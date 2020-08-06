Drink Flavoring & Simple Syrup Recipes

Try adding a little something to your coffee, cocktail or tea with these syrups that can double as flavored drink sweeteners. With recipes for fruity syrups, spiced syrups or infused simple syrups, you can't go wrong.

Simple Syrup

Simple syrup is a commonly used ingredient in many cocktails and other drink recipes. It's also easy to make!
By Shaggy

Mint Simple Syrup

Fresh mint leaves are steeped with sugar and water to create a minty fresh sweet syrup to add a refreshing lift to cocktails, mocktails, pastry glazes, and frozen desserts. Store in the refrigerator for up to 1 month.
By foodelicious

Lavender Simple Syrup

14
Fresh lavender blossoms are steeped in simple syrup to create a sweet and aromatic flavoring for cocktails, lemonade, cakes, and sorbets.
By foodelicious

Cinnamon Dolce Latte Syrup

21
This homemade cinnamon dolce syrup is rich and delicious. Use this to make a latte or add to apple juice or cider for the perfect fall drink!
By House of Aqua

Rosemary Simple Syrup

Like the essence of a Mediterranean summer distilled into a sweet herbal syrup. Stir it into lemonade, flavor a cocktail, glaze a cake, or churn it into a sorbet. So refreshing. Store in the refrigerator for up to 1 month.
By foodelicious

Hibiscus Syrup

Keep this sweet, tart, and floral syrup on hand for adding extra zing and beautiful ruby red color to margaritas, rum punches and daiquiris. Or just pour over ice and add club soda for a delicious fresh soda. Syrup keeps in the refrigerator for up to 2 weeks.
By Matt Wencl

Brandy Simple Syrup

10
Simple Syrup is brushed on cakes for added moisture and flavor. This one can be flavored with brandy or rum.
By Glory

Raspberry Syrup for Drinks

This syrup is great for flavoring iced tea, but can also be used in cocktails, soda, and other drinks.
By CRYSTALSHOE

Rosemary Simple Syrup

Like the essence of a Mediterranean summer distilled into a sweet herbal syrup. Stir it into lemonade, flavor a cocktail, glaze a cake, or churn it into a sorbet. So refreshing. Store in the refrigerator for up to 1 month.
By foodelicious

Homemade Grenadine

It's extremely easy to make homemade grenadine. It's a two-ingredient operation. Your cocktails will thank you.
By Lorem Ipsum

Paleo-Friendly Chocolate Mint Syrup

1
I mix this with a shot of espresso, coconut milk, and ice for a paleo-friendly iced coffee. Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 2 weeks. Store in the freezer for later use.
By Amy Woessner

Pumpkin Spice Coffee Syrup

I love the Starbucks® pumpkin spice lattes and have tried to replicate their recipe. I finally feel I've come close and would love to share it. Enjoy!
By Stephanie Van Luven
Rhubarb Simple Syrup
1
The uses for simple syrup are endless and this rhubarb version brings a unique and delicious flavor to whatever you add it to.
Lemon Verbena Simple Syrup
1
"Really great way to use my lemon verbena plant!" -- Krishan Sivaraj
Gingerbread Latte Syrup
How to Make 5 Herb-Infused Simple Syrups
Billy's Gingerbread Spiced Coffee Syrup
Simple Syrup, from Basic to Flavor Infused
Basil Simple Syrup

6
Fresh basil leaves are steeped in sugar and water to create a sweet herbal syrup to flavor summer's most refreshing cocktails, mocktails, lemonades, and frozen treats. Store in the refrigerator for up to 1 month.
By foodelicious

Coffee Syrup

I love coffee. Not just hot coffee, but cold and frozen coffee drinks, coffee candy, coffee baked goods, my coffee rub, I can go on and on. It is the deep, earthy smell and the taste of good coffee that makes me smile. This coffee syrup is so simple to make and very versatile. Use good-quality ground coffee and not instant coffee for best results. Once made, store the syrup in the fridge for up to 2 weeks and use to flavor milk, baked goods, in cocktails, or over pancakes.
By Uzo Orimalade

Habanero Simple Syrup

2
Habanero simple syrup!
By Muffy

Vanilla Honey Simple Syrup

20
Delicious and easy to make! You want to have a morning snack like pancakes but the syrup has A LOT of sugar? Well, this has only honey!
By sweets3

Simple Syrup with Truvia® Natural Sweetener

8
Simple syrup sweetened with Truvia® natural sweetener will provide a savings of 100 calories or 26 grams of sugar per serving compared to the sugar-sweetened version.
By Truvia(R)
Ginger Syrup

Add some spice to your syrup using this easy variation.
By Allrecipes Magazine

Lemon Verbena Simple Syrup

1
An intensely fragrant syrup that combines citrus, floral, and woody notes into a flavor-booster for cocktails, mocktails, and sorbets. Your kitchen is going to smell amazing. Store in the refrigerator for up to 1 month.
By foodelicious

Peppermint Coffee Syrup

7
Great syrup for flavoring coffees and all other hot drinks such as lattes, hot chocolate, and tea. Great for your budget. No more buying costly flavored syrups from coffee houses. Give as a gift anytime of the year for the coffee lover.
By Klaasje

Billy's Favorite Gingerbread Spiced Coffee Syrup

46
This is a delightful spicy syrup that you can use to spice up coffee, tea, apple cider, you name it, it's all good! Add a tablespoon to your favorite beverage, or use it in whipped cream, or brush it on cakes. Drizzle it on yogurt, oatmeal, or pancakes - the possibilities are endless!
By BILLY B HILLBILLY

Cranberry Syrup

1
Super simple syrup recipe that the kids will love. Serve over ice cream, pancakes, waffles or whatever else you could think of.
By Goodfella

Chocolate Caramel Latte Syrup

15
Foolproof chocolate caramel syrup makes a wonderful exciting latte! Better than you know who!
By Rhonda Sitzes

Pumpkin Spice Latte Coffee Syrup

5
This is my experimentation on recreating the pumpkin spice syrup Starbucks® serves in the fall.
By CollegeCooker

Pumpkin Spice Syrup

13
This is a super easy-to-make syrup that combines the best flavors of pumpkin pie into a syrup wonderful for pancakes, especially pumpkin pancakes!
By bairnmaeve

Pomegranate Grenadine

1
This rich, tawny syrup will elevate your cocktails from 'pretty in pink' to 'pretty spectacular'. Shop around for pomegranate juice! There are a few options for 100% unsweetened juices, and I haven't had bad results at any price point.
By T Edward Foster
