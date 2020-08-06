Drink Flavoring & Simple Syrup Recipes

Try adding a little something to your coffee, cocktail or tea with these syrups that can double as flavored drink sweeteners. With recipes for fruity syrups, spiced syrups or infused simple syrups, you can't go wrong.
Fresh mint leaves are steeped with sugar and water to create a minty fresh sweet syrup to add a refreshing lift to cocktails, mocktails, pastry glazes, and frozen desserts. Store in the refrigerator for up to 1 month.
Like the essence of a Mediterranean summer distilled into a sweet herbal syrup. Stir it into lemonade, flavor a cocktail, glaze a cake, or churn it into a sorbet. So refreshing. Store in the refrigerator for up to 1 month.
Keep this sweet, tart, and floral syrup on hand for adding extra zing and beautiful ruby red color to margaritas, rum punches and daiquiris. Or just pour over ice and add club soda for a delicious fresh soda. Syrup keeps in the refrigerator for up to 2 weeks.
Fresh basil leaves are steeped in sugar and water to create a sweet herbal syrup to flavor summer's most refreshing cocktails, mocktails, lemonades, and frozen treats. Store in the refrigerator for up to 1 month.
I love coffee. Not just hot coffee, but cold and frozen coffee drinks, coffee candy, coffee baked goods, my coffee rub, I can go on and on. It is the deep, earthy smell and the taste of good coffee that makes me smile. This coffee syrup is so simple to make and very versatile. Use good-quality ground coffee and not instant coffee for best results. Once made, store the syrup in the fridge for up to 2 weeks and use to flavor milk, baked goods, in cocktails, or over pancakes.
An intensely fragrant syrup that combines citrus, floral, and woody notes into a flavor-booster for cocktails, mocktails, and sorbets. Your kitchen is going to smell amazing. Store in the refrigerator for up to 1 month.
Great syrup for flavoring coffees and all other hot drinks such as lattes, hot chocolate, and tea. Great for your budget. No more buying costly flavored syrups from coffee houses. Give as a gift anytime of the year for the coffee lover.
This is a delightful spicy syrup that you can use to spice up coffee, tea, apple cider, you name it, it's all good! Add a tablespoon to your favorite beverage, or use it in whipped cream, or brush it on cakes. Drizzle it on yogurt, oatmeal, or pancakes - the possibilities are endless!
This rich, tawny syrup will elevate your cocktails from 'pretty in pink' to 'pretty spectacular'. Shop around for pomegranate juice! There are a few options for 100% unsweetened juices, and I haven't had bad results at any price point.