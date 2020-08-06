Marinade Recipes

Take your grilling game into 5-star territory with delicious marinade recipes for steak, pork chops, kalbi ribs, fajitas, and more.

Staff Picks

Best Steak Marinade in Existence

4291
What's the secret? Soy sauce, olive oil, lemon juice, Worcestershire sauce, garlic, and a few dried herbs. Now you know.
By Kookie

The Best Steak Marinade

We use this marinade for rib steaks, but can be used for almost any cut of beef.
By SweetCravings

Lisa's Favorite Carne Asada Marinade

575
I've tried many marinade recipes for carne asada, and this is our family favorite!
By Lisa Arlotti

Beef or Chicken Marinade

343
This dark, rich marinade can be used with any type of beef or chicken. If you want it spicy, mix in the chopped hot peppers of your choice. Yummy!
By Jana Ritz

Brine for Smoked Salmon

82
Salmon brine is made with lots of citrus flavor. It is also excellent for trout. This recipe makes enough to brine two large salmon fillets.
By Mike O

Mojo Grilling Marinade

102
This mojo marinade is delicious for use with meats and fish before grilling. It's a great marinade for grilled flank steak, whole pork loins, and on whole rotisserie chickens! Meat and chicken should be marinated overnight, fish only needs one hour.
By Deb Blagg

Doreen's Steak Marinade

112
This is one of my favorite marinades when we eat red meat!
By DOREENB

Garlic and Herb Marinade

73
Easy and versatile. A nice alternative to bottled dressings for marinade! This one includes garlic, thyme and Italian-style seasonings.
By Denyse

Korean BBQ Chicken Marinade

547
This sauce is from the very popular 'chicken bowls' in my hometown. It's very tasty! Use it as a marinade for chicken, or to baste chicken while grilling. Increase the hot chile paste as desired. Four tablespoons is usually as much as anyone can take!
By SASEIGEL

Best Pork Chop Marinade

This is the best pork chop marinade I've ever tasted. I starting throwing things together in a bowl and I'm so glad I wrote it down...try this! Flavor is best when pork is grilled.
By BethAnne923

Kalbi Marinade

This very flavorful marinade can be used for chicken pieces, beef steaks, ribs, pork ribs, or chops. It works best when you can marinate overnight!
By CLGOODRIDGE

Marinade for Steak I

777
This here's a great marinade for any cut of beef, but I like to use it on steak. It contains basic ingredients that, when combined and allowed to blend, will give you a tender, juicy piece of meat every time.
By STEVESKAT
Fajita Marinade I

835
Delicious fajita marinade made with lime juice, olive oil, and soy sauce, and spiced up with cayenne and black pepper. Makes enough marinade for 2 pounds of meat.
By Robbie Rice

Easy Chicken Fajita Marinade

231
This is a simple fajita marinade that has been bounced around in my family for at least 15 years. It's simple, tasty, easily altered for a twist on the taste, and can be easily prepared in under 15 minutes. Serve with other fajita elements and enjoy! Some ideas: sauteed green bell pepper with white or yellow onions, jalapeno slaw, homemade salsa (tomato or mango), etc.
By jmcdaneld

Best Ever Beef Marinade

59
This is the best beef marinade I have ever used. Everyone wants the recipe. My daughter always requests this.
By Shelli Brawner Schlafhauser

Teriyaki Marinade

284
Marinate chicken, steaks, or other favorite meats in this marinade for at least 2 hours before grilling. Enjoy!
By Mary Savard

Steak Tip Marinade

546
It took many experiments for this one. I have finally perfected a marinade that will make your mouth thirst for more.
By DOMENICI

Eastern North Carolina BBQ Sauce

189
I have tried a lot of recipes of Eastern North Carolina BBQ Sauce. This is the closest to what you will find in any of the BBQ Restaurants here in North Carolina. It is on the hot side, so you may wish to adjust the cayenne pepper and Tabasco™ sauce for milder flavor.
By RODEO3829

Dad's Jerky Marinade

48
My dad has been making beef jerky for about as long as I can remember. He started on an outdoor smoker before graduating to an indoor dehydrator. He has gotten my husband addicted to it. You can use any type of meat that you like. I usually look for large inexpensive roasts with as little fat and marbling as possible.
By Navy_Mommy

Marinade for Chicken

1699
A delicious barbecue sauce for chicken on the grill. My father has used this since I can remember, and he always receives the compliments at mealtime.
By JILLYPOOH

Vinegar Based BBQ Sauce

112
This type of sauce is popular in North Carolina. You can use this sauce as a basting sauce, or just mix it into your cooked meat when you are ready to eat.
By Mary

Wall's T-Bone Steak Marinade

74
This was one of my grandfather's favorite recipes. It's so simple, the family loves it, and it's a wonderful recipe for a great barbeque meal!
By LEANAD

Best Ever Carne Asada Marinade

4
This traditional Mexican carne asada marinade recipe will marinade 5 or 6 pounds of meat and can be easily halved or doubled. I've tried many carne asada recipes through the years, and this one outshines them all. The flavors are the most flavorful and authentic and the meat is pull-apart tender. I suggest marinating overnight for the best results. Muy delicioso!
By Toni Ast

Mediterranean Chicken Marinade

24
This is a yummy, flavorful marinade that livens up bland chicken dinners. However, this could also be used on pork chops, fish and turkey! I made this with brown rice and used some of the unused marinade as a sauce to pour over the rice. DELICIOUS!!!
By Ginger Paro

Krystal's Perfect Marinade for BBQ or Grilled Chicken

278
My sister was kind enough to share this wonderful marinade. It tastes better than just teriyaki sauce. This marinade sauce is awesome. The perfect marinade. To use the marinade, pierce up to 4 pounds of chicken pieces all over with a fork and marinade 2 hours before cooking as desired.
By Tateyama

Kabob Marinade

498
This is a tasty, easy to make marinade that is great for any grilled meat. It makes enough for about two pounds of uncooked meat. Hunters - try this on your deer.
By Jon

By Corey Williams

Whiskey Marinade

113
This marinade is so flavorful there is no need for steak sauce! Use your favorite brand of whiskey. I use Jack Daniels.
By Wittcheypooh

