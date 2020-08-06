Vegetable Side Dishes

Staff Picks
Best Green Bean Casserole
This great variation of the traditional green bean casserole is topped with French fried onions and Cheddar cheese.
Simple Roasted Butternut Squash
Roasted butternut squash with garlic is a quick and easy side dish ready in less than an hour for a weeknight or a holiday gathering.
Roasted Garlic-Parmesan Fingerling Potatoes
Everyone loves roasted potatoes, and fingerling potatoes have a natural hint of sweetness that makes them a nice alternative to other potatoes. They pair well with almost anything, from grilled steak to chicken marsala. The possibilities are endless! The Parmesan cheese and garlic brown up in the oven for crunchy bits of flavor.
Mom's Scalloped Potatoes
This classic recipe for scalloped potatoes showcases the flavors of potatoes and onion baked in a creamy sauce.
Southern Baked Yellow Squash
I coaxed this easy (and forgiving) recipe from its maker after tasting it at a pot luck, and was surprised by its simplicity. Just a few ingredients make a delicious summer side dish for anything barbecued, grilled, or smoked - especially if the squash is home grown!
Baked Sweet Potatoes
Very healthy and tasty sweet potatoes that will be a great addition to any meal. Very easy!
Buttery Garlic Green Beans
Quick and easy green beans pan-fried in garlic butter are a simple side dish for the Thanksgiving or weeknight table.
Garlic Kale
A delicious, garlicky way to cook the underused, antioxidant rich kale!
Nana's Acorn Squash
This is a recipe even veggie haters will love! People who like sweet potatoes also love it. It's a family favorite of mine.
Air Fryer Sweet and Spicy Roasted Carrots
These tender and roasted carrots cooked in the air fryer can be on your table in less than half an hour. Tossed in a honey-butter sauce and sprinkled with your choice of fresh basil, chives, or just salt and pepper.
With bright color and bold flavor, fresh green beans make an excellent side dish for any meal.
Chef John's Best Potato Side Dishes
Potato people, we've got you covered. Get recipes and tips for everything from French fries to mashers, roasted potatoes to potato dumplings, gratins and more.
Basic Mashed Potatoes Basic Mashed Potatoes
Potatoes are blended with warmed butter and milk to create those perfect, smooth mashed potatoes everyone loves.
Microwave Baked Potato
Fix yourself a yummy baked potato with a slow-roasted taste in just 12 minutes with this simple microwave recipe for a potato with the fixin's.
Easy Smashed Brussels Sprouts
These smashed Brussels sprouts are par-boiled and then roasted in the oven with olive oil and Pecorino cheese, creating a delicious side for any occasion.
Old Fashioned Onion Rings
This is an actual recipe from a former employee of a popular drive-in restaurant. Crispy coated onion rings like the pro's make!
Oven Roasted Sweet Potatoes
This is a simple side dish recipe for sweet potatoes roasted with sweet onion and garlic and finished with a drizzle of balsamic vinegar.
Air Fryer Potato Wedges
Perfectly crisp and seasoned potato wedges straight out of your air fryer. It doesn't get any easier than this!
Pan-Fried Asparagus
This garlic asparagus dish is a Northern Italian side dish. My family loves it! Even the kids!
Roasted Brussels Sprouts
Brussels sprouts are simply seasoned with salt, pepper, and olive oil, then slow-roasted in a very hot oven until darkest brown. They are the perfect combination of sweet and salty, and make for perfect snack leftovers straight from the fridge the next day!
Creamy Au Gratin Potatoes
Thinly sliced potatoes and onion are layered in a creamy cheese sauce creating the perfect au gratin potato recipe.
Old Fashioned Potato Cakes
These quick and easy potato cakes will have all the family members coming back for more. Just gather six simple ingredients for a tasty treat!
Perfect Baked Potato
An old stand-by, this baked potato has a crisp, golden skin, and is light and fluffy on the inside. Check out the reviews for cook-time recommendations and hacks!
Classic Hash Browns
These classic diner-style hash browns are crispy on the outside and fluffy on the inside.
Easy Roasted Broccoli
Roasted broccoli is quick and easy to prepare using broccoli florets, broccoli stems, olive oil, salt, and pepper.
Potato Pancakes I
This is a traditional potato pancake recipe, and is a wonderful comfort food. Serve with applesauce and sour cream for a light dinner, or with roast chicken for a hearty winter meal. You can use more flour if the mixture seems too wet.
Superb Sauteed Mushrooms
Sauteed mushrooms with a hint of wine and teriyaki sauce are the perfect topper for steak and baked potatoes.
Quick and Easy Home Fries
A quick way to make crispy home fries. Great for breakfast or as a side dish. Potatoes may be shredded and cooked in the same manner for crispy hash browns.
