Mushroom Side Dish Recipes

Superb Sauteed Mushrooms

654
Sauteed mushrooms with a hint of wine and teriyaki sauce are the perfect topper for steak and baked potatoes.
By IrishMountainGirl

Air-Fryer Roasted Veggies

10
Air fryers are taking over kitchens nationwide. They're basically mini convection ovens that 'fry' foods with little to no oil, less fat, and fewer calories. A heating element and fan bathe the food in hot air to produce a crispy finished product. Use 3 cups of assorted vegetables, cut into 1-inch pieces. Serve with desired dipping sauce.
By Juliana Hale

Pork and Wild Rice Casserole

26
This recipe is a delicious use of wild rice. Just be sure to season your ground pork if you don't buy it pre-seasoned (usually labeled as pork sausage).
By kathleen

Easy Portobello Mushroom Saute

145
This quick and easy recipe tastes so good! You can substitute shallots for the onions if you wish. My family loves this recipe.
By BRIDGET678

Mushrooms and Spinach Italian Style

162
This recipe is a typical recipe of Southern Italy, specifically Apulia. Spinach and mushrooms are sauteed with onion, garlic, balsamic vinegar, and white wine.
By Salvatore

Mushroom Rice

613
Rice with mushrooms, garlic, onion - who could beat that? My family loves this recipe! You can also use it as a main meal if you add cooked chicken after the rice is cooked. This recipe works equally well with white or brown rice, instant or otherwise. It always comes out delicious!
By Arizona Desert Flower

Chef John's Mushroom Gravy

362
Mushroom sauce can be done with any type of stock, but I used beef stock here since I'm going to be serving with meatloaf.
By Chef John

Roasted Asparagus and Mushrooms

406
I love roasting veggies and hit on this WONDERFUL combo. You could use a Hollandaise on the side.... but why??
By leo67

Mushrooms with a Soy Sauce Glaze

947
Serve this tasty side with pork chops, steak, or salmon! Serve over the meat of your choice.
By STEVEANDANGELA

Air Fryer Mushrooms

3
Transform your mushrooms from ho-hum to tasty with just a few basic ingredients.
By Bren

Crock-Pot® Mushrooms

46
Excellent mushrooms to serve with steak or just as a side.
By Love2Cook

Ratatouille

1147
This terrific dish is loaded with succulent Mediterranean vegetables.
By LYNETTE MARIE
Kapusta
50
Kapusta is a great side dish at any meal and even makes a great main dish for vegetarians. This recipe was passed down by my Polish grandmother. I grew up with it at every holiday meal and just love it. Sauerkraut takes on a whole new flavor when baked and is really delicious! Try it and see for yourself!
Sauteed Mushrooms (Quick and Simple)
33
Delicious as a side, appetizer, part of a salad, or even just a snack! How French of you!
Enoki Mushrooms
5
Chinese-Style Baby Bok Choy with Mushroom Sauce
128

This is a delicious dish. It is an authentic Chinese recipe that I use for my cooking. Baby bok choy and mushroom are the two main ingredients.

Kapusta

50
Kapusta is a great side dish at any meal and even makes a great main dish for vegetarians. This recipe was passed down by my Polish grandmother. I grew up with it at every holiday meal and just love it. Sauerkraut takes on a whole new flavor when baked and is really delicious! Try it and see for yourself!
By Holly

Sauteed Mushrooms (Quick and Simple)

33
Delicious as a side, appetizer, part of a salad, or even just a snack! How French of you!
By NolaBlu
Enoki Mushrooms

5
A very quick, tasty side dish that pairs well with an Asian-themed meal. They would also be great topped with a stir-fry.
By Bren

Chinese-Style Baby Bok Choy with Mushroom Sauce

128
This is a delicious dish. It is an authentic Chinese recipe that I use for my cooking. Baby bok choy and mushroom are the two main ingredients.
By Jade Blue

Southern Fried Cabbage with Bacon, Mushrooms, and Onions

228
Fattening? Oh yeah. Worth it? Oh yeah!
By Wanda

Baked Mushroom Rice

210
You can vary this easy rice side dish by adding different spices or meat.
By Maryanne

Easy Mushroom Rice

357
Scrumptious mushroom rice! Simple as can be!
By Karen

Garlic-Butter Roasted Mushrooms

14
Transform bland mushrooms into a flavorful side dish to accompany your favorite protein. My favorite way to serve these is with a juicy grilled ribeye.
By France C

Mushroom Orzo

447
After eating at an 'Italian' chain restaurant and loving this side dish, I went home and tried to recreate it. This is the recipe I finally came up with.
By BABARCLAY

Mushrooms in White Wine Sauce

66
This is a great side dish for mushroom lovers. I like to make this for holiday dinners instead of the usual vegetable fare.
By LINDAAL

Slow Cooker Stuffing

1876
This is an easy way to make 'extra' stuffing for a large crowd, saving stove space because it cooks in a slow cooker. Very tasty and moist!
By Salvatore

Campfire Foil Packs

92
These are easy to make for camping, my husband loves them! We prepare them at home and then leave them in the cooler until we are ready to cook. You can use any combination of meat and vegetables that you like. Do not try to use less olive oil or foil or your dinner will burn. Be careful when opening foil as steam will have formed inside and can burn you.
By Natural Chef Michelle
