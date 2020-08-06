Beef Pie Recipes

The perfect pastry for all meals! Empanadas, or beef turnovers, are discs of pastry packed with meat. Some turnover recipes call for all manner of fillings, but this GOYA® Empanada recipe features a delicious tomato, onion, garlic and beef mixture. You can enjoy empanadas as an appetizer, a main dish, or even after your main course. Use GOYA® Discos, or frozen pastry rounds, for a flaky beef turnover that will make your mouth water.
This pot pie is a meal, a simmering stew beneath a flaky crust. It will satisfy the heartiest appetite. You can use the milder flavored veal or lamb kidney instead of beef. You need not soak it overnight in salt water.
This pie is delicious! I got the recipe from my husband's mother. She is French so I believe this is a French Meat Pie. Beef, pork, and potato are all nicely spiced and baked into a pie. It's yummy and pretty easy to make too! Best served fresh, but you can also make ahead and freeze or refrigerate.
It's a quick, easy meal that is very filling. Some people will also top it with regular taco toppings, i.e. lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, etc. It also is great as leftovers for lunches! Serve with taco sauce.
This French Canadian meat pie is hearty, satisfying, and easy to make so it's a great choice for a holiday main course. Visually impressive, relatively affordable, and best served at room temperature, so a tourtiere doesn't require any kind of precise timing.
Shepherd's Pie recipes are traditionally done with lamb, but are great with any ground meat--turkey and beef being the most popular modern versions. Give this great casserole a try, and watch everyone flock to the table.
