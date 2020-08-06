Breakfast Casserole from Borden® Cheese
This hearty breakfast casserole with sausage, bacon, potatoes, eggs, and shredded cheese will serve a crowd.
Traditional Mexican Molletes
A traditional Mexican open sandwich with refried beans and melted cheese served with salsa. Perfect for breakfast, lunch, or as a tasty snack.
Bacon & Egg Biscuit Cups
Eggs, bacon, and cheese are baked in a biscuit cup for a delicious breakfast, lunch, or dinner.
Broccoli Noodles and Cheese Casserole
This is a quick and easy recipe if you are in a hurry -- just noodles, broccoli, cottage cheese and Cheddar. My daughter loves it. It's always a hit.
Waffle Iron Grilled Cheese Sandwiches
More method than recipe, I heated up my panini maker one night to make a grilled cheese, only to find out that I'd left the waffle plates inside. Instead of changing out the plates, I used them anyway and I loved the outcome. The sandwich gets super crispy but the cheese is still soft and gooey inside the little squares. It's my 'go to' method for grilled cheese now. Serve with spicy pickled veggies on the side!
Southwest BBQ Chicken Tacos
Using prepared barbecue sauce and rotisserie chicken, you can have these easy Southwest-inspired chicken tacos on the table in no time at all.
Sweet and Spicy Turkey Sandwich
This sandwich has a good combination of sweet and spicy flavor.
Flourless Eggplant Pizza
Mini eggplant-based pizza rounds! Variations are limitless. I bake these at 6,000 feet in Tahoe, so you may want to bake longer if you're at sea level.
Apple and Bacon Grilled Cheese
This unlikely combination is delicious with fresh fall apples. This recipe requires high quality ingredients. I recommend a Vermont aged Cheddar cheese and Honeycrisp apples. Your favorite apple would work too!
Caramelized Onion and Gouda Stuffed Chicken
Onion haters will turn into onion lovers when they try this easy-to-make stuffed chicken breast.
Grandma's Easy Shells
This is a simple and quick dish and tastes great the next day. Might be good for picky eaters because it does not have a strong taste, but a subtle one. To reheat, add a large tablespoon of milk and microwave.
Baked Spaghetti from Borden® Cheese
This baked spaghetti is a meal in one with pasta, ground beef, veggies, and cheese baked in a creamy sauce.
