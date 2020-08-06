Beef Pie Recipes

Browse 190+ recipes for shepherd's pie, tamale pie, beef Wellington, pasties, empanadas, and more in this collection of popular beef pie recipes.

Staff Picks

Quick Cheeseburger Pie

178
For those nights when you want to try something new.
By Krystel

Proper English Cottage Pie

432
This homey casserole is made with seasoned ground beef, carrot, and onion topped with Cheddar mashed potatoes and baked until bubbly and starting to brown.
By Allrecipes Member

Bierocks (German Meat Turnovers)

172
Pastry baked with a savory beef, onion, and cabbage filling. This is a recipe from my friend's aunt. She served it during Oktoberfest.
By Pamela Logsdon

The Supreme Shepherd's Pie

59
This is a great way to breathe new life into your leftovers! Just add onions to your leftover roast beef, gravy, and mashed potatoes.
By Sunny

BBQ Pie

110
Baked barbeque beans and ground beef with a crust. This pie is perfect for any occasion.
By CHRYSTALP1981

Empanadas (Beef Turnovers)

146
The perfect pastry for all meals! Empanadas, or beef turnovers, are discs of pastry packed with meat. Some turnover recipes call for all manner of fillings, but this GOYA® Empanada recipe features a delicious tomato, onion, garlic and beef mixture. You can enjoy empanadas as an appetizer, a main dish, or even after your main course. Use GOYA® Discos, or frozen pastry rounds, for a flaky beef turnover that will make your mouth water.
By Goya
Steak and Kidney Pie II

13
This pot pie is a meal, a simmering stew beneath a flaky crust. It will satisfy the heartiest appetite. You can use the milder flavored veal or lamb kidney instead of beef. You need not soak it overnight in salt water.
By Glenda

Shepherd's Pie VI

3227
This easy shepherd's pie is a layered casserole of ground beef and veggies in a homemade gravy. It's topped with Cheddar cheese mashed potatoes.
By Allrecipes Member

Meat Pie

83
This pie is delicious! I got the recipe from my husband's mother. She is French so I believe this is a French Meat Pie. Beef, pork, and potato are all nicely spiced and baked into a pie. It's yummy and pretty easy to make too! Best served fresh, but you can also make ahead and freeze or refrigerate.
By Lauralane

Jamaican Beef Patties

244
These are delicious curry-flavored beef pastries that can be found in Jamaica and other Caribbean islands. Try serving them with some Peas and Rice, or just have them as a snack.
By JEFFOLEE

Taco Pie

1948
It's a quick, easy meal that is very filling. Some people will also top it with regular taco toppings, i.e. lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, etc. It also is great as leftovers for lunches! Serve with taco sauce.
By Allrecipes Member

Cheesy Italian Meatball Pockets

3
This copycat stuffed pocket recipe is filled with Italian meatballs coated in marinara sauce and topped with a blend of Italian cheeses and encased in crescent dough.
By Kim's Cooking Now
Inspiration and Ideas

Easy Shepherd's Pie
128
.
Fried Empanadas
186
These fried empanadas are the best! Raisins and eggs make this recipe extra delicious believe it or not!
Shepherd's Pie
532
Pam's Bierocks
187

A German dish, these sweet dinner rolls are stuffed with ground beef, onion, and cabbage. A great alternative to the Finnish pasty!

More Beef Pie Recipes

By Philadelphia
By Campbell's Kitchen
Ground Beef Shepherd's Pie

524
Here's a quick, throw together recipe for shepherd's pie. Browned meat smothered in rich mashed potatoes with your favorite vegetables. A quick and easy dinner to make for your family.
By GINGER P

Tourtiere (French Canadian Meat Pie)

89
This French Canadian meat pie is hearty, satisfying, and easy to make so it's a great choice for a holiday main course. Visually impressive, relatively affordable, and best served at room temperature, so a tourtiere doesn't require any kind of precise timing.
By Chef John

American Shepherd's Pie

494
This is an 'Americanized' version of that old standard, Shepherd's Pie. My family loves it! You can prepare your mashed potatoes as you normally would -- adding butter, milk, sour cream, whatever!
By EEYOREASIL

Beef Pot Pie III

229
I couldn't find a recipe for beef pot pie so I made my own, and it is great for those cold nights. This is delicious!
By Stephanie

Individual Beef Wellingtons

189
Serve these with a Bearnaise sauce. Mmm!
By MARBALET

Burek

44
This recipe is Eastern European in origin; being from Bosnia, my mom made this for me growing up and my whole family always looked forward to it! Serve with Balkan style yogurt for authenticity.
By mms09

Impossibly Easy Cheeseburger Pie

184
Get all the great taste of a cheeseburger magically baked in a pie.
By Bisquick
Traditional Shepherd's Pie

2
This rich and meaty classic shepherd's pie is made with a mixture of lamb and sirloin and topped with a creamy, cheesy mashed potato topping--it's sure to delight everyone at the table.
By NicoleMcmom

Chef John's Shepherd's Pie

376
Shepherd's Pie recipes are traditionally done with lamb, but are great with any ground meat--turkey and beef being the most popular modern versions. Give this great casserole a try, and watch everyone flock to the table.
By Chef John

Classic Shepherd's Pie

128
A savory base of ground beef and vegetables in tangy tomato gravy and topped with a layer of buttery mashed potatoes. It's the perfect comfort food for your hungry family.
By Heinz
Pasties II

178
A traditional Upper Peninsula of Michigan treat! Complete with rutabaga! I am from the UP and this is the real deal! Rub pasties with a little milk for a golden color.
By RaiderMom

Tater Tot Bake

1159
This is ground beef and onions covered with tater tots, creamy mushroom soup and shredded Cheddar cheese. Even picky eaters love it!
By Charlie

French Canadian Tourtiere

192
Traditional French Canadian Tourtiere (meat pie), served on Reveillon (Christmas Eve).
By Rayna Jordan

Empanadas (Beef Turnovers)

146
The perfect pastry for all meals! Empanadas, or beef turnovers, are discs of pastry packed with meat. Some turnover recipes call for all manner of fillings, but this GOYA® Empanada recipe features a delicious tomato, onion, garlic and beef mixture. You can enjoy empanadas as an appetizer, a main dish, or even after your main course. Use GOYA® Discos, or frozen pastry rounds, for a flaky beef turnover that will make your mouth water.
By Goya
