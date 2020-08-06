Vegetable Side Dishes

Browse more than 2,120 vegetable side dish recipes. Find recipes for green bean casseroles, corn, zucchini, and much, much more.

Maple Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Bacon

Who knew Brussels sprouts could ever taste this good! Caramelized and crispy, these sprouts gain a nutty flavor from the roasting process.
By stefychefy

Best Green Bean Casserole

This great variation of the traditional green bean casserole is topped with French fried onions and Cheddar cheese.
By Jan

Simple Roasted Butternut Squash

1267
Roasted butternut squash with garlic is a quick and easy side dish ready in less than an hour for a weeknight or a holiday gathering.
By MChele

Roasted Garlic-Parmesan Fingerling Potatoes

37
Everyone loves roasted potatoes, and fingerling potatoes have a natural hint of sweetness that makes them a nice alternative to other potatoes. They pair well with almost anything, from grilled steak to chicken marsala. The possibilities are endless! The Parmesan cheese and garlic brown up in the oven for crunchy bits of flavor.
By France C

Easy Roasted Broccoli

Easy roasted broccoli. My favorite part is the roasted sliced stem pieces.
By karenatlincoln

Mom's Scalloped Potatoes

557
This classic recipe for scalloped potatoes showcases the flavors of potatoes and onion baked in a creamy sauce.
By Jane Boswell-Purdy

Southern Baked Yellow Squash

299
I coaxed this easy (and forgiving) recipe from its maker after tasting it at a pot luck, and was surprised by its simplicity. Just a few ingredients make a delicious summer side dish for anything barbecued, grilled, or smoked - especially if the squash is home grown!
By Melissa Hamilton

Baked Sweet Potatoes

Very healthy and tasty sweet potatoes that will be a great addition to any meal. Very easy!
By JENNCOOK

Buttery Garlic Green Beans

649
Quick and easy green beans pan-fried in garlic butter are a simple side dish for the Thanksgiving or weeknight table.
By LookWhatsCooking

Garlic Kale

207
A delicious, garlicky way to cook the underused, antioxidant rich kale!
By Demara

Nana's Acorn Squash

189
This is a recipe even veggie haters will love! People who like sweet potatoes also love it. It's a family favorite of mine.
By LDYBUGG10

Air Fryer Sweet and Spicy Roasted Carrots

5
These tender and roasted carrots cooked in the air fryer can be on your table in less than half an hour. Tossed in a honey-butter sauce and sprinkled with your choice of fresh basil, chives, or just salt and pepper.
By Yoly
Basic Mashed Potatoes
563

Potatoes are blended with warmed butter and milk to create those perfect, smooth mashed potatoes everyone loves.

14 Roasted Beet Recipes That Everyone Will Love

Even the most steadfast beet skeptics will find a new favorite in this collection of our favorite roasted beet recipes. 
By Corey Williams

Sheet Pan Breakfast Potatoes

4
No matter what time of day you serve them, you'll love these tasty and crispy sheet pan breakfast potatoes.
By Plant Based Life

Microwave Baked Potato

367
Fix yourself a yummy baked potato with a slow-roasted taste in just 12 minutes with this simple microwave recipe for a potato with the fixin's.
By CJME

Easy Smashed Brussels Sprouts

3
These smashed Brussels sprouts are par-boiled and then roasted in the oven with olive oil and Pecorino cheese, creating a delicious side for any occasion.
By Jonathan Charbz

Ultimate Twice Baked Potatoes

3559
Take baked potatoes to the ultimate level of creamy, cheesy, buttery goodness. Then top with bacon. Mmm bacon!
By PONYGIRL64

Old Fashioned Onion Rings

1736
This is an actual recipe from a former employee of a popular drive-in restaurant. Crispy coated onion rings like the pro's make!
By JeanieMomof3

Oven Roasted Sweet Potatoes

264
This is a simple side dish recipe for sweet potatoes roasted with sweet onion and garlic and finished with a drizzle of balsamic vinegar.
By CATICALIC

Air Fryer Potato Wedges

72
Perfectly crisp and seasoned potato wedges straight out of your air fryer. It doesn't get any easier than this!
By Soup Loving Nicole

Pan-Fried Asparagus

1737
This garlic asparagus dish is a Northern Italian side dish. My family loves it! Even the kids!
By Jan

Roasted Brussels Sprouts

4291
Brussels sprouts are simply seasoned with salt, pepper, and olive oil, then slow-roasted in a very hot oven until darkest brown. They are the perfect combination of sweet and salty, and make for perfect snack leftovers straight from the fridge the next day!
By JAQATAC

Emily's Famous Hash Browns

1136
Good old fashioned restaurant-style hash browns. Perfect with hot pepper sauce and ketchup!
By your mom

Creamy Au Gratin Potatoes

5716
Thinly sliced potatoes and onion are layered in a creamy cheese sauce creating the perfect au gratin potato recipe.
By CathyM

Cheese Sauce for Broccoli and Cauliflower

421
With this easy Cheddar cheese sauce, you can turn boring steamed veggies, like broccoli and cauliflower, into a side dish your kids will love to gobble up.
By Samantha Webb

Old Fashioned Potato Cakes

192
These quick and easy potato cakes will have all the family members coming back for more. Just gather six simple ingredients for a tasty treat!
By DaMonkey

Perfect Baked Potato

860
An old stand-by, this baked potato has a crisp, golden skin, and is light and fluffy on the inside. Check out the reviews for cook-time recommendations and hacks!
By CURLEEGIRLEE

Classic Hash Browns

317
These classic diner-style hash browns are crispy on the outside and fluffy on the inside.
By Chef John

Potato Pancakes I

259
This is a traditional potato pancake recipe, and is a wonderful comfort food. Serve with applesauce and sour cream for a light dinner, or with roast chicken for a hearty winter meal. You can use more flour if the mixture seems too wet.
By FISHLOVE

Superb Sauteed Mushrooms

654
Sauteed mushrooms with a hint of wine and teriyaki sauce are the perfect topper for steak and baked potatoes.
By IrishMountainGirl

Quick and Easy Home Fries

527
A quick way to make crispy home fries. Great for breakfast or as a side dish. Potatoes may be shredded and cooked in the same manner for crispy hash browns.
By magicallydelicious

Mashed Sweet Potatoes

387
Simple mashed sweet potatoes flavored with maple syrup and butter.
By RAINSPIRIT
