Mushroom Side Dish Recipes

Air fryers are taking over kitchens nationwide. They're basically mini convection ovens that 'fry' foods with little to no oil, less fat, and fewer calories. A heating element and fan bathe the food in hot air to produce a crispy finished product. Use 3 cups of assorted vegetables, cut into 1-inch pieces. Serve with desired dipping sauce.
Rice with mushrooms, garlic, onion - who could beat that? My family loves this recipe! You can also use it as a main meal if you add cooked chicken after the rice is cooked. This recipe works equally well with white or brown rice, instant or otherwise. It always comes out delicious!
Kapusta is a great side dish at any meal and even makes a great main dish for vegetarians. This recipe was passed down by my Polish grandmother. I grew up with it at every holiday meal and just love it. Sauerkraut takes on a whole new flavor when baked and is really delicious! Try it and see for yourself!
These are easy to make for camping, my husband loves them! We prepare them at home and then leave them in the cooler until we are ready to cook. You can use any combination of meat and vegetables that you like. Do not try to use less olive oil or foil or your dinner will burn. Be careful when opening foil as steam will have formed inside and can burn you.