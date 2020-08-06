Borden Cheese

Browse recipes provided by our brand partner, Borden Cheese.

Staff Picks

Breakfast Casserole from Borden® Cheese

Rating: 4.71 stars
24
This hearty breakfast casserole with sausage, bacon, potatoes, eggs, and shredded cheese will serve a crowd.
By Borden® Cheese
Traditional Mexican Molletes

Rating: 4.67 stars
9
A traditional Mexican open sandwich with refried beans and melted cheese served with salsa. Perfect for breakfast, lunch, or as a tasty snack.
By Jenny Aleman
Bacon & Egg Biscuit Cups

Rating: 4.59 stars
22
Eggs, bacon, and cheese are baked in a biscuit cup for a delicious breakfast, lunch, or dinner.
By TFR1959
Broccoli Noodles and Cheese Casserole

Rating: 3.48 stars
82
This is a quick and easy recipe if you are in a hurry -- just noodles, broccoli, cottage cheese and Cheddar. My daughter loves it. It's always a hit.
By MESSYCHEF
Waffle Iron Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

Rating: 5 stars
5
More method than recipe, I heated up my panini maker one night to make a grilled cheese, only to find out that I'd left the waffle plates inside. Instead of changing out the plates, I used them anyway and I loved the outcome. The sandwich gets super crispy but the cheese is still soft and gooey inside the little squares. It's my 'go to' method for grilled cheese now. Serve with spicy pickled veggies on the side!
By Buckwheat Queen
Southwest BBQ Chicken Tacos

Rating: 4.8 stars
10
Using prepared barbecue sauce and rotisserie chicken, you can have these easy Southwest-inspired chicken tacos on the table in no time at all.
By Borden® Cheese
Sweet and Spicy Turkey Sandwich

Rating: 4.69 stars
45
This sandwich has a good combination of sweet and spicy flavor.
By Snowspiral
Flourless Eggplant Pizza

Rating: 4.46 stars
71
Mini eggplant-based pizza rounds! Variations are limitless. I bake these at 6,000 feet in Tahoe, so you may want to bake longer if you're at sea level.
By sarah margaret
Apple and Bacon Grilled Cheese

Rating: 4.63 stars
19
This unlikely combination is delicious with fresh fall apples. This recipe requires high quality ingredients. I recommend a Vermont aged Cheddar cheese and Honeycrisp apples. Your favorite apple would work too!
By Lauren
Caramelized Onion and Gouda Stuffed Chicken

Rating: 4.8 stars
20
Onion haters will turn into onion lovers when they try this easy-to-make stuffed chicken breast.
By CountryGirlGourmet
Grandma's Easy Shells

Rating: 3.57 stars
37
This is a simple and quick dish and tastes great the next day. Might be good for picky eaters because it does not have a strong taste, but a subtle one. To reheat, add a large tablespoon of milk and microwave.
By Amy
Baked Spaghetti from Borden® Cheese

Rating: 4.86 stars
7
This baked spaghetti is a meal in one with pasta, ground beef, veggies, and cheese baked in a creamy sauce.
By Borden® Cheese
Inspiration and Ideas

Easy Quinoa Mac And Cheese
Rating: Unrated
2
Gluten-free mac & cheese is easy and delicious with quinoa and sharp Cheddar cheese.
Hearty Veggie Lasagna
Rating: Unrated
2
Three kinds of cheese, lots of veggies, plus Great Northern beans and lots of sauce and pasta combine for a new family favorite hearty lasagna.
Bold Honey-Barbecue Burger
Rating: Unrated
3

Pepper Jack Olive Dip

Rating: 5 stars
7

A blend of pepper Jack cheese, cream cheese, and chopped black olives comes together in minutes for a real crowd pleaser.

More Borden Cheese

Chargrilled Chicken Ciabatta

Grilled chicken breast halves are served on ciabatta sandwich rolls with sun-dried tomato mayonnaise and spring greens dressed in balsamic vinaigrette.
By Borden® Cheese
Sloppy Boats

Rating: 4.75 stars
4
A fun, kid-friendly meal! Serve with a salad or veggies and dip for a quick and easy weeknight dinner.
By Christina
Cheesy Cracker Bread Pizza

Rating: 5 stars
1
Crispy cracker bread rounds topped with shredded cheese, crisp crumbled bacon, tomatoes, red onion, and fresh parsley make easy and delicious pizzas.
By Borden® Cheese
Sun-Dried Tomato and Arugula Pizza

Rating: 4.33 stars
6
This pizza recipe uses sun-dried tomato and arugula mixing taste and texture into a gourmet pizza.
By SAOPAULO1
Pulled Pork Grilled Cheese

Smoke your own pork roast or use prepared pulled pork for these smoky, cheesy pulled pork sandwiches.
By Borden® Cheese
Tangy Turkey Taco Cups

Rating: 5 stars
3
Serve these hand-held biscuit cups as a snack for game day, or as an easy family main dish.
By Bibi
Crispy Cheddar Mashed Potato Puffs

Rating: 2.5 stars
2
Battered, deep-fried mashed potato puffs with bacon and a cube of Cheddar inside. Serve with chive sour cream.
By Borden® Cheese
Family Favorite Crispy Parmesan Chicken

Rating: 4.48 stars
21
A classic and impressive chicken entrée made with a few simple ingredients. Tender and flavorful, family and friends will be asking for more.
By Baking Nana
Cheesy Sausage and Vegetable Soup

Rating: 4.5 stars
2
Sausage, zucchini, carrots and onions in a creamy, cheesy broth make a soothing, hearty dinner on a chilly night.
By Borden® Cheese
Ham & Gouda Quesadilla

Ham slices, shredded Gouda cheese with dill pickles and a dash of mustard make a delicious quesadilla.
By Borden® Cheese
Bacon, Asparagus, and Cheese Sandwiches

Rating: 4 stars
10
When I was a kid my sister and I LOVED when my mom made these. We would always argue about the order the ingredients should go on the toast. (Of course, I'm submitting this in the order I liked.) It was also a good way to get us to eat asparagus.
By Kristin
Spicy Serrano Burgers

Rating: 4 stars
2
Delicious 1/4-pound beef burgers that provide a mouthwatering flavor explosion of roasted, coffee-like, buttery goodness with enough (but not too much!) spice that lingers in your mouth until you finish the last beer in the cooler.
By James Grandin
Easy Vegetarian Sandwich

It really a very simple sandwich that is very healthy. It's so yummy even the carnivores will enjoy it.
By deedia
Grilled Turkey and Swiss Sandwich

Rating: 4.5 stars
10
Great for leftover turkey! Very simple but awesome flavor. Can either broil open-faced or grill as a sandwich. May add ingredients to your liking such as tomato, onion, etc. Enjoy!
By butterfly1x
Elsie's Baked Mac and Cheese

Rating: 4.55 stars
80
Triple Cheddar and Colby Jack bring lots of cheese flavor to this creamy mac & cheese with just a hint of heat.
By Borden® Cheese
