken dinners. However, this could also be used on pork chops, fish and turkey! I made this with brown rice and used some of the unused marinade as a sauce to pour over the rice. DELICIOUS!!!
My sister was kind enough to share this wonderful marinade. It tastes better than just teriyaki sauce. This marinade sauce is awesome. The perfect marinade. To use the marinade, pierce up to 4 pounds of chicken pieces all over with a fork and marinade 2 hours before cooking as desired.
